Looking for the best headphones in 2025? Our top 10 picks offer unbeatable sound quality, superior comfort, and innovative features. Whether you're into music, gaming, or working remotely, these headphones cater to every lifestyle and budget with top-tier performance.

Best value for money

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Black

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black

Choosing the best headphones for 2025 can completely transform how you experience sound, from listening to music to gaming or working remotely. The perfect pair offers more than just clear audio—it makes every moment richer.

Picture enjoying your favourite songs with rich, detailed sound or having a video call where every word is crystal clear, with no distractions. Comfortable headphones mean you can enjoy hours of listening without discomfort, ideal for long commutes or extended work sessions.

Whether you need noise cancellation to block out the world or want a stylish pair that suits your lifestyle, the best headphones for 2025 will elevate daily activities in ways you may not have expected.

With so many options available, it’s important to choose the ones that best suit your needs. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the top 10 headphones to help you make the best choice for your lifestyle.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are among the best headphones for 2025, featuring industry-leading wireless noise cancellation, a 30-hour battery life, and touch controls. These Bluetooth over-ear headphones provide excellent sound quality for calls, quick charging, and voice control. Perfect for long flights, daily commutes, or work-from-home setups.

Specifications Type Over-ear Connectivity Bluetooth, AUX Battery Life 30 hours Features Noise cancellation, touch control, voice control, mic for calls, quick charge Colour Black Reasons to buy Excellent noise cancellation Long battery life Reasons to avoid Expensive Bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about the exceptional noise cancellation and comfort, making them perfect for travel and work.

Why choose this product?

The Sony WH-1000XM4 offer unbeatable sound quality, long battery life, and advanced features, making them ideal for any audiophile.

The Soundcore by Anker Q20i are among the best headphones for 2025, offering wireless Bluetooth connectivity, hybrid active noise cancelling, and 40 hours of playtime in ANC mode. With Hi-Res audio and deep bass, these over-ear headphones deliver premium sound quality. Personalisation via the app makes it easy to adjust settings to suit your preferences.

Specifications Type Over-ear Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Life 40 hours (ANC mode) Features Noise cancelling, Hi-Res audio, deep bass, app personalisation Colour Black Reasons to buy Excellent value for price Long battery life Reasons to avoid Build quality could be better ANC performance could be stronger

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the impressive sound quality and long battery life, especially for the affordable price.

Why choose this product?

The Soundcore Q20i offers great performance, comfort, and value with active noise cancelling and deep bass for all listeners.

The JBL Tune 510BT are among the best headphones for 2025, offering on-ear wireless convenience with up to 40 hours of playtime and pure bass. These Bluetooth 5.0 headphones feature quick charging, dual pairing, and voice assistant support, making them ideal for mobile users. Perfect for everyday use, they deliver solid performance with a lightweight, portable design.

Specifications Type On-ear Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Battery Life 40 hours Features Pure bass, quick charging, dual pairing, voice assistant support Reasons to buy Long battery life Quick charging Reasons to avoid On-ear design may be uncomfortable for some Bass may not appeal to all listeners

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the excellent sound quality, comfort, and long battery life, making them perfect for all-day use.

Why choose this product?

With impressive battery life, bass performance, and quick charging, the JBL Tune 510BT offers great value for daily use.

The Sony WH-CH520 are among the best headphones for 2025, offering wireless Bluetooth connectivity and up to 50 hours of battery life. These lightweight headphones come with a built-in mic for clear calls and are perfect for all-day use. Available in blue, they provide a balance of comfort, sound quality, and long-lasting performance.

Specifications Type On-ear Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Life 50 hours Features Mic for calls, lightweight design, easy controls Reasons to buy Exceptional battery life Comfortable and lightweight Reasons to avoid Sound quality may not suit audiophiles Limited noise isolation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the long battery life and comfort, perfect for everyday use, commuting, and video calls.

Why choose this product?

The Sony WH-CH520 offers great value with long battery life and comfort, ideal for those needing reliable headphones for daily tasks.

The Marshall Major IV may be considered one of the best headphones for 2025, offering wireless Bluetooth connectivity and a stylish on-ear design. These headphones provide a clear, balanced sound with up to 80 hours of battery life and feature a built-in mic for calls. Ideal for music lovers who value both performance and design, the Marshall Major IV delivers quality audio in a durable, portable package.

Specifications Type On-ear Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Life 80 hours Features Mic for calls, durable design, iconic Marshall sound Reasons to buy Long battery life Iconic sound quality Reasons to avoid On-ear design may be uncomfortable for extended use Expensive

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about the classic Marshall sound and incredible battery life, perfect for music enthusiasts and long listening sessions.

Why choose this product?

The Marshall Major IV combines superior sound quality with an iconic design and long-lasting battery, making it ideal for music lovers.

The Sony WH-CH720N are one of the best headphones for 2025, offering wireless Bluetooth connectivity and superior noise cancellation. With up to 50 hours of battery life, these over-ear headphones provide excellent sound quality, clear call functionality, and a comfortable fit. Perfect for daily use, commuting, or travel, the WH-CH720N combines powerful performance with a sleek, modern design.

Specifications Type Over-ear Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Life 50 hours Features Noise cancellation, mic for calls, lightweight design Reasons to buy Long battery life Comfortable fit Reasons to avoid Noise cancellation not as strong as premium models Sound quality may lack depth for audiophiles

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the excellent noise cancellation and comfort, making these headphones ideal for long listening sessions and travel.

Why choose this product?

The Sony WH-CH720N offers reliable performance, superior noise cancellation, and long battery life, making them perfect for everyday use.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are considered one of the best headphones for 2025, offering superior Bluetooth connectivity and adaptive noise cancellation (ANC). Designed in Germany, these over-ear headphones feature four digital microphones for crystal-clear calls and an impressive 60-hour battery life. Ideal for those seeking premium sound quality, long-lasting comfort, and reliability, the Momentum 4 also includes a 2-year warranty.

Specifications Type Over-ear Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Life 60 hours Features Adaptive ANC, 4 digital mics, 2-year warranty Reasons to buy Excellent sound and noise cancellation Long battery life Reasons to avoid Premium price Bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the superb sound quality, effective noise cancellation, and comfort for long listening sessions, making them ideal for travel.

Why choose this product?

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 offers exceptional sound, advanced noise cancellation, and long battery life, perfect for audiophiles and frequent travellers.

The JBL Live 770NC offers everything you need from the best headphones for 2025, with true adaptive noise cancellation, spatial sound, and wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Enjoy up to 65 hours of playtime and fast charging, perfect for long listening sessions. These over-ear headphones also feature multipoint connect, Personi-Fi 2.0, Google Fast Pair, and Alexa support, making them incredibly versatile for all your audio needs.

Specifications Type Over-ear Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Life 65 hours Features Adaptive ANC, spatial sound, multipoint connect Reasons to buy Long battery life Quick charge feature Reasons to avoid Bulky design Noise cancellation may not suit all environments

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the sound quality, noise cancellation, and comfort, making them great for long listening sessions and travel.

Why choose this product?

With advanced features and long battery life, the JBL Live 770NC is ideal for anyone seeking premium headphones in 2025.

The Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones, among the best headphones for 2025, deliver 70 hours of playtime and powerful 40mm bass drivers. Equipped with Zen™ ENC mic technology, Bluetooth 5.4, and Type-C fast charging, they offer convenience and excellent performance. With 4 EQ modes and an AUX option, these headphones provide flexibility for different listening needs while boasting an IPX5 rating for durability.

Specifications Type Over-ear Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Battery Life 70 hours Features Zen™ ENC mic, IPX5, 4 EQ modes Reasons to buy Long battery life Excellent sound quality Reasons to avoid May feel bulky for extended use Limited noise cancellation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fantastic battery life, clear mic for calls, and sound quality, perfect for daily use and travel.

Why choose this product?

The Boult Q offers long-lasting battery life, fast charging, and great sound quality, making it ideal for all-day listening.

The boAt Rockerz 480 features RGB LEDs with six light modes, 40mm drivers for clear sound, and Beast Mode for deep bass. With ENx Tech for crystal-clear calls and Bluetooth v5.3 ensuring a stable connection, these headphones offer an adaptive fit and easy-access controls for convenience. Designed for long use, the 60-hour playback makes them perfect for extended listening sessions. These headphones are a solid option if you're looking for the best headphones for 2025.

Specifications Type Over-ear Connectivity Bluetooth v5.3 Battery Life 60 hours Features RGB LEDs, Beast Mode, ENx Tech Reasons to buy Long battery life Adjustable fit Reasons to avoid Heavy design Sound may be bass-heavy for some

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the vibrant RGB LEDs, long battery life, and powerful sound, making these headphones great for music lovers and gamers.

Why choose this product?

The boAt Rockerz 480 offers a blend of style, powerful sound, and long battery life, perfect for those seeking high-performance headphones.

What makes the best headphones for 2025 stand out from older models? The best headphones for 2025 offer advanced features like longer battery life, improved noise cancellation, and better sound quality. Look for Bluetooth 5.3, adaptive fit, and quick charging options to ensure top performance for modern needs.

How do I choose the best headphones for 2025 if I have a tight budget? When selecting the best headphones for 2025 on a budget, focus on essential features like good sound quality, decent battery life, and comfort. Brands like JBL and boAt offer high-quality options without the premium price tag.

Why should I consider noise cancellation when buying the best headphones for 2025? Noise cancellation is a key feature in the best headphones for 2025, especially for travellers or those working in noisy environments. It helps eliminate distractions, allowing for a more focused and enjoyable listening experience, whether for work or leisure.

What battery life should I expect from the best headphones for 2025? The best headphones for 2025 typically offer up to 60 hours of playback. Look for fast charging and power-efficient models to ensure you’re not constantly worrying about charging, especially if you travel frequently or use headphones all day.

Factors to consider while buying the best headphones for 2025 Sound quality: Prioritise clear, balanced audio with deep bass and crisp treble for an optimal listening experience, especially for music lovers.

Battery life: Look for headphones with long battery life (50+ hours) to avoid frequent charging, particularly if you’re always on the go.

Noise cancellation: Consider active noise cancellation (ANC) for a more focused, distraction-free experience, especially in noisy environments or while travelling.

Comfort and fit: Ensure the headphones are comfortable for extended use. Over-ear models are ideal for comfort, while adjustable headbands cater to a range of head sizes.

Connectivity: Opt for Bluetooth 5.0 or higher for better connectivity, faster pairing, and stable connections. Some models also include AUX options for flexibility.

Durability and build quality: Look for sturdy, well-built headphones that can withstand daily wear, with features like water resistance (IPX5 or higher) for added protection.

Additional features: Consider extra features like voice assistants, customisable sound settings, or fast charging to improve your overall experience and convenience.

Top 3 features of the best headphones for 2025

Best headphones for 2025 Audio features Ideal for Buy if Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry-leading noise cancellation, Clear call quality, Balanced sound Frequent travellers, Audiophiles You want top-notch noise cancellation and sound quality Soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid active noise cancelling, Hi-Res audio, Deep bass Budget-conscious listeners, Commuters You need affordable headphones with good sound and ANC JBL Tune 510BT Pure bass, Clear sound, Long battery life Casual listeners, Commuters You want value for money with decent sound and battery life Sony WH-CH520 Clear audio, Long battery life, Built-in mic for calls Daily users, Budget-conscious buyers You need reliable headphones with great battery at an affordable price Marshall Major IV Iconic Marshall sound, 80-hour battery life, Comfortable fit Music lovers, Long-duration listeners You want classic sound and long-lasting performance Sony WH-CH720N Adaptive noise cancellation, Clear calls, Long battery life Frequent travellers, Office workers You need a balance of ANC, sound quality, and comfort for all-day use Sennheiser Momentum 4 Adaptive noise cancelling, Clear call quality, 60-hour battery Audiophiles, Frequent travellers You want premium sound, ANC, and durability for long trips JBL Live 770NC Adaptive noise cancellation, Spatial sound, Long battery life Tech enthusiasts, Music lovers You need a versatile set of headphones with smart features and long battery Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth 40mm Bass drivers, Zen ENC Mic, 70-hour battery life Long-duration listeners, Gamers You need affordable, feature-rich headphones with long playtime and good sound boAt Rockerz 480 RGB LEDs, Beast Mode, ENx Tech for clear calls Gamers, Music lovers with a preference for style You want a stylish, bass-heavy, and feature-packed set of headphones

FAQs Question : What is the difference between wired and wireless headphones? Ans : Wired headphones require a physical connection to a device, while wireless headphones use Bluetooth for a more flexible, untangled experience. Question : How long does battery life last on wireless headphones? Ans : Battery life varies by model, but most wireless headphones offer 20-60 hours of playback depending on usage and features. Question : What is active noise cancellation (ANC)? Ans : ANC actively reduces ambient noise by using microphones and soundwaves, allowing for a quieter listening experience, ideal for travel or work. Question : Are noise-cancelling headphones good for gaming? Ans : Yes, noise-cancelling headphones improve focus and block distractions, providing an immersive gaming experience with clear communication and sound. Question : Can I use Bluetooth headphones for phone calls? Ans : Most Bluetooth headphones come with a built-in microphone, allowing you to make and receive phone calls hands-free.