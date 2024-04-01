In today's digital age, having a reliable home printer is essential. It fulfills a variety of printing needs. It includes documents, school projects, photos, and creative crafts. There are many affordable options available. This will make it easy to find a quality printer that fits your budget. Enter home printers under ₹5000 with a range of budget-friendly printers. They are designed to meet the needs of home users without breaking the bank. It includes compact and space-saving inkjet printers to reliable and cost-effective laser printers. There's a home printer under ₹5000 to suit every need and preference. Brands like HP and Canon offer quality printers at affordable prices. You can trust that you're getting a reliable product that delivers excellent results. Print documents for work, school assignments, or family photos. A home printer under ₹5000 is your go-to solution for all your printing needs. Say goodbye to expensive printing services and enjoy the convenience of having a printer at home that's ready to use whenever you need it. Stay tuned as we explore some of the best home printers under ₹5000 and help you find the perfect printer for your home office or personal use.

1. HP Deskjet 2331

HP Deskjet 2331 is an all-in-one colour printer with print, copy, and scan functions. It features high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity. It offers print speeds of up to 7.5 ppm in black and 5.5 ppm in colour. This HP colour printer with scanner wifi supports a variety of media sizes including A4, B5, A6, and DL envelopes. This printer under 5000 HP features 5 buttons and 2 LED Indicator lights.

Specifications of HP Deskjet 2331:

Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Printing Technology: HP Thermal Inkjet

HP Thermal Inkjet Colour: Purple

Purple Model Name: Deskjet 2331

Deskjet 2331 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality, Decent Print Quality Slow Printing Speed Wireless Printing Higher Running Costs, Limited Paper Tray Capacity

2. Canon Pixma MG2577s

Canon Pixma MG2577s is an all-in-one inkjet colour printer. It has print, scan, and copy functions with a flatbed scanner. It features USB connectivity and is compatible with Windows and Mac OS. The printing speed is 8 ipm in Black and 4 ipm in Colour. It supports A4, Letter, and Legal page sizes. It has manual duplex printing. It is compatible with PG-745 (Black) and CL-746 (Colour) ink cartridges. This small printer under 5000 comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon Pixma MG2577s

Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Printing Technology: Inkjet

Inkjet Colour: Blue/White

Blue/White Model Name: Pixma

Pixma Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality, High-quality prints No wireless connectivity, Slow print speed Quiet operation, Affordable price No automatic duplexing

3. HP DeskJet 2332

HP DeskJet 2332 is an all-in-one printer with print, copy, and scan functions. Get a faster and more reliable connection Hi-Speed USB 2.0. It yields up to 120 pages in black and 75 pages in colour. Get 1-year limited hardware warranty. Print with printing speeds up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour). The printer supports A4, B5, A6, and DL envelope standard media sizes with up to 60-sheet input, and 25-sheet output capacity. Breeze through tasks with 2 LED indicator lights and 5 control panel buttons. With a 1000-page duty cycle, you can print schoolwork, scan office documents, or generate copies.

Specifications of HP DeskJet 2332

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Wired Printing Technology: HP Thermal Inkjet

HP Thermal Inkjet Colour: Grey

Grey Model Name: Deskjet 2332

Deskjet 2332 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality, Compact Design Slow Print Speeds Highly Affordable Lower Print Quality

4. Canon Pixma TS307

The Canon Pixma TS307 is a single-function wireless inkjet colour printer designed for basic printing needs. It has Wi-Fi and USB 2.0 Hi-Speed connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in Color is 4.0 ipm and in Monochrome it is 7.7 ipm. It features borderless printing for Up to 4R size. It supports the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app. It comes with affordable ink cartridges.

Specifications of Canon Pixma TS307

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB

Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology: Inkjet

Inkjet Colour: Black

Black Model Name: Pixma

Pixma Printer Output: Color

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity Printing function only Affordable price, Mobile printing No auto-duplex printing

5. Canon PIXMA MG3070S

Canon PIXMA MG3070S is an All-in-One WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer. It has Print, Scan, and Copy Functions with WiFi, PictBridge Wireless LAN, Hi-Speed USB, and Mobile Connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 4.0 ipm and in Monochrome it is 8.0 ipm. The Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 60 sheets. This printer under 5000 with wifi comes with a 1-year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG3070S

Connectivity Technology: App, Wi-Fi, USB

App, Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology: Inkjet

Inkjet Colour: Black

Black Model Name: Canon Pixma MG 3070S

Canon Pixma MG 3070S Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality, Wireless Connectivity Lower Print Speeds, No Automatic Duplex Printing Compact Design, Affordable No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF)

6. Canon MG2570S

Canon MG2570S is a Multi-Function Inkjet Colour Printer with Print, Scan, and Copy Functions. The printing speed is 8 ipm in Black and 4 ipm in Colour. It comes with USB Connectivity and is compatible with Windows and Mac OS. It supports A4, A5, B5, l, LGL, 10.16cm x 15.24cm, 12.70cm x 17.78cm, Envelopes (DL, COM10), and Custom Page sizes. It comes with a 1-year onsite warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon MG2570S

Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Printing Technology: Inkjet

Inkjet Colour: Black

Black Model Name: MG2570s

MG2570s Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality, Decent Print Quality Limited Color Gamut Compact Size

7. Canon Pixma E410

The Canon Pixma E410 is an all-in-one inkjet printer with print, scan, and copy functions for basic home use. The printing speed is up to 4.0 ipm for black & white and 8.0 ipm for colour printing. It supports plain paper, photo paper (glossy, semi-gloss), and some creative papers. The Paper Tray Capacity is typically around 70 sheets of plain paper. It features a Compact Design, Quiet Operation, and Auto Power ON. It also comes with a USB connection, Easy Ink Cartridge Replacement, and a Basic Software Suite.

Specifications of Canon Pixma E410

Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Printing Technology: Ink Efficient

Ink Efficient Colour: Black

Black Model Name: Pixma

Pixma Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality, Automatic Power ON Slower Print Speeds Compact and lightweight Lower Print Quality

Best 3 features for you:

Product Name Connectivity Technology Printing Speed (Colour and Black) Functionality HP Deskjet 2331 USB 5.5 ppm and 7.5 ppm Print, Scan, and Copy Canon Pixma MG2577s USB 4 ipm and 8 ipm Print, Scan, and Copy HP DeskJet 2332 USB 5.5 ppm and 7.5 ppm Print, Scan, and Copy Canon Pixma TS307 WiFi and USB 4 ipm and 7.7 ipm Print Canon PIXMA MG3070S WiFi, Wireless LAN, USB, and Mobile 4 ipm and 8 ipm Print, Scan, and Copy Canon MG2570S USB 4 ipm and 8 ipm Print, Scan, and Copy Canon Pixma E410 USB 5.5 ipm and 7.5 ipm Print, Scan, and Copy

Best overall product:

The HP Deskjet 2331 stands out as the best overall product in its class, offering exceptional performance and reliability. With its compact design and user-friendly interface, it seamlessly integrates into any home or office environment. This printer delivers high-quality prints with sharp text and vibrant colors, making it perfect for various printing needs, from documents to photos. Its efficient operation and affordable price make it an excellent choice for budget-conscious users seeking reliable printing solutions. Additionally, with HP's renowned reputation for durability and customer support, the Deskjet 2331 ensures a hassle-free printing experience for years to come.

Best value for money product:

Canon Pixma MG2577s is an all-in-one inkjet colour printer. It has print, scan, and copy functions with a flatbed scanner. It features USB connectivity and is compatible with Windows and Mac OS. The printing speed is 8ipm in Black and 4ipm in Colour. It supports A4, Letter, and Legal page sizes. It has manual duplex printing. It is compatible with PG-745 (Black) and CL-746 (Colour) ink cartridges. This small printer under 5000 comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty from the date of purchase.

How to find the best home printers under ₹ 5000?

Choosing the best home printer under ₹5000 requires careful consideration of several factors. They ensure it meets your specific needs and provides reliable performance within your budget. Assess your typical printing requirements. It includes the types of documents you print, the frequency of printing, and additional features like scanning and copying. Inkjet printers are versatile and suitable for printing photos and graphics. Look for printers with high print resolution for crisp and clear output. It is important for printing photos and graphics with vibrant colours and sharp details. Consider the printing speed of the printer, especially if you have high-volume printing needs. Look for printers with faster printing speeds for increased efficiency and productivity. Choose a printer with multiple connectivity options to suit your preferences. Look for printers with Wi-Fi connectivity for wireless printing from your device. Additionally, consider printers with USB and Ethernet ports for wired connections. Ensure that the printer supports the types and sizes of media you use. Look for additional features that enhance usability and convenience. They include automatic duplex printing, built-in scanners, and intuitive touchscreen interfaces. Carefully evaluate these factors and prioritize your printing needs. You will choose the best home printer under ₹5000 that meets your requirements.

FAQs

Question : What features can I expect from a home printer under ₹5000?

Ans : Features of home printers under ₹5000 may vary depending on the model and brand. Common features include printing capabilities and most models have scanning and copying functionalities. They also include compact size, USB and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Question : Can I print photos with a home printer under ₹5000?

Ans : Yes, many home printers under ₹5000 support photo printing, especially inkjet printers. The print quality may not be as high as professional photo printers. But these printers are suitable for printing snapshots and casual photos for personal use.

Question : Are home printers under ₹5000 suitable for small businesses?

Ans : Home printers under ₹5000 are primarily designed for personal use. They may not be suitable for high-volume printing or demanding business environments. However, they can serve the needs of small businesses with light printing requirements. It includes printing invoices, flyers, or occasional documents.

Question : What are some reliable brands for home printers under ₹5000?

Ans : Popular brands for home printers under ₹5000 in India include HP and Canon. They offer a variety of models within this price range.

