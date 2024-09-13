Best gaming phones under ₹30,000 in September 2024: Vivo T3 Ultra, OnePlus Nord 4, Poco F6 and more | Mint

Best gaming phones under ₹30,000 in September 2024: Vivo T3 Ultra, OnePlus Nord 4, Poco F6 and more
Choosing a gaming smartphone under ₹30,000 is tough due to numerous options. Key highlights include Vivo T3 Ultra, OnePlus Nord 4, Realme GT 6T, Poco F6, and Infinix GT 20 Pro, showcasing impressive specs and performance tailored for gamers.
With a plethora of options emerging in the ₹30,000 price segment, it can be difficult to choose the performance phone that suits your specific needs. To help solve this problem, we have compiled a list of the best gaming smartphones you can buy in this price range.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message