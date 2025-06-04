Best gaming tablets June 2025: Top 10 picks from best selling brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and more

Our smartphones are powerful enough to run games with console-like graphics and high frame rates. But playing games on a small 6-inch display is not an ideal experience. That's where gaming tablets jump in, you get a similar gaming performance but on an over 10-inch display.
Our list here includes the best gaming tablets that you can buy from the top brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and more. These tablets feature powerful hardware and gorgeous high refresh rate displays to make the gaming experience even better. So let's dive in and check the top gaming tablets to buy in June 2025.
The Apple iPad Air 13″, featuring the M2 chip, delivers powerful performance in a sleek, lightweight design. It features a large 13-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide colour, ideal for creative professionals and multitaskers. The M2 chip enhances graphics and processing speed, supporting demanding apps and workflows smoothly.
With up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, it supports the Apple Pencil 2nd gen and Magic Keyboard, making it a versatile device for productivity and entertainment. The battery life lasts up to 10 hours, and it runs iPadOS with extensive app support.
Powerful M2 chip for high performance
Large, vibrant display ideal for creatives
Premium price
Limited port options (USB-C only)
Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Grey
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are happy with the iPad’s performance, build quality, and design, praising it as genuine, compact, and reliable. Some mention the sound is a bit low.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for users seeking a sleek, dependable tablet for daily use. Offers smooth performance and good value, though customer support may be a concern for some.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a premium Android tablet featuring a massive 14.6-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for immersive media and productivity. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming performance.
The tablet offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage with microSD expansion. It supports the S Pen with low latency, ideal for drawing and note-taking. The battery life can last up to 14 hours, and it runs on One UI based on Android 13.
Large AMOLED display with high refresh rate
Powerful Snapdragon chipset
Expensive flagship price
Large size may reduce portability
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, S Pen in-Box, 36.99 cm (14.6 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Moonstone Gray
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are impressed by the tablet’s performance, display quality, and sleek design, calling it the best in the Indian market. However, one buyer criticised the poor packaging quality for such a high-value item.
Why choose this product?
An excellent choice for premium tablet users, offering fast performance, stunning visuals, and great build quality. Just be mindful of inconsistent packaging during delivery.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ balances performance and affordability with a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display and Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. It offers smooth performance for daily tasks and media consumption with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
It supports the S Pen for productivity and creativity, and the battery lasts up to 12 hours. The tablet runs Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI, providing a user-friendly experience with multitasking features.
Vibrant AMOLED display
S Pen included for productivity
Mid-range chipset limits heavy gaming
No 120Hz refresh rate
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the tablet is great for students, with a large vibrant screen, smooth writing, and long battery life. Some note performance and camera quality issues.
Why choose this product?
Perfect for students seeking a user-friendly tablet with solid display and battery. Performance and camera may not impress all users.
The OnePlus Pad 2 offers a premium Android tablet experience with an 11.61-inch 2.5K AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. It delivers smooth performance with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, suitable for multitasking and gaming.
It supports the OnePlus stylus and runs OxygenOS for tablets based on Android 13. The battery supports fast charging and lasts around 10-11 hours, making it a solid choice for productivity and entertainment.
High-resolution AMOLED display
Strong performance with Dimensity 9000+
Stylus sold separately
Software ecosystem less mature than Samsung/Apple
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet's speed, 144Hz display, and sound quality. It's seen as good value, though display and battery performance receive mixed feedback.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for gaming and multimedia use, offering fast performance and clear audio. Display sharpness and battery life may vary for different users.
Xiaomi Pad 7 features a 12.4-inch Nano Texture display designed to reduce glare and fingerprints, enhancing viewing comfort. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset delivering solid performance with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
The tablet supports stylus input and offers a battery life of up to 12 hours. It runs MIUI for Pad based on Android 13, providing multitasking and productivity features at a competitive price point.
Anti-glare Nano Texture display
Strong chipset for performance
MIUI for Pad less polished than competitors
Stylus support limited
Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2") Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos | Graphite Grey
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the tablet’s good value, vibrant 11.16-inch display, strong performance, and quad speakers. Battery life feedback is mixed, with some satisfied and others disappointed.
Why choose this product?
A well-designed, smooth-performing tablet with excellent sound and a high-refresh-rate screen, ideal for entertainment. Battery longevity may vary by user.
The Apple iPad 11″ with A16 Bionic chip offers a powerful and compact tablet experience. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display delivers sharp visuals with True Tone and P3 color gamut. The A16 chip ensures smooth performance for gaming, creative apps, and multitasking.
It supports Apple Pencil 2nd gen and Magic Keyboard, making it versatile for work and play. Battery life lasts up to 10 hours, and it runs iPadOS with a vast app ecosystem.
Powerful A16 chip in a compact form
Excellent app ecosystem and accessories
Premium pricing
Limited USB-C ports
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the iPad’s excellent Liquid Retina display, smooth performance, and durability. It is popular among students for note-taking and multitasking, with good battery life and value for money.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for students and multitaskers seeking a reliable tablet with a crisp display, smooth operation, and lasting battery performance.
The iPad Mini with A17 Pro chip is a compact powerhouse featuring an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. It's A17 Pro chip delivers desktop-class performance in a small form factor, ideal for portability without sacrificing power.
It supports Apple Pencil 2nd gen and offers up to 256GB storage. Battery life is around 10 hours, and it runs iPadOS with full app support, making it perfect for users seeking a pocketable tablet.
Powerful A17 Pro chip in a compact size
Great for portability and creativity
Smaller screen limits media consumption
Expensive for size
Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the iPad Mini’s portability and functionality, praising it as perfect for on-the-go use.
Why choose this product?
A compact and reliable tablet ideal for users needing a powerful device that’s easy to carry anywhere.
The OnePlus Pad Go is an affordable entry-level tablet with a 10.36-inch IPS LCD display and MediaTek Helio G99 processor. It offers decent performance for basic tasks, web browsing, and media with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Battery life is good for casual use, lasting up to 10 hours. It runs OxygenOS based on Android 12 and supports stylus input, making it a budget-friendly option for students and casual users.
Affordable price point
Decent battery life for casual use
Lower-end processor limits heavy apps
Display lacks AMOLED vibrancy
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm (11.35 Inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display,Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet,8Gb Ram 256 Gb Storage Expandable Up-to 1Tb,Green
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet’s premium build, vibrant display, smooth performance, loud speakers, and long battery life. Charging speed reviews vary between fast and slow.
Why choose this product?
A well-built tablet with excellent visuals and sound, ideal for extended use. Charging speed may differ based on user experience.
The Redmi Pad Pro offers a 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colors. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, offering flagship-level performance with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
It supports stylus input and runs MIUI for Pad based on Android 13. Battery life is strong, lasting around 12 hours, making it a great choice for multimedia and productivity.
Smooth 120Hz AMOLED display
Powerful Dimensity 9200+ chipset
MIUI for Pad still maturing
Stylus sold separately
Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1") Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Graphite Grey
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the tablet good value, praising its vibrant display, fast performance on max graphics, and quad speakers with Dolby. Battery life reviews are mixed.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for multimedia and study, offering sharp visuals and powerful sound. Battery longevity may vary between users.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 features an 11-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It delivers flagship performance with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, suitable for gaming, productivity, and media.
The tablet supports the S Pen with low latency and runs Android 13 with One UI. Battery life is around 12-14 hours, and the design is sleek and portable.
Flagship Snapdragon chipset and 120Hz AMOLED
Excellent S Pen integration
Premium price
Limited microSD support
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Beige
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet’s vibrant screen, fast processor, and smooth S Pen use with screen guards. Sound and performance receive positive feedback. Battery life and value for money get mixed reviews.
Why choose this product?
Great for note-taking and media use with excellent display and performance, though battery life and pricing opinions vary.
A great gaming tablet should have a powerful processor, high-refresh-rate display, ample RAM, strong GPU, and good battery life. These features ensure smooth gameplay, fast loading times, and an immersive visual experience without frequent charging.
Gaming tablets offer portability and touchscreen convenience, ideal for casual and mobile gaming. However, laptops and consoles provide superior performance and graphics. The best choice depends on gaming preferences, performance needs, and whether portability is a priority.
Battery life is crucial for uninterrupted gaming, especially when travelling or playing away from power sources. A tablet with strong battery performance ensures longer sessions without frequent recharging, enhancing the overall gaming experience and portability.
|Gaming tablet
|Display
|Processor
|Battery Life
|Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2)
|13" Liquid Retina
|Apple M2
|Up to 10 hours
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
|14.6" AMOLED 120Hz
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Up to 14 hours
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
|12.4" Super AMOLED
|Snapdragon 778G+
|Up to 12 hours
|OnePlus Pad 2
|11.61" 2.5K AMOLED
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000+
|~10-11 hours
|Xiaomi Pad 7
|12.4" Nano Texture
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
|Up to 12 hours
|Apple iPad 11″ (A16)
|11" Liquid Retina
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Up to 10 hours
|Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro)
|8.3" Liquid Retina
|Apple A17 Pro
|Up to 10 hours
|OnePlus Pad Go
|10.36" IPS LCD
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Up to 10 hours
|Redmi Pad Pro
|12.4" AMOLED 120Hz
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
|~12 hours
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
|11" AMOLED 120Hz
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|12-14 hours
FAQs
Can tablets handle high-end mobile games?
Yes, premium tablets with strong processors and GPUs can run most high-end mobile games smoothly.
Do gaming tablets support external controllers?
Many gaming tablets support Bluetooth controllers, enhancing gameplay for titles that benefit from physical controls.
What screen size is best for gaming tablets?
A screen size between 10 and 12 inches offers a great balance of visibility and portability for gaming.
Are Android or iOS tablets better for gaming?
Both have strengths—iPads offer optimised performance and exclusive titles, while Android tablets provide flexibility and variety.
Can I use a gaming tablet for everyday tasks?
Yes, gaming tablets are versatile and can handle streaming, browsing, and productivity apps with ease.