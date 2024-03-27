Best Havells air coolers: Top 10 options to deal with sultry summer heat

Discover the top 10 Havells air coolers available in India along with their key features and specifications to make an informed purchase decision.

Havells air coolers are known for their superior cooling performance and energy efficiency, making them an ideal choice for beating the summer heat. With a wide range of options available, it can be challenging to choose the right one for your needs. In this article, we will explore the top 10 Havells air coolers available in India, highlighting their features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a personal air cooler or a larger model for your home or office, we've got you covered with the best options from Havells. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Havells Altima i 70-Litre Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler

The Havells Altima i air cooler boasts a 70-litre capacity and features a powerful honeycomb cooling pad for efficient cooling. With electronic controls and a collapsible louvre, this air cooler offers convenient operation and adjustable airflow. The overload protection feature ensures safety during use.

Specifications of Havells Altima i 70-Litre Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler 70-litre capacity

Powerful honeycomb cooling pad

Electronic controls

Collapsible louvre

Overload protection

Adjustable airflow

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large water tank capacity May be too large for small spaces Powerful cooling performance Convenient electronic controls

2. Havells Altima i 55-Litre Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler

The Havells Altima i air cooler offers a 55-litre capacity and features a powerful honeycomb cooling pad for efficient and uniform cooling. With electronic controls and a collapsible louvre, this air cooler provides easy operation and adjustable airflow. The overload protection ensures safety during use.

Specifications of Havells Altima i 55-Litre Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler 55-litre capacity

Powerful honeycomb cooling pad

Electronic controls

Collapsible louvre

Overload protection

Adjustable airflow

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient and uniform cooling May be too large for small spaces Convenient electronic controls Higher price point Adjustable airflow

3. Havells 70-Litre Honeycomb Air Cooler

The Havells 70-litre air cooler features a powerful honeycomb cooling pad for efficient and uniform cooling. With a collapsible louvre and adjustable airflow, this air cooler offers customizable cooling options. The high air delivery and powerful motor ensure effective cooling performance.

Specifications of Havells 70-Litre Honeycomb Air Cooler 70-litre capacity

Powerful honeycomb cooling pad

Collapsible louvre

Adjustable airflow

High air delivery

Powerful motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient and uniform cooling Large size may not be suitable for small spaces Customizable cooling options Effective cooling performance

Also read: Best air coolers in India: Top 10 options for summer relief 4. Havells Tuono 70-Litre Personal Air Cooler

The Havells Tuono personal air cooler offers a 70-litre capacity and features a powerful honeycomb cooling pad for efficient cooling. With a compact design and easy mobility, this air cooler is ideal for personal use. The motorized louver movement ensures uniform cooling across the room.

Specifications of Havells Tuono 70-Litre Personal Air Cooler 70-litre capacity

Powerful honeycomb cooling pad

Compact design

Easy mobility

Motorized louver movement

Uniform cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ideal for personal use May not be suitable for large spaces Compact and easy to move Uniform cooling performance

5. Havells Freddo i 70-Litre Honeycomb Air Cooler

The Havells Freddo i air cooler features a 70-litre capacity and a powerful honeycomb cooling pad for efficient and uniform cooling. With electronic controls and a collapsible louvre, this air cooler offers convenient operation and adjustable airflow. The overload protection ensures safety during use.

Specifications of Havells Freddo i 70-Litre Honeycomb Air Cooler 70-litre capacity

Powerful honeycomb cooling pad

Electronic controls

Collapsible louvre

Adjustable airflow

Overload protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient electronic controls May be too large for small spaces Adjustable airflow Higher price point Safety features for peace of mind

6. Havells Fresco i 65-Litre Personal Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler

The Havells Fresco i personal air cooler offers a 65-litre capacity and features a powerful honeycomb cooling pad for efficient and uniform cooling. With electronic controls and a collapsible louvre, this air cooler provides convenient operation and adjustable airflow. The overload protection ensures safety during use.

Specifications of Havells Fresco i 65-Litre Personal Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler 65-litre capacity

Powerful honeycomb cooling pad

Electronic controls

Collapsible louvre

Adjustable airflow

Overload protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient electronic controls May be too large for small spaces Adjustable airflow Higher price point Safety features for peace of mind

7. Havells 60-Litre Personal Air Cooler with Overload Protection

The Havells 60-litre personal air cooler features overload protection for added safety during use. With a collapsible louvre and adjustable airflow, this air cooler offers customizable cooling options. The powerful motor and high air delivery ensure effective cooling performance.

Specifications of Havells 60-Litre Personal Air Cooler with Overload Protection 60-litre capacity

Overload protection

Collapsible louvre

Adjustable airflow

Powerful motor

High air delivery

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customizable cooling options May be too large for small spaces Effective cooling performance Higher price point Safety features for peace of mind

Also read: Best high-capacity coolers: 7 picks to ensure uninterrupted cooling 8. Havells 40-Litre Window Air Cooler with Humidity Control

The Havells 40-litre window air cooler features humidity control for optimal comfort during use. With a sleek and compact design, this air cooler is ideal for installation in windows. The powerful fan and motor ensure efficient cooling performance.

Specifications of Havells 40-Litre Window Air Cooler with Humidity Control 40-litre capacity

Humidity control

Sleek and compact design

Window installation

Powerful fan

Efficient cooling performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Optimal comfort with humidity control May not be suitable for larger spaces Sleek and compact design Limited capacity for water storage Efficient cooling performance

Havells air cooler Top Features Comparison:

Product Name + Feature Type Capacity Cooling Pad Type Controls Louvre Type Overload Protection Adjustable Airflow Havells Altima i 70-Litre Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler 70 litres Honeycomb Electronic Collapsible Yes Yes Havells Altima i 55-Litre Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler 55 litres Honeycomb Electronic Collapsible Yes Yes Havells 70-Litre Honeycomb Air Cooler 70 litres Honeycomb Manual Collapsible No Yes Havells Tuono 70-Litre Personal Air Cooler 70 litres Honeycomb Manual Fixed No No Havells Freddo i 70-Litre Honeycomb Air Cooler 70 litres Honeycomb Electronic Collapsible Yes Yes Havells Fresco i 65-Litre Personal Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler 65 litres Honeycomb Electronic Collapsible Yes Yes Havells 60-Litre Personal Air Cooler with Overload Protection 60 litres Standard Manual Collapsible Yes Yes Havells 40-Litre Window Air Cooler with Humidity Control 40 litres Standard Manual Fixed No No

Best value for money: The Havells 60-Litre Personal Air Cooler with Overload Protection is the best value for money, offering a balance of performance, safety features, and affordability. With customizable cooling options and efficient cooling performance, it provides great value for its price.

Best overall product: The Havells Altima i 70-Litre Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a large capacity, powerful cooling performance, and convenient electronic controls. It provides superior cooling for larger spaces and ensures a comfortable environment during hot summer days.

How to find the perfect Havells air cooler: When choosing the perfect Havells air cooler for your needs, consider the capacity, cooling pad type, controls, louvre type, and other features that align with your requirements. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your specific preferences and budget.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of Havells air coolers? Ans : The price of Havells air coolers in India ranges from INR 7,000 to INR 25,000, depending on the model and its features. Question : What are the key features to consider when buying a Havells air cooler? Ans : When purchasing a Havells air cooler, consider the capacity, cooling pad type, controls, louvre type, and additional features such as overload protection and adjustable airflow for optimal performance. Question : Are Havells air coolers energy-efficient? Ans : Yes, Havells air coolers are designed to be energy-efficient, providing effective cooling while minimizing power consumption for cost-effective operation. Question : What is the latest model of Havells air cooler available in the market? Ans : The latest model of Havells air cooler in the market is the Altima i series, featuring electronic controls, powerful cooling performance, and safety features for enhanced convenience and comfort.

