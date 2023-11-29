With improvements in processor, display and heat management technology, gaming smartphones are increasingly becoming a priority for customers who also want to experience high intensity gaming in their latest flagship phone and not just limit it to performing daily tasks.

From iPhone 15 Pro to Samsung S23 Ultra, here's a look at the top premium gaming phones you can buy in November 2023.

1) iPhone 15 Pro Max:

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2796x1290 pixels and uses ProMotion technology to implement an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The premium smartphone supports the Always-On Display feature and the recently introduced standby mode in iOS 17, delivering a dynamic and power-efficient viewing experience.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by the newly released A17 Pro chip, a powerhouse that Apple claims offers unparalleled performance in the smartphone landscape, potentially reaching the levels of high-end PCs. With a redesigned graphics processor at its core, Apple envisions these devices as revolutionary, capable of taking the mobile gaming experience to new heights.

The new CPU in iPhone 15 Pro Max is up to 10 per cent faster thanks to microarchitecture and design improvements, while the Neural Engine is up to two times faster, powering features like Autocorrect and Personal Voice in iOS 17.

2) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor and runs on OneUI 5.0 based on Android 13 operating system. The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Super Smooth Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode. The smartphone offers four camera sensors on the back. There is a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera with F2.2 aperture, a 200 MP Wide Camera with F1.7 aperture, a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom and F2.4 aperture and another 10MP Telephoto Camera with 10x Optical Zoom and F4.9 aperture.

3) Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate:

The Asus ROG Phone 7 series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with an Adreno 740 GPU. These phones come with a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS4.0 internal storage, providing users with ample space to store their data and run applications seamlessly.

In terms of camera specifications, both the Asus ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate feature a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel macro lens. The front camera of these smartphones features a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing high-quality selfies and video calls.

Both the Asus ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate are equipped with a powerful 6,000mAh battery that supports 65W wired fast charging, ensuring that users can spend more time gaming and less time charging. These smartphones come with a host of connectivity options, such as GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac/ax, among others. Additionally, these handsets feature an IP54 rating, providing protection against dust and water splashes. With dimensions measuring 173mm x 77mm x 10.3mm and a weight of 239 grams, the Asus ROG Phone 7 series is sleek and compact, making it easy to handle and carry.

4) Samsung Z Fold 5:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 sports a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. There is also a 6.2-inch HD+ cover screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 402ppi and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz).

The Z Fold 5 comes sports a 10MP selfie camera with 85 degree Field of View (FOV) and 4MP Under Display Camera. On the rear, there is a 12MP ultra wide camera, a 50MP wide angle camera and a 10MP telephoto camera.

The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform paired with 12GB Memory and is available in three storage models of Galaxy Z Fold 5- 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

The device is backed by a 4,400mAh dual battery with support for wired charging of up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter. The power adapter will be sold separately. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with IPX8 rating and is said to be water resistant up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.

