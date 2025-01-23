Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best overall
Acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDIGU2875AT (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55Q7N (Dark Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Budget friendly
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55C755 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-55X90L (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Vu 189cm (75 inches) Masterpiece Series 4K QLED TV 75QMP (Armani Gold)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 8 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart OLED Google TV K-65XR80 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
If you are upgrading to the latest PlayStation 5 Pro, it is advisable to upgrade your TV as well. Since the PS5 Pro can run games at 4K 120fps, your TV must feature a high refresh rate display to fully take advantage of the console's capabilities. The market is flooded with 4K TVs, but it is essential to find one with a high refresh rate and Variable Refresh Rate feature to ensure a smooth and seamless gaming experience.
To help you in this quest we listed the best 4K gaming TVs of 2025 for you that come with gaming-centric features. We handpicked these models from popular brands like Sony, Samsung, LG and more so you can easily decide according to your budget and requirements. Apart from a high refresh rate, these models also support HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive gaming experience.
The Acer 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV delivers excellent picture quality with its 4K HDR display and Dolby Atmos sound for an immersive viewing experience. It is a perfect gaming TV with connectivity options like HDMI 2.1 to support UHD quality at high frame rates, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual-band WiFi. Running on Google TV with Android 14, it features personalized content recommendations and voice control, adding to the overall convenience and smart home integration.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Provides an excellent 4K display with Dolby Vision.
Multiple connectivity options for various devices.
Reasons to avoid
Limited internal storage (16GB).
Lower refresh rate than some high-end gaming TVs.
Acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDIGU2875AT (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the 4K display, HDR content, and sound quality, but some have mixed opinions on the speed, functionality, and ease of installation.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for its excellent picture quality, HDR support, and great value for money.
Also read: Best 55 inch 4K TVs: Top 8 options with the latest features and tech for the ultimate viewing experience
The Hisense 55Q7N 4K QLED TV features Quantum Dot technology, delivering vibrant colours and superior contrast for an exceptional visual experience. A 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion, which is ideal for gaming and watching fast-action sports. It integrates built-in Alexa, voice control, and a range of smart features. The 49W sound system with Dolby Atmos further enhances the immersive viewing experience, making it a great choice for home entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great QLED display with Dolby Vision for enhanced color and contrast.
Smart features, including Alexa integration, for easy control.
Reasons to avoid
May not support all apps available on Android TVs.
Audio may need additional speakers for larger rooms.
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55Q7N (Dark Grey)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers value the high-quality picture, sound, and build. Some have concerns about app availability, installation speed, and colour quality, with mixed opinions on those aspects.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for its exceptional picture and sound quality, solid build, and vibrant colour reproduction.
The Mi 75-inch Q1 Series 4K Smart TV features Quantum Dot technology for superior colour and HDR support, enhancing your viewing experience. With a 120Hz refresh rate, it’s the perfect gaming TV for action-packed content. Powered by Android TV 10, it offers access to a wide range of apps and services. Additionally, Google Assistant provides hands-free control, while the 30W Dolby Audio system ensures high-quality sound for a truly immersive entertainment experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent for gaming with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
Access to a wide selection of apps via Android TV.
Reasons to avoid
Limited internal storage (32GB).
Sound system may not suffice for larger rooms.
Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the TV's picture quality, HD clarity, and value for money. Some experience lags and hanging issues, with mixed opinions on sound, installation, and display size.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for its great HD clarity, impressive picture quality, and excellent value under 50K.
Also read: Best 43 inch 4K smart TVs: Top 6 options for stunning picture quality and smart features
The TCL 55C755 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV offers a remarkable viewing experience with AI Picture Optimization and Dolby Vision IQ. Its 240Hz refresh rate and VRR support make it a solid choice for gaming and fast-action content. The TV's 50W Dolby Atmos sound system provides a cinematic audio experience. Google TV offers seamless navigation, while its wide range of smart features ensures an enhanced and personalized entertainment experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Superior picture quality with QD-Mini LED and Dolby Vision.
Ideal for gaming with 240Hz refresh rate and VRR support.
Reasons to avoid
Price may be higher compared to similar models.
Sound could need additional speakers in larger spaces.
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55C755 (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are impressed with the vibrant display, colour accuracy, and sound quality. They appreciate the 120Hz 4K HDR performance but some are disappointed with the installation time.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for its stunning picture quality, vibrant HDR, Dolby Vision, and great colour accuracy, offering solid value for money.
The Sony Bravia XR 55X90L is a smart 4K Ultra HD TV that features a Full Array LED display and the XR Cognitive Processor for enhanced visuals. With a 120Hz refresh rate, it delivers smooth motion, making it a great gaming TV option. Integrated with Google TV, it allows for easy voice control, while Dolby Atmos audio ensures immersive sound. This TV is packed with smart features and advanced technologies to enhance your home entertainment experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent motion handling with XR Motion Clarity technology.
Advanced audio features for immersive sound.
Reasons to avoid
Higher price compared to non-OLED models.
May require additional speakers for larger rooms.
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-55X90L (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the clear audio, vivid picture quality, and fast installation. They find the TV offers great value for the price and enjoy its features and viewing experience.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for its excellent sound and picture quality, fast installation, and great value, enhancing your overall viewing experience.
Also read: Best TV under ₹30000: Top 10 options with stunning picture quality and great value
The LG 55B2PSA OLED TV offers superior picture quality with perfect black levels and vibrant contrast. Its α7 AI Processor 4K optimizes visuals for an incredible viewing experience. With Dolby Vision IQ and a 120Hz refresh rate, the TV ensures smooth motion for fast-action content. WebOS provides seamless access to a wide range of apps, while built-in voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa make control simple and hands-free.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
OLED display offers perfect black levels and vibrant colors.
Seamless smart features with WebOS for easy navigation.
Reasons to avoid
OLED displays can suffer from burn-in over time.
Higher price compared to LED models.
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the impressive 4K Ultra HD display, colour quality, and build. While many find it a great value, some have mixed opinions on sound quality and installation ease.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for its excellent picture quality, impressive 4K display, and great value, offering a solid viewing experience at an affordable price.
The Vu 75QMP 75-inch 4K QLED TV delivers stunning visuals with Quantum Dot technology and supports HDR10+ for rich, vibrant colours. With a 144Hz refresh rate, it's best for fast-action gaming and content streaming. The built-in 100W Dolby Atmos sound system provides an immersive audio experience. Running on Google TV, it offers a wide range of smart features, including voice search, and its sleek Armani Gold design adds a touch of luxury to your living room.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large display with powerful 100W sound system.
High refresh rate of 144Hz makes it ideal for gaming.
Reasons to avoid
Expensive compared to similar-sized TVs.
Sound might be overpowering in smaller rooms.
Vu 189cm (75 inches) Masterpiece Series 4K QLED TV 75QMP (Armani Gold)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are happy with the crisp 4K content, vibrant colours, and sound quality. While many find it great value for money, opinions on colour accuracy vary.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for its excellent 4K content, vibrant colours, and great value, providing a solid user experience at an affordable price.
Also read: Best 43 inch smart TVs: Top 10 choices from Samsung, LG and more with unbeatable value for every home
The Sony 65XR80 OLED TV offers stunning 4K visuals with perfect black levels and vibrant colours. Powered by the XR Cognitive Processor, it delivers smooth motion with a 120Hz refresh rate. Built-in Google TV, along with Google Assistant and Chromecast, allows for easy voice control and app navigation. Dolby Atmos sound, combined with advanced AI audio technologies, ensures an immersive experience. This TV is perfect for those who seek both cutting-edge visuals and superior sound in one package.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
OLED display offers unparalleled color accuracy and contrast.
Integrated Google Assistant for easy voice control.
Reasons to avoid
Premium price compared to LED models.
May require external speakers for larger rooms.
Sony BRAVIA 8 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart OLED Google TV K-65XR80 (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the exceptional picture and sound quality, and many are impressed by the design and AI features. Some highlight excellent service during installation, but a few have concerns about durability.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for its stunning picture quality, Dolby Atmos sound, and AI-driven features, providing an exceptional viewing experience with great customer service and ease of use.
What makes 4K resolution an important feature for gaming TVs?
4K resolution offers four times the pixel density of 1080p, resulting in sharper and more detailed images. This is especially noticeable on larger screens, providing an immersive viewing experience. Smart TVs with 4K resolution are ideal for streaming high-definition content, making them perfect for movie buffs, gamers, and those who appreciate high-quality visuals.
How does Dolby Atmos sound technology enhance the viewing experience?
Dolby Atmos creates an immersive sound experience by adding height to audio, allowing sound to move around you in 3D space. This results in richer, more dynamic audio that enhances movies, shows, and games. With Dolby Atmos, viewers enjoy theatre-like sound quality, making it an essential feature for high-end smart TVs.
Factors to consider when buying a gaming TV
Resolution: Higher resolution, like 4K, provides sharper visuals and enhances gaming experiences. For competitive gamers, higher refresh rates (120Hz or more) paired with 4K can offer smoother motion and reduced lag.
Refresh rate: A higher refresh rate (120Hz or above) ensures smooth gameplay, reducing motion blur and input lag. Look for HDMI 2.1 support for higher frame rates and variable refresh rate (VRR) technology.
Input lag: Lower input lag is essential for a responsive gaming experience. A TV with 10ms or lower is ideal for fast-paced games.
HDR (High Dynamic Range): TVs with HDR support provide more vivid colours and better contrast, enhancing the overall visual experience, especially in games with high graphic fidelity.
HDMI ports: Ensure the TV has enough HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles and gaming peripherals.
Gaming modes: Many TVs have specific gaming modes to optimize game performance and picture quality.
Top 3 features of best gaming TVs of 2025
Gaming TVs
Resolution
Sound Output
Smart Features
|Acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|36W (Dolby Atmos)
|Google TV, Android 14
|Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|49W (2.1 Channel, Dolby Atmos)
|VIDAA TV, Alexa, Airplay 2
|Mi 189.34 cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|30W (Dolby Audio, DTS-HD)
|Android TV, Google Assistant
|TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|50W (Dolby Atmos, Virtual-X)
|Google TV, AI Picture Optimization
|Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|30W (Dolby Atmos)
|Google TV, Chromecast
|LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|20W (Dolby Atmos)
|WebOS Smart TV, Google Assistant
|Vu 189cm (75 inches) Masterpiece Series 4K QLED TV
|4K QLED (3840 x 2160)
|100W (Dolby Atmos)
|Google TV, Google Assistant
|Sony BRAVIA 8 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart OLED Google TV
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|50W (DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Atmos)
|Google TV, Apple Airplay, Alexa
Similar articles for you
Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 options from Sony, Samsung and more to transform your viewing experience
Best TVs under ₹25000: Top 10 affordable options with smart features, stunning designs and more from top brands
Best 65 inch 4K TVs: Top 10 options for stunning picture quality and immersive home entertainment
Best smart TVs in India 2024: Top 10 picks with advanced features and enhanced picture quality from LG, Samsung and more
FAQs
Question : What is the ideal resolution for a gaming TV?
Ans : 4K resolution is ideal for gaming as it provides sharp, detailed images and enhances the overall gaming experience, especially on larger screens.
Question : How important is the refresh rate for gaming?
Ans : A higher refresh rate, like 120Hz, provides smoother motion and reduces blur, which is essential for fast-paced games and competitive gaming.
Question : What is input lag, and why does it matter?
Ans : Input lag refers to the delay between pressing a button and seeing the action on screen. Lower input lag (under 10ms) is crucial for responsive gaming.
Question : Should I look for HDR support in a gaming TV?
Ans : Yes, HDR enhances color and contrast, providing a more vibrant and immersive gaming experience, especially in graphically intensive games.
Question : Why are HDMI 2.1 ports important for gaming?
Ans : HDMI 2.1 supports higher frame rates, 4K resolution, and VRR, making it essential for next-gen consoles and smoother gaming performance.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.