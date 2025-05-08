Best headphones with mic for crystal clear chats: Top 10 picks from Razer, HyperX and more for gamers and streamers

Our Picks Best overall Value for money Most trusted brand Budget friendly FAQs

Imagine losing a whole Search and Destroy match just because your team member couldn’t listen to what you said. To prevent that from happening again, get yourself a nice set of wired headphones with a mic so your teammates can hear you clearly.

Now, you could just go with the most expensive one on the market and call it a day. But if you don’t want to splurge, we have this list made especially for you. You’ll get the best quality without spending a fortune. Our list includes the top brands, so if you prefer a brand, it makes choosing one easy.

The JBL Quantum 100 is designed for gamers who demand clarity and comfort without breaking the bank. Its 40 mm dynamic drivers deliver the trademark JBL Quantum Sound Signature, from the faintest whisper to the most thunderous explosion.

A detachable boom microphone ensures voice comms stay crisp and clear, while the memory-foam earcups and lightweight headband guarantee hours of fatigue-free play. With seamless compatibility across PC, consoles, mobile and VR, this headset offers versatile, high-quality audio for every gaming setup.

Specifications Drivers 40 mm dynamic Mic Detachable boom microphone Frequency Response 20 Hz – 20 kHz Impedance 32 Ω Cable Length 120 cm Reasons to buy Excellent multi-platform support Plush memory-foam cushioning Reason to avoid No in-line volume control Limited EQ customisation Click Here to Buy JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find these headphones excellent for gaming, with solid build quality and a comfortable fit. However, opinions on sound quality and mic functionality are mixed, and value for money is debated.

Why choose this product?

Great choice for gaming comfort and durability, but consider potential issues with mic reliability and inconsistent sound performance.

The Razer Kraken X Lite offers a feather-light solution for immersive gaming. Weighing just 230 g, it won’t weigh you down during marathon sessions, yet still packs 40 mm custom-tuned drivers capable of PC-only 7.1 surround sound.

A bendable cardioid microphone uses noise-cancelling technology to cut ambient distractions, while its robust frame withstands daily use. Compatible with PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, the Kraken X Lite is the ideal blend of comfort, durability and audio precision.

Specifications Weight 230 g Drivers 40 mm custom-tuned Mic Bendable cardioid, noise-cancelling Surround Sound 7.1 (PC only) Compatibility PC, Xbox, PS4, Switch Reasons to buy Remarkably light and comfy Clear voice pickup Reason to avoid Surround effect limited to PC Plastic finish feels less premium Click Here to Buy Razer Kraken X Lite Ultralight Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound Capable - Lightweight Frame - Bendable Cardioid Microphone - for PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Classic Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the comfort and design, but report mixed sound quality and mic issues. Value for money opinions are divided.

Why choose this product?

Great for casual gaming with good comfort and build, though call audio and pricing may disappoint.

HyperX Cloud III is engineered for gamers who prioritise comfort and immersive audio. Its angled 53 mm drivers, tuned by HyperX’s audio experts, deliver dynamic, detailed soundscapes, further enhanced by a lifetime DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio licence. Premium memory-foam cushions and a reinforced metal frame ensure durability and day-long comfort.

The ultra-clear noise-cancelling microphone with LED mute indicator guarantees crisp voice chat, while versatile connectivity (USB-C, USB-A, 3.5 mm) lets you game on PC, consoles and mobile devices with ease.

Specifications Drivers 53 mm angled Mic 10 mm noise-cancelling with LED mute Connectivity USB-C, USB-A, 3.5 mm jack Audio DTS Headphone:X Spatial (lifetime) Compatibility PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Reasons to buy Exceptional 3D sound immersion Sturdy metal frame and plush padding Reason to avoid Bulky for on-the-go use Premium features add to cost Click Here to Buy HyperX Cloud III – Wired Gaming Headset, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Angled 53mm Drivers, DTS, Memory Foam, Durable Frame, Ultra-Clear 10mm Mic, USB-C, USB-A, 3.5mm – Black (727A8AA)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find these headphones great for gaming and Discord, with clear mic quality, solid build, and comfort. Some report mic feedback issues. Overall, good value for budget use.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for budget gaming and streaming, offering comfort, a clear microphone, and decent build—though some users may face minor audio feedback issues.

The Razer BlackShark V2 X combines high-precision audio and lightweight comfort for competitive gamers. Its 50 mm Triforce Titanium drivers split highs, mids and lows for refined sound, while Windows-only 7.1 surround sound enhances spatial awareness.

Cooling-gel-infused memory-foam ear cushions and a minimal-pressure headband make long sessions effortless. A cardioid noise-isolating microphone filters out background clatter, ensuring your team hears every callout. Durable construction promises reliability across PC, consoles and mobile setups.

Specifications Drivers 50 mm Triforce Titanium Weight Lightweight design Mic Cardioid noise-isolating Surround Sound 7.1 (Windows 10 only) Compatibility PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox, Switch Reasons to buy Detailed, immersive surround sound Cooling-gel cushions for comfort Reason to avoid Surround only on Windows Mic is fixed, not detachable Click Here to Buy Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the headphones’ comfort, lightweight design, and gaming performance. They’re good value, though some report low sound levels and poor cable quality.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly, comfortable choice for gaming and music, with decent noise cancellation—though sound levels and cable durability may not impress all users.

Logitech’s G733 headset blends vibrant style with top-tier performance. Utilising LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, it offers up to 29 hours of untethered play and a 20 m range. Dual-zone LIGHTSYNC RGB lets you personalise lighting across 16.8 million colours via G HUB software.

PRO-G drivers reproduce rich, distortion-free audio, while the detachable Blue VO!CE microphone adds professional-grade voice clarity. A reversible, suspension-style headband and lightweight build ensure comfort throughout marathon gaming or streaming sessions.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 29 hours Wireless Range Up to 20 m Drivers PRO-G audio drivers Mic Detachable with Blue VO!CE filters Lighting Dual-zone LIGHTSYNC RGB Reasons to buy Long battery life and solid wireless performance Highly customisable RGB and vocal filters Reason to avoid No wired audio fallback Slightly heavier than some rivals Click Here to Buy Logitech G 733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Over-Ear Headphones with Suspension Over Ear Headband, LIGHTSYNC RGB, Blue VO!CE Mic Technology and PRO-G Audio Drivers - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the headphones for gaming and multimedia, praising battery life, comfort, and mic quality. However, sound quality and dongle durability receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

A comfortable, wireless option with good mic and Bluetooth support for PS5 and PC—though sound quality and long-term dongle reliability may vary.

The Razer BlackShark V2 X USB is engineered for esports athletes and streaming enthusiasts. Its 50 mm TriForce Titanium drivers deliver distinct highs, mids and lows, while USB connectivity ensures plug-and-play ease.

The HyperClear cardioid mic rejects ambient noise for immaculate team comms, and hybrid memory-foam cushions wrapped in smooth fabric keep ears cool during intense sessions. At just 240 g, it’s feather-light yet robust, making it ideal for all-day competitive gaming on PC and consoles.

Specifications Drivers 50 mm TriForce Titanium Connectivity USB wired Mic HyperClear cardioid, noise-cancelling Weight 240 g ultra-light build Cushions Hybrid memory-foam Reasons to buy Exceptional mic clarity Ultra-light, secure fit Reason to avoid Surround sound PC-only No wireless option Click Here to Buy Razer BlackShark V2 X USB Wired Esports Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound - 50mm Drivers - 240g Lightweight Build - Noise Cancelling Mic - Hybrid Memory Foam Cushions - Black-RZ04-04570100-R3M1

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the headset’s comfort, lightweight design, and build quality, calling it great value in its price range. Sound, cable, and mic quality receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly headset with solid build and comfort, ideal for gamers—though sound volume, cable, and mic performance may vary between units.

The JBL Quantum 100 in striking blue balances performance and affordability for casual and serious gamers alike. Its 40 mm dynamic drivers deliver the acclaimed Quantum Sound Signature, from subtle cues to explosive effects. A detachable directional boom mic with mute switch keeps voice chat pristine.

Memory-foam earcups and a lightweight headband ensure comfort over marathon sessions. With 32 Ω impedance and broad device compatibility plus a one-year warranty, it’s a dependable pick for multi-platform play.

Specifications Drivers 40 mm dynamic Impedance 32 Ω Frequency Response 20 Hz–20 kHz Mic Detachable boom, mute switch Warranty 1 year manufacturer Reasons to buy Vibrant colour option Robust cross-platform support Reason to avoid No in-line controls Basic bass response Click Here to Buy JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the headphones good for gaming and meetings, with clear voice capture. However, sound quality, comfort, and build quality receive mixed reviews, and some face issues with Windows 11 compatibility.

Why choose this product?

A solid choice for gaming and meetings with clear voice capture, but sound quality, comfort, and mic performance may not suit all users, especially on Windows 11.

The Ant Esports H520W World Of Warships Edition combines immersive audio with distinctive naval styling. Its 50 mm drivers produce crisp highs and thunderous lows, while the flip-up high-sensitivity mic mutes instantly for swift silences.

Optimised for Windows Sonic and compatible with Dolby Atmos, it brings surround sound to your PC, consoles and mobile gaming. The closed, over-ear cups isolate noise, and the durable white frame stands out in any setup.

Specifications Drivers 50 mm high-quality Mic Flip-up, high-sensitivity Surround Sound Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos ready Jack 3.5 mm gold-plated Colour White World Of Warships livery Reasons to buy Instant mic mute flip Immersive, distortion-free audio Reason to avoid Dolby Atmos requires extra purchase Limited earcup adjustability Click Here to Buy Ant Esports H520W World Of Warships Edition Lightweight Gaming Over Ear Wired Headphones with Mic| 3.5MM Jack |50 MM Drivers | Compatible with PC/ PS4 / Xbox One / Nintendo / Mobile (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the headphones for gaming, especially PUBG, and their appealing design. Sound quality, build, and comfort receive mixed feedback, with concerns over functionality and durability.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly option with great gaming performance and cool lighting, but mixed reviews on comfort, build quality, and long-term functionality may affect some users.

Ant Esports’ H520W in black delivers balanced gaming audio without the frills. Its 50 mm over-ear speakers deliver clear highs and solid lows, while sound-isolating cups minimise external distractions.

he lightweight frame keeps fatigue at bay, and the built-in boom mic picks up your voice cleanly for team chat. Plug via the 3.5 mm jack into PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch or mobile. It’s a straightforward, no-nonsense headset for budget-minded gamers.

Specifications Drivers 50 mm over-ear Mic Built-in boom, noise-isolating Jack 3.5 mm TRRS Noise Control Sound isolation cups Colour Matte black Reasons to buy Affordable, solid audio Broad device compatibility Reason to avoid No surround-sound support Mic lacks mute switch Click Here to Buy Ant Esports H520W Lightweight Gaming Over Ear Wired Headphones with Mic| 3.5MM Jack |50 MM Drivers | Compatible with PC/ PS4 / Xbox One/Nintendo/Mobile (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the headphones’ value for money, build quality, and suitability for gaming and music. However, sound quality, comfort, and durability receive mixed reviews, with some experiencing low sound, discomfort, and functionality issues.

Why choose this product?

A great value option for gaming and music with solid build quality, but concerns about sound levels, comfort, and occasional malfunctions may affect long-term satisfaction.

The Logitech G435 merges LIGHTSPEED wireless and low-latency Bluetooth into a single, colourful headset weighing just 165 g. Dual beamforming microphones capture clear voice comms without a bulky boom arm.

40 mm drivers deliver balanced, immersive sound compatible with Dolby Atmos, Tempest 3D AudioTech and Windows Sonic. Up to 18 hours of battery life keeps you in-game all day, while its slim, over-ear design and playful accent colours make it perfect for both gaming and on-the-go listening.

Specifications Weight 165 g ultra-light Connectivity LIGHTSPEED & Bluetooth Drivers 40 mm high-fidelity Mic Dual beamforming, integrated Battery Life Up to 18 hours Reasons to buy Dual wireless modes Very lightweight and portable Reason to avoid No active noise cancellation Plastic build feels budget Click Here to Buy Logitech G435 Light Speed and Lightweight Gaming Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 18H Battery, Compatible for Dolby Atmos, Pc, Ps4, Ps5, Mobile - (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the lightweight design, comfort, and good value for money. However, sound quality, connectivity, and long-term durability receive mixed reviews, with some reporting charging issues and malfunctions after several months.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly wireless option with good comfort and fast Bluetooth connectivity, but potential concerns about sound quality, battery life, and durability may affect long-term use.

Factors to consider when buying a headphone with mic Audio quality : Look for clear, immersive sound for both gaming and communication. High-quality drivers and sound isolation are essential.

: Look for clear, immersive sound for both gaming and communication. High-quality drivers and sound isolation are essential. Microphone performance : Ensure the mic offers clear voice capture with noise-cancellation features to eliminate background noise.

: Ensure the mic offers clear voice capture with noise-cancellation features to eliminate background noise. Comfort and fit : Choose headphones with adjustable headbands and cushioned ear pads for long-lasting comfort during extended sessions.

: Choose headphones with adjustable headbands and cushioned ear pads for long-lasting comfort during extended sessions. Durability : Opt for durable materials that can withstand wear and tear, especially for intense gaming sessions.

: Opt for durable materials that can withstand wear and tear, especially for intense gaming sessions. Compatibility: Make sure the headphones are compatible with your gaming platform, whether it’s PC, console, or mobile. What should I look for in the microphone of gaming headphones? Look for a microphone with noise-cancellation, clear voice capture, and adjustable positioning. A flexible, omnidirectional mic ensures optimal sound quality, reducing background noise and enhancing communication for clearer in-game chats with teammates.

Are wired or wireless gaming headphones better for clear communication? Wired headphones tend to offer more reliable sound quality and minimal latency, making them ideal for clear communication. Wireless options provide freedom of movement, but some may experience slight audio lag or connection issues, affecting chat clarity.

How important is comfort when choosing headphones with a mic? Comfort is essential for long gaming sessions. Headphones with cushioned ear cups, adjustable headbands, and lightweight designs prevent discomfort. Prioritising comfort ensures a better overall experience, allowing you to focus on gameplay without distractions or pain.

Top 3 features of best headphones with mic

Headphones Driver Size Microphone Type Compatibility JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear (Black) 40 mm dynamic Detachable boom mic PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, Mac, VR Razer Kraken X Lite Ultralight Gaming Headset 40 mm custom-tuned Bendable cardioid mic PC, Xbox, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Headset 53 mm angled Noise-cancelling mic PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired On-Ear Headset 50 mm Triforce Titanium Cardioid noise-isolating mic PC, PlayStation 4 Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset PRO-G audio drivers (~40 mm) Detachable Blue VO!CE mic PC, PlayStation 4 Razer BlackShark V2 X USB Wired Esports Headset 50 mm TriForce Titanium HyperClear cardioid mic PC, PlayStation 4 JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear (Blue) 40 mm dynamic Detachable boom mic PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, Mac, VR Ant Esports H520W World Of Warships Edition (White) 50 mm high-quality Flip-up high-sensitivity mic PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Ant Esports H520W Lightweight Gaming Headphones (Black) 50 mm over-ear Built-in boom mic PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED & Bluetooth Wireless Headphones (Black) 40 mm high-fidelity Dual beamforming integrated mic PC, PlayStation 4

Similar articles for you