Best overall productSony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - BlackView Details
₹22,775
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)View Details
₹4,499
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)View Details
₹2,799
Best value for moneySony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-BlueView Details
₹4,140
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)View Details
₹8,999
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- BlackView Details
₹9,299
Stylish choiceSennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/CopperView Details
₹25,990
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, BlackView Details
₹9,999
Boult Newly Launched Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, IPX5 Wireless Headphones (Black)View Details
₹1,999
boAt Rockerz 480 w/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60hrs Playback, ENx Tech, BT v5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Headphones(Black Sabre)View Details
₹1,799
Choosing the best headphones for 2025 can completely transform how you experience sound, from listening to music to gaming or working remotely. The perfect pair offers more than just clear audio—it makes every moment richer.
Picture enjoying your favourite songs with rich, detailed sound or having a video call where every word is crystal clear, with no distractions. Comfortable headphones mean you can enjoy hours of listening without discomfort, ideal for long commutes or extended work sessions.
Whether you need noise cancellation to block out the world or want a stylish pair that suits your lifestyle, the best headphones for 2025 will elevate daily activities in ways you may not have expected.
With so many options available, it’s important to choose the ones that best suit your needs. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the top 10 headphones to help you make the best choice for your lifestyle.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 are among the best headphones for 2025, featuring industry-leading wireless noise cancellation, a 30-hour battery life, and touch controls. These Bluetooth over-ear headphones provide excellent sound quality for calls, quick charging, and voice control. Perfect for long flights, daily commutes, or work-from-home setups.
Excellent noise cancellation
Long battery life
Expensive
Bulky design
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers rave about the exceptional noise cancellation and comfort, making them perfect for travel and work.
Why choose this product?
The Sony WH-1000XM4 offer unbeatable sound quality, long battery life, and advanced features, making them ideal for any audiophile.
The Soundcore by Anker Q20i are among the best headphones for 2025, offering wireless Bluetooth connectivity, hybrid active noise cancelling, and 40 hours of playtime in ANC mode. With Hi-Res audio and deep bass, these over-ear headphones deliver premium sound quality. Personalisation via the app makes it easy to adjust settings to suit your preferences.
Excellent value for price
Long battery life
Build quality could be better
ANC performance could be stronger
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers love the impressive sound quality and long battery life, especially for the affordable price.
Why choose this product?
The Soundcore Q20i offers great performance, comfort, and value with active noise cancelling and deep bass for all listeners.
The JBL Tune 510BT are among the best headphones for 2025, offering on-ear wireless convenience with up to 40 hours of playtime and pure bass. These Bluetooth 5.0 headphones feature quick charging, dual pairing, and voice assistant support, making them ideal for mobile users. Perfect for everyday use, they deliver solid performance with a lightweight, portable design.
Long battery life
Quick charging
On-ear design may be uncomfortable for some
Bass may not appeal to all listeners
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers appreciate the excellent sound quality, comfort, and long battery life, making them perfect for all-day use.
Why choose this product?
With impressive battery life, bass performance, and quick charging, the JBL Tune 510BT offers great value for daily use.
Also read: Best headphones in 2025: Sway to the tunes with the top 8 picks from big brands like Sony. boAt and others
The Sony WH-CH520 are among the best headphones for 2025, offering wireless Bluetooth connectivity and up to 50 hours of battery life. These lightweight headphones come with a built-in mic for clear calls and are perfect for all-day use. Available in blue, they provide a balance of comfort, sound quality, and long-lasting performance.
Exceptional battery life
Comfortable and lightweight
Sound quality may not suit audiophiles
Limited noise isolation
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers love the long battery life and comfort, perfect for everyday use, commuting, and video calls.
Why choose this product?
The Sony WH-CH520 offers great value with long battery life and comfort, ideal for those needing reliable headphones for daily tasks.
The Marshall Major IV may be considered one of the best headphones for 2025, offering wireless Bluetooth connectivity and a stylish on-ear design. These headphones provide a clear, balanced sound with up to 80 hours of battery life and feature a built-in mic for calls. Ideal for music lovers who value both performance and design, the Marshall Major IV delivers quality audio in a durable, portable package.
Long battery life
Iconic sound quality
On-ear design may be uncomfortable for extended use
Expensive
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers rave about the classic Marshall sound and incredible battery life, perfect for music enthusiasts and long listening sessions.
Why choose this product?
The Marshall Major IV combines superior sound quality with an iconic design and long-lasting battery, making it ideal for music lovers.
The Sony WH-CH720N are one of the best headphones for 2025, offering wireless Bluetooth connectivity and superior noise cancellation. With up to 50 hours of battery life, these over-ear headphones provide excellent sound quality, clear call functionality, and a comfortable fit. Perfect for daily use, commuting, or travel, the WH-CH720N combines powerful performance with a sleek, modern design.
Long battery life
Comfortable fit
Noise cancellation not as strong as premium models
Sound quality may lack depth for audiophiles
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers appreciate the excellent noise cancellation and comfort, making these headphones ideal for long listening sessions and travel.
Why choose this product?
The Sony WH-CH720N offers reliable performance, superior noise cancellation, and long battery life, making them perfect for everyday use.
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are considered one of the best headphones for 2025, offering superior Bluetooth connectivity and adaptive noise cancellation (ANC). Designed in Germany, these over-ear headphones feature four digital microphones for crystal-clear calls and an impressive 60-hour battery life. Ideal for those seeking premium sound quality, long-lasting comfort, and reliability, the Momentum 4 also includes a 2-year warranty.
Excellent sound and noise cancellation
Long battery life
Premium price
Bulky design
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the superb sound quality, effective noise cancellation, and comfort for long listening sessions, making them ideal for travel.
Why choose this product?
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 offers exceptional sound, advanced noise cancellation, and long battery life, perfect for audiophiles and frequent travellers.
Also read: Headphones vs earbuds: Which audio device should you buy? A comparison with top buying options
The JBL Live 770NC offers everything you need from the best headphones for 2025, with true adaptive noise cancellation, spatial sound, and wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Enjoy up to 65 hours of playtime and fast charging, perfect for long listening sessions. These over-ear headphones also feature multipoint connect, Personi-Fi 2.0, Google Fast Pair, and Alexa support, making them incredibly versatile for all your audio needs.
Long battery life
Quick charge feature
Bulky design
Noise cancellation may not suit all environments
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise the sound quality, noise cancellation, and comfort, making them great for long listening sessions and travel.
Why choose this product?
With advanced features and long battery life, the JBL Live 770NC is ideal for anyone seeking premium headphones in 2025.
The Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones, among the best headphones for 2025, deliver 70 hours of playtime and powerful 40mm bass drivers. Equipped with Zen™ ENC mic technology, Bluetooth 5.4, and Type-C fast charging, they offer convenience and excellent performance. With 4 EQ modes and an AUX option, these headphones provide flexibility for different listening needs while boasting an IPX5 rating for durability.
Long battery life
Excellent sound quality
May feel bulky for extended use
Limited noise cancellation
Boult Newly Launched Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, IPX5 Wireless Headphones (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the fantastic battery life, clear mic for calls, and sound quality, perfect for daily use and travel.
Why choose this product?
The Boult Q offers long-lasting battery life, fast charging, and great sound quality, making it ideal for all-day listening.
The boAt Rockerz 480 features RGB LEDs with six light modes, 40mm drivers for clear sound, and Beast Mode for deep bass. With ENx Tech for crystal-clear calls and Bluetooth v5.3 ensuring a stable connection, these headphones offer an adaptive fit and easy-access controls for convenience. Designed for long use, the 60-hour playback makes them perfect for extended listening sessions. These headphones are a solid option if you're looking for the best headphones for 2025.
Long battery life
Adjustable fit
Heavy design
Sound may be bass-heavy for some
boAt Rockerz 480 w/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60hrs Playback, ENx Tech, BT v5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Headphones(Black Sabre)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers love the vibrant RGB LEDs, long battery life, and powerful sound, making these headphones great for music lovers and gamers.
Why choose this product?
The boAt Rockerz 480 offers a blend of style, powerful sound, and long battery life, perfect for those seeking high-performance headphones.
Also read: Best earphones and headphones for an auditory treat: Top 10 options to ensure a rich experience at all times
The best headphones for 2025 offer advanced features like longer battery life, improved noise cancellation, and better sound quality. Look for Bluetooth 5.3, adaptive fit, and quick charging options to ensure top performance for modern needs.
When selecting the best headphones for 2025 on a budget, focus on essential features like good sound quality, decent battery life, and comfort. Brands like JBL and boAt offer high-quality options without the premium price tag.
Noise cancellation is a key feature in the best headphones for 2025, especially for travellers or those working in noisy environments. It helps eliminate distractions, allowing for a more focused and enjoyable listening experience, whether for work or leisure.
The best headphones for 2025 typically offer up to 60 hours of playback. Look for fast charging and power-efficient models to ensure you’re not constantly worrying about charging, especially if you travel frequently or use headphones all day.
Sound quality: Prioritise clear, balanced audio with deep bass and crisp treble for an optimal listening experience, especially for music lovers.
Battery life: Look for headphones with long battery life (50+ hours) to avoid frequent charging, particularly if you’re always on the go.
Noise cancellation: Consider active noise cancellation (ANC) for a more focused, distraction-free experience, especially in noisy environments or while travelling.
Comfort and fit: Ensure the headphones are comfortable for extended use. Over-ear models are ideal for comfort, while adjustable headbands cater to a range of head sizes.
Connectivity: Opt for Bluetooth 5.0 or higher for better connectivity, faster pairing, and stable connections. Some models also include AUX options for flexibility.
Durability and build quality: Look for sturdy, well-built headphones that can withstand daily wear, with features like water resistance (IPX5 or higher) for added protection.
Additional features: Consider extra features like voice assistants, customisable sound settings, or fast charging to improve your overall experience and convenience.
|Best headphones for 2025
|Audio features
|Ideal for
|Buy if
|Sony WH-1000XM4
|Industry-leading noise cancellation, Clear call quality, Balanced sound
|Frequent travellers, Audiophiles
You want top-notch noise cancellation and sound quality
|Soundcore by Anker Q20i
|Hybrid active noise cancelling, Hi-Res audio, Deep bass
|Budget-conscious listeners, Commuters
You need affordable headphones with good sound and ANC
|JBL Tune 510BT
|Pure bass, Clear sound, Long battery life
|Casual listeners, Commuters
You want value for money with decent sound and battery life
|Sony WH-CH520
|Clear audio, Long battery life, Built-in mic for calls
|Daily users, Budget-conscious buyers
You need reliable headphones with great battery at an affordable price
|Marshall Major IV
|Iconic Marshall sound, 80-hour battery life, Comfortable fit
|Music lovers, Long-duration listeners
You want classic sound and long-lasting performance
|Sony WH-CH720N
|Adaptive noise cancellation, Clear calls, Long battery life
|Frequent travellers, Office workers
You need a balance of ANC, sound quality, and comfort for all-day use
|Sennheiser Momentum 4
|Adaptive noise cancelling, Clear call quality, 60-hour battery
|Audiophiles, Frequent travellers
You want premium sound, ANC, and durability for long trips
|JBL Live 770NC
|Adaptive noise cancellation, Spatial sound, Long battery life
|Tech enthusiasts, Music lovers
You need a versatile set of headphones with smart features and long battery
|Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth
|40mm Bass drivers, Zen ENC Mic, 70-hour battery life
|Long-duration listeners, Gamers
You need affordable, feature-rich headphones with long playtime and good sound
|boAt Rockerz 480
|RGB LEDs, Beast Mode, ENx Tech for clear calls
|Gamers, Music lovers with a preference for style
You want a stylish, bass-heavy, and feature-packed set of headphones
