We all have meetings at work, phone calls during gym workouts or intense gaming sessions to look forward to and no matter what the need, a headphone with a mic can be the solution we all need. With the growing demand for work-from-home gadgets and also travel headphones, the need for highly equipped headphones with a mic has risen. Now the confusion comes to which one should one pick?

The number of choices available in the market today can be very overwhelming and confusing so to make your life easier, we have made it our job to find the top picks for headphones with a mic for you. After a deep study of the features, brand value, quality, features, and specifications we have curated a top list of the best headphones with mic for you to do a deep dive into and make your selection from.

1. HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset with Mic for PC, DTS Headpone:X (Black)

The HyperX Cloud Core on-ear wired gaming headphone with mic brings gaming to life with DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, offering precise 3D sound for enhanced gaming experiences. Built for comfort, its HyperX memory foam cushions allow for extended gaming sessions, while the durable aluminium frame ensures longevity. Communication with teammates is clear with a detachable noise-cancelling mic certified for Discord and TeamSpeak. Enjoy compatibility on multi-platforms and connect to PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile or VR systems. Whether you're a casual gamer or a competitive player, this headset provides the audio clarity and comfort you need for immersive gameplay.

Specifications of HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset with Mic:

Colour: Black

Connectivity: 3.5 mm Jack

Mic features: Detachable, noise-cancelling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio for immersive gaming experiences Wired connectivity may limit mobility Comfortable HyperX memory foam cushions for extended gaming sessions May not be ideal for casual non-gaming use

2. Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity/Dual Pairing,Voice Assistant App Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

The Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic deliver top sound and call clarity for all-day use. With up to 50 hours of playtime and quick charging, they're perfect for long trips and busy days. Customise your sound with the Sony headphones connect app, and enjoy enhanced music quality that is unparalleled and will make you not settle for anything less. Lightweight and comfortable, they're designed for extended wear. Stay connected with crystal clear hands-free calling and multipoint connectivity, allowing you to switch between two devices seamlessly. With Fast Pair, finding your headphones is quick and easy making it a top pick for headphones with mic.

Specifications of Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic:

Colour: Black

Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth

Mic features: Enabled with voice assistant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Up to 50 hours of playtime for extended use May not provide an immersive sound experience as gaming-focused headphones Crystal clear hands-free calling with multipoint connectivity Bluetooth connection may have latency issues for gaming

3. Sennheiser Epos Pc 7 USB Wired On Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)

The Sennheiser Epos PC 7 USB Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic offer hassle-free communication for all your devices as they are universally compatible. With plug-and-play USB connectivity, simply plug into your USB port and start making calls over the internet. Enjoy lightweight comfort with the ergonomic headband, making it easy to wear for extended periods. Communicate clearly with the noise-cancelling microphone, ensuring your voice is heard without background noise. The single-sided design keeps one ear free, perfect for staying aware of your surroundings while chatting online. Whether you're at home or in the office, these Sennheiser headphones provide convenience and clarity for your communication needs.

Specifications of Sennheiser Epos Pc 7 USB Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic:

Colour: Black

Connectivity: USB

Mic features: Universally compatible

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Universally compatible with plug-and-play USB connectivity Wired connectivity may limit mobility Noise-cancelling microphone ensures clear communication The single-sided design may not be suitable for immersive gaming

Also read: Best wired headphones with mic: Top 9 options for music and gaming

4. Logitech H111 Wired On Ear Headphones With Mic Black

The Logitech H111 Wired On-Ear Headphones With Mic offer versatility and comfort for all your communication needs. Featuring an adjustable headband, you can customize the fit for maximum comfort during extended use. The rotating mic can be positioned on the left or right side, allowing for clear voice capture and background noise reduction. Compatible with computers, smartphones, and tablets, this multi-device headset features a standard 3.5mm audio jack for easy connectivity. Enjoy stereo sound for calls, music, and games, making it perfect for daily use. Simply plug the 3.5mm jack into your device, and you're ready to communicate clearly with friends, family, or colleagues. Compatible with various operating systems, including Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS, this headphone with mic is the perfect pick for you.

Specifications of Logitech H111 Wired On-Ear Headphones With Mic:

Colour: Black

Connectivity: 3.5mm headphone jack

Mic features: 180-degree rotation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile compatibility with various devices and operating systems Wired connectivity may limit mobility Adjustable headband and rotating mic for customized fit and clear voice capture May not provide an immersive sound experience as gaming-focused headphones

Also Read: Best boAt gaming headphones: Upgrade your gaming setup with top 7 incredible options

5. JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Dynamic Drivers, Quantum Sound Signature, Detachable Mic, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible (Black)

The JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic offer immersive gaming audio and crystal-clear communication. Equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers and JBL QuantumSound Signature, you'll experience every sound from subtle footsteps to powerful explosions. The detachable mic ensures clear communication, with a mute feature for added convenience making the overall experience very comfortable for office meetings and more. Enjoy comfort during long gaming sessions with the lightweight and durable headband, featuring memory foam cushioning. Compatible with all gaming platforms, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile, Mac, and VR, these gaming headphones provide versatility for all your gaming needs.

Specifications of JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic:

Colour: Black

Connectivity: 3.5mm headphone jack

Mic features: Detachable mic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive gaming audio with JBL QuantumSound Signature Wired connectivity may limit mobility Detachable mic with a mute feature for clear communication May not be suitable for casual non-gaming use

6. Cosmic Byte GS410 Wired Over-ear Headphones with Mic (Black/Blue, Pack Of 1)

The Cosmic Byte GS410 Wired Over-Ear Headphones with Mic are your soon-to-be choice for gaming, music, and more. Designed primarily for gaming, these headphones offer soft cushion head and ear pads, along with adjustable length hinges for hours of comfortable gameplay. Experience clear sound and deep bass for an immersive audio experience during gaming or listening to your favourite music. Plus, the little smart in-line remote control allows for easy adjustment of sound and mic settings. With a single 3.5mm jack for both sound and mic, these headphones offer convenience and versatility making them the perfect value-for-money choice for headphones with mic.

Specifications of Cosmic Byte GS410 Wired Over-ear Headphones with Mic:

Colour: Black and blue

Connectivity: 3.5mm jack

Mic features: Compact foldable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Soft cushion head and ear pads for comfortable extended use May not provide as clear communication as dedicated call-centred headphones Adjustable length hinges for a customized fit Wired connectivity may limit mobility

7. Lenovo 110 Wired On Ear Headphones with Mic (White)

The Lenovo 110 Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic offers a hassle-free plug-and-play functionality with a 1.8m USB-A cable, perfect for any environment. Designed for online learning, it supports multiple platforms for seamless integration making learning a very easy process. The rotatable boom microphone allows for left or right-side wearing, with an adjustable headband to suit your preferences. Featuring 30mm audio drivers with neodymium magnets, it delivers rich stereo playback and clear calling with passive noise-cancelling. Enjoy unmatched comfort with protein leather and memory foam earcups and an ergonomic design. With a minimalist yet elegant premium look, the Lenovo 110 Stereo USB Headset combines style and durability for all your audio needs.

Specifications of Lenovo 110 Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic:

Colour: White

Connectivity: USB

Mic features: Boom microphone with passive noise cancellation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hassle-free plug-and-play functionality with USB-A connectivity Wired connectivity may limit mobility Rotatable boom microphone with passive noise cancellation for clear calling May not provide an immersive sound experience as gaming-focused headphones

Also read: Elevate your audio experience with the best noise-cancelling headphones

8. Poly by Plantronics - Blackwire 3220 Wired On Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)

The Poly by Plantronics Blackwire 3220 Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic offers seamless connectivity to your PC or Mac via USB-A, making it ideal for users transitioning to a PC for webinars, conference calls, and more. With SoundGuard acoustic limiting, it protects against sounds above 118 dBA for your safety making it a great choice for children during online classes as well. Enjoy clear, natural, and rich audio with wideband audio, a noise-cancelling microphone, and enhanced digital signal processing (DSP), ensuring crystal-clear communication and immersive listening experiences. Whether you're in a meeting, on a call, or listening to music this headphone with a mic is the perfect headphone for you.

Specifications of Poly by Plantronics On-Ear Headphones with Mic:

Colour: Black and red

Connectivity: USB

Mic features: Noise-cancelling microphone

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Seamless connectivity to PC or Mac via USB-A Wired connectivity may limit mobility SoundGuard acoustic limiting protects against sounds above 118 dBA for safety May not provide an immersive sound experience as gaming-focused headphones

Top 3 features of the best headphones with mic:

Best headphones with mic Colour Audio features Special Features HyperX Cloud Core Black DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio Comfortable HyperX memory foam cushions Sony WH-CH520 Black Enhanced music quality with Sony headphones connect app Crystal clear hands-free calling with multipoint connectivity Sennheiser Epos PC 7 Black Clear communication with noise-cancelling microphone Universally compatible with plug-and-play USB connectivity Logitech H111 Black Stereo sound for calls, music, and games Adjustable headband and rotating mic JBL Quantum 100 Black Immersive gaming audio with JBL QuantumSound Signature Detachable mic with mute feature Cosmic Byte GS410 Black and blue Clear sound and deep bass for gaming and music Adjustable length hinges for a customized fit Lenovo 110 White Rich stereo playback and clear calling with passive noise-cancelling Rotatable boom microphone with passive noise cancellation Poly by Plantronics Blackwire 3220 Black and red Clear, natural, and rich audio with wideband audio SoundGuard acoustic limiting protects against sounds above 118 dBA

Also read: Best USB headphones with mic for clear sound quality and comfort

Best value for money headphones with mic:

Cosmic Byte GS410 Wired Over-ear Headphones with Mic

The Cosmic Byte GS410 Wired Over-ear Headphones with Mic embody exceptional value, boasting a comfortable design with adjustable features and commendable sound quality. Whether for gaming, music, or communication needs, these headphones present a compelling proposition, ensuring a satisfying experience across various applications and preferences.

Best overall headphones with mic:

HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset with Mic

The HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset with Mic earns its title as the ultimate choice, excelling in immersive gaming audio, ergonomic comfort, and crystal-clear communication capabilities. Its versatility extends beyond gaming realms, catering seamlessly to both gaming enthusiasts and general users alike, delivering unparalleled audio fidelity and comfort for prolonged usage, irrespective of the task at hand.

How to find the best headphones with a mic?

Selecting the perfect headphones with a mic involves a thoughtful balance of various factors to suit individual needs. Start by identifying the primary purpose, whether it's for gaming, music, or calls. Sound quality is paramount, encompassing clarity, bass, and any specialized features like noise cancellation. Comfort plays a pivotal role in extended wear, emphasizing factors like padding and adjustability. Consider connectivity options, such as wired for reliability or wireless for convenience. Compatibility with devices and durability are also crucial considerations. Lastly, factor in features like in-line controls and budget constraints to make an informed decision tailored to your preferences and requirements.

FAQs

Question : What's the advantage of noise cancellation in headphones with a mic?

Ans : Noise cancellation filters out background noise, ensuring clearer audio during calls or immersive gaming experiences without distractions.

Question : Are wireless headphones with mic suitable for gaming?

Ans : Yes, many wireless headphones offer low latency and high-quality audio transmission, making them ideal for gaming sessions without compromising on communication clarity.

Question : Do all headphones with mic support voice assistants?

Ans : No, not all headphones have voice assistant integration. It depends on the model and brand, so check the specifications for compatibility with your preferred voice assistant.

Question : Can I use headphones with a mic for online meetings and calls?

Ans : Absolutely. Headphones with mics are designed for clear communication, making them perfect for virtual meetings, conference calls, and online conversations across various platforms.

