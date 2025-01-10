As e-sports have grown in popularity, the demand for gaming phones in the country has increased, especially in the budget segment. But with smartphone manufacturers launching new phones every month with big performance claims, it can be hard to find the right phone for your needs. To help you choose, we have compiled a list of the best phones in this price range.

Best gaming phones under ₹ 20,000 in January 2025: 1) Poco X7: Poco X7 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display that features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability. The screen offers a resolution of 1.5K, with a peak brightness of 3000 nits, ensuring visibility even under bright conditions. It supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, providing smoother interactions, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, with an instantaneous 2560Hz sampling rate specifically for gaming.

Under the hood, the Poco X7 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, built on a 4nm TSMC process, with a clock speed reaching up to 2.8GHz. The device is paired with LPDDR4X memory and UFS 2.2 storage, allowing for efficient performance and faster data access.

The phone is powered by a 5500mAh battery, which supports 45W TurboCharge, capable of fully charging the device in approximately 47 minutes, claimed to ensure quick power-ups for extended usage.

In terms of photography, the Poco X7 5G boasts a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.59 aperture, supported by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It also includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120° field of view, and a 20MP front camera for selfies. Video recording is supported up to 4K at 30fps.

The device operates on Xiaomi’s HyperOS, based on Android 14, with a commitment to providing three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. For build durability, the phone holds multiple IP ratings including IP66, IP68, and IP69* for water and dust resistance, alongside TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technology.

Connectivity features of the Poco X7 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and USB Type-C. For audio, it is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers.

2) CMF Phone 1: CMF Phone 1 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on a 4nm process and paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14. Nothing is promising 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with the latest device.

3) Moto G85: Moto G85 is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 octa-core processor. It features a 6.67-inch P-OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant and fluid visuals. The rear camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front camera boasts a 32MP sensor for high-resolution selfies. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Supporting dual 5G SIM connectivity, the Moto G85 runs on Android 14.

4) OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone operates on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

In terms of camera capabilities, the phone includes a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16MP sensor supported by electronic image stabilization (EIS).

The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G's 5,500mAh battery supports 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging and 5W reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C. Additionally, the phone is IP54-rated for dust and splash resistance and includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack.