iQOO has introduced its newest budget model, the iQOO Z9s, in India, intensifying the competition in the sub- ₹20,000 price range. However, with so many choices available, users often feel overwhelmed when searching for a budget gaming device. To simplify this, we have put together a list of the top gaming phones to consider in the category under ₹20,000.

Best phones under ₹ 20,000 in August 2024:

1) iQOO Z9s:

iQOO Z9s boasts a 6.77-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1800 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It operates on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, which is based on a 4nm process, and comes with the Mali G615 MC2 GPU to manage graphics-intensive tasks.

The phone offers up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It operates on FuntouchOS 14, which is based on the Android 14 operating system, and iQOO has committed to providing 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches for this device. The iQOO Z9s is equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

2) Vivo T3:

Vivo T3 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, support for 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ certification and up to 1800 nits of peak brightness.

Vivo's mid-ranger runs on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and is paired with a Mali G610 MC4 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The Vivo T3 comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

3) CMF Phone 1:

The first ever CMF Phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on 4nm process and is paired with Mali G615 MC2 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14. Nothing is promising 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with the latest device.

4) OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone operates on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

In terms of camera capabilities, the phone includes a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16MP sensor supported by electronic image stabilization (EIS).

The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G's 5,500mAh battery supports 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging and 5W reverse charging.

5) Realme Narzo 70 Pro:

Realme Narzo 70 Pro features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400x1800 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is also IP54 rated for splash and dust resistance, meaning it can withstand light splashes but not full submersion under water.

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor based on the TSMC 6nm process and is paired with the Mali G68 MC4 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

