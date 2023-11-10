Best geyser in India: 5 star-rated options to consider before buying, 8 picks

As the climate undergoes unpredictable changes, the transitional phases between seasons often render individuals susceptible to illnesses. This vulnerability accentuates the need for warm water, especially during the winter season, when temperatures in various parts of the country plummet to freezing levels. Traditional methods like gas stoves and immersion rods have been relied upon for heating water, yet they come with inherent risks due to their exposed sources of heat. Additionally, these methods offer only short-term solutions, as the challenge of channelling heated water to all taps in a household persists.

In the pursuit of a contemporary and efficient solution to meet the demands of winter's hot water necessities, geysers emerge as a fundamental innovation. Geysers not only provide a consistent and continuous supply of warm water but also overcome the limitations associated with traditional heating methods by making hot water readily available at various outlets within a home.

Despite the undeniable advantages of geysers, apprehensions persist regarding their potential impact on energy consumption and subsequent utility bills. Recognizing these concerns, we present a thorough exploration of the best 5-star rated geysers available in India. This curated list aims not only to fulfil the hot water needs throughout the winter season but also to do so with a focus on energy efficiency, ultimately saving both power and money. Included in this selection are reputable brands such as V-Guard, Crompton, and Havells, among many others. Ensuring that these geysers not only enhance the functionality of bathrooms but also contribute aesthetically to the overall ambience of a home.

Embrace the warmth and convenience of a 5-star rated geyser this winter, bidding farewell to the uncertainties associated with traditional water heating methods and embracing a more reliable and energy-efficient solution.

1. V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater

V-Guard's Victo 15 Litre Water Heater stands out as a reliable choice for your winter needs. With a notable BEE 5-star rating, it boasts extreme energy efficiency and features extra-thick, high-density PUF insulation for maximum heat retention. The advanced vitreous enamel coating protects the inner tank, making it suitable for hard water usage. The safety features include an advanced thermostat, thermal cut-out mechanism, and a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve. Enjoy hygienic and pungent-free water with multi-layer protection against corrosion and scaling. The single weld line high-grade mild steel tank ensures a 66% reduction in leakage. Conveniently designed with a temperature control knob, twin LED display indicators, and the ability to withstand up to 8 bar pressure, it's a holistic solution for your hot water needs. V-Guard Victo is not just a water heater; it's a long-term investment in comfort and efficiency.

Specifications of V-Guard Victo:

Capacity: 15 Litres

BEE Star Rating: 5

Country of Origin: India

Heating Element: Superior Incoloy 800

Safety Features: Advanced thermostat, thermal cut-out mechanism, 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve

Design: Single weld line high-grade mild steel tank

Warranty: 2 years on product, 3 years on heating element, 5 years on inner tank

Pros Cons BEE 5-star rated for energy efficiency Inlet and Outlet connection pipes not free Advanced safety features Installation chargeable Suitable for hard water usage Stylish design with LED indicators Long warranty period

2. Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Crompton's Solarium Qube is a stellar choice for those prioritizing energy efficiency. With a 5-star rating, this storage water heater combines reliability with a sleek design. Its 15-litre capacity and 2000W wattage make it suitable for a variety of household needs. The three-level safety system, including a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve, ensures peace of mind. The anti-rust feature, with a specially designed magnesium anode, safeguards the heater from corrosion due to hard water. Crafted with quality components, including an ISI marked nickel-coated special element, it resists scale formation, guaranteeing longevity.

Specifications of Crompton Solarium Qube:

Wattage: 2000W

Capacity: 15L

Star Rating: 5

Pressure: 8 bar

Safety Features: Capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, multi-functional valve

Body: Plastic

Anti-Rust: Specially designed magnesium anode

Heating Element: ISI marked nickel-coated special element

Pros Cons 5-star rating for energy efficiency Body made of plastic Three-level safety system Installation might be required Anti-rust feature for hard water resistance Quality components for scale resistance

3. Havells Adonia Spin 10-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater

Havells Adonia Spin is a 10-litre vertical storage water heater that beautifully marries functionality with aesthetics. Boasting a 5-star BEE rating, it delivers not only energy efficiency but also style to your bathroom. The Feroglas Tech with single weld design ensures superior corrosion resistance and anti-rust properties, making it ideal for high-rise buildings. The Incoloy glass-coated heating element offers stellar performance and durability, even in challenging water conditions. With a temperature-sensing LED ring knob, it provides real-time indication of water temperature. Havells' seven-year warranty on the inner container and four years on the heating element underlines its commitment to durability and customer satisfaction.

Specifications of Havells Adonia Spin:

Type: Storage

Capacity: 10 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Feroglas Tech: Single weld design

Heating Element: Incoloy glass-coated

Warranty: 7 years on inner container, 4 years on Heating Element

Pros Cons 5-star rating for energy efficiency Installation charges may apply Feroglas Tech for superior corrosion resistance Limited capacity (10 litres) Real-time temperature indication with LED ring knob Long warranty period for inner container and element

4. V-Guard Divino DG 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater

V-Guard Divino DG takes hot water convenience to the next level with its 5-star energy rating and advanced features. Boasting a 15-litre capacity, it ensures an ample supply for your daily needs. The extra-thick and high-density CFC-free PUF insulation maximizes heat retention, while the vitreous enamel coating, Incoloy 800 heating element, and magnesium anode provide robust protection against corrosion. The 66% reduction in leakage, single weld line high-grade mild steel tank, and a 4-level safety mechanism including thermostat and thermal cut-out ensure a durable and secure performance. The stylish digital display adds a modern touch to your bathroom.

Specifications of V-Guard Divino DG:

Capacity: 15 Litres

BEE Star Rating: 5

Safety Features: Advanced thermostat, thermal cut-out, 4-level safety mechanism

Coating: Vitreous enamel

Heating Element: Superior Incoloy 800

Warranty: 2 years on product, 3 years on heating element, 5 years on inner tank

Pros Cons 5-star rating for energy efficiency Installation charges may apply Stylish digital display for convenience Inlet and Outlet Connection Pipes not included 4-level safety mechanism for secure operation Extra-thick insulation for maximum heat retention

5. Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Crompton Arno Neo is your go-to solution for a reliable and energy-efficient storage water heater. With a 5-star rating, it promises not just warmth but efficiency in every drop. The 15-litre capacity and 2000W wattage make it suitable for various household needs. Its advanced 3-level safety system, featuring a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve, ensures a worry-free experience. The heating element is crafted from copper, providing not just durability but also resistance against scale formation. The specially designed magnesium anode adds an extra layer of protection against corrosion due to hard water quality.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo:

Wattage: 2000W

Capacity: 15L

Star Rating: 5

Safety Features: Capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, multi-functional valve

Heating Element: Copper

Anti-Rust: Specially designed magnesium anode

Pros Cons 5-star rating for energy efficiency Installation charges may apply Three-level safety system for enhanced protection Plastic body Copper heating element for resistance to scaling Specially designed anode for protection from corrosion

6. Racold Omnis DG 25L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater

Racold Omnis DG 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater redefines the hot water experience with its innovative features. With a 5-star BEE rating, it not only ensures energy efficiency but also elevates your bathing routine. The Titanium Plus Technology with a titanium steel tank and enamel coating provides superior durability and resistance against pressure and impurities. The Silver-Ion Technology actively combats bacteria, ensuring a healthy bathing experience. Featuring Auto Diagnosis, the microprocessor keeps all parameters in check automatically, enhancing safety. The Flexomix technology optimizes energy use, providing 20% more hot water output. With Safety Plus and Smart Guard features, Racold Omnis DG prioritizes your safety and the longevity of the heating element.

Specifications of Racold Omnis DG:

Capacity: 25 Litres

BEE Star Rating: 5

Technology: Titanium Plus, Silver-Ion, Auto Diagnosis, Flexomix

Safety Features: Safety Plus, Smart Guard

Warranty: 2 years on product, 4 years on heating element, 7 years on tank

Pros Cons 5-star rating for energy efficiency Inlet and outlet pipes not included Innovative technologies for a superior experience Installation may require additional charges Auto Diagnosis for enhanced safety Plastic body 25-liter capacity for ample hot water supply

7. Havells Adonia Spin 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater

Havells Adonia Spin 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater combines style and substance to deliver an exceptional bathing experience. With a 5-star BEE rating, it ensures energy efficiency while adorning your bathroom with its elegant white and blue design. The Feroglas Tech with a single weld design provides superior corrosion resistance and anti-rust properties, making it an ideal choice for high-rise buildings. The Incoloy glass-coated heating element ensures excellent resistance against oxidation and carbonization, even in hard water conditions. The temperature-sensing colour-changing LED ring knob adds a modern touch, indicating the real-time hotness of the water. With a 7-year warranty on the inner container, 4 years on the heating element, and a comprehensive 2-year warranty, Havells guarantees both style and durability.

Specifications of Havells Adonia Spin:

Type: Storage

Capacity: 15 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Feroglas Tech: Single weld design

Heating Element: Incoloy glass-coated

Warranty: 7 years on inner container, 4 years on Heating Element, 2 years comprehensive warranty

Pros Cons 5-star rating for energy efficiency Installation charges may apply Feroglas Tech for superior corrosion resistance Limited capacity (15 liters) Real-time temperature indication with LED ring knob Plastic body Long warranty period for inner container and element

8. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater

Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater offers a powerful heating solution with advanced features. With a capacity of 25 litres and a 5-star BEE rating, it excels in both efficiency and performance. The Titanium Armour technology and Swirl Flow design ensure zero erosion, combating corrosion and rusting for a long tank life. The glass-lined tank further enhances durability. Featuring a temperature control knob, the user can easily set the desired water temperature. Energy-efficient Swirl Flow technology guarantees 20% more hot water, and the PUF insulation traps heat inside the tank, reducing energy consumption. With a pressure withstanding capacity of up to 8 bars, it's suitable for high-rise buildings. The child safety protection feature, along with multiple safety systems, ensures worry-free usage.

Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Neo:

Type: Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

BEE Star Rating: 5

Technology: Titanium Armour, Swirl Flow

Tank: Glasslined

Pressure Capacity: Up to 8 bars

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on tank, 2 years on heating element

Pros Cons 5-star rating for energy efficiency Installation charges may apply Titanium Armour technology for zero erosion Limited warranty period (1 year on product) Swirl Flow technology for 20% more hot water Plastic body Glass-lined tank for enhanced durability

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater BEE 5-star rating for energy efficiency Anti-corrosive with advanced vitreous enamel coating Safety assured with an advanced thermostat, thermal cut-out, and 5-in-1 multi-function valve Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L 5 Star Rated Heater 5-star rating for energy efficiency 3-level safety system including capillary thermostat and automatic cut-out Anti-rust feature with a specially designed magnesium anode Havells Adonia Spin 10-Litre Vertical Water Heater 5-star rating for energy efficiency Feroglas Tech with single weld design for superior corrosion resistance Incoloy glass-coated heating element for excellent resistance to oxidation and corrosion V-Guard Divino DG 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Water Heater BEE 5-star rating for energy efficiency 4-level safety mechanism with thermostat, thermal cut-out, and safety valve Extra-thick insulation for maximum heat retention Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Water Heater 5-star rating for energy efficiency 3-level safety system with capillary thermostat, thermal cut-out, and valve Copper heating element for durability and resistance against scale formation Racold Omnis DG 25L Vertical 5 Star Storage Heater 5-star rating for energy efficiency Titanium Plus Technology for superior durability and withstanding capacity Silver-Ion Technology actively prevents bacterial growth in the water Havells Adonia Spin 15-Litre Vertical Water Heater 5-star rating for energy efficiency Feroglas Tech with single weld design for corrosion resistance Temperature-sensing colour-changing LED ring knob for real-time indication of water temperature Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater 5-star rating for energy efficiency Titanium Armour technology for zero erosion Swirl Flow technology for 20% more hot water output

Best value for money

Among the options, the Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L stands out as the best value for money. With a 5-star BEE rating, robust safety features, and anti-rust technology, it provides energy efficiency and durability at an affordable price, ensuring long-term savings on electricity bills and maintenance costs.

Best overall product

The Racold Omnis DG 25L Vertical 5-Star Storage Water Heater emerges as the best overall product. Its innovative features like Titanium Plus and Silver-Ion technology ensure superior durability, efficient heating, and a healthy bathing experience. The auto-diagnosis feature, Flexomix technology, and 25-litre capacity make it versatile and user-friendly, catering to diverse household needs with cutting-edge technology.

How to find the best geyser in India?

To find the best geyser in India, consider factors like energy efficiency, capacity, safety features, and technology. Look for a high BEE star rating, indicating energy efficiency. Assess the safety features such as thermostat, thermal cut-out, and safety valves. Choose anti-corrosive coatings and materials for durability. Consider innovative technologies like Titanium Plus or Silver-Ion for enhanced performance. The capacity should match your household's hot water needs. Read customer reviews for real-world performance feedback. Additionally, compare warranty periods and after-sales service. Brands like Havells, V-Guard, and Racold are known for reliable geysers with advanced features, making them trustworthy choices.

FAQs

Question : How to choose the right geyser capacity for my family?

Ans : The ideal geyser capacity depends on the number of family members. For a small family (2-3 members), a 15-litre capacity may suffice. Larger families (4 or more members) might consider 25 litres or more for ample hot water supply.

Question : Are 5-star rated geysers worth the investment?

Ans : Yes, 5-star rated geysers are worth the investment as they are highly energy-efficient, resulting in lower electricity bills over time. They provide substantial savings while delivering optimal heating performance.

Question : How do I prevent scaling in my geyser?

Ans : To prevent scaling, choose geysers with anti-scale features. Additionally, consider installing a water softener to reduce the hardness of water, minimizing the accumulation of scale in the heating element.

Question : What safety features should I look for in a geyser?

Ans : Look for geysers with advanced safety features such as a thermostat, thermal cut-out, and safety valves. These features prevent overheating, excessive pressure build-up, and ensure safe operation.

Question : Can I install a geyser on my own, or do I need professional help?

Ans : It's recommended to seek professional installation for geysers to ensure proper setup, adherence to safety standards, and warranty validity. Professional installation also minimizes the risk of electrical and plumbing issues.

