Discover the top 8 Havells water purifiers in India with detailed reviews and a buying guide to help you make the right choice for your home.

When it comes to choosing a water purifier for your home, Havells is a brand that stands out for its quality, performance, and innovation. With a wide range of options to choose from, selecting the right Havells water purifier can be a daunting task. In this article, we will review the top 8 Havells water purifiers available in India, highlighting their features, pros, cons, and specifications to help you make an informed decision.

The Havells Aquas water purifier features 7-stage purification, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water for your family. It comes with a mineralizer that adds essential minerals to the water, making it healthier and tastier. The compact design and easy installation make it a convenient choice for any household.

Specifications of Havells AQUAS Water Purifier: 7-stage purification

RO + UV purification

Mineralizer

7-liter capacity

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced purification technology Higher price point Adds essential minerals to water Requires electricity to operate Compact and easy to install

The Havells Fab water purifier features alkaline technology that maintains the pH level of water, providing health benefits. With a 9-liter storage capacity and detachable tank, it offers convenience and ease of use. The advanced purification system ensures safe drinking water for your family.

Specifications of Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier: Alkaline RO + UV purification

9-liter detachable storage tank

Mineralz technology

Revitalizer

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Maintains pH level of water Detachable tank may require frequent cleaning Large storage capacity Higher maintenance cost Advanced purification system

The Havells Max water purifier is equipped with stainless steel purification technology, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water. It comes with a revitalizer that restructures water molecules, making it healthier and tastier. The compact design and easy installation make it a convenient choice for any household.

Specifications of Havells Delite Kop'ere Water Purifier: Stainless steel purification

Alkaline RO + UV technology

Mineralz technology

Revitalizer

7-liter capacity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stainless steel purification technology Higher price point Restructures water molecules Requires electricity to operate Compact and easy to install

The Havells Absolutely water purifier features a patented mounting design, ensuring easy and convenient installation. With a 9-liter storage capacity and advanced purification system, it provides safe and healthy drinking water for your family. The sleek and stylish design adds a modern touch to your kitchen.

Specifications of Havells Fab Water Purifier: Patented mounting design

RO purification

9-liter storage capacity

Advanced purification system

Sleek and stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy and convenient installation Higher maintenance cost Large storage capacity Requires electricity to operate Sleek and stylish design

The Havells Alkaline water purifier provides alkaline purified water that offers health benefits. With an 8-liter storage capacity and advanced purification system, it ensures safe and healthy drinking water for your family. The compact and sleek design adds a modern touch to your kitchen.

Specifications of Havells Gracia Alkaline Water Purifier: Alkaline RO + UV purification

8-liter storage capacity

Mineralz technology

Advanced purification system

Sleek design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Provides alkaline purified water Higher maintenance cost Large storage capacity Requires electricity to operate Sleek and stylish design

6. Havells Pro Alkaline Water Purifier

The Havells Pro Alkaline water purifier features a large 8-liter storage capacity, ensuring a constant supply of safe and healthy drinking water for your family. With advanced purification technology and a sleek design, it adds convenience and style to your kitchen.

Specifications of Havells Pro Alkaline Water Purifier: Alkaline RO + UV purification

8-liter storage capacity

Mineralz technology

Advanced purification system

Sleek design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large storage capacity Higher maintenance cost Advanced purification technology Requires electricity to operate Sleek and stylish design

The Havells Alkaline water purifier features a large 15-liter storage capacity, ensuring a constant supply of safe and healthy drinking water for your family. With advanced purification technology and a sleek design, it adds convenience and style to your kitchen.

Specifications of Havells Enticer Alkaline 100% RO & UV Purified: Alkaline RO + UV purification

15-liter storage capacity

Mineralz technology

Advanced purification system

Sleek design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Extra-large storage capacity Higher maintenance cost Advanced purification technology Requires electricity to operate Sleek and stylish design

The Havells Loop water purifier features a loop UV disinfection technology that ensures safe and healthy drinking water for your family. With an 8-liter storage capacity and advanced purification system, it offers convenience and peace of mind.

Specifications of HAVELLS LOOP 6L RO + UV + Alkaline Water Purifier: Loop UV disinfection technology

8-liter storage capacity

Advanced purification system

Mineralz technology

Sleek design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced UV disinfection technology Higher maintenance cost Large storage capacity Requires electricity to operate Sleek and stylish design

Havells water purifier top features comparison:

Havells water purifier Storage Capacity Purification Technology Design Havells Aquas 7 liters RO + UV Compact Havells Fab 9 liters Alkaline RO + UV Detachable tank Havells Max 7 liters Alkaline RO + UV Compact Havells Absolutely 9 liters RO Sleek Havells Alkaline 8 liters Alkaline RO + UV Sleek Havells Pro Alkaline 8 liters Alkaline RO + UV Sleek Havells Alkaline 15 liters Alkaline RO + UV Sleek Havells Loop 8 liters Loop UV Sleek

Best value for money Havells water purifier The Havells Aquas 7-Liter RO + UV Water Purifier stands out as the best value for money with its advanced purification technology, compact design, and essential mineral addition, offering health benefits at an affordable price.

Best overall Havells water purifier The Havells Alkaline 15-Liter RO + UV Water Purifier is the best overall product, offering a large storage capacity, advanced purification technology, and a sleek design, making it a top choice for any household.

How to find the perfect Havells water purifier: When choosing a Havells water purifier, consider the storage capacity, purification technology, and design that best suits your needs. Look for features such as mineral addition, alkaline technology, and UV disinfection to ensure the best quality drinking water for your family.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of Havells water purifiers? Ans : The price of Havells water purifiers in India ranges from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000, depending on the model and features. Question : What are the key features to consider when buying a Havells water purifier? Ans : Key features to consider include storage capacity, purification technology, mineral addition, alkaline technology, and UV disinfection. Question : Are Havells water purifiers effective in providing safe drinking water? Ans : Yes, Havells water purifiers are effective in providing safe and healthy drinking water, with advanced purification technology and essential mineral addition. Question : What are the newest releases in Havells water purifiers this year? Ans : The newest releases in Havells water purifiers this year include models with advanced purification technology, larger storage capacity, and enhanced design features.