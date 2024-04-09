Experience immersive entertainment with the best Hisense TV. Stunning 4K resolution, vibrant colours and smart features make it a top choice for your home theatre.

If you are looking for the ultimate viewing experience at home then look no further than Hisense TVs. Hisense has been a leading name in the TV industry, known for delivering exceptional picture quality, innovative features, and stylish designs. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports fanatic, or a casual viewer, Hisense TVs offer something to everyone.

With stunning 4K resolution, Hisense TVs bring every detail to life, ensuring sharp images and vibrant colours that pop off the screen. The high dynamic range (HDR) technology enhances contrast and colour accuracy, providing a more realistic and immersive viewing experience. Hisense's smart TV platform allows you to access a world of entertainment, with popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube built right in.

But it's not just about picture quality; Hisense TVs also have features to enhance your viewing pleasure. From advanced audio technologies for a cinematic sound experience to sleek designs that complement any decor, Hisense TVs are designed to elevate your home entertainment setup.

1. Hisense 189 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Hisense 75-inch bezel-less TV offers 4K resolution paired with 120 Hz high refresh rate. This 10-bit display panel creates 1 billion colours for poppy and true-to-life colours. It features ample connectivity options including three HDMI ports and two USB ports for wired connectivity. For wireless connectivity, you get Wi-FI to connect to the internet and stream your favourite shows. Its powerful 36-watt sound output completes the viewing experience with the support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital. You get two years of comprehensive warranty with this TV for your peace of mind.

Specifications of Hisense 189 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 75 Inches

Brand: Hisense

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv, Hotstar, YouTube

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bezel-less Design The sound quality is not the best Dolby Atmos Sound

2. Hisense 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Hisense 43A6K is a 43-inch LED TV with 4K resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It features Google TV, Google Assistant and Chromecast to give you a complete smart TV experience. With HDMI 2.1 with Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR eARC support, you can get a better gaming experience as well. With a bezel-less design, this TV offers a sleek look. It supports various streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. The TV also boasts a 24-watt sound output with Dolby Atmos support. It comes with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 43 inches

Brand: Hisense

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv, Hotstar, YouTube

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 7.4D x 96.3W x 56.6H Centimeters

Resolution: 4K

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bezel-less design enhances the viewing experience Users feel the display lacks depth in colours Supports various streaming services The sound quality is not that great

3. Hisense 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Hisense 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV features a large 50-inch QLED display for high depth in colours and contrast ratio. The 60 Hz refresh rate with VRR is great but it may not be the best for gaming. The speakers create 24 watts of output with the support for Dolby Atmos. With access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Hotstar, this TV provides a wide range of entertainment options. The TV comes with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and Bluetooth connectivity for seamless device integration. Overall, the Hisense TV is a feature-packed option that delivers stunning visuals and audio quality.

Specifications of Hisense 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV:

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Brand: Hisense

Supported Internet Services:Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, Disney Hotstar

Display Technology: QLED

Product Dimensions: 7.4D x 111W x 64.6H Centimeters

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quantum Dot Color for vibrant colors Limited apps availability Dolby Atmos for remarkable sound quality The average refresh rate for gaming

4. Hisense 164 cm Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The large 75-inch Hisense TV provides the best viewing experience for everyone in the family. Whether you want to enjoy your favourite shows or action-packed movies, the large QLED display is perfect. And for all the gamers in the family, it features a 240 Hz refresh rate paired with a 48 Hz to 144 Hz variable refresh rate for smooth gaming. And to connect your gaming consoles to the TV, you get multiple connectivity options including two HDMI ports and two USB ports. Apart from that, you get Wi-FI and Bluetooth to connect the TV to the internet and your favourite accessories.

Specifications of Hisense 164 cm Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Hisense

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, Disney Hotstar

Display Technology: QLED

Product Dimensions: 8.2D x 144.9W x 83.5H Centimeters

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 240 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K resolution Users don’t like the colours of this display Supports popular streaming services

5. Hisense 139 cm Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Hisense 55A7K is a 55-inch LED TV with 4K resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It features Google TV, Google Assistant, and Chromecast for smart functionality. The TV comes with 2.1 channel JBL speakers with a bass woofer, providing immersive sound. With a 10-bit panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support, it delivers vivid and lifelike colors. The TV offers a wide range of connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. It also supports popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: Hisense

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, Hungama, YouTube

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 9.7D x 123.6W x 74H Centimeters

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K resolution for sharp visuals 60 Hz refresh rate may be low for gamers 2.1 channel JBL speakers with a powerful subwoofer

6. Hisense 126 cm Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Hisense 50A7H is a 50-inch LED TV offering 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It features Google TV, Google Assistant, and Chromecast for seamless content streaming. The TV features multiple connectivity options including HDMI ports to connect your consoles or Blu-ray players. You also get WiFi for an internet connection and Bluetooth to connect more devices wirelessly. With support for popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube, you can enjoy a wide range of entertainment. The TV also includes Auto Low Latency Mode for smoother gaming experiences.

Specifications of Hisense 126 cm Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Brand: Hisense

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 7.8D x 111.8W x 67.6H Centimeters

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Google TV for easy content streaming Limited refresh rate of 60 Hz Google Assistant for voice control

7. Hisense 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 65U7K

The Hisense 65U7K is a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV that delivers stunning visuals and immersive sound. With a 240 High Refresh Rate and 384 Full Array Local Dimming Zones, this TV offers crisp, clear images with deep blacks and vibrant colours. It features a powerful 49 Watts Output 2.1 Channel speaker with Subwoofer and Dolby Atmos for exceptional audio quality. The TV is equipped with a Quad-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 8GB storage for smooth performance. Connectivity options include 2 HDMI 2.1 and 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1. Enjoy a seamless viewing experience with the Hisense 65U7K.

Specifications of Hisense 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 65U7K:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 240 High Refresh Rate

Full Array Local Dimming Zones: 384

Sound Output: 49 Watts Output 2.1 Channel Speakers with Subwoofer

Smart Features: Quad-core processor, 3GB RAM + 8GB Storage, Dolby Atmos, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

Connectivity: 2 HDMI 2.1, 2 HDMI2.0 ports, 1 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0 ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large QLED panel for better colour accuracy Limited app support 144 Hz refresh rate

Top 3 features of Hisense TV

Product Name Resolution OS Features Hisense 189 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Google TV Bezel-less Design, Dolby Atmos Sound Hisense 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Google TV Bezel-less design, Supports various streaming services Hisense 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 4K Smart TV Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Atmos Hisense 164 cm Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 4K Smart TV Stunning 4K resolution, Supports popular streaming services Hisense 139 cm Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Google TV Stunning 4K resolution, 2.1 channel JBL speakers Hisense 126 cm Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Google TV Google TV for easy content streaming, Google Assistant Hisense 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 65U7K 4K Smart TV Large QLED panel for better colour accuracy, 144 Hz refresh rate

Best value for money Hisense TV The Hisense 139 cm Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers a stunning 4K resolution with 2.1 channel JBL speakers, providing immersive sound. It supports popular streaming services and features Google TV, Google Assistant, and Chromecast for smart functionality, all at an affordable price point, making it a great value-for-money option.

Best overall Hisense TV The Hisense 189 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV stands out as the best overall product in this list. Its bezel-less design provides an immersive viewing experience, complemented by the Dolby Atmos Sound technology to deliver rich and room-filling audio. With 4K resolution you get to see every detail is crisp and clear, enhancing your entertainment. The TV offers a wide range of connectivity options, including multiple HDMI and USB ports, ensuring you can easily connect your devices. Its smart features, powered by Google TV, provide seamless access to a variety of streaming services, making it a complete entertainment package for any home.

How to find the best Hisense TV? Finding the best Hisense TV involves considering several factors. Start by determining your budget and desired screen size. For the best viewing experience, opt for a model with 4K resolution. Smart features like Google TV can enhance your entertainment options, so look for models that offer this functionality. Audio quality is also important; models with Dolby Atmos support provide immersive sound. Additionally, check for connectivity options like HDMI and USB ports. Reading reviews and comparing specifications can help you find a Hisense TV that meets your needs and offers the best value for your budget.

FAQs Question : Does the Hisense smart TV support popular streaming services? Ans : Yes, the Hisense smart TV supports popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Question : What is the screen resolution of the Hisense smart TV? Ans : The Hisense smart TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp and detailed images. Question : Does the Hisense smart TV feature Dolby Atmos sound? Ans : Yes, the Hisense smart TV comes with Dolby Atmos support for immersive audio quality. Question : How many HDMI ports does the Hisense smart TV have? Ans : The number of HDMI ports varies by model, but most Hisense smart TVs offer multiple HDMI ports for connectivity. Question : What smart features does the Hisense smart TV offer? Ans : The Hisense smart TV comes with Google TV, Google Assistant, and Chromecast for a complete smart TV experience.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

