When it comes to staying warm in winter, a heater for large rooms is essential to ensure your space remains comfortable and cosy. Whether you have an open-plan living area or a spacious bedroom, finding the right heater can make all the difference. With so many options available, choosing one that efficiently heats a larger space without driving up your energy bills can be challenging.
In this article, we'll explore some of the best heaters designed to provide optimal warmth for large rooms. From oil-filled radiators to energy-efficient convection models, we’ll cover a range of options to suit different needs and preferences. You'll learn about their features, performance, and energy consumption, helping you make an informed decision to keep your home toasty throughout the colder months. With the right heater, you can enjoy both comfort and savings without compromising on warmth.
The Orpat OEH-1220 is a 2000-watt fan heater ideal for spot heating in small to medium rooms up to 250 sq. ft. It features a durable 100% pure copper wire motor for a longer lifespan. The heater offers two heat settings (1000 watts and 2000 watts) and includes essential safety features such as a safety mesh grill, cool-touch body, thermal cut-off, and overheat protection. It is made of plastic and metal and requires a 15A plug for operation. While efficient, it produces some noise due to the fan.
Ideal for spot heating in small rooms
Includes safety features for added protection
Produces noticeable fan noise
Requires a 15A plug; not compatible with standard sockets
Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers loved the space heater's quality, value for money, compact size, ease of use, and durability. It's great for small rooms and easy to carry, though some find heating efficiency mixed.
Why choose this product?
Choose this space heater for its affordability, portability, and reliability, ideal for small rooms and everyday use.
Also read: Keep the cold at bay with these top selections of room heaters from Havells, Bajaj and others for home use
The Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater is a 2000W compact heater with two heating modes for customised comfort. It can be placed horizontally for general warmth or vertically to heat specific areas like feet. Designed for efficiency, it features a 100% copper motor for durability and a high-speed 2300 RPM motor for quick heating. The heater ensures safety with advanced overheat protection and temperature control. Perfect for winter, it includes two adjustable heating elements of 1000W each. Additionally, the product comes with a 1-year replacement warranty, ensuring reliability and peace of mind.
Compact design with two placement options
Reliable performance with 100% copper motor
Limited to smaller rooms for heating
No thermostat or digital temperature control
Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | White
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers loved the product’s quality, heating capacity, and value for money. They praised its reliability, efficiency, ease of use, and design, though some reported functionality issues.
Why choose this product?
Choose this product for its reliable performance, two heating modes, ease of use, and efficient design.
The Havells 11-Fin Hestio Straight Fin Oil-Filled Radiator is a powerful 2900W heater designed to provide efficient and long-lasting warmth. It features thermostatic heat control with three power settings (1000W/1500W/2500W) and a 400W PTC fan heater for quick heating. Superior-grade oil ensures durability and optimal heating performance. The appliance prioritises safety, meets the standards and includes an easy-to-use inclined control panel. With retractable wheels and a built-in handle for easy movement, it offers user comfort and stability. Compact and thoughtfully designed, it is perfect for homes requiring reliable heating during winter.
Long-lasting heat with superior oil quality
Safety ensured with IS 302-2-30 compliance
Not ideal for very large spaces
Higher power consumption (2900W total)
Havells 11 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR | 2900 Watt, Thermostatic heat control with 3 power settings & PTC fan control | Superior grade oil for long-lasting heat | (Pack of 1, Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers loved its value for money, quiet operation, and durable design but some were concerned about its high power consumption and short power cord.
Why choose this product?
Choose this heater for its affordability, efficiency in saving on electricity, and its quiet, sturdy design.
Also read: Searching for the perfect room heater? Grab the Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus at a great deal on Amazon
The Havells OFR 13 Fin OFR 2900 Watt heater is an efficient electric oil-filled radiator with convection heating. It features 3 heat settings for customised comfort and quick heating using PTC technology. Designed for safety, it comes with overheat protection, a tilt-over switch, and a rear safety cover. Its thermostatic heat control ensures consistent warmth, while castor wheels allow easy mobility. With a cord storage feature, this heater is practical and convenient for home use.
Quick heating with PTC fan
Safety features ensure protection
Heavy and difficult to move (41 lbs)
Slightly expensive for the features
Havells OFR 13 Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting DUO Tech PTC & OFR (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers loved the design and effectiveness of the heater. However, opinions vary on its heating ability, noise level, power consumption, and overall value for money.
Why choose this product?
Choose this heater for its stylish design and ability to warm small spaces efficiently. Consider if low noise and energy efficiency are priorities.
The Morphy Richards 13 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater with a 400W PTC ceramic fan ensures efficient and noiseless heating, making it perfect for full-room warmth during winters. It features an adjustable thermostat for personalised comfort and overheats protection for safety. Designed for easy mobility with castor wheels, this heater also offers an ergonomic switch for convenient operation. With a total power of 2900W and a 2-year brand warranty, it is both reliable and user-friendly, ensuring a cosy experience during cold days.
Noiseless operation for peaceful heating
Includes overheat protection for safety
Higher energy consumption at 2900W
Relatively expensive compared to others
Morphy Richards 13 Fin Ofr Room Heater For Home|2500W Convection Oil Filled Room Heater|400W Ptc Cermanic Fan Heater|Overheat Protection|Easy Mobility|2 Year Warranty By Brand|Grey.,2900 Watts
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers loved the product's quality and brand, but some reported issues with build quality, defective parts, and wheel quality. Opinions vary on heating efficiency, performance, and value for money.
Why choose this product?
Choose this product for its overall quality, brand reliability, and effective performance, though be mindful of occasional build or wheel quality concerns.
Also read: Looking for the best room heater for your requirement? See our top recommendations for this winter season
The Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W Oil Filled Room Heater ensures efficient heating with its 2900W power and three heat settings (1000W, 1500W, and 2500W) for customised comfort. It features DuraProtek technology with anti-leak fins, ensuring durability and safety. Designed with international styling, it also includes a 400W PTC ceramic fan heater for better performance. Quadra safety features like an adjustable thermostat, manual and auto thermal cut-outs, and a safety tilt switch ensure safe operation. Suitable for home use, this heater comes with a reliable 3-year warranty.
Efficient with 2900W power consumption
Multiple safety features for secure operation
May be heavy and bulky to move around
May take some time to heat up large rooms effectively
Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W Oil Filled Room Heater For Home|Easy Breathing*|DuraProtek™-Anti-leak fins|3-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater|3-Heat Setting 1000W/1500W/2500W|Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers loved how the heater warms rooms quickly, making winter mornings cosy. They appreciate its value, ease of use, and colour options, though opinions vary on heating ability and noise.
Why choose this product?
Choose this heater for its fast heating, affordability, and user-friendly design. It's a great option for quick warmth on chilly mornings with multiple colour choices to suit your space.
The TEKCOOL Portable Room Heater is a 1500W heater ideal for small rooms and offices. It has three heating modes: natural wind, low heating (900W), and high heating (1500W), ensuring quick warmth in minutes. The heater features a 2-second fast heating function, an adjustable thermostat, and is compact and portable with a built-in handle. It offers advanced safety features, including overheat protection and a tip-over switch that automatically shuts the unit off when necessary. This quiet, efficient heater is perfect for personal use, providing reliable warmth without disturbing noise.
Portable and easy to carry
Advanced safety features
Limited to small spaces
May not heat larger rooms effectively
Heater For Room In Winter TEKCOOL Portable Room Heater | 1500W | 3 Heating Mode | Advanced Overheat Protection | Safety Quiet Heating, Multiple Protection, Portable Heater for Office Room Desk Use
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers loved the space heater’s value for money, build quality, and safety features, praising its compact size, heat retention, and suitability for small to medium spaces.
Why choose this product?
Choose this space heater for efficient heating, portability, safety features like overheating protection, and its budget-friendly price, perfect for winter use.
Also read: First-time buyers’ dilemma: Choosing simple vs feature-packed room heaters based on needs, cost, and power supply
The Havells Room Heater 2000Watt Pacifio uses Micathermic technology to provide quick and efficient heating. The mica stone heating element ensures rapid heat distribution, warming up large areas effortlessly. It operates silently without a fan, making it ideal for quiet environments. The heater also promotes comfortable breathing as it does not deplete oxygen, while its anti-dryness feature maintains humidity levels in the room. With two heat settings, this heater offers flexibility and is backed by a 2-year warranty. The design combines black and rose gold, adding an elegant touch to any room.
Rapid and efficient heating
Silent operation for a peaceful environment
May not be ideal for extremely large rooms
Limited portability due to its size
Havells Room Heater 2000Watt Pacifio Mica|Micathermic Technology for Rapid&Instant Heating|Silent Operation,Comfortable Breathing&Anti Dryness|2 Heat Setting|2 Year Warranty|Black&Rose Gold
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers loved the build quality, size, and ease of use, though some disagreed on its functionality, heating performance, and safety.
Why choose this product?
Choose this space heater for its compact design, simple operation, and suitability for small rooms.
To choose the right size, consider the room’s square footage and insulation. Generally, you need about 10 watts of heating power per square foot. Larger rooms may require multiple units or higher-powered models to ensure even warmth.
Yes, energy-efficient heaters help lower electricity bills while providing consistent warmth. Models with energy-saving features, such as timers and thermostats, reduce unnecessary heating, making them a smart long-term investment.
Some heaters are designed to cover large open spaces or multiple rooms, particularly convection and fan-assisted models. However, you may need more than one heater for maximum coverage in separate, closed-off rooms.
Power Output: Choose heaters with higher wattage (2000W–2900W) for large rooms to ensure adequate warmth.
Heating Method: Oil-filled radiators are efficient for long-term heating, while fan-based heaters provide quick spot heating.
Heat Settings: Adjustable settings allow flexibility to control energy consumption and room temperature.
Safety Features: Look for overheat protection, thermal cut-offs, tilt switches, and cool-touch bodies for safe operation.
Room Size Compatibility: Verify the heater’s capacity matches your room size. Oil heaters excel in large spaces, while smaller fan heaters suit medium rooms.
Noise Level: Fan heaters tend to be noisy, whereas oil-filled heaters and micathermic heaters operate silently.
Portability: Features like wheels, handles, and compact designs ensure the heater can be moved easily.
Energy Efficiency: Opt for heaters with thermostats or programmable timers to save on energy bills.
Heaters for large room
Power
Heat Settings
Features
|Orpat OEH-1220
|2000W
|2 settings: 1000W, 2000W
|Overheat protection, Durable copper wire motor
|Orient Electric Areva Portable Heater
|2000W
|2 settings: 1000W, 2000W
|Compact design, Horizontal & vertical placement
|Havells 11-Fin Hestio OFR
|2900W
|3 settings: 1000W, 1500W, 2500W
|Thermostatic control, Superior oil heating
|Havells OFR 13 Fin OFR
|2900W
|3 settings: 1000W, 1500W, 2500W
|Tilt-over switch, Quick heating PTC fan
|Morphy Richards 13 Fin OFR
|2900W
|3 settings: 1000W, 1500W, 2500W
|Noiseless operation, Safety auto shutoff
|Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin
|2900W
|3 settings: 1000W, 1500W, 2500W
|Quadra safety features, Anti-leak fins
|TEKCOOL Portable Room Heater
|1500W
|3 settings: 900W, 1500W
|Compact design, Fast 2-second heating
|Havells Room Heater Pacifio
|2000W
|2 settings
|Silent operation, Micathermic technology
