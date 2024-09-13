Choosing a gaming smartphone under ₹ 30,000 is tough due to numerous options. Key highlights include Vivo T3 Ultra, OnePlus Nord 4, Realme GT 6T, Poco F6, and Infinix GT 20 Pro, showcasing impressive specs and performance tailored for gamers.

With a plethora of options emerging in the ₹30,000 price segment, it can be difficult to choose the performance phone that suits your specific needs. To help solve this problem, we have compiled a list of the best gaming smartphones you can buy in this price range.

Best smartphones to buy under ₹ 30,000 in September 2024: Vivo T3 Ultra: Vivo T3 Ultra 5G boasts a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1.5K (2800 x 1260). The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and can render up to 1.07 billion colours. It operates on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14.

In terms of performance, the Vivo T3 Ultra is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Vivo claims that the T3 Ultra 5G has achieved a score exceeding 16,00,000 on Antutu. The device is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 80-watt fast charging.

For optics, the Vivo T3 Ultra features a dual-camera system on the rear, including a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The front camera is a 50MP shooter designed for selfies and video calls. Additionally, the phone includes Vivo’s signature ‘Aura Ring Light.’

OnePlus Nord 4: OnePlus Nord 4 boasts a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 × 1240 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,150 nits. It includes a USB 2.0 port, an alert slider, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and an IP65 rating for splash and water resistance.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and paired with an Adreno 732 GPU, the Nord 4 is designed for high-performance tasks. It comes with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and offers storage options of 128GB UFS 3.1 or 256GB UFS 4.0.

In terms of cameras, the Nord 4 features a 50MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor with OIS and EIS, along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 112-degree field of view. The front camera is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The primary sensor supports 4K video recording at 60fps, while the front and ultra-wide-angle cameras can record up to 1080p video at 30fps.

The device is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It runs on the latest Android 14 operating system with OxygenOS 14.1. OnePlus promises 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches. Notably, the Nord 4 is the first phone to receive the TÜV SÜD Fluency 72 Month A rating, indicating smooth performance for up to 6 years.

Realme GT 6T: Realme GT 6T features a 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2789 x 1264 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display boasts a 2500Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a peak brightness of 6000 nits (1600 nits in high brightness mode and 1000 nits manual maximum brightness). The front is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the device has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Running on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and paired with an Adreno 732 GPU, the GT 6T comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Realme GT 6T includes a dual-camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by a 5,500mAh battery and supports 120W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Poco F6: Poco F6 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It features a peak brightness of 2400 nits, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The device supports Widevine L1, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+.

The front of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus, while the back is made of polycarbonate and comes in Titanium and Black colorways.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset based on the 4nm process, the Poco F6 includes an Adreno 735 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. It offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Infinix GT 20 Pro: Infinix GT 20 Pro offers an 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The device is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, complemented by the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for superior graphics performance.

The smartphone features a dedicated gaming display chip, the Pixelworks X5 Turbo, which enhances GPU performance, resolution, and reduces latency. It houses a 5,000mAh battery capable of fast charging with the included 45W adapter.