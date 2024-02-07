Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best gaming PCs in India: 10 high-performance rigs for you

Best gaming PCs in India: 10 high-performance rigs for you

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best gaming PC in India? Check out our curated list of the top 10 high-performance gaming rigs to find the perfect one for your needs.

Unleash unparalleled gaming prowess with India's top-tier gaming PCs.

If you're a serious gamer, you know the importance of having a powerful gaming PC. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. That's why we've put together a list of the 10 best gaming PCs in India. Whether you're looking for a high-end gaming desktop or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered. From powerful processors to top-of-the-line graphics cards, these gaming PCs are designed to deliver the ultimate gaming experience. Let's take a closer look at each of these gaming rigs to help you make an informed decision.

1. Computer-Graphics-Operating

The Computer-Graphics-Operating is a high-performance gaming PC that comes with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. With a 500GB HDD, it offers ample storage for all your games and files. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics card ensures smooth and lag-free gaming experience. It comes pre-installed with Windows 10 and offers a seamless gaming experience.

Specifications of Computer-Graphics-Operating

  • Intel i5 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • 500GB HDD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics card

Pros

Cons

Powerful processor for smooth gaming

May require additional cooling for intense gaming sessions

Ample storage with SSD and HDD

High-performance NVIDIA graphics card

2. ASUS-NVIDIA-GeForce-GTX

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The ASUS-NVIDIA-GeForce-GTX gaming PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen processor and comes with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. It features an NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics card for high-quality visuals and smooth gameplay. The customizable RGB keyboard and mouse add a stylish touch to your gaming setup. With its powerful specs and sleek design, this gaming PC is a top choice for gamers.

Specifications of ASUS-NVIDIA-GeForce-GTX

  • AMD Ryzen processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics card
  • Customizable RGB keyboard and mouse

Pros

Cons

High-performance AMD processor

Higher price point compared to other options

Ample storage with SSD

NVIDIA graphics card for stunning visuals

Also read: New year deals: Best budget gaming PCs for immersive gaming experience

3. NXTGN-Processor-Dual-Band

The NXTGN-Processor-Dual-Band gaming PC is equipped with an Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It features a dual-band Wi-Fi for seamless online gaming and comes with pre-installed software for a hassle-free setup. The powerful specs and sleek design make it a great choice for gamers looking for a high-performance gaming rig.

Specifications of NXTGN-Processor-Dual-Band

  • Intel i7 processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi
  • Pre-installed software

Pros

Cons

Powerful Intel i7 processor

May require additional storage for large game libraries

Ample storage with SSD

Dual-band Wi-Fi for seamless online gaming

4. NXTGN-Core-i9-Processor-RTX3060

The NXTGN-Core-i9-Processor-RTX3060 gaming PC is a high-end option with an Intel i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It features an NVIDIA RTX3060 graphics card for stunning visuals and smooth gameplay. With its powerful specs and sleek design, this gaming PC is designed to deliver the ultimate gaming experience.

Specifications of NXTGN-Core-i9-Processor-RTX3060

  • Intel i9 processor
  • 32GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD
  • NVIDIA RTX3060 graphics card

Pros

Cons

High-performance Intel i9 processor

Higher price point compared to other options

Ample storage with SSD

Powerful NVIDIA graphics card for stunning visuals

5. CHIST-Ultra-7200RPM-NVIDIA-Graphic

The CHIST-Ultra-7200RPM-NVIDIA-Graphic gaming PC comes with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 1TB HDD. It features an NVIDIA graphics card for high-quality visuals and smooth gameplay. The 7200RPM hard drive ensures fast loading times for your games, making it a great choice for gamers looking for a budget-friendly gaming PC.

Specifications of CHIST-Ultra-7200RPM-NVIDIA-Graphic

  • Intel i5 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB HDD
  • NVIDIA graphics card
  • 7200RPM hard drive

Pros

Cons

Budget-friendly option

May require additional storage for large game libraries

Ample storage with HDD

High-quality NVIDIA graphics card

6. CHIST-3-4GHz-Processor-Graphic-Warranty

The CHIST-3-4GHz-Processor-Graphic-Warranty gaming PC is powered by an Intel i5 processor and comes with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It features an NVIDIA graphics card for high-quality visuals and smooth gameplay. With a 3-year warranty, this gaming PC offers peace of mind for gamers looking for a reliable and high-performance option.

Specifications of CHIST-3-4GHz-Processor-Graphic-Warranty

  • Intel i5 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA graphics card
  • 3-year warranty

Pros

Cons

Reliable and high-performance option

Higher price point compared to other budget-friendly options

Ample storage with SSD

High-quality NVIDIA graphics card

Also read: Opinion | PCs have kept the world working, learning, engaged in the new normal

7. EXZON-Desktop-Windows-Graphics-Keyboard

The EXZON-Desktop-Windows-Graphics-Keyboard gaming PC comes with an Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB HDD. It features an NVIDIA graphics card for high-quality visuals and smooth gameplay. The included keyboard and mouse add convenience to your gaming setup, making it a great choice for gamers looking for an all-in-one gaming PC.

Specifications of EXZON-Desktop-Windows-Graphics-Keyboard

  • Intel i7 processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB HDD
  • NVIDIA graphics card
  • Included keyboard and mouse

Pros

Cons

All-in-one gaming PC with included keyboard and mouse

May require additional storage for large game libraries

Ample storage with HDD

High-quality NVIDIA graphics card

8. Ant-PC-Argentine-RL700KF-Desktop

The Ant-PC-Argentine-RL700KF-Desktop gaming PC is a high-performance option with an Intel i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It features an NVIDIA RTX4060 graphics card for stunning visuals and smooth gameplay. With its powerful specs and sleek design, this gaming PC is designed to deliver the ultimate gaming experience.

Specifications of Ant-PC-Argentine-RL700KF-Desktop

  • Intel i9 processor
  • 32GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD
  • NVIDIA RTX4060 graphics card

Pros

Cons

High-performance Intel i9 processor

Higher price point compared to other options

Ample storage with SSD

Powerful NVIDIA graphics card for stunning visuals

9. NXTGN-Core-i9-Processor-RTX4060

The NXTGN-Core-i9-Processor-RTX4060 gaming PC is a high-end option with an Intel i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It features an NVIDIA RTX4060 graphics card for stunning visuals and smooth gameplay. With its powerful specs and sleek design, this gaming PC is designed to deliver the ultimate gaming experience.

Specifications of NXTGN-Core-i9-Processor-RTX4060

  • Intel i9 processor
  • 32GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD
  • NVIDIA RTX4060 graphics card

Pros

Cons

High-performance Intel i9 processor

Higher price point compared to other options

Ample storage with SSD

Powerful NVIDIA graphics card for stunning visuals

10. Gaming-Processor-240GB-Drive-Graphic

The Gaming-Processor-240GB-Drive-Graphic gaming PC is a budget-friendly option with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 240GB SSD. It features a NVIDIA graphics card for high-quality visuals and smooth gameplay. With its compact design and affordable price, this gaming PC is a great choice for entry-level gamers.

Specifications of Gaming-Processor-240GB-Drive-Graphic

  • Intel i5 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 240GB SSD
  • NVIDIA graphics card

Pros

Cons

Affordable price point

Limited storage capacity with 240GB SSD

Compact design

High-quality NVIDIA graphics card

Comparison Table

Product NameProcessorRAMStorageGraphics Card
Computer-Graphics-OperatingIntel i58GB128GB SSD + 500GB HDDNVIDIA GTX
ASUS-NVIDIA-GeForce-GTXAMD Ryzen16GB1TB SSDNVIDIA GTX
NXTGN-Processor-Dual-BandIntel i716GB512GB SSDN/A
NXTGN-Core-i9-Processor-RTX3060Intel i932GB1TB SSDNVIDIA RTX3060
CHIST-Ultra-7200RPM-NVIDIA-GraphicIntel i58GB1TB HDDNVIDIA GTX
CHIST-3-4GHz-Processor-Graphic-WarrantyIntel i58GB512GB SSDNVIDIA GTX
EXZON-Desktop-Windows-Graphics-KeyboardIntel i716GB1TB HDDNVIDIA GTX
Ant-PC-Argentine-RL700KF-DesktopIntel i932GB1TB SSDNVIDIA RTX4060
NXTGN-Core-i9-Processor-RTX4060Intel i932GB1TB SSDNVIDIA RTX4060
Gaming-Processor-240GB-Drive-GraphicIntel i58GB240GB SSDNVIDIA GTX

Best value for money:

The Gaming-Processor-240GB-Drive-Graphic gaming PC offers the best value for money with its affordable price point and high-quality NVIDIA graphics card. It's a great choice for entry-level gamers looking for a budget-friendly option without compromising on performance.

Best overall product:

The NXTGN-Core-i9-Processor-RTX4060 gaming PC stands out as the best overall product with its powerful Intel i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and NVIDIA RTX4060 graphics card. It's designed to deliver the ultimate gaming experience with its high-performance specs and sleek design.

How to find the perfect gaming PC:

To find the perfect gaming PC, consider factors like processor, graphics card, RAM, storage, cooling system, and budget. Research specifications, read reviews, and compare performance to ensure compatibility with your gaming needs and preferences.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of gaming PCs in India?

Ans : Gaming PCs in India range from budget-friendly options starting at around 60,000 INR to high-end models priced at over 1,50,000 INR.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a gaming PC?

Ans : When choosing a gaming PC, look for a powerful processor, ample RAM, high-speed storage, and a dedicated graphics card for the best gaming experience.

Question : How do I know which gaming PC is best for my needs?

Ans : Consider your budget, gaming preferences, and the types of games you'll be playing to determine which gaming PC is the best fit for your needs.

Question : Are there any new releases of gaming PCs in the market?

Ans : Yes, there are new gaming PC releases in the market with the latest processors, graphics cards, and features designed to enhance the gaming experience.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.