Best gaming tablets June 2025: Top 10 picks from best selling brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and more

Our smartphones are powerful enough to run games with console-like graphics and high frame rates. But playing games on a small 6-inch display is not an ideal experience. That's where gaming tablets jump in, you get a similar gaming performance but on an over 10-inch display.

Our list here includes the best gaming tablets that you can buy from the top brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and more. These tablets feature powerful hardware and gorgeous high refresh rate displays to make the gaming experience even better. So let's dive in and check the top gaming tablets to buy in June 2025.

The Apple iPad Air 13″, featuring the M2 chip, delivers powerful performance in a sleek, lightweight design. It features a large 13-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide colour, ideal for creative professionals and multitaskers. The M2 chip enhances graphics and processing speed, supporting demanding apps and workflows smoothly.

With up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, it supports the Apple Pencil 2nd gen and Magic Keyboard, making it a versatile device for productivity and entertainment. The battery life lasts up to 10 hours, and it runs iPadOS with extensive app support.

Specifications Display 13-inch Liquid Retina Processor Apple M2 chip RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 256GB Battery life Up to 10 hours Reason to buy Powerful M2 chip for high performance Large, vibrant display ideal for creatives Reason to avoid Premium price Limited port options (USB-C only)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the iPad’s performance, build quality, and design, praising it as genuine, compact, and reliable. Some mention the sound is a bit low.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for users seeking a sleek, dependable tablet for daily use. Offers smooth performance and good value, though customer support may be a concern for some.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a premium Android tablet featuring a massive 14.6-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for immersive media and productivity. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming performance.

The tablet offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage with microSD expansion. It supports the S Pen with low latency, ideal for drawing and note-taking. The battery life can last up to 14 hours, and it runs on One UI based on Android 13.

Specifications Display 14.6-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 512GB + microSD Battery life: Up to 14 hours Reason to buy Large AMOLED display with high refresh rate Powerful Snapdragon chipset Reason to avoid Expensive flagship price Large size may reduce portability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed by the tablet’s performance, display quality, and sleek design, calling it the best in the Indian market. However, one buyer criticised the poor packaging quality for such a high-value item.

Why choose this product?

An excellent choice for premium tablet users, offering fast performance, stunning visuals, and great build quality. Just be mindful of inconsistent packaging during delivery.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ balances performance and affordability with a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display and Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. It offers smooth performance for daily tasks and media consumption with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It supports the S Pen for productivity and creativity, and the battery lasts up to 12 hours. The tablet runs Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI, providing a user-friendly experience with multitasking features.

Specifications Display 12.4-inch Super AMOLED Processor Snapdragon 778G+ RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 256GB Battery life Up to 12 hours Reason to buy Vibrant AMOLED display S Pen included for productivity Reason to avoid Mid-range chipset limits heavy gaming No 120Hz refresh rate

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the tablet is great for students, with a large vibrant screen, smooth writing, and long battery life. Some note performance and camera quality issues.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for students seeking a user-friendly tablet with solid display and battery. Performance and camera may not impress all users.

The OnePlus Pad 2 offers a premium Android tablet experience with an 11.61-inch 2.5K AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. It delivers smooth performance with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, suitable for multitasking and gaming.

It supports the OnePlus stylus and runs OxygenOS for tablets based on Android 13. The battery supports fast charging and lasts around 10-11 hours, making it a solid choice for productivity and entertainment.

Specifications Display 11.61-inch 2.5K AMOLED Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ RAM Up to 12GB Storage Up to 256GB Battery life Around 10-11 hours Reason to buy High-resolution AMOLED display Strong performance with Dimensity 9000+ Reason to avoid Stylus sold separately Software ecosystem less mature than Samsung/Apple

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's speed, 144Hz display, and sound quality. It's seen as good value, though display and battery performance receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for gaming and multimedia use, offering fast performance and clear audio. Display sharpness and battery life may vary for different users.

Xiaomi Pad 7 features a 12.4-inch Nano Texture display designed to reduce glare and fingerprints, enhancing viewing comfort. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset delivering solid performance with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The tablet supports stylus input and offers a battery life of up to 12 hours. It runs MIUI for Pad based on Android 13, providing multitasking and productivity features at a competitive price point.

Specifications Display 12.4-inch Nano Texture Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ RAM Up to 12GB Storage Up to 256GB Battery life Up to 12 hours Reason to buy Anti-glare Nano Texture display Strong chipset for performance Reason to avoid MIUI for Pad less polished than competitors Stylus support limited

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the tablet’s good value, vibrant 11.16-inch display, strong performance, and quad speakers. Battery life feedback is mixed, with some satisfied and others disappointed.

Why choose this product?

A well-designed, smooth-performing tablet with excellent sound and a high-refresh-rate screen, ideal for entertainment. Battery longevity may vary by user.

The Apple iPad 11″ with A16 Bionic chip offers a powerful and compact tablet experience. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display delivers sharp visuals with True Tone and P3 color gamut. The A16 chip ensures smooth performance for gaming, creative apps, and multitasking.

It supports Apple Pencil 2nd gen and Magic Keyboard, making it versatile for work and play. Battery life lasts up to 10 hours, and it runs iPadOS with a vast app ecosystem.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina Processor Apple A16 Bionic RAM 8GB Storage Up to 256GB Battery life Up to 10 hours Reason to buy Powerful A16 chip in a compact form Excellent app ecosystem and accessories Reason to avoid Premium pricing Limited USB-C ports

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the iPad’s excellent Liquid Retina display, smooth performance, and durability. It is popular among students for note-taking and multitasking, with good battery life and value for money.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for students and multitaskers seeking a reliable tablet with a crisp display, smooth operation, and lasting battery performance.

The iPad Mini with A17 Pro chip is a compact powerhouse featuring an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. It's A17 Pro chip delivers desktop-class performance in a small form factor, ideal for portability without sacrificing power.

It supports Apple Pencil 2nd gen and offers up to 256GB storage. Battery life is around 10 hours, and it runs iPadOS with full app support, making it perfect for users seeking a pocketable tablet.

Specifications Display 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Processor Apple A17 Pro RAM 8GB Storage Up to 256GB Battery life Up to 10 hours Reason to buy Powerful A17 Pro chip in a compact size Great for portability and creativity Reason to avoid Smaller screen limits media consumption Expensive for size

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the iPad Mini’s portability and functionality, praising it as perfect for on-the-go use.

Why choose this product?

A compact and reliable tablet ideal for users needing a powerful device that’s easy to carry anywhere.

The OnePlus Pad Go is an affordable entry-level tablet with a 10.36-inch IPS LCD display and MediaTek Helio G99 processor. It offers decent performance for basic tasks, web browsing, and media with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Battery life is good for casual use, lasting up to 10 hours. It runs OxygenOS based on Android 12 and supports stylus input, making it a budget-friendly option for students and casual users.

Specifications Display 10.36-inch IPS LCD Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM Up to 6GB Storage Up to 128GB Battery life: Up to 10 hours Reason to buy Affordable price point Decent battery life for casual use Reason to avoid Lower-end processor limits heavy apps Display lacks AMOLED vibrancy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet’s premium build, vibrant display, smooth performance, loud speakers, and long battery life. Charging speed reviews vary between fast and slow.

Why choose this product?

A well-built tablet with excellent visuals and sound, ideal for extended use. Charging speed may differ based on user experience.

The Redmi Pad Pro offers a 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colors. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, offering flagship-level performance with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It supports stylus input and runs MIUI for Pad based on Android 13. Battery life is strong, lasting around 12 hours, making it a great choice for multimedia and productivity.

Specifications Display 12.4-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ RAM Up to 12GB Storage Up to 256GB Battery life: Around 12 hours Reason to buy Smooth 120Hz AMOLED display Powerful Dimensity 9200+ chipset Reason to avoid MIUI for Pad still maturing Stylus sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the tablet good value, praising its vibrant display, fast performance on max graphics, and quad speakers with Dolby. Battery life reviews are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for multimedia and study, offering sharp visuals and powerful sound. Battery longevity may vary between users.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 features an 11-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It delivers flagship performance with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, suitable for gaming, productivity, and media.

The tablet supports the S Pen with low latency and runs Android 13 with One UI. Battery life is around 12-14 hours, and the design is sleek and portable.

Specifications Display 11-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 512GB Battery life: 12-14 hours Reason to buy Flagship Snapdragon chipset and 120Hz AMOLED Excellent S Pen integration Reason to avoid Premium price Limited microSD support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet’s vibrant screen, fast processor, and smooth S Pen use with screen guards. Sound and performance receive positive feedback. Battery life and value for money get mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

Great for note-taking and media use with excellent display and performance, though battery life and pricing opinions vary.

Factors to consider when buying a gaming tablet Performance : Look for a powerful processor (like Apple M-series or Snapdragon 8-series) and at least 6GB of RAM for smooth multitasking and high-end gaming.

: Look for a powerful processor (like Apple M-series or Snapdragon 8-series) and at least 6GB of RAM for smooth multitasking and high-end gaming. Display Quality : A high-resolution screen with a fast refresh rate (120Hz or more) offers a more immersive and fluid visual experience.

: A high-resolution screen with a fast refresh rate (120Hz or more) offers a more immersive and fluid visual experience. Battery Life : Opt for tablets with long battery life (8+ hours) to enjoy extended gaming sessions without frequent charging.

: Opt for tablets with long battery life (8+ hours) to enjoy extended gaming sessions without frequent charging. Storage : Games can be large, so choose at least 128GB of storage or support for expandable memory.

: Games can be large, so choose at least 128GB of storage or support for expandable memory. Cooling System: Efficient thermal management prevents overheating during intensive gameplay. What features make a tablet ideal for gaming? A great gaming tablet should have a powerful processor, high-refresh-rate display, ample RAM, strong GPU, and good battery life. These features ensure smooth gameplay, fast loading times, and an immersive visual experience without frequent charging.

Is a gaming tablet better than a gaming laptop or console? Gaming tablets offer portability and touchscreen convenience, ideal for casual and mobile gaming. However, laptops and consoles provide superior performance and graphics. The best choice depends on gaming preferences, performance needs, and whether portability is a priority.

How important is battery life in a gaming tablet? Battery life is crucial for uninterrupted gaming, especially when travelling or playing away from power sources. A tablet with strong battery performance ensures longer sessions without frequent recharging, enhancing the overall gaming experience and portability.

Top 3 features of best gaming tablets

Gaming tablet Display Processor Battery Life Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2) 13" Liquid Retina Apple M2 Up to 10 hours Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 14.6" AMOLED 120Hz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Up to 14 hours Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 12.4" Super AMOLED Snapdragon 778G+ Up to 12 hours OnePlus Pad 2 11.61" 2.5K AMOLED MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ ~10-11 hours Xiaomi Pad 7 12.4" Nano Texture MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Up to 12 hours Apple iPad 11″ (A16) 11" Liquid Retina Apple A16 Bionic Up to 10 hours Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro) 8.3" Liquid Retina Apple A17 Pro Up to 10 hours OnePlus Pad Go 10.36" IPS LCD MediaTek Helio G99 Up to 10 hours Redmi Pad Pro 12.4" AMOLED 120Hz MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ ~12 hours Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 11" AMOLED 120Hz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 12-14 hours

