Best headphones under ₹5000 in India to choose in 2025: Here are 10 options for you

Discover the top 10 best headphones under 5000 in India with detailed product comparisons, pros and cons, and recommendations for the best value for money and overall product.

Published25 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Headphones under ₹5000 are a good value for money.
Headphones under ₹5000 are a good value for money.

boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Luscious Black)View Details...

Best Value For Money

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)View Details...

Best Overall Product

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)View Details...

JBL Tune 520BT Wireless Headphones with Mic, Upto 57H Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Multipoint Connect, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, BT 5.3 (Black)View Details...

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-BlackView Details...

Looking for the best headphones under 5000 in India? We've got you covered. In this comprehensive guide, we'll take a deep dive into the top 10 headphones available in the market. From wireless to noise-cancelling, we'll explore the best features, pros, and cons of each product to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a gamer, or simply looking for a quality pair of headphones, we have something for everyone. Let's get started!

Experience immersive sound with the boAt Rockerz 450 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. With a battery life of up to 15 hours and a lightweight design, these headphones are perfect for on-the-go use. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling, and the ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit. Whether you're listening to music or taking calls, these headphones deliver exceptional sound quality.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth
Battery Life
Up to 15 hours
Weight
240 grams
Microphone
Built-in

Reasons to buy

Long battery life

Lightweight design

Clear sound quality

Reason to avoid

May not be suitable for intense workouts

boAt Rockerz 450 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone

With advanced active noise cancellation and personalized sound, the Soundcore Bluetooth Headphones deliver an immersive listening experience. The foldable design and memory foam ear cups provide comfort for extended use, while the 40-hour battery life ensures uninterrupted music playback. These headphones also feature touch control for easy navigation and quick access to voice assistants.

Specifications

Noise Cancellation
Active
Battery Life
Up to 40 hours
Design
Foldable
Controls
Touch control

Reasons to buy

Advanced noise cancellation

Long battery life

Comfortable to wear

Reason to avoid

May be pricey for some users

Soundcore Bluetooth Headphones

Elevate your listening experience with the JBL Wireless Headphones. Featuring powerful drivers and a sleek design, these headphones deliver deep bass and clear highs. The built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa make it easy to access your favorite playlists and get answers on the go. With a quick charge feature, you can enjoy 2 hours of playback with just 15 minutes of charging.

Specifications

Voice Assistant
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
Quick Charge
2 hours playback in 15 minutes
Driver Size
40mm
Design
Sleek and stylish

Reasons to buy

Powerful drivers

Voice assistant integration

Quick charge feature

Reason to avoid

May not be suitable for prolonged use

JBL Wireless Headphones with Bluetooth Assistant

Experience a visual and auditory spectacle with the JBL Headphones. With Speedcharge technology, you can get 2 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The customizable light show feature adds a touch of flair to your listening experience. The lightweight design and comfortable ear cushions make these headphones perfect for long listening sessions.

Specifications

Speedcharge
2 hours playback in 10 minutes
Light Show
Customizable
Design
Lightweight
Comfort
Ear cushions

Reasons to buy

Speedcharge technology

Customizable light show

Comfortable fit

Reason to avoid

May not be suitable for those who prefer a minimalistic design

JBL Headphones with Speedcharge and Customizable Light Show

Enjoy seamless connectivity with the Sony Bluetooth Headphones. The multipoint connectivity feature allows you to connect to two devices simultaneously, making it convenient to switch between calls and music. With a lightweight and foldable design, these headphones are ideal for travel and daily use. The long battery life ensures uninterrupted music playback on the go.

Specifications

Connectivity
Multipoint
Design
Lightweight and foldable
Battery Life
Up to 30 hours
Microphone
Built-in

Reasons to buy

Multipoint connectivity

Lightweight design

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

May not be suitable for those who prefer over-ear headphones

Sony Bluetooth Headphones with Multipoint Connectivity

Immerse yourself in rich, high-fidelity sound with the Soundcore Headphones. The lightweight and comfortable design ensures a snug fit for extended listening sessions. The adjustable headband and memory foam ear cups provide a personalized fit, while the 40mm drivers deliver crisp and clear audio. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, you can enjoy seamless wireless music streaming.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0
Design
Lightweight and comfortable
Driver Size
40mm
Controls
On-ear touch control

Reasons to buy

High-fidelity sound

Comfortable design

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

May not be suitable for users with larger head sizes

Soundcore Headphones with Lightweight and Comfortable Design

Get ready to rock with the boAt Rockerz 480 Bluetooth Headphones. Featuring immersive sound and powerful bass, these headphones are perfect for music enthusiasts. The ergonomic design and adjustable ear cups provide a comfortable fit, while the 20-hour battery life ensures extended music playback. With quick charge technology, you can get 10 hours of playback with just 20 minutes of charging.

Specifications

Sound Quality
Immersive with powerful bass
Battery Life
Up to 20 hours
Design
Ergonomic and adjustable
Quick Charge
10 hours playback in 20 minutes

Reasons to buy

Powerful bass

Comfortable fit

Quick charge technology

Reason to avoid

May not be suitable for users with smaller head sizes

boAt Rockerz 480 Bluetooth Headphones

Top 3 features of the best headphones under 5000

Best headphones under 5000ConnectivityBattery LifeDesignControls
boAt Rockerz 450BluetoothUp to 15 hoursLightweightBuilt-in
Soundcore BluetoothBluetoothUp to 40 hoursFoldableTouch control
JBL WirelessBluetooth2 hours playback in 15 minutesSleek and stylishGoogle Assistant, Amazon Alexa
JBL HeadphonesBluetooth2 hours playback in 10 minutesLightweightCustomizable
Sony BluetoothMultipointUp to 30 hoursLightweight and foldableBuilt-in
Soundcore HeadphonesBluetooth 5.0Up to 40 hoursLightweight and comfortableOn-ear touch control
boAt Rockerz 480BluetoothUp to 20 hoursErgonomic and adjustable10 hours playback in 20 minutes

FAQs
The boAt Rockerz 450 offers a battery life of up to 15 hours, ensuring extended music playback on a single charge.
Yes, these headphones feature built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for seamless voice assistant integration.
Yes, these headphones are designed for comfort with lightweight construction and memory foam ear cups for a snug fit.
The standout feature is the multipoint connectivity, allowing users to connect to two devices simultaneously for added convenience.

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.