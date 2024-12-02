Best gaming phones under ₹25,000 in December 2024: Poco F6, Infinix GT 20 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 4 and more
Best gaming phones under ₹25,000 in December 2024: Poco F6, OnePlus Nord CE 4, Infinix GT 20 Pro, Vivo T3 Pro and Motorola Edge 50 Neo are some of the top options one can consider in this segment.
With a plethora of options now available under ₹25,000, finding a phone that meets your specific needs can become challenging. In order to help ease the process, we have compiled the list of top gaming phones one can buy in this price range with options from notable brands like Poco, OnePlus, Vivo and more.