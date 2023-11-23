Best gaming smartphones under ₹35,000 this November 2023: IQOO Neo 7 Pro, Poco F5 and more
The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Poco F5, and Realme GT 2 Pro 5G are some of the top gaming smartphones available in India.
The demand for gaming smartphones in India is rising with the boom of the gaming industry in the country. However, with the numerous options available in the Indian market it can be difficult to find the right gaming phone while taking cognizance of one's budgetary requirements.