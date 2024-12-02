With a plethora of options now available under ₹25,000, finding a phone that meets your specific needs can become challenging. In order to help ease the process, we have compiled the list of top gaming phones one can buy in this price range with options from notable brands like Poco, OnePlus, Vivo and more.

Best gaming phones under ₹ 25,000 in December 2024:

1) Poco F6:

Poco F6 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It features a peak brightness of 2400 nits, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The device supports Widevine L1, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+.

The front of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus, while the back is made of polycarbonate and comes in Titanium and Black colorways.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset based on the 4nm process, the Poco F6 includes an Adreno 735 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. It offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

2) Infinix GT 20 Pro:

Infinix GT 20 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The device is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, complemented by the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for superior graphics performance.

The smartphone features a dedicated gaming display chip, the Pixelworks X5 Turbo, which enhances GPU performance, resolution, and reduces latency. It houses a 5,000mAh battery capable of fast charging with the included 45W adapter.

Running on Infinix's XOS 14, based on the latest Android 14 OS, Infinix guarantees two years of software updates and an extra year of security patches for the device.

3) OnePlus Nord CE 4:

OnePlus Nord CE4 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports a 210Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ color certification, and 10-bit color depth.

Under the hood, the Nord CE 4 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and an Adreno 720 GPU, catering to graphics-heavy tasks. It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

The Nord CE 4 comes with a massive 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The phone runs on Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 and is promised to get 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

4) Vivo T3 Pro:

Vivo T3 Pro 5G features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display, offering a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC coupled with an Adreno 720 GPU, supporting up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of photography, the device features a dual-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with EIS. A 16MP front camera is available for selfies and video calls.

The device is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging and operates on FunTouch OS 14, based on Android 14. Vivo guarantees 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches for this model.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is designed with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and has a slim profile of 7.49mm, even with a vegan leather back variant, while housing a massive 5,500mAh battery.

5) Motorola Edge 50 Neo:

Moto Edge 50 Neo flaunts a 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED display, offering 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, while the device itself carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, alongside MIL-STD-810H certification for enhanced durability. Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers elevate the multimedia experience.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Users also benefit from a virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB, enhanced by AI optimization. The device runs on Android 14 and Motorola has committed to providing five years of software and security updates.

For photography enthusiasts, the Moto Edge 50 Neo comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom. The front houses a 32MP camera for high-quality selfies.

