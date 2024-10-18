Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 18 2024 15:58:03
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 548.70 3.76%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.30 1.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 910.05 2.06%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,195.25 5.57%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,717.55 0.15%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best grill toasters: Top 7 picks for convenient, quick and delicious meals at home
BackBack

Best grill toasters: Top 7 picks for convenient, quick and delicious meals at home

Affiliate Desk

Find the best grill toasters for home use with our comprehensive comparison of electric sandwich grill toasters. Discover the top features and pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.

Perfectly toasted treats: elevate breakfast with our grill toaster.Premium
Perfectly toasted treats: elevate breakfast with our grill toaster.

If you're in the market for a new grill toaster for your home, you've come to the right place. In this article, we'll compare the top 7 grill toasters available on the market, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking for an affordable option or a grill toaster with temperature control, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect grill toaster for your needs.

The Tosaa T2GT Grill Sandwich Toaster is a versatile appliance that allows you to make delicious grilled sandwiches with ease. It features a non-stick coating and a compact design, making it perfect for small kitchens. With 800 watts of power, it can quickly heat up and grill your sandwiches to perfection.

1. Tosaa Non-stick Grill Sandwich Toaster, Gas Compatible, Black

Specifications of Tosaa Non-stick Grill Sandwich Toaster:

  • 800 watts power
  • Non-stick coating
  • Compact design
  • Easy to clean
  • Floating hinges

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and easy to storePower cord is a bit short
Non-stick coating for easy cleaning
Floating hinges for even grilling

Also read: Grab new kitchen appliances with Amazon Great Indian Festival: Expert recommendations for air fryers, grinders, and more

2. Borosil Prime Grill Sandwich Maker | Can Make 2 Sandwich At a Time | 700W Electric Toaster Maker | Non Toxic & Nonstick Coating Grill Plates Opens to 90° | Power Indicators | 2 Year Warranty | Silver

The Borosil Prime BGRILLPS11 Grill Sandwich Toaster is designed to make your sandwich grilling experience effortless. With its sleek design and durable build, this toaster is perfect for everyday use. The floating hinges ensure even grilling, while the non-stick plates make cleaning a breeze.

Specifications of Borosil Prime Grill Sandwich Maker:

  • 1000 watts power
  • Floating hinges
  • Non-stick plates
  • Sleek design
  • Durable build

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Durable build for long-lasting usePlates are not removable
Non-stick plates for easy cleaning
Sleek design adds a modern touch to your kitchen

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale coming soon! Pre-deals on best kitchen appliances like microwaves, OTGs, and more LIVE

3. iBELL SM1515 Sandwich Maker with Floating Hinges, 1000Watt, Panini/Grill/Toast (Black)

The SM1515NEW Sandwich Grill Toaster is a powerful 1000-watt appliance that can grill your sandwiches in no time. Its floating hinges ensure even grilling, while the non-stick plates make cleaning a breeze. With its compact design, it's perfect for small kitchens.

Specifications of iBELL SM1515 Sandwich Maker with Floating Hinges:

  • 1000 watts power
  • Floating hinges
  • Non-stick plates
  • Compact design
  • Easy to clean

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful 1000 watts for quick grillingPlates are not removable
Compact design for small kitchens
Non-stick plates for easy cleaning

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best deals on ovens; up to 75% discount on top brands like Samsung, IFB and more

4. Bajaj SWX 4 Deluxe 800 W 2-Slice Grill Sandwich Maker | Non-Stick Coated Plates for Easy-to-Clean | Upright Compact Storage | Buckle Clips Lock | 2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj | Black Sandwich Toaster

The Bajaj Deluxe 800-Watt 2-Slice Toaster is a reliable and efficient appliance for grilling sandwiches. With its 800 watts of power and non-stick plates, it can quickly and evenly grill your sandwiches. The compact design and cool-touch handle make it easy to use and store.

Specifications of Bajaj SWX 4 Deluxe 800 W 2-Slice Grill Sandwich Maker:

  • 800 watts power
  • Non-stick plates
  • Cool-touch handle
  • Compact design
  • Even grilling

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Efficient 800 watts for quick grillingDoesn't have floating hinges
Non-stick plates for easy cleaning
Cool-touch handle for safety

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on best kitchen appliances like air fryers, OTGs, and more: More than 65% off

5. MILTON Express 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Maker | Electric Toaster Griller Sandwich Maker | Non Stick Coating Grill Plates | Power Indicators | 1 Year Warranty | Black

The MILTON Express Aluminium Sandwich Toaster is a durable and efficient appliance that can quickly grill your sandwiches to perfection. With its non-stick coating and indicator lights, it's easy to use and clean. The cool-touch handle ensures safety during use.

Specifications of MILTON Express 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Maker:

  • Aluminium construction
  • Non-stick coating
  • Indicator lights
  • Cool-touch handle
  • Even grilling

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Durable aluminium constructionNot suitable for induction cooktops
Non-stick coating for easy cleaning
Indicator lights for easy monitoring

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now LIVE: Up to 79% off on small appliances; additional 10% off with SBI cards

6. Milton Royal Pro Express 800W Toaster Griller Sandwich Maker

The Sandwich Grill Toaster with Stainless Steel Body is a versatile appliance that can quickly grill your sandwiches to perfection. With its non-stick coating and indicator lights, it's easy to use and clean. The cool-touch handle ensures safety during use.

Specifications of Milton Royal Pro Express 800W Toaster Griller Sandwich Maker:

  • Stainless steel body
  • Non-stick coating
  • Indicator lights
  • Cool-touch handle
  • Even grilling

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stainless steel body for durabilityNot suitable for induction cooktops
Non-stick coating for easy cleaning
Indicator lights for easy monitoring

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Special Combo Offers: Get an extra discount on buying 2 appliances, limited-time deals

7. Wipro Elato BS302 800 Watt 3-in-1 Detachable Ceramic Sandwich Maker, Removables plates for Toaster, Griller & Waffle Maker, Non-Toxic Ceramic Coating,2 Year Warranty, Regular Bread Size for 2 Slices

The Detachable Sandwich Grill Toaster with Ceramic Plates is a powerful appliance that can quickly grill your sandwiches to perfection. With its ceramic plates and non-stick coating, it ensures even grilling and easy cleaning. The detachable plates make it easy to clean and store.

Specifications of Wipro Elato BS302 800 Watt 3-in-1 Detachable Ceramic Sandwich Maker:

  • Ceramic plates
  • Non-stick coating
  • Detachable design
  • Even grilling
  • Heat-resistant body

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Ceramic plates for even grillingNot suitable for dishwasher
Non-stick coating for easy cleaning
Detachable design for easy storage

 Top features of the best grill toasters for home

Best grill toasters for homePowerNon-stick CoatingCompact DesignFloating HingesCool-touch HandleIndicator Lights
Tosaa T2GT Grill Sandwich Toaster800 wattsYesYesYesNoNo
Borosil Prime BGRILLPS11 Grill Sandwich1000 wattsYesNoYesNoNo
SM1515NEW Sandwich Grill Toaster1000 wattsYesYesYesNoNo
Bajaj Deluxe 800-Watt 2-Slice Toaster800 wattsYesYesNoYesNo
MILTON Express Aluminium Sandwich Toaster800 wattsYesNoNoNoYes
Sandwich Grill Toaster with Stainless Steel Body800 wattsYesNoNoNoYes
Detachable Sandwich Grill Toaster with Ceramic Plates800 wattsYesNoNoNoNo

Best value for money grill toasters for home:

The Bajaj Deluxe 800-Watt 2-Slice Toaster offers the best value for money with its efficient grilling and compact design. Its non-stick plates and cool-touch handle make it a great choice for everyday use.

Best overall grill toasters for home:

The Borosil Prime BGRILLPS11 Grill Sandwich Toaster stands out as the best overall product with its powerful 1000 watts, floating hinges, and sleek design. It's a durable and efficient option for any kitchen.

How to find the bestgrill toaster:

Check the power rating for fast and even cooking.

Look for a non-stick coating to ensure easy cleaning and prevent food from sticking.

Ensure compact design for easy storage and handling.

Consider gas or electric compatibility based on your cooking preferences.

Compare the pros and cons of different models.

Review additional features like heat resistance and handle design for safety.

Ensure it meets your kitchen space and daily usage needs.

Similar articles for you

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts soon: Teaser deals with up to 65% on ACs, TVs, and more

Amazon Festive Discounts! 60% off on mixer grinders, air fryers, and more in Great Indian Festival

Amazon Sale 2024: Unlock incredible deals and save up to 70% with the best chimneys, ovens and dishwashers

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is Live: Save up to 80% off on mixer grinders, air fryers and other appliances

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of grill toasters?

Ans : The price range of grill toasters varies depending on the brand and features. You can find affordable options starting from ₹1000, while more advanced models can go up to ₹5000 or more.

Question : Do all grill toasters have non-stick plates?

Ans : Most grill toasters come with non-stick plates, but it's always best to check the product specifications to ensure you get this feature.

Question : Are all grill toasters suitable for small kitchens?

Ans : Many grill toasters are designed with a compact and space-saving design, making them suitable for small kitchens. Look for features like a compact design and detachable plates for easy storage.

Question : What is the power consumption of grill toasters?

Ans : Grill toasters typically have a power consumption ranging from 800 to 1000 watts, ensuring efficient grilling and quick heating.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News , Technology News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Dive into the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024!
Unbelievable deals on laptops, washing machines, refrigerators, kitchen appliances, gadgets, automotives, luggage and more in amazon sale. Celebrate Diwali 2024 with Amazon's biggest sale of the year.
More Less
Published: 18 Oct 2024, 07:30 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue