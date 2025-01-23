Looking for the best gaming TVs of 2025? We've rounded up top picks that deliver stunning visuals, smooth gameplay, and high performance. Whether you’re into fast refresh rates or impressive HDR, these TVs will take your gaming experience to the next level without breaking the bank.

If you are upgrading to the latest PlayStation 5 Pro, it is advisable to upgrade your TV as well. Since the PS5 Pro can run games at 4K 120fps, your TV must feature a high refresh rate display to fully take advantage of the console's capabilities. The market is flooded with 4K TVs, but it is essential to find one with a high refresh rate and Variable Refresh Rate feature to ensure a smooth and seamless gaming experience.

To help you in this quest we listed the best 4K gaming TVs of 2025 for you that come with gaming-centric features. We handpicked these models from popular brands like Sony, Samsung, LG and more so you can easily decide according to your budget and requirements. Apart from a high refresh rate, these models also support HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive gaming experience.

The Acer 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV delivers excellent picture quality with its 4K HDR display and Dolby Atmos sound for an immersive viewing experience. It is a perfect gaming TV with connectivity options like HDMI 2.1 to support UHD quality at high frame rates, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual-band WiFi. Running on Google TV with Android 14, it features personalized content recommendations and voice control, adding to the overall convenience and smart home integration.

Specifications Display 4K HDR, VRR, HDR10+ Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity HDMI 2.1 x 3, Bluetooth 5.2, Dual-band WiFi Sound 36W Output, Dolby Atmos Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast Reasons to buy Provides an excellent 4K display with Dolby Vision. Multiple connectivity options for various devices. Reasons to avoid Limited internal storage (16GB). Lower refresh rate than some high-end gaming TVs. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDIGU2875AT (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the 4K display, HDR content, and sound quality, but some have mixed opinions on the speed, functionality, and ease of installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its excellent picture quality, HDR support, and great value for money.

The Hisense 55Q7N 4K QLED TV features Quantum Dot technology, delivering vibrant colours and superior contrast for an exceptional visual experience. A 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion, which is ideal for gaming and watching fast-action sports. It integrates built-in Alexa, voice control, and a range of smart features. The 49W sound system with Dolby Atmos further enhances the immersive viewing experience, making it a great choice for home entertainment.

Specifications Display Quantum Dot, 4K HDR, Dolby Vision Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 120 Hz Connectivity HDMI 2.1 x 4, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-band WiFi Sound 49W Output, Dolby Atmos, DTS X Smart Features VIDAA TV, Alexa, AirPlay 2, Dolby Vision Reasons to buy Great QLED display with Dolby Vision for enhanced color and contrast. Smart features, including Alexa integration, for easy control. Reasons to avoid May not support all apps available on Android TVs. Audio may need additional speakers for larger rooms. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55Q7N (Dark Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the high-quality picture, sound, and build. Some have concerns about app availability, installation speed, and colour quality, with mixed opinions on those aspects.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its exceptional picture and sound quality, solid build, and vibrant colour reproduction.

The Mi 75-inch Q1 Series 4K Smart TV features Quantum Dot technology for superior colour and HDR support, enhancing your viewing experience. With a 120Hz refresh rate, it’s the perfect gaming TV for action-packed content. Powered by Android TV 10, it offers access to a wide range of apps and services. Additionally, Google Assistant provides hands-free control, while the 30W Dolby Audio system ensures high-quality sound for a truly immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications Display Quantum Dot, 4K HDR, Dolby Vision Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 120 Hz Connectivity HDMI x 3, Bluetooth 5.0, USB x 2 Sound 30W Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD Smart Features Android TV 10, Google Assistant, PatchWall Reasons to buy Excellent for gaming with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Access to a wide selection of apps via Android TV. Reasons to avoid Limited internal storage (32GB). Sound system may not suffice for larger rooms. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV's picture quality, HD clarity, and value for money. Some experience lags and hanging issues, with mixed opinions on sound, installation, and display size.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its great HD clarity, impressive picture quality, and excellent value under 50K.

The TCL 55C755 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV offers a remarkable viewing experience with AI Picture Optimization and Dolby Vision IQ. Its 240Hz refresh rate and VRR support make it a solid choice for gaming and fast-action content. The TV's 50W Dolby Atmos sound system provides a cinematic audio experience. Google TV offers seamless navigation, while its wide range of smart features ensures an enhanced and personalized entertainment experience.

Specifications Display QD-Mini LED, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 240 Hz Connectivity HDMI 2.1 x 4, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Sound 50W Output, Dolby Atmos, Virtual-X Smart Features Google TV, Game Master, Voice Control Reasons to buy Superior picture quality with QD-Mini LED and Dolby Vision. Ideal for gaming with 240Hz refresh rate and VRR support. Reasons to avoid Price may be higher compared to similar models. Sound could need additional speakers in larger spaces. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55C755 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the vibrant display, colour accuracy, and sound quality. They appreciate the 120Hz 4K HDR performance but some are disappointed with the installation time.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its stunning picture quality, vibrant HDR, Dolby Vision, and great colour accuracy, offering solid value for money.

The Sony Bravia XR 55X90L is a smart 4K Ultra HD TV that features a Full Array LED display and the XR Cognitive Processor for enhanced visuals. With a 120Hz refresh rate, it delivers smooth motion, making it a great gaming TV option. Integrated with Google TV, it allows for easy voice control, while Dolby Atmos audio ensures immersive sound. This TV is packed with smart features and advanced technologies to enhance your home entertainment experience.

Specifications Display Full Array LED, 4K HDR, XR Cognitive Processor Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 120 Hz Connectivity HDMI x 4, Bluetooth, USB x 2 Sound 30W Output, Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Multi-Audio Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Voice Zoom 2 Reasons to buy Excellent motion handling with XR Motion Clarity technology. Advanced audio features for immersive sound. Reasons to avoid Higher price compared to non-OLED models. May require additional speakers for larger rooms. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-55X90L (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the clear audio, vivid picture quality, and fast installation. They find the TV offers great value for the price and enjoy its features and viewing experience.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its excellent sound and picture quality, fast installation, and great value, enhancing your overall viewing experience.

The LG 55B2PSA OLED TV offers superior picture quality with perfect black levels and vibrant contrast. Its α7 AI Processor 4K optimizes visuals for an incredible viewing experience. With Dolby Vision IQ and a 120Hz refresh rate, the TV ensures smooth motion for fast-action content. WebOS provides seamless access to a wide range of apps, while built-in voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa make control simple and hands-free.

Specifications Display 4K OLED, Dolby Vision IQ, Cinema HDR Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 120 Hz Connectivity HDMI x 4, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Sound 20W Output, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro Smart Features WebOS, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 Reasons to buy OLED display offers perfect black levels and vibrant colors. Seamless smart features with WebOS for easy navigation. Reasons to avoid OLED displays can suffer from burn-in over time. Higher price compared to LED models. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the impressive 4K Ultra HD display, colour quality, and build. While many find it a great value, some have mixed opinions on sound quality and installation ease.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its excellent picture quality, impressive 4K display, and great value, offering a solid viewing experience at an affordable price.

The Vu 75QMP 75-inch 4K QLED TV delivers stunning visuals with Quantum Dot technology and supports HDR10+ for rich, vibrant colours. With a 144Hz refresh rate, it's best for fast-action gaming and content streaming. The built-in 100W Dolby Atmos sound system provides an immersive audio experience. Running on Google TV, it offers a wide range of smart features, including voice search, and its sleek Armani Gold design adds a touch of luxury to your living room.

Specifications Display 4K Quantum Dot, HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 144 Hz Connectivity HDMI x 4, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi Sound 100W Output, Dolby Atmos, eARC Smart Features Google TV, Google Play Store, Voice Search Reasons to buy Large display with powerful 100W sound system. High refresh rate of 144Hz makes it ideal for gaming. Reasons to avoid Expensive compared to similar-sized TVs. Sound might be overpowering in smaller rooms. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Vu 189cm (75 inches) Masterpiece Series 4K QLED TV 75QMP (Armani Gold)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the crisp 4K content, vibrant colours, and sound quality. While many find it great value for money, opinions on colour accuracy vary.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its excellent 4K content, vibrant colours, and great value, providing a solid user experience at an affordable price.

The Sony 65XR80 OLED TV offers stunning 4K visuals with perfect black levels and vibrant colours. Powered by the XR Cognitive Processor, it delivers smooth motion with a 120Hz refresh rate. Built-in Google TV, along with Google Assistant and Chromecast, allows for easy voice control and app navigation. Dolby Atmos sound, combined with advanced AI audio technologies, ensures an immersive experience. This TV is perfect for those who seek both cutting-edge visuals and superior sound in one package.

Specifications Display OLED, 4K HDR, XR Cognitive Processor Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 120 Hz Connectivity HDMI x 4, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Sound 50W Output, Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Surface Audio+ Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Reasons to buy OLED display offers unparalleled color accuracy and contrast. Integrated Google Assistant for easy voice control. Reasons to avoid Premium price compared to LED models. May require external speakers for larger rooms. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 8 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart OLED Google TV K-65XR80 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the exceptional picture and sound quality, and many are impressed by the design and AI features. Some highlight excellent service during installation, but a few have concerns about durability.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its stunning picture quality, Dolby Atmos sound, and AI-driven features, providing an exceptional viewing experience with great customer service and ease of use.

What makes 4K resolution an important feature for gaming TVs? 4K resolution offers four times the pixel density of 1080p, resulting in sharper and more detailed images. This is especially noticeable on larger screens, providing an immersive viewing experience. Smart TVs with 4K resolution are ideal for streaming high-definition content, making them perfect for movie buffs, gamers, and those who appreciate high-quality visuals.

How does Dolby Atmos sound technology enhance the viewing experience? Dolby Atmos creates an immersive sound experience by adding height to audio, allowing sound to move around you in 3D space. This results in richer, more dynamic audio that enhances movies, shows, and games. With Dolby Atmos, viewers enjoy theatre-like sound quality, making it an essential feature for high-end smart TVs.

Factors to consider when buying a gaming TV Resolution: Higher resolution, like 4K, provides sharper visuals and enhances gaming experiences. For competitive gamers, higher refresh rates (120Hz or more) paired with 4K can offer smoother motion and reduced lag.

Refresh rate: A higher refresh rate (120Hz or above) ensures smooth gameplay, reducing motion blur and input lag. Look for HDMI 2.1 support for higher frame rates and variable refresh rate (VRR) technology.

Input lag: Lower input lag is essential for a responsive gaming experience. A TV with 10ms or lower is ideal for fast-paced games.

HDR (High Dynamic Range): TVs with HDR support provide more vivid colours and better contrast, enhancing the overall visual experience, especially in games with high graphic fidelity.

HDMI ports: Ensure the TV has enough HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles and gaming peripherals.

Gaming modes: Many TVs have specific gaming modes to optimize game performance and picture quality.

Top 3 features of best gaming TVs of 2025

Gaming TVs Resolution Sound Output Smart Features Acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 36W (Dolby Atmos) Google TV, Android 14 Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 49W (2.1 Channel, Dolby Atmos) VIDAA TV, Alexa, Airplay 2 Mi 189.34 cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 30W (Dolby Audio, DTS-HD) Android TV, Google Assistant TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 50W (Dolby Atmos, Virtual-X) Google TV, AI Picture Optimization Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 30W (Dolby Atmos) Google TV, Chromecast LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 20W (Dolby Atmos) WebOS Smart TV, Google Assistant Vu 189cm (75 inches) Masterpiece Series 4K QLED TV 4K QLED (3840 x 2160) 100W (Dolby Atmos) Google TV, Google Assistant Sony BRAVIA 8 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart OLED Google TV 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 50W (DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Atmos) Google TV, Apple Airplay, Alexa

Similar articles for you

FAQs Question : What is the ideal resolution for a gaming TV? Ans : 4K resolution is ideal for gaming as it provides sharp, detailed images and enhances the overall gaming experience, especially on larger screens. Question : How important is the refresh rate for gaming? Ans : A higher refresh rate, like 120Hz, provides smoother motion and reduces blur, which is essential for fast-paced games and competitive gaming. Question : What is input lag, and why does it matter? Ans : Input lag refers to the delay between pressing a button and seeing the action on screen. Lower input lag (under 10ms) is crucial for responsive gaming. Question : Should I look for HDR support in a gaming TV? Ans : Yes, HDR enhances color and contrast, providing a more vibrant and immersive gaming experience, especially in graphically intensive games. Question : Why are HDMI 2.1 ports important for gaming? Ans : HDMI 2.1 supports higher frame rates, 4K resolution, and VRR, making it essential for next-gen consoles and smoother gaming performance.