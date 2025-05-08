Best headphones with mic for crystal clear chats: Top 10 picks from Razer, HyperX and more for gamers and streamers

|Product
Best overallJBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-BlackView Details
₹1,999
Razer Kraken X Lite Ultralight Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound Capable - Lightweight Frame - Bendable Cardioid Microphone - for PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Classic BlackView Details
₹1,999
Value for moneyHyperX Cloud III – Wired Gaming Headset, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Angled 53mm Drivers, DTS, Memory Foam, Durable Frame, Ultra-Clear 10mm Mic, USB-C, USB-A, 3.5mm – Black (727A8AA)View Details
₹6,990
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1View Details
₹2,995
Most trusted brandLogitech G 733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Over-Ear Headphones with Suspension Over Ear Headband, LIGHTSYNC RGB, Blue VO!CE Mic Technology and PRO-G Audio Drivers - BlackView Details
₹14,995
Imagine losing a whole Search and Destroy match just because your team member couldn’t listen to what you said. To prevent that from happening again, get yourself a nice set of wired headphones with a mic so your teammates can hear you clearly.
Now, you could just go with the most expensive one on the market and call it a day. But if you don’t want to splurge, we have this list made especially for you. You’ll get the best quality without spending a fortune. Our list includes the top brands, so if you prefer a brand, it makes choosing one easy.
The JBL Quantum 100 is designed for gamers who demand clarity and comfort without breaking the bank. Its 40 mm dynamic drivers deliver the trademark JBL Quantum Sound Signature, from the faintest whisper to the most thunderous explosion.
A detachable boom microphone ensures voice comms stay crisp and clear, while the memory-foam earcups and lightweight headband guarantee hours of fatigue-free play. With seamless compatibility across PC, consoles, mobile and VR, this headset offers versatile, high-quality audio for every gaming setup.
Excellent multi-platform support
Plush memory-foam cushioning
No in-line volume control
Limited EQ customisation
JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find these headphones excellent for gaming, with solid build quality and a comfortable fit. However, opinions on sound quality and mic functionality are mixed, and value for money is debated.
Why choose this product?
Great choice for gaming comfort and durability, but consider potential issues with mic reliability and inconsistent sound performance.
The Razer Kraken X Lite offers a feather-light solution for immersive gaming. Weighing just 230 g, it won’t weigh you down during marathon sessions, yet still packs 40 mm custom-tuned drivers capable of PC-only 7.1 surround sound.
A bendable cardioid microphone uses noise-cancelling technology to cut ambient distractions, while its robust frame withstands daily use. Compatible with PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, the Kraken X Lite is the ideal blend of comfort, durability and audio precision.
Remarkably light and comfy
Clear voice pickup
Surround effect limited to PC
Plastic finish feels less premium
Razer Kraken X Lite Ultralight Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound Capable - Lightweight Frame - Bendable Cardioid Microphone - for PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Classic Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the comfort and design, but report mixed sound quality and mic issues. Value for money opinions are divided.
Why choose this product?
Great for casual gaming with good comfort and build, though call audio and pricing may disappoint.
HyperX Cloud III is engineered for gamers who prioritise comfort and immersive audio. Its angled 53 mm drivers, tuned by HyperX’s audio experts, deliver dynamic, detailed soundscapes, further enhanced by a lifetime DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio licence. Premium memory-foam cushions and a reinforced metal frame ensure durability and day-long comfort.
The ultra-clear noise-cancelling microphone with LED mute indicator guarantees crisp voice chat, while versatile connectivity (USB-C, USB-A, 3.5 mm) lets you game on PC, consoles and mobile devices with ease.
Exceptional 3D sound immersion
Sturdy metal frame and plush padding
Bulky for on-the-go use
Premium features add to cost
HyperX Cloud III – Wired Gaming Headset, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Angled 53mm Drivers, DTS, Memory Foam, Durable Frame, Ultra-Clear 10mm Mic, USB-C, USB-A, 3.5mm – Black (727A8AA)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find these headphones great for gaming and Discord, with clear mic quality, solid build, and comfort. Some report mic feedback issues. Overall, good value for budget use.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for budget gaming and streaming, offering comfort, a clear microphone, and decent build—though some users may face minor audio feedback issues.
The Razer BlackShark V2 X combines high-precision audio and lightweight comfort for competitive gamers. Its 50 mm Triforce Titanium drivers split highs, mids and lows for refined sound, while Windows-only 7.1 surround sound enhances spatial awareness.
Cooling-gel-infused memory-foam ear cushions and a minimal-pressure headband make long sessions effortless. A cardioid noise-isolating microphone filters out background clatter, ensuring your team hears every callout. Durable construction promises reliability across PC, consoles and mobile setups.
Detailed, immersive surround sound
Cooling-gel cushions for comfort
Surround only on Windows
Mic is fixed, not detachable
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the headphones’ comfort, lightweight design, and gaming performance. They’re good value, though some report low sound levels and poor cable quality.
Why choose this product?
A budget-friendly, comfortable choice for gaming and music, with decent noise cancellation—though sound levels and cable durability may not impress all users.
Logitech’s G733 headset blends vibrant style with top-tier performance. Utilising LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, it offers up to 29 hours of untethered play and a 20 m range. Dual-zone LIGHTSYNC RGB lets you personalise lighting across 16.8 million colours via G HUB software.
PRO-G drivers reproduce rich, distortion-free audio, while the detachable Blue VO!CE microphone adds professional-grade voice clarity. A reversible, suspension-style headband and lightweight build ensure comfort throughout marathon gaming or streaming sessions.
Long battery life and solid wireless performance
Highly customisable RGB and vocal filters
No wired audio fallback
Slightly heavier than some rivals
Logitech G 733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Over-Ear Headphones with Suspension Over Ear Headband, LIGHTSYNC RGB, Blue VO!CE Mic Technology and PRO-G Audio Drivers - Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the headphones for gaming and multimedia, praising battery life, comfort, and mic quality. However, sound quality and dongle durability receive mixed feedback.
Why choose this product?
A comfortable, wireless option with good mic and Bluetooth support for PS5 and PC—though sound quality and long-term dongle reliability may vary.
The Razer BlackShark V2 X USB is engineered for esports athletes and streaming enthusiasts. Its 50 mm TriForce Titanium drivers deliver distinct highs, mids and lows, while USB connectivity ensures plug-and-play ease.
The HyperClear cardioid mic rejects ambient noise for immaculate team comms, and hybrid memory-foam cushions wrapped in smooth fabric keep ears cool during intense sessions. At just 240 g, it’s feather-light yet robust, making it ideal for all-day competitive gaming on PC and consoles.
Exceptional mic clarity
Ultra-light, secure fit
Surround sound PC-only
No wireless option
Razer BlackShark V2 X USB Wired Esports Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound - 50mm Drivers - 240g Lightweight Build - Noise Cancelling Mic - Hybrid Memory Foam Cushions - Black-RZ04-04570100-R3M1
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the headset’s comfort, lightweight design, and build quality, calling it great value in its price range. Sound, cable, and mic quality receive mixed feedback.
Why choose this product?
A budget-friendly headset with solid build and comfort, ideal for gamers—though sound volume, cable, and mic performance may vary between units.
The JBL Quantum 100 in striking blue balances performance and affordability for casual and serious gamers alike. Its 40 mm dynamic drivers deliver the acclaimed Quantum Sound Signature, from subtle cues to explosive effects. A detachable directional boom mic with mute switch keeps voice chat pristine.
Memory-foam earcups and a lightweight headband ensure comfort over marathon sessions. With 32 Ω impedance and broad device compatibility plus a one-year warranty, it’s a dependable pick for multi-platform play.
Vibrant colour option
Robust cross-platform support
No in-line controls
Basic bass response
JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the headphones good for gaming and meetings, with clear voice capture. However, sound quality, comfort, and build quality receive mixed reviews, and some face issues with Windows 11 compatibility.
Why choose this product?
A solid choice for gaming and meetings with clear voice capture, but sound quality, comfort, and mic performance may not suit all users, especially on Windows 11.
The Ant Esports H520W World Of Warships Edition combines immersive audio with distinctive naval styling. Its 50 mm drivers produce crisp highs and thunderous lows, while the flip-up high-sensitivity mic mutes instantly for swift silences.
Optimised for Windows Sonic and compatible with Dolby Atmos, it brings surround sound to your PC, consoles and mobile gaming. The closed, over-ear cups isolate noise, and the durable white frame stands out in any setup.
Instant mic mute flip
Immersive, distortion-free audio
Dolby Atmos requires extra purchase
Limited earcup adjustability
Ant Esports H520W World Of Warships Edition Lightweight Gaming Over Ear Wired Headphones with Mic| 3.5MM Jack |50 MM Drivers | Compatible with PC/ PS4 / Xbox One / Nintendo / Mobile (White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the headphones for gaming, especially PUBG, and their appealing design. Sound quality, build, and comfort receive mixed feedback, with concerns over functionality and durability.
Why choose this product?
A budget-friendly option with great gaming performance and cool lighting, but mixed reviews on comfort, build quality, and long-term functionality may affect some users.
Ant Esports’ H520W in black delivers balanced gaming audio without the frills. Its 50 mm over-ear speakers deliver clear highs and solid lows, while sound-isolating cups minimise external distractions.
he lightweight frame keeps fatigue at bay, and the built-in boom mic picks up your voice cleanly for team chat. Plug via the 3.5 mm jack into PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch or mobile. It’s a straightforward, no-nonsense headset for budget-minded gamers.
Affordable, solid audio
Broad device compatibility
No surround-sound support
Mic lacks mute switch
Ant Esports H520W Lightweight Gaming Over Ear Wired Headphones with Mic| 3.5MM Jack |50 MM Drivers | Compatible with PC/ PS4 / Xbox One/Nintendo/Mobile (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the headphones’ value for money, build quality, and suitability for gaming and music. However, sound quality, comfort, and durability receive mixed reviews, with some experiencing low sound, discomfort, and functionality issues.
Why choose this product?
A great value option for gaming and music with solid build quality, but concerns about sound levels, comfort, and occasional malfunctions may affect long-term satisfaction.
The Logitech G435 merges LIGHTSPEED wireless and low-latency Bluetooth into a single, colourful headset weighing just 165 g. Dual beamforming microphones capture clear voice comms without a bulky boom arm.
40 mm drivers deliver balanced, immersive sound compatible with Dolby Atmos, Tempest 3D AudioTech and Windows Sonic. Up to 18 hours of battery life keeps you in-game all day, while its slim, over-ear design and playful accent colours make it perfect for both gaming and on-the-go listening.
Dual wireless modes
Very lightweight and portable
No active noise cancellation
Plastic build feels budget
Logitech G435 Light Speed and Lightweight Gaming Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 18H Battery, Compatible for Dolby Atmos, Pc, Ps4, Ps5, Mobile - (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the lightweight design, comfort, and good value for money. However, sound quality, connectivity, and long-term durability receive mixed reviews, with some reporting charging issues and malfunctions after several months.
Why choose this product?
A budget-friendly wireless option with good comfort and fast Bluetooth connectivity, but potential concerns about sound quality, battery life, and durability may affect long-term use.
Look for a microphone with noise-cancellation, clear voice capture, and adjustable positioning. A flexible, omnidirectional mic ensures optimal sound quality, reducing background noise and enhancing communication for clearer in-game chats with teammates.
Wired headphones tend to offer more reliable sound quality and minimal latency, making them ideal for clear communication. Wireless options provide freedom of movement, but some may experience slight audio lag or connection issues, affecting chat clarity.
Comfort is essential for long gaming sessions. Headphones with cushioned ear cups, adjustable headbands, and lightweight designs prevent discomfort. Prioritising comfort ensures a better overall experience, allowing you to focus on gameplay without distractions or pain.
Headphones
Driver Size
Microphone Type
Compatibility
|JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear (Black)
|40 mm dynamic
|Detachable boom mic
|PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, Mac, VR
|Razer Kraken X Lite Ultralight Gaming Headset
|40 mm custom-tuned
|Bendable cardioid mic
|PC, Xbox, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch
|HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Headset
|53 mm angled
|Noise-cancelling mic
|PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X
|Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired On-Ear Headset
|50 mm Triforce Titanium
|Cardioid noise-isolating mic
|PC, PlayStation 4
|Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset
|PRO-G audio drivers (~40 mm)
|Detachable Blue VO!CE mic
|PC, PlayStation 4
|Razer BlackShark V2 X USB Wired Esports Headset
|50 mm TriForce Titanium
|HyperClear cardioid mic
|PC, PlayStation 4
|JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear (Blue)
|40 mm dynamic
|Detachable boom mic
|PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, Mac, VR
|Ant Esports H520W World Of Warships Edition (White)
|50 mm high-quality
|Flip-up high-sensitivity mic
|PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile
|Ant Esports H520W Lightweight Gaming Headphones (Black)
|50 mm over-ear
|Built-in boom mic
|PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile
|Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED & Bluetooth Wireless Headphones (Black)
|40 mm high-fidelity
|Dual beamforming integrated mic
|PC, PlayStation 4
