Best headphones under ₹5000 in India to choose in 2025: Here are 10 options for you

Our Picks Best Value For Money Best Overall Product FAQs

Looking for the best headphones under 5000 in India? We've got you covered. In this comprehensive guide, we'll take a deep dive into the top 10 headphones available in the market. From wireless to noise-cancelling, we'll explore the best features, pros, and cons of each product to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a gamer, or simply looking for a quality pair of headphones, we have something for everyone. Let's get started!

Experience immersive sound with the boAt Rockerz 450 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. With a battery life of up to 15 hours and a lightweight design, these headphones are perfect for on-the-go use. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling, and the ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit. Whether you're listening to music or taking calls, these headphones deliver exceptional sound quality.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Life Up to 15 hours Weight 240 grams Microphone Built-in Reasons to buy Long battery life Lightweight design Clear sound quality Reason to avoid May not be suitable for intense workouts Click Here to Buy boAt Rockerz 450 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone

With advanced active noise cancellation and personalized sound, the Soundcore Bluetooth Headphones deliver an immersive listening experience. The foldable design and memory foam ear cups provide comfort for extended use, while the 40-hour battery life ensures uninterrupted music playback. These headphones also feature touch control for easy navigation and quick access to voice assistants.

Specifications Noise Cancellation Active Battery Life Up to 40 hours Design Foldable Controls Touch control Reasons to buy Advanced noise cancellation Long battery life Comfortable to wear Reason to avoid May be pricey for some users Click Here to Buy Soundcore Bluetooth Headphones

Elevate your listening experience with the JBL Wireless Headphones. Featuring powerful drivers and a sleek design, these headphones deliver deep bass and clear highs. The built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa make it easy to access your favorite playlists and get answers on the go. With a quick charge feature, you can enjoy 2 hours of playback with just 15 minutes of charging.

Specifications Voice Assistant Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa Quick Charge 2 hours playback in 15 minutes Driver Size 40mm Design Sleek and stylish Reasons to buy Powerful drivers Voice assistant integration Quick charge feature Reason to avoid May not be suitable for prolonged use Click Here to Buy JBL Wireless Headphones with Bluetooth Assistant

Experience a visual and auditory spectacle with the JBL Headphones. With Speedcharge technology, you can get 2 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The customizable light show feature adds a touch of flair to your listening experience. The lightweight design and comfortable ear cushions make these headphones perfect for long listening sessions.

Specifications Speedcharge 2 hours playback in 10 minutes Light Show Customizable Design Lightweight Comfort Ear cushions Reasons to buy Speedcharge technology Customizable light show Comfortable fit Reason to avoid May not be suitable for those who prefer a minimalistic design Click Here to Buy JBL Headphones with Speedcharge and Customizable Light Show

Enjoy seamless connectivity with the Sony Bluetooth Headphones. The multipoint connectivity feature allows you to connect to two devices simultaneously, making it convenient to switch between calls and music. With a lightweight and foldable design, these headphones are ideal for travel and daily use. The long battery life ensures uninterrupted music playback on the go.

Specifications Connectivity Multipoint Design Lightweight and foldable Battery Life Up to 30 hours Microphone Built-in Reasons to buy Multipoint connectivity Lightweight design Long battery life Reason to avoid May not be suitable for those who prefer over-ear headphones Click Here to Buy Sony Bluetooth Headphones with Multipoint Connectivity

Immerse yourself in rich, high-fidelity sound with the Soundcore Headphones. The lightweight and comfortable design ensures a snug fit for extended listening sessions. The adjustable headband and memory foam ear cups provide a personalized fit, while the 40mm drivers deliver crisp and clear audio. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, you can enjoy seamless wireless music streaming.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Design Lightweight and comfortable Driver Size 40mm Controls On-ear touch control Reasons to buy High-fidelity sound Comfortable design Long battery life Reason to avoid May not be suitable for users with larger head sizes Click Here to Buy Soundcore Headphones with Lightweight and Comfortable Design

Get ready to rock with the boAt Rockerz 480 Bluetooth Headphones. Featuring immersive sound and powerful bass, these headphones are perfect for music enthusiasts. The ergonomic design and adjustable ear cups provide a comfortable fit, while the 20-hour battery life ensures extended music playback. With quick charge technology, you can get 10 hours of playback with just 20 minutes of charging.

Specifications Sound Quality Immersive with powerful bass Battery Life Up to 20 hours Design Ergonomic and adjustable Quick Charge 10 hours playback in 20 minutes Reasons to buy Powerful bass Comfortable fit Quick charge technology Reason to avoid May not be suitable for users with smaller head sizes Click Here to Buy boAt Rockerz 480 Bluetooth Headphones

Top 3 features of the best headphones under ₹ 5000

Best headphones under ₹ 5000 Connectivity Battery Life Design Controls boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth Up to 15 hours Lightweight Built-in Soundcore Bluetooth Bluetooth Up to 40 hours Foldable Touch control JBL Wireless Bluetooth 2 hours playback in 15 minutes Sleek and stylish Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa JBL Headphones Bluetooth 2 hours playback in 10 minutes Lightweight Customizable Sony Bluetooth Multipoint Up to 30 hours Lightweight and foldable Built-in Soundcore Headphones Bluetooth 5.0 Up to 40 hours Lightweight and comfortable On-ear touch control boAt Rockerz 480 Bluetooth Up to 20 hours Ergonomic and adjustable 10 hours playback in 20 minutes

Similar articles for you: