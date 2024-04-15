Best headphones under ₹2000 in India: Affordable and budget-friendly options

When it comes to buying headphones, finding the best option within a budget is essential. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 headphones under 2000 in India, featuring a variety of options for different needs and preferences. Whether you are a music enthusiast, a gamer, or simply looking for a reliable pair of headphones for everyday use, our list has got you covered. We have carefully selected these headphones based on their sound quality, comfort, durability, and value for money, ensuring that you find the perfect pair for your needs without breaking the bank.

1. Boat Rockerz 450 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone

The Boat Rockerz 450 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone is designed for an immersive audio experience, featuring powerful bass and clear sound. With a lightweight and ergonomic design, it offers long hours of comfortable wear. The headphones come with a built-in microphone for hands-free calls and voice assistant support.

Specifications of Boat Rockerz 450 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone

40mm dynamic drivers

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

300mAh battery with up to 15 hours of playback

Adjustable ear cups

Voice assistant integration

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful sound quality Average battery life Comfortable design for long wear Limited color options Hands-free calling feature

2. Boat Rockerz 550 Over-Ear Headphone

The Boat Rockerz 550 Over-Ear Headphone offers a blend of style and performance, with dynamic sound and punchy bass. The headphones feature a sleek and aesthetic design, with soft cushioned ear cups for extended comfort. They come with easy access controls and a built-in mic for hands-free calls.

Specifications of Boat Rockerz 550 Over-Ear Headphone

50mm dynamic drivers

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

500mAh battery with up to 20 hours of playback

Adjustable headband

Voice assistant support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design with powerful bass Slightly bulky Long-lasting battery life Limited color options Convenient control buttons

3. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone

The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone offers a seamless audio experience, with deep bass and clear sound output. The headphones come in a stylish sea green color and feature soft cushioned ear cups for maximum comfort. They are equipped with multi-function buttons for easy control and a built-in FM radio.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone

40mm drivers

Bluetooth connectivity

300mAh battery with up to 9 hours of playback

Adjustable headband

Built-in FM radio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and comfortable design Short battery life FM radio feature Limited playback time Easy control buttons

Also read: Best Sony wired headphones for ultimate music experience : Top 10 picks for music lovers

4. Sony MDR-ZX110A On-Ear Stereo Headphones

The Sony MDR-ZX110A On-Ear Stereo Headphones deliver clear and balanced sound, ideal for music enthusiasts. The headphones feature a lightweight and swivel design for portability and comfort. They come with pressure-relieving ear pads and a tangle-free cable for hassle-free use.

Specifications of Sony MDR-ZX110A On-Ear Stereo Headphones

30mm dynamic drivers

Wired connectivity

1.2m tangle-free cable

Pressure-relieving ear pads

Foldable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Clear and balanced sound Wired connectivity only Portable and lightweight design Limited color options Comfortable ear pads

5. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Headphone

The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Headphone offers a combination of style and performance, with deep bass and crystal-clear sound. The headphones feature a sleek black design and come with soft cushioned ear cups for extended wear. They are equipped with multi-function buttons for easy control and a built-in FM radio.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Headphone

40mm drivers

Bluetooth connectivity

300mAh battery with up to 9 hours of playback

Adjustable headband

Built-in FM radio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design with powerful bass Short battery life FM radio feature Limited color options Easy control buttons

6. Philips SHK2000BL On-Ear Headphone

The Philips SHK2000BL On-Ear Headphone is designed for kids, offering a safe and comfortable audio experience. The headphones feature volume-limiting control and an adjustable headband for a perfect fit. They come in a vibrant blue-green color and are built with durable and child-friendly materials.

Specifications of Philips SHK2000BL On-Ear Headphone

32mm drivers

Wired connectivity

Volume-limiting control

Adjustable headband

Child-friendly design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Safe and comfortable design for kids Limited features for adults Vibrant color options Wired connectivity only Durable construction

7. Blaupunkt BH31 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

The Blaupunkt BH31 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones offer a powerful and immersive sound experience, with deep bass and clear sound. The headphones feature a sleek and modern design, with cushioned ear cups for extended wear. They come with easy access controls and a built-in mic for hands-free calls.

Specifications of Blaupunkt BH31 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

40mm drivers

Bluetooth connectivity

300mAh battery with up to 10 hours of playback

Adjustable headband

Built-in microphone

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful sound quality Average battery life Sleek and modern design Limited color options Convenient control buttons

Also read: Best neckband bluetooth headphones that provide comfort and great sound quality: Top 10 picks

8. Noise Play V2 Bluetooth Headphones

The Noise Play V2 Bluetooth Headphones offer a seamless audio experience, with deep bass and clear sound output. The headphones come with a built-in microphone for hands-free calls and voice assistant support. They feature a compact and foldable design for easy portability.

Specifications of Noise Play V2 Bluetooth Headphones

40mm drivers

Bluetooth connectivity

300mAh battery with up to 12 hours of playback

Adjustable headband

Voice assistant integration

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful sound quality Average battery life Compact and foldable design Limited color options Hands-free calling feature

9. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Headphone

The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Headphone offers a combination of style and performance, with deep bass and crystal-clear sound. The headphones feature a sleek black design and come with soft cushioned ear cups for extended wear. They are equipped with multi-function buttons for easy control and a built-in FM radio.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Headphone

40mm drivers

Bluetooth connectivity

300mAh battery with up to 9 hours of playback

Adjustable headband

Built-in FM radio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design with powerful bass Short battery life FM radio feature Limited color options Easy control buttons

10. HP 500 Bluetooth Headset

The HP 500 Bluetooth Headset offers a comfortable and reliable audio experience, with clear sound and soft ear cushions. The headphones feature an adjustable headband and swivel design for a personalized fit. They come with easy access controls and a built-in mic for hands-free calls.

Specifications of HP 500 Bluetooth Headset

40mm drivers

Bluetooth connectivity

300mAh battery with up to 12 hours of playback

Adjustable headband

Built-in microphone

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Clear and balanced sound Average battery life Comfortable design for long wear Limited color options Convenient control buttons

Headphones under 2000 Top Features Comparison:

Product Name + Feature Type Comfort Battery Life Sound Quality Boat Rockerz 450 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Adjustable ear cups Up to 15 hours Powerful bass and clear sound Boat Rockerz 550 Over-Ear Headphone Soft cushioned ear cups Up to 20 hours Sleek and aesthetic design Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone Soft cushioned ear cups Up to 9 hours Deep bass and clear sound output Sony MDR-ZX110A On-Ear Stereo Headphones Pressure-relieving ear pads Wired connectivity Clear and balanced sound Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Headphone Soft cushioned ear cups Up to 9 hours Deep bass and crystal-clear sound Philips SHK2000BL On-Ear Headphone Adjustable headband Wired connectivity Volume-limiting control Blaupunkt BH31 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Cushioned ear cups Up to 10 hours Powerful and immersive sound Noise Play V2 Bluetooth Headphones Adjustable headband Up to 12 hours Deep bass and clear sound output Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Headphone Soft cushioned ear cups Up to 9 hours Deep bass and crystal-clear sound HP 500 Bluetooth Headset Soft ear cushions Up to 12 hours Clear and balanced sound

Best value for money:

The Boat Rockerz 450 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone stands out as the best value for money option, offering powerful sound quality, comfortable design, and hands-free calling feature. With a long-lasting battery and adjustable ear cups, it provides an excellent audio experience at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Boat Rockerz 550 Over-Ear Headphone takes the lead as the best overall product in this category, with its sleek and aesthetic design, long-lasting battery life, and powerful sound quality. It offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance, making it a top choice for headphone enthusiasts.

How to find the perfect Headphones under 2000:

When choosing the perfect headphone from our list, consider the features that matter most to you. Whether it's comfort, battery life, or sound quality, each product offers unique benefits. Take into account the pros and cons, as well as your personal preferences, to find the ideal headphone for your needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the average battery life of these headphones?

Ans : The average battery life of the headphones in our list ranges from 9 to 20 hours, providing ample playback time for extended use.

Question : Do these headphones support voice assistant integration?

Ans : Yes, most of the headphones in our list come with voice assistant support, allowing you to control your audio experience with ease.

Question : Are these headphones suitable for kids?

Ans : Yes, the Philips SHK2000BL On-Ear Headphone is designed specifically for kids, featuring a safe and comfortable design with volume-limiting control.

Question : Do these headphones have a built-in microphone for calls?

Ans : Yes, all the headphones in our list come with a built-in microphone for hands-free calls and voice assistant support.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!