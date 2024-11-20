When it comes to choosing the right geyser for your bathroom, there are several factors to consider such as the size of your bathroom, water heating speed, and safety features. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 5 best geysers for bathrooms in India. Whether you need a compact geyser for a small bathroom or an instant water heater, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect geyser for your bathroom.

1. Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023

The Crompton Storage Water Heater is designed with advanced safety features to provide hot water conveniently. With a sleek and compact design, this geyser is perfect for bathrooms of all sizes. Its powerful heating element ensures fast water heating, making it an ideal choice for daily use.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater:

Capacity: 15 liters

Advanced safety features

Powerful heating element

Rust-proof body

5-star energy rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast water heating May not be suitable for very small bathrooms Sleek and compact design Energy-efficient

2. Crompton Gracee|5L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating|Electric Instant Water Heater (Geyser) for home|High Grade SS Tank with Advanced 4 Level Safety|Rust-Proof|Premium Black|Wall Mounting

The Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater is a stylish and efficient geyser that provides instant hot water whenever you need it. Its compact design makes it perfect for small bathrooms, while its advanced safety features ensure peace of mind. With a powerful heating element, this geyser is a great choice for quick and convenient water heating.

Specifications of Crompton Gracee|5L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating|Electric Instant Water Heater:

Capacity: 3 liters

Instant water heating

Compact and stylish design

Advanced safety features

Powerful heating element

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Instant hot water Small capacity may not be suitable for large families Space-saving design Easy to install

3. Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater For Home| 5-Star Rated Geyser| Multiple Safety Systems| For High Rise Buildings| 10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty| White

The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater is a reliable and durable geyser with multiple safety features for worry-free usage. Its compact size makes it suitable for small bathrooms, while its powerful heating element ensures fast water heating. With a rust-proof body and 4-star energy rating, this geyser is a great choice for energy-efficient hot water.

Specifications of Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater:

Capacity: 15 liters

Multiple safety features

Powerful heating element

Rust-proof body

4-star energy rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and durable May not be suitable for large families Fast water heating Energy-efficient

4. Crompton InstaBliss|3L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating|Electric Instant Water Heater (Geyser) for home|High Grade SS Tank with Advanced 4 Level Safety|Rust-Proof|White|Wall Mounting

The Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater is designed for quick and efficient water heating, making it perfect for daily use. Its advanced safety features provide peace of mind, while its sleek and compact design is ideal for small bathrooms. With a powerful heating element and 5-star energy rating, this geyser offers both performance and energy efficiency.

Specifications of Crompton InstaBliss|3L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating|Electric Instant Water Heater:

Capacity: 3 liters

Instant water heating

Advanced safety features

Sleek and compact design

Powerful heating element

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast and efficient water heating Small capacity may not be suitable for large families Energy-efficient Space-saving design

5. Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY),Wall

The ACTIVA Instant Water Heater is a special coated geyser with a 5-year warranty, providing long-lasting performance and reliability. Its compact design makes it suitable for small bathrooms, while its instant water heating feature ensures hot water whenever you need it. With a 5-star energy rating, this geyser is an excellent choice for energy-efficient water heating.

Specifications of Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser:

Capacity: 3 liters

Instant water heating

Special coated body

5-year warranty

5-star energy rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long-lasting performance Small capacity may not be suitable for large families Instant hot water Energy-efficient

Top 3 features of the best geysers for bathrooms:

Best geysers for bathroom Capacity Instant Heating Compact Design Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater 15 liters No No Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater 3 liters Yes Yes Bajaj Shakti Water Heater 15 liters No Yes Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater 3 liters Yes Yes ACTIVA Instant Water Heater 3 liters Yes Yes

Best value for money geyser for bathroom:

The Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater offers the best value for money with its combination of fast and efficient water heating, advanced safety features, and sleek design, all at an affordable price.

Best overall geyser for bathroom:

The Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater stands out as the best overall product with its large capacity, powerful heating element, and advanced safety features, making it an ideal choice for families and daily use.

How to find the best geyser for bathroom:

When choosing the perfect geyser for your bathroom, consider factors such as capacity, water heating speed, compact design, and energy efficiency. Look for advanced safety features, pros, and cons to find the geyser that best suits your needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these geysers?

Ans : The price range of these geysers varies from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 10,000, depending on the brand, capacity, and features.

Question : Are these geysers suitable for small bathrooms?

Ans : Yes, most of these geysers are designed with compact and space-saving designs, making them suitable for small bathrooms.

Question : Do these geysers come with installation services?

Ans : Some brands offer installation services for their geysers, while others may require professional installation at an additional cost.

Question : What is the warranty period for these geysers?

Ans : The warranty period for these geysers ranges from 1 year to 5 years, depending on the brand and model.

