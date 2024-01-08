One of the best ways to keep yourselves entertained in the modern world is by playing video games. With the normalisation of smartphones that pack a lot of power in the handheld form, buyers can now play heavy-duty video games on-the-go; whether it is while travelling to work, on a long plane journey, or simply because smartphones offer portability that consoles don't. With our best gaming phones guide, you can find the gaming companion of your dreams in less than ₹30,000.

Gone are the days of needing to buy a high-end gaming console like the PlayStation or Xbox to qualify as a gamer. In this age, users can play high-end games like Genshin Impact and Battlegrounds Mobile on their smartphone without having to shell out a lot of money. The best part about having a gaming-ready smartphone is that you can use it as your everyday computing companion and as a gaming device. Many big smartphone makers like Samsung, OnePlus, and realme have been making performance-heavy smartphones that can help buyers game on the move.

Buying a smartphone capable of playing games is not just about saving money. With a smartphone comes the added benefit of portability - allowing users to take their game collection with them. It's true that smartphones' limited screen size cannot offer an immersive console-like experience, but the gap is being bridged everyday as more developers look to smartphones as the future of gaming. In addition, fast-charging technology offered by many Android smartphone makers allows users to quickly jump back into the game of their choice without having to wait for long hours. Together, these factors have made smartphones a formidable contender in the gaming arena. You can find a smartphone priced below ₹30,000 to meet your gaming needs in our guide below.

1. iQOO Neo 7 5G (Frost Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Dimensity 8200, only 4nm Processor in The Segment | 50% Charge in 10 mins | Motion Control & 90 FPS Gaming

The iQOO Neo 7 5G, a revolutionary smartphone has the potential to redefine gaming performance in the under ₹30,000 segment. The Frost Blue design melds aesthetic value with functionality. The smartphone is packed with a massive 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that can support all your gaming needs while allowing you to multitask seamlessly.

The smartphone is equipped with a Dimensity 8200 processor, a 4nm chipset that promises improved power efficiency and enhanced performance. According to iQOO, the phone can charge extremely fast - going from 0% to 50% in less than 10 minutes. This way, you wouldn't have to miss out and would also be ready for action.

With Motion Control capabilities and a 90FPS gaming experience, unlock the gamer in you with the iQOO smartphone. To ensure that your gaming experience is well-rounded, the phone comes with a vibrant display that brings minute details to life effortlessly.

If you wish to stay ahead in the race, the iQOO Neo 7 5G is a strong contender that combines speed, power, and innovation. Game away!

Specifications of iQOO Neo 7 5G:

Colour: Frost Blue

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Processor: Dimensity 8200

Charging: 50% charge in 10 minutes

Gaming performance: 90 FPS gaming experience

Special feature: Motion control

Connectivity: 5G capabilities

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Average camera quality Fast charging capability

2. OnePlus Nord 3 5G (Misty Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

From the house of OnePlus comes the Nord 3 5G smartphone, an affordable smartphone that is intended to deliver performance without compromise. The Misty Green shade adds a touch of sophistication to your everyday smartphone experience. The smartphone comes with a generous 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, allowing ample space for quick multitasking and gaming on-the-go.

Staying true to the OnePlus philosophy, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G provides a smooth and responsive user experience. With 5G connectivity, users can expect super-fast data speeds, allowing you to remain connected to your games as you navigate your way around everyday life. In addition to supporting your daily needs, the smartphone is equipped with a sophisticated camera setup that takes crisp shots and videos with ease.

Owing to its sleek design, the smartphone is a joy to hold if you're gaming for long hours. Premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship make the OnePlus Nord 3 5G a prudent choice that not only performs well, but also feels luxurious in your hands. With the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, you can upgrade your gaming experience easily, with good looks as a bonus.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord 3 5G (Misty Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Colour: Misty Green

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Connectivity: 5G

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Chipset (4nm Architecture)

Display: 6.74 Inches; 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+ Display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Battery: 5000 mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC Fast-charging

Operating software: OxygenOS based on Android 13.1

Design: Sleek and stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance configuration Might need to be charged more with heavy gaming Sleek design and stylish Colour Average camera quality

3. Realme Narzo 60 Pro (Mars Orange,12GB+256GB) Ultra Smooth 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display | 100 MP OIS Camera

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro is designed to impress - allowing users to dive into the immersive world of photography and gaming. The striking Mars Orange shade adds to the charm of this smartphone that can also tackle heavy tasks easily with its 12GB RAM and spacious 256GB storage.

If that weren't enough, the Realme smartphone is equipped with a 120HZ Super AMOLED Curved Display that offers a beautiful gaming experience on-the-go, complemented by responsive touch controls. Users should have no trouble multitasking on this device while playing their favourite games and storing multimedia files.

Besides allowing you to play your favourite games, the smartphone can help you unleash your creativity with a 100 megapixel Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) camera that captures moments with clarity and detail while ensuring that your clicks are steady and crisp, even in challenging conditions.

The Realme smartphone is designed for gamers and photography enthusiasts alike, seamlessly melding style and performance. With the Mars Orange variant, you get a bold colour in your hands. Indulge in the world of immersive gaming and photography with this feature-packed smartphone.

Specifications of Realme Narzo 60 Pro (Mars Orange,12GB+256GB) Ultra Smooth 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display | 100 MP OIS Camera

Colour: Mars Orange

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Display: 120Hz curved display

Camera: 100 MP OIS Camera

Processor: Dimensity 7050 5g chipset

Charging: 67W fast charging

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance configuration Camera is not exceptional Immersive gaming experience Battery might not last all day

4. Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) (Asphalt Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

The Realme GT Neo 3 stands out as a smartphone with its striking Asphalt Black colour. The phone is engineered for exceptional gaming performance and boasts an impressive 12GB RAM and 256 storage that's enough to store all your games and multimedia while making sure you can switch from one app to another without hiccups.

The realme GT Neo 3 features an advanced cooling system that ensures your phone isn't overheating during intense gaming sessions. This way, you can push the boundaries of gaming straight from your smartphone. The smartphone has an ultra-responsive touch control and a vibrant display that makes your gaming experience a joy, even in different conditions.

The device is set apart by its unprecedented 150W fast-charging capability that can refuel its massive 5000mAh battery quickly. This means that you can say goodbye to downtime and focus on beating your enemies in the games of your choice. The realme smartphone is not only a gaming powerhouse, but is also an aesthetic joy to look at and to hold. With this device, you're bound to make a bold statement as you conquer virtual realms.

Specifications of realme GT Neo 3 (150W) (Asphalt Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Colour: Asphalt Black

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Charging: 150W Fast Charging

Battery: 5000mAh

Display: 6.7 inch Full HD+ OLED Display

Advanced cooling system for optimal gaming performance

Ultra-responsive touch control for gaming

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Can handle gaming needs Processor might not be the latest Rapid refuelling with 150W charging Older Android version

5. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 256GB Storage) | 48 MP No Shake Cam (OIS) | IP67 | Gorilla Glass 5 | Voice Focus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately

What's a smartphone buying guide for Android smartphone without a Samsung device? Known for its vibrant displays and fluid performance, Samsung smartphones top most people's wishlists when they're looking for Android phones. One such phone is the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the captivating Awesome Violet hue.

The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, making sure you have a great gaming experience while having access to your large library of images, documents, and files. With its specifications, the device should give you a lag-free performance that lets you multitask and achieve more in less time.

Besides being gaming-ready, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is equipped with a remarkable 48 megapixel ‘No Shake Cam’ with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), allowing the sturdy device to capture detailed images even in motion. The phone's camera performs well in diverse settings, so you can expect an above average camera performance with this Samsung smartphone.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G device is also equipped with IP67 water and dust resistance, ensuring that your smartphone survives your active lifestyle and lasts longer.

Users can experience a stunning gaming experience on the beautiful display that is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Samsung has also added the ‘Voice Focus’ feature that enhances communication during gaming.

However, the charging speeds on Samsung devices are comparatively slower and there is no charger in the box. Regardless, it's still a powerful smartphone for gaming enthusiasts and everyday users.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 256GB Storage)

Colour: Awesome Violet

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Camera: 48 MP ‘No Shake Cam’ (OIS)

Resistance: IP67 (Water and dust resistant)

Display Protection: Gorilla Glass 5

Gaming feature: Voice focus

Connectivity: 5G

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Special voice mode for gaming Slow charging speeds Beautiful display No charger in the box

6. Motorola Edge 40 Neo (Soothing Sea, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

It's time for a gaming adventure! With the Motorola Edge 40 Neo in Soothing Sea variant, buyers get a beautiful smartphone that blends elegance with gaming power. From the house of Motorola, the Edge 40 Neo sports 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This way, the device is able to ensure smooth multitasking while accommodating your expansive gaming library so that you're ready for it all.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is able to provide an immersive gaming experience with vibrant colours and crisp details, giving you a literal edge over your competitors. With a stylish colour in the mix, you get a smartphone that is also a visual and gaming delight.

Besides its gaming abilities, the Motorola phone is equipped with advanced camera capabilities. This way, you can show off not only your gaming setups but also express your creativity. Experience the seamless synergy of style and performance with the Motorola Edge 40 Neo that can redefines what users do with their smartphone in the modern age.

Specifications of Motorola Edge 40 Neo (Soothing Sea, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

Colour: Soothing Sea

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Display: 6.55 inch full HD+ display

Camera: 50MP + 13MP | 32MP Front Camera

Processor: Dimensity 7030 processor

Design: (Specifics not provided; could include details about build and form factor)

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 68W TurboPower fast charging

Dust and water resistant (IP68)

Operating system: Android 13 with MyUI

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim body, aesthetically pleasing Average camera Prone to overheating

7. Infinix Zero 30 5G (Golden Hour, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

The Android smartphone landscape has a lot of competition, with recent players like Infinix that have flooded the market with high-performance phones at competitive prices. One such device is the Infinix Zero 30 5G in the visually stunning ‘Golden Hour’ colour.

Besides being a joy to look at, the Infinix smartphone comes with a whopping 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Forget lags, delays, and slow processing with such specifications on the Infinix Zero 30 5G. Easily among the most capable smartphones in this segment, the Infinix device can elevate your gaming experience with its immersive display that delivers vibrant visuals and dynamic details, bringing your games to life.

With the Infinix Zero 30 5G, you can capture your gaming victories with precision using the advanced camera features - whether it is for in-game achievements or live-streaming setups, use the Infinix device to expand your coverage of various virtual worlds easily.

Blending style and performance, the Infinix Zero 30 5G is among the top choices for users who want a device that can handle rigorous gaming needs while providing everyday power and efficiency.

Specifications of Infinix Zero 30 5G (Golden Hour, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

Colour: Golden Hour

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Display: 6.78 inch full HD+ display

Camera: 108MP + 13MP + 2MP and 50MP Front Camera

Processor: Dimensity 8020

Battery: 5000mAh

Connectivity: 5G

Operating system: ‎Android 13.0

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4k 60fps video recording Average camera Robust gaming performance Prone to overheating

8. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (Glacier Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Everyday is a gaming day on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. The smartphone comes in the enchanting Glacier Blue shade, bringing together cutting-edge technology and unparalleled gaming performance.

The Redmi smartphone boasts an abundant 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, allowing gamers to store a good number of games while leaving room for other files like images and documents.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G sports a mesmerizing display that delivers vibrant hues and crisp details to considerably improve your gaming escapades. The smartphone is a worthy choice for gamers who also want a solid everyday performance - whether it is in terms of camera, battery, and smoothness.

Every touch and tap on this device could lead you to victory! If you're familiar with the Redmi Note series, you'd already know that these phones are designed keeping gamers and photography enthusiasts in mind. If these are your primary usage areas, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G could be the right device for you.

Specifications of Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (Glacier Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Colour: Glacier Blue

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Display: Full HD AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Dimesity 1080 processor

Battery: 5000mAh

Connectivity: 5G

Operating software: ‎Android 12.0

Camera: 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning aesthetics Older OS Responsive display

Best 3 features for you

Product name Processor details Multi-tasking abilities Battery life for gaming iQOO Neo 7 5G (Frost Blue) Dimensity 8200, 4nm processor Yes Yes OnePlus Nord 3 5G (Misty Green) MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset Yes Yes Realme narzo 60 Pro (Mars Orange) Dimensity 7050 5G chipset Yes Yes Realme GT Neo 3 (Asphalt Black) Mediatek Dimensity 8100 processor Yes Yes Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (Awesome Violet) MediaTek Dimensity 1080 octa-core processor Yes Yes but slow charging Motorola Edge 40 Neo (Soothing Sea) MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Yes Yes Infinix Zero 30 5G (Golden Hour) Dimensity 8020 processor Yes Yes Redmi Note 12 Pro MediaTek Dimesity 1080 Yes Yes

Best value for money

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro stands out as the best value for money with its impressive 120 Hz Super AMOLED Curved Display, potent 100 MP OIS Camera, and excellent multi-tasking capabilities, delivering a high-quality gaming experience without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The iQOO Neo 7 5G takes the crown for the best overall gaming smartphone, featuring a Dimensity 8200 4nm Processor, Motion Control for enhanced gaming interaction, and a rapid charging capability, ensuring a top-tier gaming performance and overall user satisfaction.

How to find the right gaming smartphone

To find the perfect gaming smartphone, prioritise key factors like processor details for performance, multi-tasking abilities for efficient operation, and dedicated battery life for extended gaming sessions. Consider user reviews, compare specifications, and evaluate unique gaming features to tailor your choice based on individual preferences and budget constraints.

FAQs

Question : Can I use any smartphone for gaming?

Ans : While you can use any smartphone, gaming smartphones are optimised for enhanced performance and gaming features.

Question : What processor is ideal for gaming smartphones?

Ans : Processors like Qualcomm Snapdragon, MediaTek Dimensity, and Apple A-series are known for excellent gaming performance.

Question : Do all gaming smartphones support motion control?

Ans : No, motion control is a feature specific to certain gaming smartphones. Check product specifications for details.

Question : Are higher refresh rate displays better for gaming?

Ans : Yes, higher refresh rates, such as 120Hz or 90Hz, provide smoother gaming experiences with reduced motion blur.

Question : Is it necessary to buy additional accessories for gaming smartphones?

Ans : It depends on personal preference. Some accessories can enhance the gaming experience, but they are not always necessary.

