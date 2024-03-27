Active Stocks
Wed Mar 27 2024 15:27:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.50 0.13%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,603.00 0.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 0.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.00 1.34%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,086.40 0.22%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best Havells air coolers: Top 10 options to deal with sultry summer heat
BackBack

Best Havells air coolers: Top 10 options to deal with sultry summer heat

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 10 Havells air coolers available in India along with their key features and specifications to make an informed purchase decision.

Havells air coolers come in multiple variants for every need.Premium
Havells air coolers come in multiple variants for every need.

Havells air coolers are known for their superior cooling performance and energy efficiency, making them an ideal choice for beating the summer heat. With a wide range of options available, it can be challenging to choose the right one for your needs. In this article, we will explore the top 10 Havells air coolers available in India, highlighting their features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a personal air cooler or a larger model for your home or office, we've got you covered with the best options from Havells.

1. Havells Altima i 70-Litre Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler

The Havells Altima i air cooler boasts a 70-litre capacity and features a powerful honeycomb cooling pad for efficient cooling. With electronic controls and a collapsible louvre, this air cooler offers convenient operation and adjustable airflow. The overload protection feature ensures safety during use.

Specifications of Havells Altima i 70-Litre Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler

  • 70-litre capacity
  • Powerful honeycomb cooling pad
  • Electronic controls
  • Collapsible louvre
  • Overload protection
  • Adjustable airflow

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Large water tank capacityMay be too large for small spaces
Powerful cooling performance
Convenient electronic controls

2. Havells Altima i 55-Litre Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler

The Havells Altima i air cooler offers a 55-litre capacity and features a powerful honeycomb cooling pad for efficient and uniform cooling. With electronic controls and a collapsible louvre, this air cooler provides easy operation and adjustable airflow. The overload protection ensures safety during use.

Specifications of Havells Altima i 55-Litre Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler

  • 55-litre capacity
  • Powerful honeycomb cooling pad
  • Electronic controls
  • Collapsible louvre
  • Overload protection
  • Adjustable airflow

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Efficient and uniform coolingMay be too large for small spaces
Convenient electronic controlsHigher price point
Adjustable airflow

3. Havells 70-Litre Honeycomb Air Cooler

The Havells 70-litre air cooler features a powerful honeycomb cooling pad for efficient and uniform cooling. With a collapsible louvre and adjustable airflow, this air cooler offers customizable cooling options. The high air delivery and powerful motor ensure effective cooling performance.

Specifications of Havells 70-Litre Honeycomb Air Cooler

  • 70-litre capacity
  • Powerful honeycomb cooling pad
  • Collapsible louvre
  • Adjustable airflow
  • High air delivery
  • Powerful motor

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Efficient and uniform coolingLarge size may not be suitable for small spaces
Customizable cooling options
Effective cooling performance

Also read: Best air coolers in India: Top 10 options for summer relief

4. Havells Tuono 70-Litre Personal Air Cooler

The Havells Tuono personal air cooler offers a 70-litre capacity and features a powerful honeycomb cooling pad for efficient cooling. With a compact design and easy mobility, this air cooler is ideal for personal use. The motorized louver movement ensures uniform cooling across the room.

Specifications of Havells Tuono 70-Litre Personal Air Cooler

  • 70-litre capacity
  • Powerful honeycomb cooling pad
  • Compact design
  • Easy mobility
  • Motorized louver movement
  • Uniform cooling

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Ideal for personal useMay not be suitable for large spaces
Compact and easy to move
Uniform cooling performance

5. Havells Freddo i 70-Litre Honeycomb Air Cooler

The Havells Freddo i air cooler features a 70-litre capacity and a powerful honeycomb cooling pad for efficient and uniform cooling. With electronic controls and a collapsible louvre, this air cooler offers convenient operation and adjustable airflow. The overload protection ensures safety during use.

Specifications of Havells Freddo i 70-Litre Honeycomb Air Cooler

  • 70-litre capacity
  • Powerful honeycomb cooling pad
  • Electronic controls
  • Collapsible louvre
  • Adjustable airflow
  • Overload protection

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Convenient electronic controlsMay be too large for small spaces
Adjustable airflowHigher price point
Safety features for peace of mind

6. Havells Fresco i 65-Litre Personal Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler

The Havells Fresco i personal air cooler offers a 65-litre capacity and features a powerful honeycomb cooling pad for efficient and uniform cooling. With electronic controls and a collapsible louvre, this air cooler provides convenient operation and adjustable airflow. The overload protection ensures safety during use.

Specifications of Havells Fresco i 65-Litre Personal Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler

  • 65-litre capacity
  • Powerful honeycomb cooling pad
  • Electronic controls
  • Collapsible louvre
  • Adjustable airflow
  • Overload protection

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Convenient electronic controlsMay be too large for small spaces
Adjustable airflowHigher price point
Safety features for peace of mind

7. Havells 60-Litre Personal Air Cooler with Overload Protection

The Havells 60-litre personal air cooler features overload protection for added safety during use. With a collapsible louvre and adjustable airflow, this air cooler offers customizable cooling options. The powerful motor and high air delivery ensure effective cooling performance.

Specifications of Havells 60-Litre Personal Air Cooler with Overload Protection

  • 60-litre capacity
  • Overload protection
  • Collapsible louvre
  • Adjustable airflow
  • Powerful motor
  • High air delivery

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Customizable cooling optionsMay be too large for small spaces
Effective cooling performanceHigher price point
Safety features for peace of mind

Also read: Best high-capacity coolers: 7 picks to ensure uninterrupted cooling

8. Havells 40-Litre Window Air Cooler with Humidity Control

The Havells 40-litre window air cooler features humidity control for optimal comfort during use. With a sleek and compact design, this air cooler is ideal for installation in windows. The powerful fan and motor ensure efficient cooling performance.

Specifications of Havells 40-Litre Window Air Cooler with Humidity Control

  • 40-litre capacity
  • Humidity control
  • Sleek and compact design
  • Window installation
  • Powerful fan
  • Efficient cooling performance

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Optimal comfort with humidity controlMay not be suitable for larger spaces
Sleek and compact designLimited capacity for water storage
Efficient cooling performance

Havells air cooler Top Features Comparison:

Product Name + Feature TypeCapacityCooling Pad TypeControlsLouvre TypeOverload ProtectionAdjustable Airflow
Havells Altima i 70-Litre Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler70 litresHoneycombElectronicCollapsibleYesYes
Havells Altima i 55-Litre Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler55 litresHoneycombElectronicCollapsibleYesYes
Havells 70-Litre Honeycomb Air Cooler70 litresHoneycombManualCollapsibleNoYes
Havells Tuono 70-Litre Personal Air Cooler70 litresHoneycombManualFixedNoNo
Havells Freddo i 70-Litre Honeycomb Air Cooler70 litresHoneycombElectronicCollapsibleYesYes
Havells Fresco i 65-Litre Personal Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler65 litresHoneycombElectronicCollapsibleYesYes
Havells 60-Litre Personal Air Cooler with Overload Protection60 litresStandardManualCollapsibleYesYes
Havells 40-Litre Window Air Cooler with Humidity Control40 litresStandardManualFixedNoNo

Best value for money:

The Havells 60-Litre Personal Air Cooler with Overload Protection is the best value for money, offering a balance of performance, safety features, and affordability. With customizable cooling options and efficient cooling performance, it provides great value for its price.

Best overall product:

The Havells Altima i 70-Litre Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a large capacity, powerful cooling performance, and convenient electronic controls. It provides superior cooling for larger spaces and ensures a comfortable environment during hot summer days.

How to find the perfect Havells air cooler:

When choosing the perfect Havells air cooler for your needs, consider the capacity, cooling pad type, controls, louvre type, and other features that align with your requirements. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your specific preferences and budget.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of Havells air coolers?

Ans : The price of Havells air coolers in India ranges from INR 7,000 to INR 25,000, depending on the model and its features.

Question : What are the key features to consider when buying a Havells air cooler?

Ans : When purchasing a Havells air cooler, consider the capacity, cooling pad type, controls, louvre type, and additional features such as overload protection and adjustable airflow for optimal performance.

Question : Are Havells air coolers energy-efficient?

Ans : Yes, Havells air coolers are designed to be energy-efficient, providing effective cooling while minimizing power consumption for cost-effective operation.

Question : What is the latest model of Havells air cooler available in the market?

Ans : The latest model of Havells air cooler in the market is the Altima i series, featuring electronic controls, powerful cooling performance, and safety features for enhanced convenience and comfort.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 27 Mar 2024, 07:07 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App