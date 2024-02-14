Best gaming tablets with high refresh rate display: Top 10 options to consider

In recent years, gaming tablets have become increasingly popular, thanks to their portability and powerful performance. Whether you're a casual gamer looking to pass the time or a serious gamer seeking a competitive edge, choosing the right gaming tablet can greatly enhance your gaming experience.

In this buying guide, we've curated a list of the best gaming tablets taking into account factors like processing power, display quality, battery life and overall gaming performance. From established brands like Apple and Samsung to gaming-focused devices OnePlus and Lenovo, there's a wide range of options to suit every budget and preference.

We'll delve into the key features that make these tablets stand out, including high-refresh-rate displays, advanced cooling systems, and dedicated gaming modes. Whether you're into graphics-intensive AAA titles or prefer indie gems, there's a gaming tablet out there that's perfect for you. Join us as we explore the exciting world of gaming tablets and help you find the perfect device to level up your gaming experience.

1. Apple iPad Pro

The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch is one of the most powerful tablets out there for gaming and productivity. The tablet runs on an Apple M2 chip which is a desktop-grade chip with about the same performance as a MacBook. Another advantage of buying an M2-powered iPad is that it supports console games. There are already a few AAA titles available on the App Store and more are on the way. Additionally, it features an 11-inch display for contrasty and colourful visuals.

Specifications of Apple iPad Pro

Brand: Apple

Display: 11-inch Liquid Retina Display

Processor: M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

Battery: All-day battery life

Features: M2 chip performance, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful M2 chip performance Expensive Stunning Liquid Retina Display Accessories sold separately

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is a powerful tablet featuring an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate for stunning visuals. It boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. The tablet comes with an S Pen for enhanced productivity. It also features a 13MP rear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide front camera, and quad speakers tuned by AKG. With an 8400mAh battery and IP68 weatherproof durability for both the tablet and S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S9 offers a premium experience for users.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Brand: Samsung

Display: 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz Refresh Rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Battery: 8400 mAh

Features: Stunning display, Powerful performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 11-inch AMOLED display Relatively high price Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip Slightly bulky design

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a large 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a cinematic resolution of 2960x1848 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Wi-Fi calling, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB internal memory, expandable up to 1 TB. Powered by an Octa-Core processor, it runs on Android 12. The tablet boasts an 11200 mAh battery with up to 14 hours of video playback and 45W super-fast charging. It includes a 13/6MP dual rear camera with flash, a 12MP front camera, a fingerprint sensor, and stylus compatibility. The tablet also features quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and a Snapdragon 8th Gen chipset.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Brand: Samsung

Display: 14.6 inch sAMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Battery: 11200 mAh

Features: Wi-Fi calling, Android 12, S Pen in box, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large AMOLED display Expensive High RAM and storage Wi-Fi only cellular

4. Lenovo Tab P12

The Lenovo Tab P12 is a high-end tablet with a large 12.7-inch 3K display, offering a stunning visual experience. It boasts a powerful MediaTek Dimensity octa-core processor and 8 GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance. The tablet also features a massive 256 GB of storage, expandable up to 1 TB via a microSD card. The device is equipped with quad JBL speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos, delivering immersive audio. With WiFi 6 certification and a large 10200 mAh battery, this tablet is ideal for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab P12

Brand: Lenovo

Display: 12.7 Inch, 3K Display

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity Octa-Core Processor

Battery: 10200 mAh

Features: Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, WiFi 6 Certified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large, high-resolution display High price point Powerful processor May be too large for some users

5. Xiaomi Pad 6

The Xiaomi Pad 6 boasts a powerful Snapdragon 870 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a spacious 256GB storage. Its 11-inch 2.8K display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers stunning visuals. With Dolby Atmos, quad speakers provide immersive audio. The tablet features a long-lasting 8840mAh battery and runs on Android 13 with MIUI 14, ensuring up-to-date security and software. The tablet also offers a high-resolution 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for video calls. Its metal unibody design adds durability and style.

Specifications of Xiaomi Pad 6

Brand: Xiaomi

Display: 11-inch 2.8K+ display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Battery: 8840mAh

Features: 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision Atmos

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful processor No expandable storage Stunning display High price point

6. OnePlus Pad

The OnePlus Pad is a powerful tablet featuring an 11.61-inch LCD Display with a 3K+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It boasts 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor with Android 13.1. It supports calling and cellular data sharing, has Dolby Vision Atmos, and comes with an 8MP front and 13MP back camera capable of 4K recording. Note that accessories like the OnePlus Stylo, Magnetic Keyboard and Folio Case are sold separately.

Specifications of OnePlus Pad

Brand: OnePlus

Display: 29.49cm (11.61 inch) LCD Display, 3K+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000

Battery: 9510 mAh

Features: High-resolution display, Powerful processor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution display Accessories sold separately Powerful processor

7. Realme Pad 2

The Realme Pad 2 offers a high-quality viewing experience with its 2K display and up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. It comes with a powerful MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and 8 GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance. The tablet runs on Realme UI 4.0 for Pad, providing a user-friendly interface. It features Dolby Atmos Quad Speaker with Hi-Res Certification, delivering an immersive audio experience. The tablet also boasts a large 8360 mAh battery for long hours of use. Overall, the Realme Pad 2 is a feature-packed tablet suitable for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Realme Pad 2

Brand: Realme

Display: 11.5 inch 2K Display, 120Hz screen refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99

Battery: 8360 mAh Lithium Ion

Features: 2K Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speaker

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate None Powerful MediaTek Helio G99 chipset

8. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro features an 11.2-inch OLED display with a high brightness level of 600 nits, providing a stunning visual experience. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card. The tablet is equipped with Quad JBL speakers and Dolby Atmos for exceptional audio quality. It includes a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera for capturing moments. The tablet supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and runs on the Android operating system.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

Brand: Lenovo

Display: 11.2-inch OLED display with 2560x1536 resolution and 600 nits brightness

Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 1300T

Battery: 8200 mAh

Features: Precision Pen 3 included, Quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Beautiful OLED display Average processor High-quality audio

9. Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)

The Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) is a powerful tablet featuring the M1 chip, a 10.9 inch Liquid Retina display, 64GB storage, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front and back cameras, Touch ID and all-day battery life. It offers serious performance in a thin and light design, making it a great choice for creative tasks and gaming. With iPadOS, it supports multitasking and Apple Pencil for note-taking and drawing. The tablet also offers fast Wi-Fi connectivity and is compatible with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

Specifications of Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)

Brand: Apple

Display: 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display

Processor: M1 chip

Battery: All-day battery life

Features: Powerful performance, Touch ID

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful M1 chip for smooth performance None Liquid Retina display for immersive viewing

10. OnePlus Pad Go

The OnePlus Pad Go is an 11-inch tablet with a high-resolution 2.4K display and Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers for immersive audio. It features 4G LTE calling and Wi-Fi connectivity, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The tablet runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 processor with Android Oxygen OS 13.2. It includes features like low blue light, intelligent brightness, DC dimming, and bedtime mode for eye care. The tablet also has a large 8000 mAh battery with up to 514 hours of standby time and supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Specifications of OnePlus Pad Go

Brand: OnePlus

Display: 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99

Battery: 8000 mAh

Features: High-resolution display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution display No 5G connectivity Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers Limited storage

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Display Processor Battery Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Liquid Retina Display M2 chip with 8-core CPU All-day battery Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz Refresh Rate Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8400 mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 14.6 inch sAMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 11200 mAh Lenovo Tab P12 12.7 Inch, 3K Display Mediatek Dimensity Octa-Core 10200 mAh Xiaomi Pad 6 11-inch 2.8K+ display Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 8840mAh OnePlus Pad 29.49cm (11.61 inch) LCD, 3K+, 144Hz refresh rate MediaTek Dimensity 9000 9510 mAh Realme Pad 2 11.5 inch 2K Display, 120Hz screen refresh rate MediaTek Helio G99 8360 mAh Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 11.2-inch OLED, 2560x1536 resolution, 600 nits MediaTek Kompanio 1300T 8200 mAh Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display M1 chip All-day battery OnePlus Pad Go 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD MediaTek Helio G99 8000 mAh

Best value for money

The Realme Pad 2 offers an impressive package at a competitive price. With an 11.5-inch 2K display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, it delivers an immersive multimedia experience. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and an 8360 mAh battery, it offers smooth performance and long-lasting battery life. Additionally, its sleek design and lightweight build make it easy to carry around. Overall, the Realme Pad 2 provides excellent value for those seeking a feature-rich tablet without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra stands out as the best overall product. It boasts a massive 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing stunning visuals for multimedia and productivity. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor ensures smooth performance, while the 11200 mAh battery offers long hours of use. It also features Wi-Fi calling, Android 12, and includes an S Pen and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, enhancing its versatility and user experience. For those looking for a premium tablet with top-notch features, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is an excellent choice.

How to find the best gaming tablet?

When looking for the best gaming tablet, look for an option with a high-resolution display and a high refresh rate (120Hz or higher) for smooth gameplay. Choose a tablet with a powerful processor (e.g., Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, MediaTek Dimensity 9000) for fast and lag-free gaming performance. Ensure the tablet has a long battery life to support extended gaming sessions.

RAM and Storage: Opt for a tablet with ample RAM and storage space to store games and run them smoothly. Consider tablets with gaming-specific features like dedicated gaming modes, cooling systems, and compatibility with gaming accessories for an enhanced gaming experience.

FAQs

Question : Q: Can I use a tablet for gaming?

Ans : A: Yes, many tablets offer powerful processors, high-resolution displays, and compatibility with productivity apps, making them suitable for gaming.

Question : Q: Can I connect a keyboard to a tablet for typing?

Ans : A: Yes, most tablets support Bluetooth keyboards or have optional keyboard accessories for typing.

Question : Q: Are tablets good for watching movies and videos?

Ans : A: Yes, tablets often have high-resolution displays and good speakers, making them great for multimedia consumption.

Question : Q: Can I use a stylus with a tablet for drawing and note-taking?

Ans : A: Many tablets support stylus input, with some models even including a stylus in the box, making them ideal for drawing and note-taking.

Question : Q: How long does the battery of a gaming tablet typically last?

Ans : A: The battery life of a gaming tablet varies depending on the model and usage, but most tablets offer several hours of battery life for normal use.

