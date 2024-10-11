Best gaming phones to buy under ₹20,000 in October 2024: Poco X6 Pro, Infinix GT 20 Pro, Vivo T3 and more
With huge discounts on smartphones during the festive season, the list of devices for buyers to choose under the ₹20,000 price bracket has only grown. For gaming enthusiasts there are a number of options to choose from now, ranging from out and out gaming devices like Poco X6 Pro and Infinix GT 20 Pro to some overall good devices like the Lava Agni 3 and iQOO Z9.