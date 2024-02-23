Best Havells fans: Upgrade to modern models this summer with top 7 picks

Havells fans have been a part of the Indian market for a long time and has gained the trust of numerous buyers. For the upcoming summer season, we have listed out the 7 best Havells fans that you can upgrade to in order to tackle the heat indoors.

As the mercury climbs and summer makes its presence felt, it's the opportune moment to consider upgrading your cooling solutions. Havells, a brand synonymous with reliability and quality, stands at the forefront of providing innovative air circulation options to beat the heat. With an extensive line-up that spans from classic ceiling fans to those equipped with remote controls, Havells fans caters to diverse preferences and needs, adding a contemporary flair to any space. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This article will highlight the top seven Havells fans, carefully selected to enhance your home's comfort and style this summer. Whether you're drawn to the timeless elegance of traditional ceiling fans or seek the convenience and sophistication of remote-controlled models, Havells offers something for everyone. Dive into our selection to discover how you can bring a breath of fresh air into your home, combining functionality with aesthetic appeal. Havells fans not only promise efficient cooling, but also aim to complement your home decor, making them a smart addition to your summer readiness checklist.

1. Havells Ambrose Decorative BLDC 1200mm Energy Saving with Remote Control 5 Star Ceiling Fan

The Havells Ambrose Decorative BLDC ceiling fan combines elegance with functionality, making it a must-have for those seeking both style and energy efficiency. This 5-star rated fan is equipped with an energy-saving BLDC motor and comes with a remote control for convenience. Its ECO ACTIVE technology ensures lesser power consumption, while the built-in voltage stabilization guarantees consistent performance even at lower voltages. The wider blades offer better air delivery, and the RF type remote control operation enhances user experience with all-direction sensing. However, the premium features come at a higher price point, and the fan's decorative aspect might not blend with all interior designs.

Specifications of Havells Ambrose Decorative BLDC 1200mm Energy Saving with Remote Control 5 Star Ceiling Fan

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Rating

Motor: BLDC with ECO ACTIVE technology

Control: RF type Remote control operation

Features: In-built voltage stabilization, Timer setting, Memory back up

Design: Wider blade for better air delivery

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Higher price point Remote control with timer setting May not suit all decor styles

2. Havells 1200mm Festiva Energy Saving Ceiling Fan

The Havells Festiva Energy Saving Ceiling Fan stands out with its energy-efficient induction motor and eye-catching design. This model is perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any room, thanks to its metallic paint finish and decorative trims on blades and canopy. While it's designed to enhance air circulation and cooling with its high velocity and 5-speed settings, the noise level at 65 dB might be a concern for those seeking quieter operation. Its dust-resistant features and durable aluminium construction make it a lasting addition to your home.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Festiva Energy Saving Ceiling Fan

Colour: Mist

Material: Aluminium

Speed Settings: 5

Special Features: High Velocity, Dust Resistant, Energy Efficient

Noise Level: 65 dB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Elegant design with decorative features Noise level higher than some may prefer Dust resistant and durable construction

3. Havells 1200mm Ambrose Energy Saving Ceiling Fan

The Havells Ambrose Ceiling Fan combines rich looks with modern styling to bring optimal air delivery even at low voltage. This model's exotic cola espresso brown colour and metallic paint finish add a luxurious feel to any space. Equipped with energy-efficient induction motors and decorative trims, the Ambrose fan is both functional and stylish. However, its specialized design might not blend with all interior decor themes.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Ambrose Energy Saving Ceiling Fan

Colour: Cola Espresso Brown

Material: Aluminium

Power Source: Corded Electric

Special Features: Exotic looks, Optimum air delivery, Energy Efficient

Wattage: 52 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Luxurious design and finish May not suit all decor styles Energy-efficient with low wattage operation

4. Havells Glaze 1200mm 1 Star Energy Saving Ceiling Fan

The Havells Glaze Ceiling Fan is a masterpiece of design and functionality, blending in seamlessly with contemporary home decor. Its elegant white gold colour and wider blades ensure high air delivery and thrust, making it an efficient choice for cooling. Despite its 1-star energy saving rating, the fan promises a blend of aesthetics and performance with its oscillating feature and dual colour tones.

Specifications of Havells Glaze 1200mm 1 Star Energy Saving Ceiling Fan

Colour: Elegant White Gold

Material: Aluminium

Number of Speeds: 5

Special Features: Oscillating, High Air Delivery

Wattage: 53 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Elegant design with rich looks 1-star energy rating might concern eco-conscious buyers High air delivery and thrust

5. Havells Stealth Air Ceiling Fan

The Havells Stealth Air Ceiling Fan is the epitome of high performance and premium quality. Designed for those who value silence along with efficiency, its aerodynamic blades ensure more air delivery at a lesser noise level. The pearl white colour adds a touch of elegance, fitting perfectly into modern interiors. While it offers high velocity and 5-speed settings for customizable comfort,the fan’s premium build comes at a higher price point.

Specifications of Havells Stealth Air Ceiling Fan

Colour: Pearl White

Material: Fiber

Noise Level: 55 dB

Special Features: High Velocity, Premium Quality

Number of Speeds: 5

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Premium quality with long life Premium pricing High performance with silent operation Material choice may not suit all preferences

6. Havells Stealth Air 1200mm BLDC Motor and Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan

The Havells Stealth Air ceiling fan redefines the standards of silent operation in the fan industry, thanks to its BLDC motor technology. This fan is not just about quiet performance; it's also about adding a touch of sophistication to your living space with its premium look and finish. The aerodynamic blades ensure enhanced air delivery at a significantly reduced noise level, making it ideal for peaceful, comfortable environments. Its energy efficiency is further complemented by the convenience of a remote control, offering ease of operation and setting adjustments. However, the premium features and technology of the Havells Stealth Air come at a higher price point, which might not fit all budgets.

Specifications of Havells Stealth Air 1200mm

Motor Type: BLDC for silent operation

Control: Remote control for convenience

Features:Aerodynamic blades, Timer setting, Energy-efficient design

Finish Type: Premium painted finish

Material Type: Aluminium

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ultra-silent operation with BLDC motor Higher price point Premium aesthetic appeal May require professional installation

7. Havells 1200 mm FAN ENTICER ES BRONZE Ceiling Fan

Embodying elegance and performance, the Havells Enticer ES Bronze ceiling fan is a standout addition to any room. This model combines energy efficiency with a striking bronze cola chrome finish, ensuring that it not only cools your space but also enhances its aesthetic appeal. The wider tip blades are designed for maximum air spread, ensuring efficient cooling throughout the room. While it is an attractive option for those looking to combine style with functionality, its noise level of 65 dB might be noticeable in quieter settings.

Specifications of Havells 1200 mm FAN ENTICER ES BRONZE Ceiling Fan

Colour: Bronze Cola Chrome

Material: Aluminium

Special Features: High velocity, Dust resistant, Energy-efficient motor

Noise Level: 65 dB

Design: Exotic rich looks with modern styling

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish design with bronze cola chrome finish Noticeable noise level at 65 dB Energy-efficient with dust-resistant features

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Energy Efficiency Remote Control Special Features Havells Ambrose Decorative BLDC BLDC motor, 5 Star Yes, with timer In-built voltage stabilization Havells 1200mm Festiva Energy Saving Induction Motor No Dust resistant, Decorative trims Havells 1200mm Ambrose Energy Efficient Induction Motor No Metallic paint finish, Decorative ring Havells Glaze 1200mm 1 Star 1-Star Energy Saving No Dual colour tones, Dust resistant finish Havells Stealth Air High performance, Long life No Aerodynamic blades for silence Havells Stealth Air BLDC with Remote BLDC motor, 5 Star Yes, all direction sensing ECO BLDC technology, Timer setting Havells 1200 mm FAN ENTICER ES BRONZE Energy Efficient Induction Motor No Wider tip blades for more air spread

Best value for money The Havells 1200mm Festiva Energy Saving Ceiling Fan stands out for its blend of energy efficiency, durability, and aesthetic appeal. Offering a dust-resistant design with an energy-saving induction motor, it provides excellent air delivery without compromising on style. Its decorative trims enhance the look of any room, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both functionality and design at a competitive price point.

Best overall product The Havells Ambrose Decorative BLDC Ceiling Fan is the epitome of modern ceiling fans, marrying energy efficiency with advanced technology. It features a 5-star energy rating, remote control with timer, and BLDC motor, making it the premier choice for environmentally conscious and tech-savvy users. The fan's in-built voltage stabilization ensures optimal performance under fluctuating power supplies, setting a new standard for ceiling fan innovation.

How to find the best Havells fan?

Evaluate Energy Efficiency: Look for BLDC motors or energy-saving induction motors.

Consider Control Features: Remote control options offer convenience and ease of use.

Assess Special Features: Voltage stabilization, timer settings, and aerodynamic blades enhance performance and user experience.

Design and Aesthetics: Choose a fan that complements your room's decor.

Read Reviews: Customer and expert reviews can provide insight into performance and durability.

FAQs Question : Do all Havells fans come with a remote control? Ans : Not all; select models like the Havells Ambrose Decorative BLDC offer remote control functionality. Question : Can Havells ceiling fans be used outdoors? Ans : It's best to use models specifically designed for outdoor use to ensure longevity and safety. Question : Are Havells fans energy efficient? Ans : Yes, particularly models with BLDC motors or energy-saving induction motors. Question : How do I clean my Havells fan? Ans : Use a soft, damp cloth for the blades and protective grills. Avoid water contact with the motor. Question : Can I install a Havells ceiling fan myself? Ans : While it's possible, professional installation is recommended to ensure safety and optimal performance.

