Best gaming phones to buy under ₹20,000 in August 2024: iQOO Z9s, CMF Phone 1, Vivo T3 and more
iQOO has launched the iQOO Z9s in India, targeting the sub- ₹20,000 budget gaming phone market. A list of top gaming phones under ₹20,000 has been compiled for August 2024.
iQOO has introduced its newest budget model, the iQOO Z9s, in India, intensifying the competition in the sub- ₹20,000 price range. However, with so many choices available, users often feel overwhelmed when searching for a budget gaming device. To simplify this, we have put together a list of the top gaming phones to consider in the category under ₹20,000.