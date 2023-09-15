Best gaming TWS earbuds under 5,000 this September 2023

In today's tech-savvy world, we are presented with a plethora of remarkable gadgets, and among them, True Wireless earbuds stand out. These cutting-edge devices now come equipped with long lasting batteries, Active Noise cancellation and stylish designs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this article, we have compiled a selection of the top rated gaming TWS earbuds on Amazon that deliver exceptional performance and value for your money, all priced under ₹5,000. If you are on the hunt for a new pair of TWS earbuds, look no further than our list.

JBL Tune 235NC The JBL Tune 235NC in Ear Wireless ANC earbuds are currently priced on Amazon at ₹4,999. The device features up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge. It comes equipped with an ANC with four mics on the earbuds. Moreover, customers can download the JBL app app and set up gesture controls or bass boost from equaliser settings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus Buds Z2 The OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in earbuds with mic are up for grab at ₹4,999. The device features up to 38 hours of playtime on a single charge. Speaking of ENC call noise reduction, the company claims that the 3-MIC design trims down wind noise caused by air friction.

realme Buds Air 5 Pro The realme Buds Air 5 Pro Truly Wireless earbuds are priced at ₹4,999 on Amazon. The device features up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge. It supports 360 spatial audio effects and offers 50dB ANC.

Mivi Duopods M40 True Wireless earbuds This device comes at a price tag of ₹3,016. The device features up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. It supports touch controls, music control and AI voice assistant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Noise Buds X Truly Wireless This device will come at a price of ₹2,331. The device features up to 35 hours of playtime on a single charge and supports ANC up to 25dB.