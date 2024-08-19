With new smartphones launching weekly, finding the ideal device can be overwhelming. We've listed the best gaming smartphones under ₹ 25,000, including Poco X6 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 4, Infinix GT 20 Pro, Nothing Phone 2a, and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

With new smartphones launching every week, selecting the ideal device that meets your needs can be overwhelming. To address this challenge, we have curated a list of the best gaming smartphones available for purchase under the ₹25,000 price bracket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best gaming phones under ₹ 25,000: 1) Poco X6 Pro: The Poco X6 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC coupled with a Mali-G615 GPU to handle demanding graphics tasks.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply For photography, the X6 Pro is equipped with a 64MP main camera featuring optical image stabilization (OIS), complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. It also includes a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It operates on the latest Android 14 OS with Xiaomi's HyperOS overlay and comes with an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster.

2) OnePlus Nord CE 4: OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also gets support for 210Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ colour certification and 10-bit colour depth.

The mid-range smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, the Nord CE 4 5G features a dual rear camera sensor with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone also features a 16MP front-facing shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

3) Infinix GT 20 Pro: Starting at ₹24,999, the Infinix GT 20 Pro offers an 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The device is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, complemented by the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for superior graphics performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone features a dedicated gaming display chip, the Pixelworks X5 Turbo, which enhances GPU performance, resolution, and reduces latency. It houses a 5,000mAh battery capable of fast charging with the included 45W adapter.

Running on Infinix's XOS 14, based on the latest Android 14 OS, Infinix guarantees two years of software updates and an extra year of security patches for the device.

4) Nothing Phone 2a: Priced at ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the Nothing Phone (2a) features an 6.7 inches AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080x2412 pixels, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit colour depth. The phone comes with a peak brightness of 1300 nits (700 nits of typical brightness) and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Phone (2a) includes a dual stereo speaker setup and two HD microphones. The Glyph Interface features three LED strips with 24 addressable zones. For optics, it features a 50MP+50MP camera setup.

Optics-wise, the Phone 2a features a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, the smartphone houses a 32MP sensor for handling selfie and video call-related requirements.

Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, custom-made for Nothing Phone (2a), the Nothing Phone (2a) offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14 and the company has promised 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with this device. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Motorola Edge 50 Fusion features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ pOLED curved display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Connectivity-wise, the Edge 50 Fusion supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC. It also comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication and an array of sensors, including a proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, and ambient light sensor.

Under the hood, the Edge 50 Fusion is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.