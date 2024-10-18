If you're in the market for a new grill toaster for your home, you've come to the right place. In this article, we'll compare the top 7 grill toasters available on the market, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking for an affordable option or a grill toaster with temperature control, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect grill toaster for your needs.

The Tosaa T2GT Grill Sandwich Toaster is a versatile appliance that allows you to make delicious grilled sandwiches with ease. It features a non-stick coating and a compact design, making it perfect for small kitchens. With 800 watts of power, it can quickly heat up and grill your sandwiches to perfection.

1. Tosaa Non-stick Grill Sandwich Toaster, Gas Compatible, Black

Specifications of Tosaa Non-stick Grill Sandwich Toaster:

800 watts power

Non-stick coating

Compact design

Easy to clean

Floating hinges

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and easy to store Power cord is a bit short Non-stick coating for easy cleaning Floating hinges for even grilling

2. Borosil Prime Grill Sandwich Maker | Can Make 2 Sandwich At a Time | 700W Electric Toaster Maker | Non Toxic & Nonstick Coating Grill Plates Opens to 90° | Power Indicators | 2 Year Warranty | Silver

The Borosil Prime BGRILLPS11 Grill Sandwich Toaster is designed to make your sandwich grilling experience effortless. With its sleek design and durable build, this toaster is perfect for everyday use. The floating hinges ensure even grilling, while the non-stick plates make cleaning a breeze.

Specifications of Borosil Prime Grill Sandwich Maker:

1000 watts power

Floating hinges

Non-stick plates

Sleek design

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable build for long-lasting use Plates are not removable Non-stick plates for easy cleaning Sleek design adds a modern touch to your kitchen

3. iBELL SM1515 Sandwich Maker with Floating Hinges, 1000Watt, Panini/Grill/Toast (Black)

The SM1515NEW Sandwich Grill Toaster is a powerful 1000-watt appliance that can grill your sandwiches in no time. Its floating hinges ensure even grilling, while the non-stick plates make cleaning a breeze. With its compact design, it's perfect for small kitchens.

Specifications of iBELL SM1515 Sandwich Maker with Floating Hinges:

1000 watts power

Floating hinges

Non-stick plates

Compact design

Easy to clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1000 watts for quick grilling Plates are not removable Compact design for small kitchens Non-stick plates for easy cleaning

4. Bajaj SWX 4 Deluxe 800 W 2-Slice Grill Sandwich Maker | Non-Stick Coated Plates for Easy-to-Clean | Upright Compact Storage | Buckle Clips Lock | 2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj | Black Sandwich Toaster

The Bajaj Deluxe 800-Watt 2-Slice Toaster is a reliable and efficient appliance for grilling sandwiches. With its 800 watts of power and non-stick plates, it can quickly and evenly grill your sandwiches. The compact design and cool-touch handle make it easy to use and store.

Specifications of Bajaj SWX 4 Deluxe 800 W 2-Slice Grill Sandwich Maker:

800 watts power

Non-stick plates

Cool-touch handle

Compact design

Even grilling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 800 watts for quick grilling Doesn't have floating hinges Non-stick plates for easy cleaning Cool-touch handle for safety

5. MILTON Express 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Maker | Electric Toaster Griller Sandwich Maker | Non Stick Coating Grill Plates | Power Indicators | 1 Year Warranty | Black

The MILTON Express Aluminium Sandwich Toaster is a durable and efficient appliance that can quickly grill your sandwiches to perfection. With its non-stick coating and indicator lights, it's easy to use and clean. The cool-touch handle ensures safety during use.

Specifications of MILTON Express 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Maker:

Aluminium construction

Non-stick coating

Indicator lights

Cool-touch handle

Even grilling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable aluminium construction Not suitable for induction cooktops Non-stick coating for easy cleaning Indicator lights for easy monitoring

6. Milton Royal Pro Express 800W Toaster Griller Sandwich Maker

The Sandwich Grill Toaster with Stainless Steel Body is a versatile appliance that can quickly grill your sandwiches to perfection. With its non-stick coating and indicator lights, it's easy to use and clean. The cool-touch handle ensures safety during use.

Specifications of Milton Royal Pro Express 800W Toaster Griller Sandwich Maker:

Stainless steel body

Non-stick coating

Indicator lights

Cool-touch handle

Even grilling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stainless steel body for durability Not suitable for induction cooktops Non-stick coating for easy cleaning Indicator lights for easy monitoring

7. Wipro Elato BS302 800 Watt 3-in-1 Detachable Ceramic Sandwich Maker, Removables plates for Toaster, Griller & Waffle Maker, Non-Toxic Ceramic Coating,2 Year Warranty, Regular Bread Size for 2 Slices

The Detachable Sandwich Grill Toaster with Ceramic Plates is a powerful appliance that can quickly grill your sandwiches to perfection. With its ceramic plates and non-stick coating, it ensures even grilling and easy cleaning. The detachable plates make it easy to clean and store.

Specifications of Wipro Elato BS302 800 Watt 3-in-1 Detachable Ceramic Sandwich Maker:

Ceramic plates

Non-stick coating

Detachable design

Even grilling

Heat-resistant body

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ceramic plates for even grilling Not suitable for dishwasher Non-stick coating for easy cleaning Detachable design for easy storage

Top features of the best grill toasters for home

Best grill toasters for home Power Non-stick Coating Compact Design Floating Hinges Cool-touch Handle Indicator Lights Tosaa T2GT Grill Sandwich Toaster 800 watts Yes Yes Yes No No Borosil Prime BGRILLPS11 Grill Sandwich 1000 watts Yes No Yes No No SM1515NEW Sandwich Grill Toaster 1000 watts Yes Yes Yes No No Bajaj Deluxe 800-Watt 2-Slice Toaster 800 watts Yes Yes No Yes No MILTON Express Aluminium Sandwich Toaster 800 watts Yes No No No Yes Sandwich Grill Toaster with Stainless Steel Body 800 watts Yes No No No Yes Detachable Sandwich Grill Toaster with Ceramic Plates 800 watts Yes No No No No

Best value for money grill toasters for home:

The Bajaj Deluxe 800-Watt 2-Slice Toaster offers the best value for money with its efficient grilling and compact design. Its non-stick plates and cool-touch handle make it a great choice for everyday use.

Best overall grill toasters for home:

The Borosil Prime BGRILLPS11 Grill Sandwich Toaster stands out as the best overall product with its powerful 1000 watts, floating hinges, and sleek design. It's a durable and efficient option for any kitchen.

How to find the bestgrill toaster:

Check the power rating for fast and even cooking.

Look for a non-stick coating to ensure easy cleaning and prevent food from sticking.

Ensure compact design for easy storage and handling.

Consider gas or electric compatibility based on your cooking preferences.

Compare the pros and cons of different models.

Review additional features like heat resistance and handle design for safety.

Ensure it meets your kitchen space and daily usage needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of grill toasters?

Ans : The price range of grill toasters varies depending on the brand and features. You can find affordable options starting from ₹1000, while more advanced models can go up to ₹5000 or more.

Question : Do all grill toasters have non-stick plates?

Ans : Most grill toasters come with non-stick plates, but it's always best to check the product specifications to ensure you get this feature.

Question : Are all grill toasters suitable for small kitchens?

Ans : Many grill toasters are designed with a compact and space-saving design, making them suitable for small kitchens. Look for features like a compact design and detachable plates for easy storage.

Question : What is the power consumption of grill toasters?

Ans : Grill toasters typically have a power consumption ranging from 800 to 1000 watts, ensuring efficient grilling and quick heating.

