Best gaming phones to buy under ₹ 25,000 in September 2024: Discover top gaming phones under ₹ 25,000, including brands like Vivo, OnePlus, Infinix, and Nothing. These devices offer features like high refresh rate displays, powerful chipsets, and fast charging capabilities.

With a plethora of smartphones already on the market, it has become increasingly difficult to choose the right one for your specific needs. To solve this problem, we have compiled a list of the best gaming phones that you can buy with a budget of around ₹25,000. The list includes phones from well-known brands like Vivo and OnePlus as well as relatively new entrants like Infinix and Nothing.

Best gaming phones to buy under ₹ 25,000 in September 2024: 1) Infinix GT 20 Pro: Infinix GT 20 Pro offers an 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The device is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, complemented by the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for superior graphics performance.

The smartphone features a dedicated gaming display chip, the Pixelworks X5 Turbo, which enhances GPU performance, resolution, and reduces latency. It houses a 5,000mAh battery capable of fast charging with the included 45W adapter.

Running on Infinix's XOS 14, based on the latest Android 14 OS, Infinix guarantees two years of software updates and an extra year of security patches for the device.

2) Vivo T3 Pro: Vivo T3 Pro 5G features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display, offering a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC coupled with an Adreno 720 GPU, supporting up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of photography, the device features a dual-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with EIS. A 16MP front camera is available for selfies and video calls.

The device is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging and operates on FunTouch OS 14, based on Android 14. Vivo guarantees 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches for this model.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is designed with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and has a slim profile of 7.49mm, even with a vegan leather back variant, while housing a substantial 5,500mAh battery.

3) OnePlus Nord CE 4: OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also gets support for 210Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ colour certification and 10-bit colour depth.

The mid-range smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the Nord CE 4 5G features a dual rear camera sensor with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone also features a 16MP front-facing shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

4) Poco X6 Pro: Poco X6 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC coupled with a Mali-G615 GPU to handle demanding graphics tasks.

For photography, the X6 Pro is equipped with a 64MP main camera featuring optical image stabilization (OIS), complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. It also includes a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

This device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It operates on the latest Android 14 OS with Xiaomi's HyperOS overlay and comes with an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster.

5) Nothing Phone 2a: Priced at ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the Nothing Phone (2a) features an 6.7 inches AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080x2412 pixels, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit colour depth. The phone comes with a peak brightness of 1300 nits (700 nits of typical brightness) and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

The Phone (2a) includes a dual stereo speaker setup and two HD microphones. The Glyph Interface features three LED strips with 24 addressable zones. For optics, it features a 50MP+50MP camera setup.

Optics-wise, the Phone 2a features a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, the smartphone houses a 32MP sensor for handling selfie and video call-related requirements.