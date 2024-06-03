With smartphone manufacturers launching new phones almost every week, it can be hard to find the ideal device for your specific needs. And with all the brands claiming blazing fast performance, finding the ideal gaming device is even harder. However, to save you the hassle, we've compiled a list of the top 5 gaming phones you can buy under ₹30,000 in India this month.

Top 5 gaming phones to buy in June 2024:

Poco F6:

Starting at a price of ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, the Poco F6 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It also has a peak brightness of 2400 nits, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The latest Poco also supports Widevine L1, Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

The front of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus, while the back features a polycarbonate design that comes in two colourways: Titanium and Black.

In terms of performance, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset based on the 4nm process and is paired with an Adreno 735 GPU to handle all graphics-intensive tasks. The phone will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Realme GT 6T:

Starting at a price of ₹30,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant (effectively under ₹30,000 with bank offer), the Realme GT 6T features a 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2,789 x 1,264 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The latest Realme phone comes with 2500Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming and 6000 nits peak brightness (1600 nits in high brightness mode and 1000 nits manual maximum brightness). It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and an IP 65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The phone runs on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset based on a 4nm process and is paired with an Adreno 732 GPU to handle all the graphics requirements. The GT 6T comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme GT 6T comes with a dual camera setup, including a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There's also a 32MP front-facing shooter to handle all the selfie and video calling requirements.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,500 mAh battery, which can be fast charged via the 120W SuperVOOC charger included in the box.

3) Infinix GT 20 Pro:

Starting at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, Infinix GT 20 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, which is paired with the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for handling all graphics-intensive tasks.

The smartphone also comes with a dedicated gaming display chip called Pixelworks X5 Turbo, which is touted to improve GPU performance, resolution and lower latency. The latest Infinix smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via the 45W adapter included in the box.

The phone runs on Infinix's own XOS 14 operating system, which is based on the latest Android 14 operating system. Infinix promises 2 years of software updates and an additional year of security patches with this device.

4) OnePlus Nord CE 4:

Priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also supports a 210Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ colour certification, and 10-bit colour depth.

The mid-range smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the Nord CE 4 5G features a dual rear camera sensor with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone also features a 16MP front-facing shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

5) Poco X6 Pro:

Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC and is paired with the Mali-G615 GPU for all the graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the X6 Pro features a 64MP primary camera with support for optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP Macro lens. Moreover, there is a 16MP front-facing sensor to meet all the selfie and video-related requirements.

The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery which can be fast charged via a 67W charger. Both these phones run on the latest Android 14 operating system based on Xiaomi HyperOS and feature an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster.

