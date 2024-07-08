Best phones under ₹30,000 in July 2024: With a number of devices launching every week, it can be hard to keep a track of viable options while choosing a smartphone. But fear not! We have got you covered with a list of top 5 gaming smartphones one can buy under ₹30,000.

Best gaming phones under ₹ 30,000 in July 2024:

1) OnePlus 11R:

OnePlus 11R comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2772 X 1240 pixels, offering 1450 nits of peak brightness and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 11R 5G features curved edges and a punch-hole cutout at the front.

The handset comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs on Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13 operating system.

OnePlus 11R 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 100-watt SuperVOOC S fast charging support and comes with an adapter inside the box. The device is claimed to juice up from 1-100% in 25 minutes. For optics, the smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera on the rear. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120 degree field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies, the device boasts of a 16MP camera at the front. 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 are some of the connectivity features available on the OnePlus 11R 5G. The smartphone is 8.7mm thick and weighs 204 grams.

2) iQOO Neo 7 Pro:

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a contrast ratio of 8,00,00,00:1, DCI-P3 colour gamut and the ability to reproduce 1.07 billion colours. The phone's screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

The handset comes with a premium leather design and is offered in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colour options. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU. The smartphone is offered in two RAM models - 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The phone offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage capacity.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G comes with a virtual RAM expansion feature for up to 8GB of RAM. The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. It is equipped with a 120-watt fast charging feature that can take the device from 1% to 100% in just 25 minutes.

3) Poco F6:

Poco F6 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It also has a peak brightness of 2400 nits, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The latest Poco also supports Widevine L1, Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

The front of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus, while the back features a polycarbonate design that comes in two colourways: Titanium and Black.

In terms of performance, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset based on the 4nm process and is paired with an Adreno 735 GPU to handle all graphics-intensive tasks. The phone will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

4) Realme GT 6T:

Realme GT 6T features a 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2,789 x 1,264 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The latest Realme phone comes with 2500Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming and 6000 nits peak brightness (1600 nits in high brightness mode and 1000 nits manual maximum brightness). It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and an IP 65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The phone runs on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset based on a 4nm process and is paired with an Adreno 732 GPU to handle all the graphics requirements. The GT 6T comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme GT 6T comes with a dual camera setup, including a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There's also a 32MP front-facing shooter to handle all the selfie and video calling requirements.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,500 mAh battery, which can be fast charged via the 120W SuperVOOC charger included in the box.

5) Infinix GT 20 Pro:

Infinix GT 20 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, which is paired with the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for handling all graphics-intensive tasks.

The smartphone also comes with a dedicated gaming display chip called Pixelworks X5 Turbo, which is touted to improve GPU performance, resolution and lower latency. The latest Infinix smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via the 45W adapter included in the box.

The phone runs on Infinix's own XOS 14 operating system, which is based on the latest Android 14 operating system. Infinix promises 2 years of software updates and an additional year of security patches with this device.

