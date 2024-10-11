With huge discounts on smartphones during the festive season, the list of devices for buyers to choose under the ₹20,000 price bracket has only grown. For gaming enthusiasts there are a number of options to choose from now, ranging from out and out gaming devices like Poco X6 Pro and Infinix GT 20 Pro to some overall good devices like the Lava Agni 3 and iQOO Z9.

Best gaming phones to buy under ₹ 20,000 in October 2024:

1) Poco X6 Pro:

Poco X6 Pro is priced at ₹20,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant but there is also a ₹1,000 bank discount on all bank cards, taking the effective price of the smartphone to ₹19,999.

Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC coupled with a Mali-G615 GPU to handle demanding graphics tasks.

For photography, the X6 Pro is equipped with a 64MP main camera featuring optical image stabilization (OIS), complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. It also includes a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

This device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It operates on the latest Android 14 OS with Xiaomi's HyperOS overlay and comes with an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster.

2) Infinix GT 20 Pro:

Infinix GT 20 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The device is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, complemented by the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for superior graphics performance.

The smartphone features a dedicated gaming display chip, the Pixelworks X5 Turbo, which enhances GPU performance, resolution, and reduces latency. It houses a 5,000mAh battery capable of fast charging with the included 45W adapter.

Running on Infinix's XOS 14, based on the latest Android 14 OS, Infinix guarantees two years of software updates and an extra year of security patches for the device.

While the GT 20 Pro is priced at a ₹22,999 on Flipkart for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, there is also an additional ₹1,000 discount available on the website, taking the price down to ₹21,999. Moreover, with a ₹3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, the phone can be effectively purchased for a price of ₹18,999.

3) Lava Agni 3:

Lava Agni 3 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,200x2,652 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also offers peak brightness levels of up to 1,200 nits, making it ideal for outdoor use.

Under the hood, the Agni 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor built on a 4nm process, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone supports an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, giving users extra performance when needed. Storage options max out at 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, though there is no support for external storage expansion.

4) iQOO Z9:

iQOO Z9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core processor. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colors and fluid visuals. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor, while the front houses a 16MP camera for sharp selfies. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, it provides ample space for apps and media. The 5000mAh battery supports 44W fast charging and the phone runs on Android v14. It also supports dual 5G SIM cards.

5) Vivo T3:

Vivo T3 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, support for 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ certification and up to 1800 nits of peak brightness.

Vivo's mid-ranger runs on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and is paired with a Mali G610 MC4 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The Vivo T3 comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

