Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best heater for large rooms: Top 10 picks to keep your space warm and inviting this winter

Best heater for large rooms: Top 10 picks to keep your space warm and inviting this winter

Amit Rahi

A heater for large rooms can transform your space into a warm, comfortable haven during colder months. Explore top options that provide efficient heating, energy savings, and effective coverage for big areas, ensuring warmth and comfort throughout the winter

Keep large rooms cosy with the perfect heater for efficient, reliable warmth.
Our Picks

Our Picks

When it comes to staying warm in winter, a heater for large rooms is essential to ensure your space remains comfortable and cosy. Whether you have an open-plan living area or a spacious bedroom, finding the right heater can make all the difference. With so many options available, choosing one that efficiently heats a larger space without driving up your energy bills can be challenging.

In this article, we'll explore some of the best heaters designed to provide optimal warmth for large rooms. From oil-filled radiators to energy-efficient convection models, we’ll cover a range of options to suit different needs and preferences. You'll learn about their features, performance, and energy consumption, helping you make an informed decision to keep your home toasty throughout the colder months. With the right heater, you can enjoy both comfort and savings without compromising on warmth.

The Orpat OEH-1220 is a 2000-watt fan heater ideal for spot heating in small to medium rooms up to 250 sq. ft. It features a durable 100% pure copper wire motor for a longer lifespan. The heater offers two heat settings (1000 watts and 2000 watts) and includes essential safety features such as a safety mesh grill, cool-touch body, thermal cut-off, and overheat protection. It is made of plastic and metal and requires a 15A plug for operation. While efficient, it produces some noise due to the fan.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220

Specifications

Power
2000 watts
Room Size
Up to 250 sq. ft.
Two Heat Settings
1000W and 2000W
Safety Features
Overheat protection, thermal cut-off
Material
Plastic and metal body
Motor
100% pure copper wire for long life

Reasons to buy

Ideal for spot heating in small rooms

Includes safety features for added protection

Reasons to avoid

Produces noticeable fan noise

Requires a 15A plug; not compatible with standard sockets

Click Here to Buy

Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the space heater's quality, value for money, compact size, ease of use, and durability. It's great for small rooms and easy to carry, though some find heating efficiency mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this space heater for its affordability, portability, and reliability, ideal for small rooms and everyday use.

Also read: Keep the cold at bay with these top selections of room heaters from Havells, Bajaj and others for home use

The Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater is a 2000W compact heater with two heating modes for customised comfort. It can be placed horizontally for general warmth or vertically to heat specific areas like feet. Designed for efficiency, it features a 100% copper motor for durability and a high-speed 2300 RPM motor for quick heating. The heater ensures safety with advanced overheat protection and temperature control. Perfect for winter, it includes two adjustable heating elements of 1000W each. Additionally, the product comes with a 1-year replacement warranty, ensuring reliability and peace of mind.

Specifications of Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater

Specifications

Power
2000W
Two Heating Modes
1000W and 2000W
Placement
Horizontal & Vertical Mount
Motor
100% Copper for durability
Speed
2300 RPM high-speed motor
Safety
Overheat protection and temperature control

Reasons to buy

Compact design with two placement options

Reliable performance with 100% copper motor

Reasons to avoid

Limited to smaller rooms for heating

No thermostat or digital temperature control

Click Here to Buy

Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the product’s quality, heating capacity, and value for money. They praised its reliability, efficiency, ease of use, and design, though some reported functionality issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its reliable performance, two heating modes, ease of use, and efficient design.

The Havells 11-Fin Hestio Straight Fin Oil-Filled Radiator is a powerful 2900W heater designed to provide efficient and long-lasting warmth. It features thermostatic heat control with three power settings (1000W/1500W/2500W) and a 400W PTC fan heater for quick heating. Superior-grade oil ensures durability and optimal heating performance. The appliance prioritises safety, meets the standards and includes an easy-to-use inclined control panel. With retractable wheels and a built-in handle for easy movement, it offers user comfort and stability. Compact and thoughtfully designed, it is perfect for homes requiring reliable heating during winter.

Specifications of Havells 11-Fin Hestio Straight Fin Oil-Filled Radiator

Specifications

Power Output
2900W
Oil Type
Superior-grade oil for long-lasting heat
Safety Standard
IS 302-2-30 compliant for electrical safety
Control Options
Thermostatic heat control with three power settings
Mobility Features
Retractable wheels and pull-out handle
Design
Inclined control panel for easy access

Reasons to buy

Long-lasting heat with superior oil quality

Safety ensured with IS 302-2-30 compliance

Reasons to avoid

Not ideal for very large spaces

Higher power consumption (2900W total)

Click Here to Buy

Havells 11 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR | 2900 Watt, Thermostatic heat control with 3 power settings & PTC fan control | Superior grade oil for long-lasting heat | (Pack of 1, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved its value for money, quiet operation, and durable design but some were concerned about its high power consumption and short power cord.

Why choose this product?

Choose this heater for its affordability, efficiency in saving on electricity, and its quiet, sturdy design.

Also read: Searching for the perfect room heater? Grab the Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus at a great deal on Amazon

The Havells OFR 13 Fin OFR 2900 Watt heater is an efficient electric oil-filled radiator with convection heating. It features 3 heat settings for customised comfort and quick heating using PTC technology. Designed for safety, it comes with overheat protection, a tilt-over switch, and a rear safety cover. Its thermostatic heat control ensures consistent warmth, while castor wheels allow easy mobility. With a cord storage feature, this heater is practical and convenient for home use.

Specifications of Havells OFR 13 Fin OFR 2900 Watt heater

Specifications

Power Output
2900 Watts
Power Source
Electric
Heating Method
Convection
Weight
41.36 pounds
3 Power Settings
1000W, 1500W, 2500W (plus 400W for fan)
Safety Features
Overheat protection, tilt-over switch

Reasons to buy

Quick heating with PTC fan

Safety features ensure protection

Reasons to avoid

Heavy and difficult to move (41 lbs)

Slightly expensive for the features

Click Here to Buy

Havells OFR 13 Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting DUO Tech PTC & OFR (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the design and effectiveness of the heater. However, opinions vary on its heating ability, noise level, power consumption, and overall value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose this heater for its stylish design and ability to warm small spaces efficiently. Consider if low noise and energy efficiency are priorities.

The Morphy Richards 13 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater with a 400W PTC ceramic fan ensures efficient and noiseless heating, making it perfect for full-room warmth during winters. It features an adjustable thermostat for personalised comfort and overheats protection for safety. Designed for easy mobility with castor wheels, this heater also offers an ergonomic switch for convenient operation. With a total power of 2900W and a 2-year brand warranty, it is both reliable and user-friendly, ensuring a cosy experience during cold days.

Specifications of Morphy Richards 13 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater

Specifications

Power Output
2900 Watts (2500W + 400W PTC fan heater)
Type
13 Fin Oil Filled Radiator
Fan Heater
400W PTC ceramic fan for enhanced heating efficiency
Safety Features
Overheat protection, safety tilt, and auto thermal shutoff
Mobility
Castor wheels and mounting plate for easy portability and setup
Warranty
2-year warranty by the brand

Reasons to buy

Noiseless operation for peaceful heating

Includes overheat protection for safety

Reasons to avoid

Higher energy consumption at 2900W

Relatively expensive compared to others

Click Here to Buy

Morphy Richards 13 Fin Ofr Room Heater For Home|2500W Convection Oil Filled Room Heater|400W Ptc Cermanic Fan Heater|Overheat Protection|Easy Mobility|2 Year Warranty By Brand|Grey.,2900 Watts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the product's quality and brand, but some reported issues with build quality, defective parts, and wheel quality. Opinions vary on heating efficiency, performance, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its overall quality, brand reliability, and effective performance, though be mindful of occasional build or wheel quality concerns.

Also read: Looking for the best room heater for your requirement? See our top recommendations for this winter season

The Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W Oil Filled Room Heater ensures efficient heating with its 2900W power and three heat settings (1000W, 1500W, and 2500W) for customised comfort. It features DuraProtek technology with anti-leak fins, ensuring durability and safety. Designed with international styling, it also includes a 400W PTC ceramic fan heater for better performance. Quadra safety features like an adjustable thermostat, manual and auto thermal cut-outs, and a safety tilt switch ensure safe operation. Suitable for home use, this heater comes with a reliable 3-year warranty.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W Oil Filled Room Heater

Specifications

Power Consumption
2900W
Heat Settings
3 options - 1000W, 1500W, 2500W
Additional Heating
400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater
Safety Features
Quadra safety - adjustable thermostat, thermal cut-outs, and tilt switch
Durability
DuraProtek Anti-leak fins for longer life
Warranty
3 years

Reasons to buy

Efficient with 2900W power consumption

Multiple safety features for secure operation

Reasons to avoid

May be heavy and bulky to move around

May take some time to heat up large rooms effectively

Click Here to Buy

Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W Oil Filled Room Heater For Home|Easy Breathing*|DuraProtek™-Anti-leak fins|3-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater|3-Heat Setting 1000W/1500W/2500W|Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved how the heater warms rooms quickly, making winter mornings cosy. They appreciate its value, ease of use, and colour options, though opinions vary on heating ability and noise.

Why choose this product?

Choose this heater for its fast heating, affordability, and user-friendly design. It's a great option for quick warmth on chilly mornings with multiple colour choices to suit your space.

The TEKCOOL Portable Room Heater is a 1500W heater ideal for small rooms and offices. It has three heating modes: natural wind, low heating (900W), and high heating (1500W), ensuring quick warmth in minutes. The heater features a 2-second fast heating function, an adjustable thermostat, and is compact and portable with a built-in handle. It offers advanced safety features, including overheat protection and a tip-over switch that automatically shuts the unit off when necessary. This quiet, efficient heater is perfect for personal use, providing reliable warmth without disturbing noise.

Specifications of TEKCOOL Portable Room Heater is a 1500W heater

Specifications

Power
1500W heat output
Heating modes
natural wind, low (900W), and high (1500W)
Additional heating
2-second fast heating
Features
Adjustable thermostat for temperature control
Safety
Overheat protection and tip-over safety switch

Reasons to buy

Portable and easy to carry

Advanced safety features

Reasons to avoid

Limited to small spaces

May not heat larger rooms effectively

Click Here to Buy

Heater For Room In Winter TEKCOOL Portable Room Heater | 1500W | 3 Heating Mode | Advanced Overheat Protection | Safety Quiet Heating, Multiple Protection, Portable Heater for Office Room Desk Use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the space heater’s value for money, build quality, and safety features, praising its compact size, heat retention, and suitability for small to medium spaces.

Why choose this product?

Choose this space heater for efficient heating, portability, safety features like overheating protection, and its budget-friendly price, perfect for winter use.

Also read: First-time buyers’ dilemma: Choosing simple vs feature-packed room heaters based on needs, cost, and power supply

The Havells Room Heater 2000Watt Pacifio uses Micathermic technology to provide quick and efficient heating. The mica stone heating element ensures rapid heat distribution, warming up large areas effortlessly. It operates silently without a fan, making it ideal for quiet environments. The heater also promotes comfortable breathing as it does not deplete oxygen, while its anti-dryness feature maintains humidity levels in the room. With two heat settings, this heater offers flexibility and is backed by a 2-year warranty. The design combines black and rose gold, adding an elegant touch to any room.

Specifications of Havells Room Heater 2000Watt Pacifio

Specifications

Power
2000 watts
Type
Micathermic technology for rapid heating
Noise
Silent operation (no fan)
Humidity
Maintains humidity levels to prevent dryness
Heat levels
Two heat settings
Warranty
2-year comprehensive warranty

Reasons to buy

Rapid and efficient heating

Silent operation for a peaceful environment

Reasons to avoid

May not be ideal for extremely large rooms

Limited portability due to its size

Click Here to Buy

Havells Room Heater 2000Watt Pacifio Mica|Micathermic Technology for Rapid&Instant Heating|Silent Operation,Comfortable Breathing&Anti Dryness|2 Heat Setting|2 Year Warranty|Black&Rose Gold

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the build quality, size, and ease of use, though some disagreed on its functionality, heating performance, and safety.

Why choose this product?

Choose this space heater for its compact design, simple operation, and suitability for small rooms.

What size heater do I need for a large room?

To choose the right size, consider the room’s square footage and insulation. Generally, you need about 10 watts of heating power per square foot. Larger rooms may require multiple units or higher-powered models to ensure even warmth.

Are energy-efficient heaters worth the investment?

Yes, energy-efficient heaters help lower electricity bills while providing consistent warmth. Models with energy-saving features, such as timers and thermostats, reduce unnecessary heating, making them a smart long-term investment.

Can a heater for large rooms heat multiple areas?

Some heaters are designed to cover large open spaces or multiple rooms, particularly convection and fan-assisted models. However, you may need more than one heater for maximum coverage in separate, closed-off rooms.

Factors to consider when buying a heater for large room

Power Output: Choose heaters with higher wattage (2000W–2900W) for large rooms to ensure adequate warmth.

Heating Method: Oil-filled radiators are efficient for long-term heating, while fan-based heaters provide quick spot heating.

Heat Settings: Adjustable settings allow flexibility to control energy consumption and room temperature.

Safety Features: Look for overheat protection, thermal cut-offs, tilt switches, and cool-touch bodies for safe operation.

Room Size Compatibility: Verify the heater’s capacity matches your room size. Oil heaters excel in large spaces, while smaller fan heaters suit medium rooms.

Noise Level: Fan heaters tend to be noisy, whereas oil-filled heaters and micathermic heaters operate silently.

Portability: Features like wheels, handles, and compact designs ensure the heater can be moved easily.

Energy Efficiency: Opt for heaters with thermostats or programmable timers to save on energy bills.

Top 3 features of best heaters for large room

Heaters for large room

Power

Heat Settings

Features

Orpat OEH-12202000W2 settings: 1000W, 2000WOverheat protection, Durable copper wire motor
Orient Electric Areva Portable Heater2000W2 settings: 1000W, 2000WCompact design, Horizontal & vertical placement
Havells 11-Fin Hestio OFR2900W3 settings: 1000W, 1500W, 2500WThermostatic control, Superior oil heating
Havells OFR 13 Fin OFR2900W3 settings: 1000W, 1500W, 2500WTilt-over switch, Quick heating PTC fan
Morphy Richards 13 Fin OFR2900W3 settings: 1000W, 1500W, 2500WNoiseless operation, Safety auto shutoff
Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin2900W3 settings: 1000W, 1500W, 2500WQuadra safety features, Anti-leak fins
TEKCOOL Portable Room Heater1500W3 settings: 900W, 1500WCompact design, Fast 2-second heating
Havells Room Heater Pacifio2000W2 settingsSilent operation, Micathermic technology

FAQs

Question : What type of heater is best for large rooms?

Ans : Oil-filled radiators and micathermic heaters are ideal for large rooms as they provide consistent and efficient heating.

Question : How much power does a heater need for a large room?

Ans : A heater with 2000W–2900W power output is suitable for large rooms, ensuring sufficient warmth during winter.

Question : Are oil-filled radiators energy-efficient?

Ans : Yes, oil-filled radiators maintain heat for longer periods even after being turned off, reducing energy consumption.

Question : Do heaters for large rooms make noise?

Ans : Micathermic and oil-filled heaters operate silently, while fan-based heaters may produce some noise.

Question : What safety features should I look for in a room heater?

Ans : Key safety features include overheat protection, tilt-over switches, thermal cut-offs, and cool-touch exteriors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
