Finding the right gaming smartphone under ₹ 25,000 in India can be overwhelming. Check out the latest options including Infinix GT 20 Pro, Poco X6 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 4, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Nothing Phone (2a) with impressive features and performance.

With several new smartphones being launched every week, finding the right device for your specific needs can be a daunting task. The problem becomes even worse if you are looking for a gaming device on a budget, with every company claiming to deliver exceptional performance these days. But don't worry, we've compiled a complete list of gaming smartphones you can buy in India for under ₹25,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best gaming phones to buy under ₹ 25,000 in India in May 2024: 1) Infinix GT 20 Pro: Priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB variant, Infinix GT 20 Pro features a 6.78 inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and 144Hz refresh rate.

The latest Infinix smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, which is paired with the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for handling all the graphics-intensive tasks. The smartphone also comes with a dedicated gaming display chip called Pixelworks X5 Turbo which is touted to lead to improved GPU performance, improved resolution and lower latency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The GT 20 Pro comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The latest Infinix smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery which can be fast charged via the 45W adapter provided inside the box.

The phone runs on Infinix's proprietary XOS 14 operating system based on the latest Android 14 operating system. Infinix is promising 2 years of software updates and and additional year of security patches with this device.

2) Poco X6 Pro: Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC and is paired with the Mali-G615 GPU for all the graphics-intensive tasks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, the X6 Pro features a 64MP primary camera with support for optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP Macro lens. Moreover, there is a 16MP front-facing sensor to meet all the selfie and video-related requirements.

The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery which can be fast charged via a 67W charger. Both these phones run on the latest Android 14 operating system based on Xiaomi HyperOS and feature an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster.

3) OnePlus Nord CE 4: Priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also gets support for 210Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ colour certification and 10-bit colour depth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mid-range smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the Nord CE 4 5G features a dual rear camera sensor with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone also features a 16MP front-facing shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

4) Redmi Note 13 Pro: Priced at ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the Redmi Note 13 Pro features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The mid-ranger comes with a triple camera setup including a 200MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Note 13 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and is paired with Adreno 710 GPU for handling all the graphics intensive tasks. The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and support for 67W fast charger which is included inside the box.

Redmi Note 13 Pro also features IP54 dust and water resistance and will be available in 3 colour variants: Coral Purple, Arctic White and Midnight Black.

5) Nothing Phone (2a): Priced at ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the Nothing Phone (2a) features an AMOLED panel with a 1080x2412 (FHD+) resolution, 30-120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit colour depth. It can reach up to 1300 nits of brightness and maintains 700 nits of typical brightness, peaking at 1100 nits under sunlight. The Phone (2a) includes a dual stereo speaker setup and two HD microphones. The Glyph Interface features three LED strips with 24 addressable zones. For optics, it features a 50MP+50MP camera setup. On the front, the smartphone houses a 32MP sensor for handling selfie and video call-related requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, custom-made for Nothing Phone (2a), the Nothing Phone (2a) offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Operating on Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5, it delivers a smooth user experience.

