The demand for gaming smartphones in India is rising with the boom of the gaming industry in the country. However, with the numerous options available in the Indian market it can be difficult to find the right gaming phone while taking cognizance of one's budgetary requirements.

Here's a look at top gaming phones available under ₹35,000 in India:

1) IQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G:

The 12GB RAM/256 GB storage variant of the IQOO Neo 7 Pro is currently priced at ₹35,999 but the price can even be reduced

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G boasts of a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen having a contrast ratio of 8,00,00,00:1, DCI-P3 color gamut, and the ability to reproduce 1.07 billion colors. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

The handset comes with a leather premium design and is offered in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colour options. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU. The smartphone is offered in two RAM models - 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone offers up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage capacity.

2) OnePlus Nord 3 5G:

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G comes in two variants. The first variant offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, priced at ₹33,999. The second variant features 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with a price tag of ₹37,999.

On the front side of the device, you will find a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel is capable of supporting HDR10+ and is safeguarded by Dragontrail glass for added protection.

Powering the device is MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset, which is also found in the OnePlus Pad. It is coupled with a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. The device runs on OxygenOS 13.1, built on the Android 13 platform. OnePlus has promised 3 years of significant operating system updates and 4 years of security updates.

3) Poco F5 5G:

The Poco F5 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness along with support for Dolby Vision. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 (4nm) Processor and coupled with an Adreno 725 GPU.

On the camera front, the smartphone is powered by a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP Ultrawide Camera and 2 MP Macro lens. Meanwhile, the Poco F5 comes with a 16 MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

4) Realme GT 2 Pro 5G 256GB:

Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It comes with the heat dissipation area, and a triple camera with a 50MP main camera, and a 40X ultra micro-lens camera. The smartphone also comes with 65W SuperDart Charge, 5000mAh battery, and Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo speakers, and pre-installed Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

