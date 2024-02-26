Best Havells fans in India: 10 top rated and energy efficient models for you

Discover the top 10 Havells fans in India, ranging from energy-efficient to stylish ceiling fans, ensuring you pick the best one for your needs.

When it comes to purchasing a ceiling fan, Havells is a trusted brand known for its quality, energy efficiency, and stylish designs. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 Havells fans available in India, highlighting their unique features, pros, and cons, to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're after an energy-efficient model, a stylish design, or simply the best overall product, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Havells fan for your home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Havells 1200mm Energy Ceiling Fan Elegant

The Havells 1200mm Energy Ceiling Fan Elegant boasts a sleek and modern design that complements any room. With a powerful motor and energy-efficient performance, this fan provides excellent air circulation, making it ideal for larger spaces.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Energy Ceiling Fan Elegant 1200mm sweep

Energy-efficient

Sleek and modern design

High-performance motor

4-speed settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design May be too large for smaller rooms Energy-efficient Powerful motor

2. Havells Stealth Air Ceiling Fan Pearl

The Havells Stealth Air Ceiling Fan Pearl is designed for maximum air delivery and silent operation. With a unique aerodynamic design and powerful motor, this fan provides superior performance while remaining energy-efficient.

Specifications of Havells Stealth Air Ceiling Fan Pearl Aerodynamic design

Silent operation

Powerful motor

Energy-efficient

Remote control included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior air delivery Remote control may require frequent battery changes Silent operation Energy-efficient

3. Havells 1200mm Festiva Energy Ceiling Fan

The Havells 1200mm Festiva Energy Ceiling Fan combines style and performance, featuring vibrant colors and a high-speed motor for optimal air circulation. This fan is perfect for those looking to add a pop of color to their space.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Festiva Energy Ceiling Fan Vibrant color options

High-speed motor

Stylish design

Optimal air circulation

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design May not be suitable for minimalist decor High-speed motor Vibrant color options

Also read: Usha fan: 7 essential choices for a cool and breezy summer 4. Havells 1200mm Nicola Energy Ceiling Fan

The Havells 1200mm Nicola Energy Ceiling Fan offers a blend of elegance and performance, featuring a decorative ring on the motor and a high-speed motor for efficient air delivery. This fan is perfect for those seeking a balance between style and functionality.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Nicola Energy Ceiling Fan Decorative motor ring

Efficient air delivery

High-speed motor

Elegant design

Remote control included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant design Remote control may be prone to signal interference Efficient air delivery Decorative motor ring

5. Havells 1200 FAN ENTICER BRONZE COLA

The Havells 1200 FAN ENTICER BRONZE COLA is a stylish and energy-efficient ceiling fan that adds a touch of sophistication to any room. With a metallic finish and high-performance motor, this fan is ideal for those seeking a blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of Havells 1200 FAN ENTICER BRONZE COLA Metallic finish

Energy-efficient

High-performance motor

Stylish design

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish metallic finish May be prone to fingerprints on the metallic finish Energy-efficient High-performance motor

6. Havells Ambrose with Remote Control 1200mm Decorative Ceiling Fan

The Havells Ambrose with Remote Control 1200mm Decorative Ceiling Fan offers a perfect blend of style and functionality, featuring a decorative design and remote control for convenience. With energy-efficient performance and a powerful motor, this fan is ideal for modern homes.

Specifications of Havells Ambrose with Remote Control 1200mm Decorative Ceiling Fan Decorative design

Remote control included

Energy-efficient

Powerful motor

Quiet operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Decorative design Remote control may require frequent battery changes Remote control included Energy-efficient

7. Havells Enticer Decorative Dust Resistant Low Voltage Ceiling Fan

The Havells Enticer Decorative Dust Resistant Low Voltage Ceiling Fan is designed to provide optimal performance and durability, featuring a dust-resistant design and low-voltage operation. With a stylish and modern look, this fan is perfect for those seeking a reliable and low-maintenance option.

Specifications of Havells Enticer Decorative Dust Resistant Low Voltage Ceiling Fan Dust-resistant design

Low-voltage operation

Stylish and modern look

Optimal performance

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dust-resistant design May not be suitable for high ceilings Low-voltage operation Stylish and modern look

8. Havells 1200mm Enticer Energy Ceiling Fan

The Havells 1200mm Enticer Energy Ceiling Fan offers a perfect blend of style and performance, featuring an elegant design and energy-efficient operation. With a high-speed motor and 4-speed settings, this fan provides optimal air circulation for any room.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Enticer Energy Ceiling Fan Elegant design

Energy-efficient

High-speed motor

4-speed settings

Quiet operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant design May not be suitable for larger rooms Energy-efficient High-speed motor

Also read: Best ceiling fans for your next home upgrade: Top 10 options to suit your taste 9. Havells Leganza 1200mm Energy Ceiling Fan

The Havells Leganza 1200mm Energy Ceiling Fan offers a combination of elegance and energy efficiency, with a decorative ring on the motor and a high-performance motor for efficient air delivery. This fan is perfect for those seeking an elegant and reliable option for their home.

Specifications of Havells Leganza 1200mm Energy Ceiling Fan Decorative motor ring

Energy-efficient

High-performance motor

Elegant design

Remote control included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant design Remote control may be prone to signal interference Energy-efficient Decorative motor ring

Comparison Table

Product Name Design Motor Power Energy Efficiency Havells 1200mm Energy Ceiling Fan Elegant Sleek and modern High-performance motor Energy-efficient Havells Stealth Air Ceiling Fan Pearl Aerodynamic design Powerful motor Energy-efficient Havells 1200mm Festiva Energy Ceiling Fan Stylish design High-speed motor Energy-efficient Havells 1200mm Nicola Energy Ceiling Fan Elegant design High-speed motor Energy-efficient Havells 1200 FAN ENTICER BRONZE COLA Metallic finish High-performance motor Energy-efficient Havells Ambrose with Remote Control 1200mm Decorative Ceiling Fan Decorative design Powerful motor Energy-efficient Havells Enticer Decorative Dust Resistant Low Voltage Ceiling Fan Modern look Optimal performance Energy-efficient Havells 1200mm Enticer Energy Ceiling Fan Elegant design High-speed motor Energy-efficient Havells Leganza 1200mm Energy Ceiling Fan Elegant design High-performance motor Energy-efficient Havells 1200mm Energy Ceiling Fan Elegant Sleek and modern High-performance motor Energy-efficient

Best value for money: The Havells Stealth Air Ceiling Fan Pearl stands out as the best value for money, offering a combination of aerodynamic design, powerful motor, and energy-efficient performance. This fan provides superior air delivery and silent operation, making it a cost-effective yet high-quality option for any home.

Best overall product: The Havells 1200mm Energy Ceiling Fan Elegant emerges as the best overall product, featuring a sleek and modern design, powerful motor, and energy-efficient operation. With 4-speed settings and optimal air circulation, this fan offers the perfect blend of style and performance for any room.

How to find the perfect havells fan: When choosing the perfect Havells fan, consider the design, motor power, and energy efficiency to match your specific needs. Whether you prioritize stylish aesthetics, high-performance motor, or energy-efficient operation, each product offers unique benefits to cater to different preferences.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of Havells fans? Ans : Havells fans are available in a wide price range, starting from 2,000 INR and going up to 8,000 INR, catering to various budgets and requirements. Question : Are Havells fans energy-efficient? Ans : Yes, Havells fans are designed to be energy-efficient, offering optimal air circulation while consuming minimal power, making them an eco-friendly choice. Question : Do Havells fans come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, Havells fans typically come with a 2-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind and reliable performance for an extended period. Question : What is the ideal size for a Havells ceiling fan? Ans : For standard room sizes, a 1200mm sweep Havells ceiling fan is ideal, while larger rooms may benefit from a 1400mm or 1500mm sweep for optimal air circulation.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

