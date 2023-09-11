As the temperatures drop and winter's chilly embrace tightens, the thought of stepping into a warm and soothing shower becomes a cherished luxury. In the quest for this daily comfort, a reliable geyser becomes your ally. A geyser, also known as a water heater, has evolved beyond being a mere household appliance; it's now a symbol of modern living, offering instant hot water at the twist of a tap.

With the ever-expanding market of water heaters, choosing the best geyser in India can be a daunting task. Factors like capacity, energy efficiency, and advanced features come into play, making the decision more complex than ever before. To help you navigate this warm, watery landscape, we've compiled a comprehensive list of the top 10 geysers available in India.

Our list includes a variety of options catering to different needs and preferences. We've also considered energy efficiency, durability, and the latest technological innovations to ensure you find the perfect geyser for your home.

1. AO Smith SGS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre 3KW Vertical Water Heater (Geyser)

The AO Smith water heater is a standout choice for those seeking efficient and eco-friendly hot water solutions. With a 25-litre capacity and a powerful 3000-watt heating element, it ensures you have hot water on demand. The Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank offers exceptional corrosion resistance, extending the unit's lifespan. This geyser boasts a 5-star BEE rating, demonstrating its energy efficiency and commitment to sustainability. Moreover, the Express Heat feature provides 33% faster heating than conventional 2kW water heaters, ensuring you get hot water swiftly.

Specifications:

Type: Storage

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank

Outer Body Material: ABS

Warranty: 7 years on inner tank, 2+1 years extended warranty on heating element, 2 years comprehensive

Pros Cons Energy-efficient 5-star rating Relatively higher initial cost Glass-coated heating element prevents scale formation

2. BLOWHOT Electric Storage Water Heater Geyser

The BLOWHOT geyser is a reliable choice for those in need of a 15-litre geyser with energy efficiency. Its BEE 5-star rating ensures it consumes less power, making it eco-friendly and cost-effective. The digital display provides convenient temperature control, and the glass-lined inner tank combats corrosion effectively. The geyser features a long-lasting heating element and protection against hard water, ensuring its durability. The auto cut-off safety function adds another layer of safety.

Specifications:

Capacity: 15 Litres

Voltage: 230V

Power: 2000W

Temperature Range: 75±5°C

Warranty: 1 Year General Warranty, 2 Years Heating Element Warranty, 5 Years Storage Tank Warranty

Pros Cons BEE 5-star rating for energy efficiency Warranty requires prompt action within 7 days Corrosion-resistant glass-lined inner tank

3. Venus MegaPlus 25EV 25-Litre Storage Water Heater

The Venus MegaPlus 25EV is a 25-litre storage water heater with a 4-star BEE rating, offering a balance between capacity and energy efficiency. Its porcelain enamel glass-lined tank provides durability and corrosion resistance. The Incoloy 800 heating element ensures efficient heating, and the pre-coated MS sheet body adds to its robust build. This geyser comes with a 5-year warranty on the inner tank, 2 years on the heating element, and 2 years on the product itself. It includes essential accessories for installation. However, it lacks some advanced features like digital controls.

Specifications:

Type: Storage

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

Inner Tank: Porcelain Enamel Glasslined Tank

Heating Element: Incoloy 800 Element

Outer Body Material: Pre-coated MS Sheet Body

Pros Cons Good capacity for family use Lacks advanced features like digital controls Durable Incoloy 800 heating element

4. Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Crompton's Arno Neo 15-L storage water heater offers efficient water heating with a 5-star rating, making it an energy-saving choice. It boasts a 3-level safety system, including a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-off, and a multi-functional valve, ensuring peace of mind. The copper heating element enhances durability and heating efficiency. Its specially designed magnesium anode fights rust caused by hard water. The ISI marked nickel-coated special element prevents scale formation.

Specifications:

Wattage: 2000 W

Capacity: 15 litres

Star Rating: 5

Pressure: 8 bar

Material: Metal

Weight: 7800 grams

Pros Cons Fast heating capability No digital control Robust 3-level safety features

5. Crompton Solarium Qube 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Crompton's Solarium Qube 10-L water heater is a reliable choice for those seeking energy-efficient hot water solutions. With a 5-star rating, it combines performance with efficiency. The 10-litre capacity is suitable for small to medium-sized families. The heater features a 3-level safety system, including a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve for enhanced safety. It's equipped with a magnesium anode to prevent corrosion from hard water. However, the plastic body may be less durable compared to metal alternatives.

Specifications:

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Capacity: 10 litres

5-star energy rating

Pressure: 8 bars

Material: Plastic

Pros Cons 3-level safety system Plastic body Anti-corrosion magnesium anode

6. V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 10 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser)

Looking for an energy-efficient water heater? The V-Guard Divino 10-litre storage water heater, with its BEE 5-star rating, offers efficient heating with added safety features. It's equipped with an anti-corrosive vitreous enamel coating, a reliable Incoloy 800 heating element, and a thick magnesium anode for protection. With a single weld line high-grade steel tank, leakage is significantly reduced. The thermostat and thermal cut-out provide dual overheat protection. This geyser is also designed to withstand up to 8 bars of pressure, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. The temperature control knob and twin LED indicators offer convenience. Installation support and a warranty add to the product's appeal.

Specifications:

Capacity: 10 litres

BEE 5-star rated

Anti-corrosive vitreous enamel coating

Incoloy 800 heating element

Suitable for hard water usage

Pressure resistance: Up to 8 bars

Warranty: 2 years on product, 3 years on heating element, 5 years on inner tank

Pros Cons Anti-corrosion and hard water suitability None Pressure resistance for high-rise buildings

7. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater Geyser

Picture this: You step into a cold shower only to find that there's no hot water. Avoid such unpleasant surprises with the Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L vertical storage water heater. With a 4-star BEE rating, it's designed to provide efficient and long-lasting performance. The glass-lined inner tank, Titanium Armour Technology, and magnesium anode ensure zero erosion, even in hard water conditions. It offers temperature control, energy efficiency with Swirl Flow Technology, and PUF insulation to keep water hot for longer. Plus, it's suitable for high-rise buildings and includes multiple safety systems. With paid installation by the brand, it's a hassle-free choice.

Specifications:

Type: Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Warranty: 1 year (product), 5 years (tank), 2 years (heating element)

Glasslined inner tank

Titanium Armour Technology

Swirl Flow Technology

Pressure resistance: Up to 8 bars

Child safety protection

Multiple safety systems

Pros Cons Efficient and long-lasting Paid installation Corrosion and rust protection

8. Havells Instanio 10 L Storage Water Heater

The Havells Instanio 10 L storage water heater not only provides you with hot water but also offers a unique visual indicator. Its colour-changing LEDs transition from blue to amber to indicate the water's temperature, making it both functional and stylish. This water heater is designed to withstand high-pressure applications and is made of ultra-thick super cold rolled steel plates for excellent corrosion resistance. With Whirlpool Technology, it heats water efficiently and offers 20% more hot water output.

Specifications:

LED colour-changing indicator

Capacity: 10 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Warranty: 7 years (inner container), 4 years (heating element), 2 years (comprehensive)

Suitable for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications

Multi-function valve (pressure up to 8 bars)

Whirlpool Technology for efficient heating

Pros Cons Stylish and functional LED indicator None Efficient heating with Whirlpool Technology

9. V-Guard Calino 25L Storage 5 Star Water Heater

V-Guard, a reputable brand in the home appliance industry, presents the Calino 25L storage water heater. This 5-star rated water heater boasts exceptional energy efficiency, thanks to its extra-thick PUF insulation, ensuring maximum heat retention. It's equipped with anti-corrosive features like vitreous enamel coating, an Incoloy 840 heating element, and a thick magnesium anode for long-lasting performance. Safety is a top priority with IPX4 splash-proof ABS body, dual overheat protection, and a 5-in-1 safety valve. Suitable for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications, this water heater offers PAN India installation and connection pipes for added convenience.

Specifications:

Capacity: 25 Litres

BEE 5-star rated

IPX4 splash-proof ABS body

Corrosion protection

Pressure resistance up to 8 bars

Free PAN India installation and connection pipes

Pros Cons Highly energy-efficient with 5-star rating Expensive Excellent safety features

10. Racold Andris Slim 20L Horizontal BEE 4 Star Storage Water Heater(Geyser)

The Racold Andris Slim 20L horizontal storage water heater is a space-saving marvel designed for urban homes. Featuring Titanium Plus technology, it boasts superior durability and resistance to pressure and water impurities. With a powerful heating element, it offers 25% faster heating, and a temperature regulation knob allows you to customize water temperature. The Shower Ready Indicator ensures you know when the water is hot and ready. Its innovative Flexomix feature conserves energy by reducing the need for frequent restarts. Racold, a Superbrand and BEE Award Winner, offers this efficient water heater with a 4-star rating and warranty coverage for peace of mind.

Specifications:

Capacity: 20 Litres

BEE 4-star rated

Titanium Plus Technology

Shower Ready Indicator

Flexomix for efficient water heating

Pros Cons Space-saving design Inlet and outlet pipes not included Innovative energy-saving features

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AO Smith SGS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Water Heater Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank Express Heat for faster heating 5-star BEE rating for energy efficiency BLOWHOT Electric Storage Water Heater Geyser Anti-Rust Glass Line Tank Digital display with temperature control Auto cut-off safety function Venus MegaPlus 25EV 25-Litre Storage Water Heater Porcelain enamel glasslined tank Incoloy 800 element for long-lasting heating 4-star BEE rating for energy efficiency Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater Copper heating element Capillary Thermostat for safety Magnesium anode for corrosion prevention Crompton Solarium Qube 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater Titanium armour technology Swirl flow technology for 20% more hot water PUF insulation for energy efficiency V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 10 Litre Storage Water Heater Incoloy 800 heating element 4-in-1 multifunctional safety valve IPX4 Splash Proof ABS Outer Body Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater Geyser Glassline inner tank Titanium Armour Technology 4-in-1 multifunctional safety valve Havells Instanio 10 L Storage Water Heater Colour-changing LEDs Whirlpool Technology for faster heating Polyurethane foam insulation for efficiency V-Guard Calino 25L Storage 5 Star Water Heater Extra Thick & High Density PUF Insulation 5-in-1 Multi-function Safety Valve IPX4 Splash Proof ABS Outer Body Racold Andris Slim 20L Horizontal BEE 4 Star Water Heater Titanium Plus Technology 25% Faster Heating Flexomix for efficient water heating

Best value for money

The BLOWHOT Electric Storage Water Heater offers great value for money with its anti-rust glass line tank, digital display, and auto cut-off safety function. It provides efficient heating and protection against hard water, making it a cost-effective choice.

Best overall product

The AO Smith SGS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Water Heater stands out as the best overall product. It features a Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank for durability, Express Heat for faster heating, and a 5-star BEE rating for energy efficiency. This combination of performance, energy savings, and durability makes it the top choice.

How to find the right geyser?

To find the right geyser, consider your water heating needs, budget, and available space. Determine the capacity based on the number of users and usage patterns. Look for energy-efficient models with BEE star ratings to save on electricity bills. Consider features like temperature control, safety mechanisms, and corrosion resistance. Read reviews and compare warranties. Ensure proper installation and maintenance. Lastly, consult with a professional or refer to a size guide to choose the right size geyser for your home.

FAQs

Question : What capacity of water heater do I need for a family of four?

Ans : For a family of four, a 15 to 25-liter water heater should suffice depending on your hot water usage.

Question : How often should I service my water heater?

Ans : Regular maintenance is recommended every 6 to 12 months to ensure efficient and safe operation.

Question : Can I install a water heater in my bathroom?

Ans : Yes, you can install a water heater in your bathroom, but it must be installed following safety guidelines.

Question : What is the difference between a 4-star and 5-star rated geyser?

Ans : A 5-star rated geyser is more energy-efficient than a 4-star rated one, resulting in lower electricity consumption.

Question : Do I need additional safety devices with my water heater?

Ans : Most water heaters come with built-in safety features, but additional devices like voltage stabilizers may be necessary in areas with unstable power supply.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.