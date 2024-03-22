Active Stocks
Best headphone brands: Top 10 models to choose from in 2024

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top-rated and trusted headphone brands in 2022. Compare the best headphones from popular companies and find the perfect product for your needs.

Having the best headphone gives you an immersive experience.
Having the best headphone gives you an immersive experience.

When it comes to finding the best headphone brands, it can be overwhelming with the plethora of options available in the market. However, not all headphones are created equal, and it's essential to choose a product that suits your specific needs. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 headphone brands in 2022, ranging from budget-friendly options to high-end, premium quality products. Whether you're looking for wireless connectivity, noise-cancelling features, or superior sound quality, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect headphone for you.

1. boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth Headphone

The boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth Headphone offers high-definition sound quality and deep bass. With a long battery life and comfortable design, it's perfect for extended use. The ergonomic design and adjustable ear cups provide a secure and comfortable fit for all-day wear.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth Headphone

  • 40mm dynamic drivers
  • Up to 15 hours of playback time
  • Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity
  • Adjustable ear cups
  • Passive noise cancellation

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-definition sound qualityMay not be suitable for intense physical activities
Long battery life
Comfortable and ergonomic design

2. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Headphone

The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Headphone offers a stylish and sleek design with powerful sound output. With a built-in FM radio, micro SD card support, and a long battery life, it's a versatile option for music lovers. The adjustable headband and cushioned ear cups provide a comfortable fit for extended use.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Headphone

  • 40mm drivers
  • Built-in FM radio
  • Micro SD card support
  • Up to 9 hours of playback time
  • Adjustable headband

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stylish and sleek designMay not have advanced noise-cancelling features
Versatile features
Comfortable fit

3. Boat Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Headphone

The boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Headphone offers immersive sound with deep bass and clear vocals. With a lightweight and foldable design, it's easy to carry and store. The adjustable ear cups and padded headband provide a comfortable and secure fit for long listening sessions.

Specifications of Boat Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Headphone

  • 50mm dynamic drivers
  • Up to 20 hours of playback time
  • Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity
  • Foldable and lightweight design
  • Passive noise cancellation

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Immersive sound with deep bassMay not have advanced noise-cancelling features
Long battery life
Portable and comfortable design

Also read: Best noise-cancelling headphones: 8 picks to create your own audio oasis

4. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones offer industry-leading noise-cancelling technology with exceptional sound quality. With advanced features such as speak-to-chat, ambient sound control, and adaptive sound control, it provides a personalized listening experience. The lightweight and comfortable design makes it ideal for long hours of use.

Specifications of Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

  • 40mm drivers with LDAC technology
  • Up to 30 hours of playback time
  • Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Touch sensor controls

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Industry-leading noise-cancelling technologyHigher price point
Exceptional sound quality
Advanced features for personalized experience

5. Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones

The Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones offer world-class noise-cancelling technology with balanced sound and exceptional clarity. With a lightweight and comfortable design, it's perfect for travel and daily use. The built-in Google Assistant and Alexa enable hands-free voice control for added convenience.

Specifications of Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones

  • Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
  • Up to 20 hours of playback time
  • Bluetooth v4.1 connectivity
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Voice assistant integration

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

World-class noise-cancelling technologyHigher price point
Balanced sound with exceptional clarity
Lightweight and comfortable design

6. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones offer premium sound quality with adaptive noise-cancelling technology. With features such as 360 Reality Audio, ambient sound mode, and speak-to-chat, it provides an immersive listening experience. The lightweight and ergonomic design ensures all-day comfort.

Specifications of Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

  • 40mm drivers with LDAC technology
  • Up to 30 hours of playback time
  • Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity
  • Adaptive noise cancellation
  • 360 Reality Audio

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Premium sound quality with adaptive noise-cancelling technologyHigher price point
Immersive listening experience
Lightweight and ergonomic design

7. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Headphone

The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Headphone offers powerful sound output with deep bass and clear vocals. With a stylish and multifunctional design, it's suitable for various activities. The adjustable headband and cushioned ear cups provide a comfortable fit for long listening sessions.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Headphone

  • 40mm drivers
  • Built-in FM radio
  • Micro SD card support
  • Up to 9 hours of playback time
  • Adjustable headband

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful sound output with deep bassMay not have advanced noise-cancelling features
Stylish and multifunctional design
Comfortable fit

Also read: Gaming headphones for the ardent gamer in you: Top 10 worthy options

8. Sony WH-CH510 Bluetooth Headphones

The Sony WH-CH510 Bluetooth Headphones offer clear and punchy sound with easy hands-free calling. With a lightweight and swivel design, it's easy to carry and store. The long battery life and comfortable fit make it ideal for daily use and travel.

Specifications of Sony WH-CH510 Bluetooth Headphones

  • 30mm drivers
  • Up to 35 hours of playback time
  • Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity
  • Built-in microphone
  • Swivel design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Clear and punchy soundMay not have advanced noise-cancelling features
Easy hands-free calling
Lightweight and swivel design

9. JBL Tune 510BT Wireless Headphones

The JBL Tune 510BT Wireless Headphones offer powerful JBL Pure Bass sound with wireless Bluetooth streaming. With quick charging and easy access to voice assistants, it's a convenient and reliable option for music enthusiasts. The lightweight and foldable design makes it perfect for on-the-go use.

Specifications of JBL Tune 510BT Wireless Headphones

  • 32mm drivers
  • Up to 40 hours of playback time
  • Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity
  • JBL Pure Bass sound
  • Quick charging feature

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful JBL Pure Bass soundMay not have advanced noise-cancelling features
Quick charging and easy access to voice assistants
Lightweight and foldable design

10. Noise Shots Nuvo Bluetooth Headphones

The Noise Shots Nuvo Bluetooth Headphones offer immersive sound with low latency and a long playback time. With customizable touch controls and voice assistant support, it provides a personalized listening experience. The lightweight and ergonomic design ensures all-day comfort.

Specifications of Noise Shots Nuvo Bluetooth Headphones

  • 6mm drivers
  • Up to 30 hours of playback time
  • Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity
  • Low latency mode
  • Customizable touch controls

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Immersive sound with low latencyMay not have advanced noise-cancelling features
Customizable touch controls and voice assistant support
Lightweight and ergonomic design

Best headphone brands Top Features Comparison:

Product NameConnectivityBattery LifeNoise Cancellation
boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth HeadphoneBluetooth v5.0Up to 15 hoursPassive noise cancellation
Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth HeadphoneBluetooth v5.0Up to 9 hoursPassive noise cancellation
Boat Rockerz 550 Bluetooth HeadphoneBluetooth v5.0Up to 20 hoursPassive noise cancellation
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless HeadphonesBluetooth v5.0Up to 30 hoursActive noise cancellation
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless HeadphonesBluetooth v4.1Up to 20 hoursActive noise cancellation
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless HeadphonesBluetooth v5.0Up to 30 hoursAdaptive noise cancellation
Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth HeadphoneBluetooth v5.0Up to 9 hoursPassive noise cancellation
Sony WH-CH510 Bluetooth HeadphonesBluetooth v5.0Up to 35 hoursNoise rejection
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless HeadphonesBluetooth v5.0Up to 40 hoursNoise isolation
Noise Shots Nuvo Bluetooth HeadphonesBluetooth v5.1Up to 30 hoursNoise isolation

Best value for money:

The JBL Tune 510BT Wireless Headphones offer the best value for money with a long battery life, powerful sound output, and noise isolation features. It's a reliable and versatile option for music enthusiasts, providing a balanced and immersive listening experience.

Best overall product:

The Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones stand out as the best overall product in this category, offering premium sound quality, adaptive noise-cancelling technology, and immersive features such as 360 Reality Audio. It's the perfect choice for audiophiles and music lovers seeking a high-end listening experience.

How to find the perfect Best headphone brands:

When choosing the perfect headphone from the list, consider your specific needs and preferences. Focus on factors such as sound quality, battery life, noise-cancelling features, and overall comfort. Take into account the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your individual requirements.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for these headphones?

Ans : The average price range for these headphones is between 2000-30000 INR, depending on the brand, features, and specifications.

Question : Do these headphones have a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most of these headphones come with a manufacturer's warranty, ranging from 1-2 years, ensuring peace of mind for the buyers.

Question : Are these headphones suitable for gaming?

Ans : While some of these headphones offer low latency mode and customizable controls, they are suitable for gaming, providing an immersive audio experience.

Question : Do these headphones support voice assistants?

Ans : Yes, many of these headphones support voice assistants such as Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri, enabling hands-free control and convenience.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Published: 22 Mar 2024, 07:03 AM IST
