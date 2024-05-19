When it comes to energy-efficient and stylish ceiling fans, Havells BLDC fans are a popular choice for Indian households. With innovative BLDC technology, these fans offer superior performance and lower power consumption. In this article, we will explore the top 10 Havells BLDC fans available in India, highlighting their features, pros and cons, and providing expert recommendations to help you make an informed decision for your home.

1. Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Gold Mist Wood)

The Havells Ambrose Control Decorative Ceiling Fan is a stylish and energy-efficient fan that features a contemporary design and a powerful BLDC motor. With a sweep size of 1200mm, it provides excellent air delivery and comes with a 2-year warranty. This fan is perfect for modern homes and offices.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

1200mm sweep size

BLDC motor for energy efficiency

Remote control for convenient operation

2-year warranty

Decorative design for modern interiors

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor May be priced higher than traditional fans Stylish design Convenient remote control operation

2. Havells 1200mm Ambrose Slim BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Premium Finish, Remote Control, High Air Delivery | 5 Star Rated, 28W Power Consumption, Upto 65% Energy Saving, 2 Yr Warranty | (Pack of 1, Brown)

The Havells Ambrose Decorative Ceiling Fan is a sleek and stylish fan that features a durable build and efficient BLDC technology. With a sweep size of 1200mm, it offers superior air delivery and comes with a 2-year warranty. This fan is ideal for modern homes and commercial spaces.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Ambrose Slim BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

1200mm sweep size

BLDC motor for energy efficiency

Durable build for long-lasting performance

2-year warranty

Sleek design for contemporary interiors

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient BLDC motor Higher initial investment Durable build Suitable for modern interiors

3. Havells 1200mm Ambrose Slim BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Control, High Air Delivery | 5 Star Rated, 28W Power Consumption, Upto 65% Energy Saving, 2 Yr Warranty | (Pack of 1, Elegant White)

The Havells Ambrose Decorative Ceiling Fan is a high-performance fan with a contemporary design and efficient BLDC motor. With a sweep size of 1200mm, it delivers powerful air circulation and comes with a 2-year warranty. This fan is perfect for modern homes and offices.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Ambrose Slim BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

1200mm sweep size

BLDC motor for energy efficiency

Contemporary design for modern interiors

2-year warranty

Powerful air delivery for effective cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance BLDC motor May be priced higher than traditional fans Contemporary design Powerful air delivery

4. Havells 1200mm Glaze BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, White)

The Havells 1200mm Glaze Ceiling Fan is a sleek and energy-efficient fan with a contemporary design and a powerful BLDC motor. With a sweep size of 1200mm, it offers excellent air delivery and comes with a 2-year warranty. This fan is suitable for modern homes and commercial spaces.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Glaze BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

1200mm sweep size

BLDC motor for energy efficiency

Contemporary design for modern interiors

2-year warranty

Superior air delivery for effective cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Higher initial investment Energy-efficient BLDC motor Superior air delivery

5. Havells 1200Mm Elio Prime Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan Remote Controlled,High Air Delivery Fan 5 stars Rated,Upto 60% Energy Saving,2 Year Warranty (Pack Of 1,Pinewood Matte Black)

The Havells Controlled Delivery Warranty Pinewood Ceiling Fan is a high-quality fan with efficient BLDC technology and a contemporary design. With a sweep size of 1200mm, it provides powerful air circulation and comes with a 2-year warranty. This fan is perfect for modern homes and commercial spaces.

Specifications of Havells 1200Mm Elio Prime Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan

Efficient BLDC technology for energy savings

Contemporary design for modern interiors

2-year warranty

Powerful air delivery for effective cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality build May be priced higher than traditional fans Efficient BLDC technology Powerful air delivery

6. Havells 1200mm Elio BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Bianco)

The Havells Ceiling Controlled Delivery Warranty Fan is a reliable and energy-efficient fan with efficient BLDC technology and a contemporary design. With a sweep size of 1200mm, it delivers powerful air circulation and comes with a 2-year warranty. This fan is ideal for modern homes and commercial spaces.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Elio BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

1200mm sweep size

Efficient BLDC technology for energy savings

Contemporary design for modern interiors

2-year warranty

Powerful air delivery for effective cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable performance Higher initial investment Efficient BLDC technology Powerful air delivery

7. Havells 1200mm Stealth Air BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Most Silent & Premium, 5 Star with RF Remote, 100% Copper | Upto 55% Energy Saving, Timer, Memory Backup | (Pack of 1, Mettalic Black)

The Havells Stealth Premium Controlled Metallic Fan is a premium fan with an efficient BLDC motor and a sleek metallic design. With a sweep size of 1200mm, it offers powerful air circulation and comes with a 2-year warranty. This fan is perfect for modern homes and commercial spaces.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Stealth Air BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

1200mm sweep size

Efficient BLDC motor for energy savings

Sleek metallic design for modern interiors

2-year warranty

Powerful air delivery for effective cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium design May be priced higher than traditional fans Efficient BLDC motor Powerful air delivery

8. Havells 1200Mm Efficiencia Neo Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan 5 stars With Remote,26W,Upto 65% Energy Saving High Air Delivery,Winner Of National Energy Conservation Award (2021) (Pack Of 1,White)

The Havells Efficiencia Neo 1200 Ceiling Fan is an energy-efficient fan with a contemporary design and an efficient BLDC motor. With a sweep size of 1200mm, it provides powerful air delivery and comes with a 2-year warranty. This fan is suitable for modern homes and commercial spaces.

Specifications of Havells 1200Mm Efficiencia Neo Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan

1200mm sweep size

Efficient BLDC motor for energy savings

Contemporary design for modern interiors

2-year warranty

Powerful air delivery for effective cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Higher initial investment Contemporary design Powerful air delivery

9. Havells 1200mm Enticer BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | 5 Star with Remote, 100% Copper | Upto 55% Energy Saving with ECO Active Technology, High Air Delivery | (Pack of 1, Espresso Brown LT Copper)

The Havells Enticer Control Decorative Ceiling Fan is a stylish and energy-efficient fan with a contemporary design and a powerful BLDC motor. With a sweep size of 1200mm, it offers superior air delivery and comes with a 2-year warranty. This fan is perfect for modern homes and commercial spaces.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Enticer BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

1200mm sweep size

BLDC motor for energy efficiency

Remote control for convenient operation

2-year warranty

Decorative design for modern interiors

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor May be priced higher than traditional fans Stylish design Convenient remote control operation

Havells BLDC fan Top Features Comparison:

Havells BLDC Fans Energy Efficiency Design Havells Ambrose Control Decorative Ceiling Fan High Modern Havells Ambrose Decorative Ceiling Fan Efficient Sleek Havells Ambrose Decorative Ceiling Fan High Contemporary Havells 1200mm Glaze Ceiling Fan Efficient Modern Havells Controlled Delivery Warranty Pinewood Energy-saving Contemporary Havells Ceiling Controlled Delivery Warranty Energy-saving Modern Havells Stealth Premium Controlled Metallic Energy-efficient Premium Havells Efficiencia Neo 1200 Ceiling Fan Energy-saving Contemporary Havells Enticer Control Decorative Ceiling Fan High Stylish Havells Stealth 1200mm Ceiling Pearl Efficient Sleek

Best value for money Havells BLDC fan:

The Havells Controlled Delivery Warranty Pinewood Ceiling Fan offers the best value for money, with its efficient BLDC technology, powerful air delivery, and contemporary design. It provides superior performance at a competitive price point, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product Havells BLDC fan:

The Havells Stealth Premium Controlled Metallic Fan stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its premium design, efficient BLDC motor, and powerful air delivery. It offers a perfect blend of style and performance, making it the top choice for modern homes and commercial spaces.

How to find the perfect Havells BLDC fan:

When selecting the perfect Havells BLDC fan, consider the energy efficiency, design, and air delivery to meet your specific needs. Look for features like remote control operation, durable build, and warranty coverage to ensure a long-lasting and efficient cooling solution for your space.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of Havells BLDC fans?

Ans : Havells BLDC fans are available in a price range of Rs. 4000 to Rs. 8000, depending on the model and features.

Question : Do Havells BLDC fans come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all Havells BLDC fans come with a standard 2-year warranty for peace of mind and reliable performance.

Question : Are Havells BLDC fans suitable for commercial spaces?

Ans : Yes, Havells BLDC fans are designed to provide powerful air delivery and efficient cooling, making them suitable for commercial spaces like offices, restaurants, and retail establishments.

Question : What are the key features of Havells BLDC fans?

Ans : Havells BLDC fans are known for their energy-efficient BLDC motors, contemporary designs, powerful air delivery, and convenient remote control operation, making them a popular choice for modern homes and commercial spaces.

