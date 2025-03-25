Best headphones under ₹5000 in India to choose in 2025: Here are 10 options for you

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Luscious Black)View Details
₹1,449
Best Value For Moneysoundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)View Details
₹3,999
Best Overall ProductJBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)View Details
₹2,499
JBL Tune 520BT Wireless Headphones with Mic, Upto 57H Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Multipoint Connect, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, BT 5.3 (Black)View Details
₹3,499
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-BlackView Details
₹3,990
Looking for the best headphones under 5000 in India? We've got you covered. In this comprehensive guide, we'll take a deep dive into the top 10 headphones available in the market. From wireless to noise-cancelling, we'll explore the best features, pros, and cons of each product to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a gamer, or simply looking for a quality pair of headphones, we have something for everyone. Let's get started!
Experience immersive sound with the boAt Rockerz 450 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. With a battery life of up to 15 hours and a lightweight design, these headphones are perfect for on-the-go use. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling, and the ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit. Whether you're listening to music or taking calls, these headphones deliver exceptional sound quality.
Long battery life
Lightweight design
Clear sound quality
May not be suitable for intense workouts
boAt Rockerz 450 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone
With advanced active noise cancellation and personalized sound, the Soundcore Bluetooth Headphones deliver an immersive listening experience. The foldable design and memory foam ear cups provide comfort for extended use, while the 40-hour battery life ensures uninterrupted music playback. These headphones also feature touch control for easy navigation and quick access to voice assistants.
Advanced noise cancellation
Long battery life
Comfortable to wear
May be pricey for some users
Soundcore Bluetooth Headphones
Elevate your listening experience with the JBL Wireless Headphones. Featuring powerful drivers and a sleek design, these headphones deliver deep bass and clear highs. The built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa make it easy to access your favorite playlists and get answers on the go. With a quick charge feature, you can enjoy 2 hours of playback with just 15 minutes of charging.
Powerful drivers
Voice assistant integration
Quick charge feature
May not be suitable for prolonged use
JBL Wireless Headphones with Bluetooth Assistant
Experience a visual and auditory spectacle with the JBL Headphones. With Speedcharge technology, you can get 2 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The customizable light show feature adds a touch of flair to your listening experience. The lightweight design and comfortable ear cushions make these headphones perfect for long listening sessions.
Speedcharge technology
Customizable light show
Comfortable fit
May not be suitable for those who prefer a minimalistic design
JBL Headphones with Speedcharge and Customizable Light Show
Enjoy seamless connectivity with the Sony Bluetooth Headphones. The multipoint connectivity feature allows you to connect to two devices simultaneously, making it convenient to switch between calls and music. With a lightweight and foldable design, these headphones are ideal for travel and daily use. The long battery life ensures uninterrupted music playback on the go.
Multipoint connectivity
Lightweight design
Long battery life
May not be suitable for those who prefer over-ear headphones
Sony Bluetooth Headphones with Multipoint Connectivity
Immerse yourself in rich, high-fidelity sound with the Soundcore Headphones. The lightweight and comfortable design ensures a snug fit for extended listening sessions. The adjustable headband and memory foam ear cups provide a personalized fit, while the 40mm drivers deliver crisp and clear audio. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, you can enjoy seamless wireless music streaming.
High-fidelity sound
Comfortable design
Long battery life
May not be suitable for users with larger head sizes
Soundcore Headphones with Lightweight and Comfortable Design
Get ready to rock with the boAt Rockerz 480 Bluetooth Headphones. Featuring immersive sound and powerful bass, these headphones are perfect for music enthusiasts. The ergonomic design and adjustable ear cups provide a comfortable fit, while the 20-hour battery life ensures extended music playback. With quick charge technology, you can get 10 hours of playback with just 20 minutes of charging.
Powerful bass
Comfortable fit
Quick charge technology
May not be suitable for users with smaller head sizes
boAt Rockerz 480 Bluetooth Headphones
|Best headphones under ₹5000
|Connectivity
|Battery Life
|Design
|Controls
|boAt Rockerz 450
|Bluetooth
|Up to 15 hours
|Lightweight
|Built-in
|Soundcore Bluetooth
|Bluetooth
|Up to 40 hours
|Foldable
|Touch control
|JBL Wireless
|Bluetooth
|2 hours playback in 15 minutes
|Sleek and stylish
|Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
|JBL Headphones
|Bluetooth
|2 hours playback in 10 minutes
|Lightweight
|Customizable
|Sony Bluetooth
|Multipoint
|Up to 30 hours
|Lightweight and foldable
|Built-in
|Soundcore Headphones
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Up to 40 hours
|Lightweight and comfortable
|On-ear touch control
|boAt Rockerz 480
|Bluetooth
|Up to 20 hours
|Ergonomic and adjustable
|10 hours playback in 20 minutes
