With an influx of devices in the sub-20,000 smartphone market, companies have started to offer high performance in the budget segment without compromising on other specifications. Consumers are also increasingly looking for smartphones with powerful processors that can handle long hours of gaming without getting too hot.

Here's a look at the top gaming smartphones you can buy under ₹20,000:

Infinix Note 30 5G:

The mid range smartphone boasts a large 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness of up to 580 nits. Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, coupled with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

The Infinix Note 30 5G offers storage options of up to 256GB, which can be expanded using a microSD card slot. It supports various connectivity options including 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is equipped with several sensors such as an ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Realme Narzo 60 5G:

Realme Narzo 60 comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. There is an under-display fingerprint scanner on the phone. It boasts of a 64MP camera on the rear coupled with a 2MP secondary camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and offers 33watt fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G:

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone runs on the company’s own OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 operating system. It includes a 200% ultra volume mode. For optics, the device has a triple rear camera setup.

The Nord CE 3 Lite also houses a triple camera setup including a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. There is also a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Motorola G54 5G:

Priced at ₹16,999 for the 8GB RAM/128 GB Storage variant, the Moto G54 5G comes with a 2.2 GHz Octa Core Mediatek Dimensity 7020 Processor paired with the IMG BXM-8-256 GPU. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

In terms of cameras, the Moto G54 comes with dual camera sensors including a 50 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera. Meanwhile, there's also a 16 MP camera in the front for selfies and video calls. The camera app also comes with all the necessary picture modes including ultra-res video, dual capture, spot color, night vision, macro vision, portrait mode and more

