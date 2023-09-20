As the seasons change and the temperature begins to drop, one essential appliance takes centre stage in our homes: the geyser or water heater. In a country like India, where the winters can be chilly and mornings often demand a warm shower, having a reliable and efficient geyser is more of a necessity than a luxury. With a wide range of options available in the market, selecting the best geyser under ₹20,000 that suits your needs can be a daunting task. That's where our guide comes to the rescue.

In September 2023, we've scoured the market to bring you the 9 best geysers ₹20,000, combining performance, durability, energy efficiency, and value for money. Whether you're looking to replace your old geyser or purchasing one for a new home, this comprehensive list covers a variety of models to cater to different preferences and requirements.

Our selection includes geysers from trusted brands known for their quality and innovation in the water heating industry. From tankless and instant geysers to storage geysers with varying capacities, we've considered a diverse range of options to ensure there's something for everyone.

In this article, we'll delve into the key features, specifications, pros, and cons of each geyser, helping you make an informed decision and stay comfortably warm during the upcoming winter months. So, let's explore the best geysers under ₹20,000 for September 2023 and ensure you have a refreshing and warm start to your day, no matter how cold it gets outside.

1. Crompton Arno Neo 15-L

Crompton is a trusted brand known for delivering quality and efficient home appliances, and the Crompton Arno Neo 15-L storage water heater lives up to that reputation. With a capacity of 15 litres, this water heater ensures you have an ample supply of hot water for your daily needs. Making it one of the best geysers under ₹20,000 is its 5-star rating, indicating excellent energy efficiency, which not only saves you money but also reduces your carbon footprint. The 2000W heating element warms up water quickly, ensuring you don't have to wait long for a hot shower.

Safety is a top priority with this water heater, offering three levels of protection: a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve. These safety features provide peace of mind, knowing that your water heater is well-protected. The Arno Neo is designed to withstand the effects of hard water, thanks to its specially designed magnesium anode that prevents corrosion. The ISI marked nickel-coated element further enhances its durability by resisting scale formation.

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating Suitable only for smaller households due to its 15-liter capacity Fast heating with a 2000W heating element Three levels of safety for worry-free operation

2. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L

Bajaj, a reliable and renowned name in the market, presents the New Shakti Neo 15L vertical storage water heater, an excellent addition to your home. With a capacity of 15 litres and 2000 watts of power, this geyser ensures you have a steady supply of hot water for your daily needs. What makes it one of the best geysers under ₹20,000 is its durability, thanks to the Glassline Inner Tank, Titanium Armour Technology, and Magnesium Anode, all working together to prevent corrosion and rusting. This results in a longer tank life, making it a smart investment.

Temperature control is a breeze with the adjustable thermostat knob, allowing you to set the water temperature as desired. The Swirl Flow Technology ensures 20% more hot water, while the PUF insulation keeps the water hot for extended periods. Safety is paramount, with features like child safety protection and a multifunctional safety valve, guarding against dry heating, overheating, and excess pressure. The product also includes paid installation by the brand, ensuring a hassle-free setup.

Pros Cons Trusted brand with a long history of reliability None Durable design with advanced technologies Energy-efficient and suitable for high-rise buildings

3. Activa Amazon 10 L

The Activa Amazon 10 L instant geyser is an affordable and reliable solution for your hot water needs. With a powerful 3000-watt copper heating element, it ensures rapid water heating, providing you with hot water whenever you need it. Safety is a priority with this geyser, featuring four-way protection, including an automatic thermostat, thermal cutout, pressure release valve, and fusible plug. These features not only enhance safety but also extend the geyser's lifespan making it one of the best geysers under ₹20,000.

The jointless 304L stainless steel tank reduces the risk of leakage, ensuring a longer-lasting appliance. The LED indicator lets you know when your hot water is ready to use.

Specifications:

Capacity: 10 litres

Heating Element: 3000 watts

Tank Material: 304L Stainless Steel

Safety Features: Automatic thermostat, thermal cutout, pressure release valve, fusible plug

LED Indicator: Yes

Body Material: Seven Tank Processed Sheet Metal with ABS Top and Bottom

Warranty: 5 years (Tank), Manufacturer's Warranty for other parts

Pros Cons Affordable pricing for budget-conscious buyers Customer-installed product, requiring self-installation and potential service center visits for repairs Fast and efficient heating with a powerful copper element Four-way safety protection for peace of mind

4. Candes Geyser 15 Litre

The Candes Perfecto 15-Litre geyser is a highly energy-efficient choice for hot water needs. With a 5-star rating and a 2KW heating element, it ensures quick and efficient heating. Its stainless steel construction offers durability and corrosion resistance. However, detailed features and warranty information are not available, making it challenging to provide an extensive review.

Specifications:

Capacity: 15 litres

Heating Element: 2KW

Material: Stainless Steel

Star Rating: 5 stars

Wattage: 2000 W

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Exceptional energy efficiency with a 5-star rating Warranty specifics are not provided Stainless steel build for long-lasting durability

5. AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre

The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 15-Litre vertical water heater (Geyser) is a testament to durability and energy efficiency. Its 5-star BEE rating ensures maximum energy savings, making it environmentally friendly and cost-effective. The ABS plastic outer body not only provides superior glossiness but also enhances surface finish. Making it one of the best geysers under ₹20,000 is the Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank, which offers 2X corrosion resistance, ensuring the tank's long-lasting performance. With a 5-year warranty on the inner tank, 2 years on the glass-coated heating element, and 2 years comprehensive coverage, this geyser guarantees peace of mind and reliable hot water supply.

Specifications:

Capacity: 15 litres

Heating Element: 2000 Watts

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Warranty: 5 years (inner tank), 2 years (glass-coated heating element), 2 years (comprehensive)

Pros Cons Exceptional durability with a Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank Slightly heavier compared to some competitors Comprehensive 5-year warranty on the inner tank Higher initial cost, but energy savings offset this BEE 5-star rating for superior energy efficiency

6. Racold Buono Pro 15 L

The Racold Buono Pro 15-Litre vertical water heater (Geyser) is a powerhouse of durability and efficiency. Featuring Titanium Plus Technology with a specially designed titanium steel tank and titanium enamel coating, it resists pressure and water impurities, ensuring long-lasting performance. The Smart Guard anode protects the heating element from corrosion, further enhancing its lifespan. The rust-proof outer body contributes to the product's longevity, making it ideal for high-rise buildings and high-pressure pump applications. The three levels of safety, including an adjustable thermostat, cutout, and multifunction safety valve, conform to international standards, ensuring your safety. This 5-star BEE-rated geyser comes with a 2-year warranty on the product, 2 years on the heating element, and an impressive 3-year warranty on the tank.

Specifications:

Capacity: 15 litres

Heating Element: 2000 Watts

Mount Type: Vertical

Warranty: 2 years (product), 2 years (heating element), 3 years (tank)

BEE Star Rating: 5

Pros Cons Superior durability with Titanium Plus Technology Slightly higher initial cost Three levels of safety for peace of mind Installation may require professional assistance High-pressure resistance, suitable for high-rise buildings

7. V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre

The V-Guard Divino 15-Litre storage water heater is one of the best geysers under ₹20,000 offering impressive energy efficiency and advanced safety features. With a stellar BEE 5-star rating, it ensures optimal heat retention, thanks to its robust insulation. It also boasts a sturdy vitreous enamel coating that safeguards the inner tank while maintaining consistent performance, even in challenging hard water conditions. Notably, it excels in leakage prevention, resulting from its unique tank design. The appliance includes dual overheat protection, a versatile safety valve, and robust resistance against corrosion and scaling, ensuring the delivery of hygienic and odour-free hot water. Designed to cater to high-rise buildings, it comes with warranty coverage, demonstrating the manufacturer's confidence in its durability.

Specifications:

Capacity: 15 litres

Heating Element: Incoloy 800

Pressure Resistance: Up to 8 bars

Warranty: 2 years (product), 3 years (heating element), 5 years (inner tank)

Temperature Control Range: 25-75°C

Pros Cons Outstanding energy efficiency with a prestigious 5-star rating Installation charges may be applicable Cutting-edge safety mechanisms, including a versatile safety valve Initial purchase cost is relatively higher Robust build with reliable corrosion protection

8. Hindware Atlantic Elicio Ipro 15 L

The Hindware Atlantic Elicio Ipro 15-L water heater is not just a geyser; it's a modern marvel. With cutting-edge IoT technology, this geyser is Wi-Fi enabled, allowing you to control it from anywhere using the Hindware Smart Appliances app or voice commands through Alexa and Ok Google. Say goodbye to those chilly mornings with the power to plan your hot shower at your command. Its glass-lined tank ensures rust-free, durable performance, delivering fresh hot water consistently. With a 5-star energy rating, it's highly energy-efficient, reducing your electricity bills. Plus, the sleek LED indicators add a touch of modernity to your bathroom.

Specifications:

Capacity: 15 litres

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating

IoT-enabled with voice control

Glass-lined tank for corrosion protection

LED indicators for power and heating status

Pros Cons Innovative IoT technology for remote control Initial installation may require tech-savvy setup Stylish LED indicators and modern aesthetics Premium features come at a higher price point Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating

9. Polycab Superia 10 Ltr

The Polycab Superia 10-Litre storage water heater combines efficiency and affordability. Its glass-lined tank ensures durability and corrosion resistance, while the plastic body adds a modern touch. The 1000W heating element provides quick hot water, and the capillary thermostat allows precise temperature control. With a 2-year product warranty and 5-year inner tank warranty, this water heater offers peace of mind. While it may lack some advanced features, its simplicity, compact size, and budget-friendly price make it an excellent choice for small households or those on a tight budget.

Specifications:

Capacity: 10 litres

Material: Plastic

Heating Element: 1000W

Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on inner tank

Pros Cons Affordable and budget-friendly Basic features without advanced functionalities Durable glass-lined tank Limited capacity Precise temperature control

Best 3 features of geysers under ₹ 20,000 for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Crompton Arno Neo 15-L Fast heating 3-level safety Anti-corrosion magnesium anode Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Glasslined tank Titanium armour technology 4-way safety protection Activa Amazon 10 L Powerful instant heating element Jointless 304L SS tank LED indicator for readiness Candes Geyser 15 Litre 5-star energy rating High-grade mild steel tank Single weld line for reduced leaks AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Blue Diamond glass-lined tank 5-year tank warranty Double protection system Racold Buono Pro 15 L Titanium enamel coating Smart guard anode Rust-proof outer body V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre 66% reduction in leakage Multi-layer corrosion protection Temperature control knob Hindware Atlantic Elicio Ipro 15 L Wi-Fi-enabled smart features Rust-proof glass-lined tank 5-star energy rating Polycab Superia 10 Ltr Glass-lined tank 1000W heating element Capillary thermostat

Best value for money

The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L stands out as the best value for money geyser under ₹20,000. It offers a combination of advanced features like a glasslined tank, titanium armour technology, and a 4-way safety protection system, ensuring both durability and safety. With a 5-year warranty on the tank and 2-year warranty on the heating element, it provides long-term peace of mind. The energy-efficient design and affordable price make it a smart investment for those seeking a reliable and cost-effective water heating solution.

Best overall product

The Hindware Atlantic Elicio Ipro 15 L is our top pick for the best overall geyser under ₹20,000. It not only offers an impressive 5-star energy rating for energy efficiency but also features Wi-Fi-enabled smart capabilities, allowing you to control it remotely via a mobile app or voice commands. The rust-proof glass-lined tank enhances durability, and the 5-year warranty adds to its reliability. With advanced technology, modern aesthetics, and superior performance, the Hindware Atlantic Elicio Ipro is a well-rounded choice for those looking for convenience, efficiency, and longevity in a water heater.

How to find the best geyser under ₹ 20,000?

Finding the best geyser under ₹20,000 requires careful consideration of key factors. First, determine your hot water needs and choose an appropriate capacity. Look for energy-efficient models with higher BEE star ratings to save on electricity bills. Consider features like glass-lined tanks, anti-corrosion protection, and safety mechanisms.

Check the warranty offered on both the tank and heating element to ensure long-term reliability. Look for additional features like temperature control, LED indicators, and smart capabilities if they align with your preferences.

Reading user reviews and expert recommendations can provide insights into real-world performance. Finally, compare prices from reputable brands and retailers to get the best deal. Our top pick, the Hindware Atlantic Elicio Ipro 15 L, offers a blend of energy efficiency, smart features, and durability, making it an excellent choice within this budget range.

FAQs

Question : What size of geyser do I need for a family of four?

Ans : A 15-liter geyser is generally suitable for a family of four for regular bathing needs.

Question : Is a higher BEE star rating important for energy savings?

Ans : Yes, a higher BEE star rating indicates better energy efficiency and can significantly reduce your electricity consumption.

Question : Do I need a professional for geyser installation?

Ans : It's recommended to have a professional install your geyser to ensure safety and proper functioning.

Question : What is the lifespan of a typical geyser?

Ans : A well-maintained geyser can last around 8-12 years, depending on usage and maintenance.

Question : Can I use hard water in my geyser?

Ans : It's better to use a water softener or choose a geyser with anti-scaling features to protect it from hard water deposits.

