Best home theatre under 20000: 6 options for ultimate audio experience

Are you a party freak, or do you love loud music when home alone? If so, having a top-notch home theatre system can transform your listening experience. In the realm of audio entertainment, the right home theatre system is key to bringing that exhilarating cinema-like sound into your living room, and you don't have to spend a fortune to achieve it. With a budget of just under ₹20,000, you can still find some outstanding home theatres that offer high-quality audio, user-friendly features, and a sleek design to complement your home decor. In this guide, we present the 'Best Home Theatre Systems Under ₹20,000: 6 Options for the Ultimate Audio Experience', ensuring you get the most bang for your buck.

The phrase Home Theatre Under ₹20,000 no longer means compromising on quality or features. The advancements in audio technology have made it possible to experience rich, detailed sound without the hefty price tag. From thunderous bass to crystal-clear highs, these systems provide a balanced and immersive audio experience, whether you're watching movies, playing games, or enjoying your favourite music.

Our carefully curated list includes a variety of home theatre systems, each with its unique strengths. Some are from well-established brands known for their superior sound quality, while others are from emerging companies that have made a mark with innovative technology and affordable pricing. We've considered various factors such as sound quality, connectivity options, ease of setup, and aesthetic appeal to ensure there's something for every type of user. First on our list is a compact yet powerful system, perfect for those who are short on space but don't want to compromise on sound quality. It boasts advanced audio technology that creates an expansive soundstage, making it feel like the audio is coming from all around you. Next, we have a model celebrated for its deep, resonant bass, ideal for action movie enthusiasts and bass lovers. It combines a sleek design with robust performance, making it a great centrepiece for any living room. For the tech-savvy, we've included a smart home theatre system that seamlessly integrates with various smart devices and streaming services. It's a perfect choice for those who value convenience and connectivity. Another option on our list is a system known for its crisp, clear sound at high volumes, ideal for hosting parties or for when you just want to lose yourself in music.

In addition to these, our list also features a system with exceptional surround sound capabilities, providing a truly cinematic experience. Lastly, we have an eco-friendly option, for those who are environmentally conscious but still desire a quality audio experience.

Investing in a home theatre system under ₹20,000 no longer means settling for less. With our guide, you can find the perfect system to match your audio needs, enhance your entertainment experiences, and get the best value for your money. Get ready to elevate your audio experience to a whole new level with these six incredible options.

1. Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)

This 400W powerhouse is designed to transform your living room with its 5.1 channel surround sound and includes a dedicated subwoofer and compact rear speakers. Experience the thrill of movies and music with Dolby Digital enhancement, ensuring clarity and depth in every audio nuance. The HT-S20R offers versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, and Optical inputs, making it easy to set up and compatible with a wide range of devices. Whether you’re streaming a playlist from your smartphone or watching a blockbuster movie, the soundbar delivers rich, dynamic audio that fills the room. Its sleek design seamlessly fits under your TV, providing an elegant and unobtrusive addition to your home entertainment setup. User-friendly with a simple setup, it’s perfect for those seeking a high-quality sound experience.

Specifications of Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity):

Channels: 5.1

Total Power Output: 400W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Optical

Audio Technology: Dolby Digital

Additional Features: Includes a subwoofer and compact rear speakers

Pros Cons 5.1 channel surround sound for an immersive audio experience Limited wireless connectivity (only Bluetooth) 400W total power output for powerful sound May not be suitable for very large rooms due to power constraints Variety of connectivity options (Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Optical) The rear speakers are wired, which could be a con for some users

2. GOVO GOSURROUND 970 | 525W Soundbar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre with Dolby Audio, 6.5" subwoofer, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 5 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black)

Featuring Dolby Audio technology, this soundbar with a 6.5" subwoofer delivers crisp, clear, and deep sound, perfect for movies, music, and gaming. With a range of connectivity options, including Optical, AUX, USB, and Bluetooth, it's incredibly versatile and easy to connect with various devices. The soundbar boasts five unique equalizer modes, allowing you to customize the audio according to what you’re watching or listening to. Its platinum black design with an elegant LED display adds a touch of sophistication to any room. The stylish remote control offers convenience and ease of use, making it simple to adjust settings from anywhere in the room. The GOVO GOSURROUND 970 is sure to impress with its superior sound quality and sleek design.

Specifications of GOVO GOSURROUND 970 | 525W Soundbar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre with Dolby Audio, 6.5" subwoofer, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 5 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black):

Channels: 5.1

Total Power Output: 525W

Connectivity: Optical, AUX, USB, Bluetooth

Audio Technology: Dolby Audio

Additional Features: 6.5" subwoofer, 5 equalizer modes, stylish remote, LED display

Pros Cons High power output of 525W for dynamic sound Larger footprint due to the size of the subwoofer Dolby Audio technology for enhanced sound quality Could be overkill for smaller rooms or spaces Multiple connectivity options including Optical, AUX, USB, Bluetooth Wired connection required for some sources

3. Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 9800 DWS PRO DOLBY ATMOS Bluetooth Home Theater Soundbar With Digital Wireless Subwoofer Supporting 4K HDR, USB, AUX, Optical, 3xHDMI & Remote Control. (450 Watt, 2.1.2 Channel)

This 450-watt, 2.1.2 channel audio powerhouse ensures a panoramic sound experience that envelops you in a world of audio clarity and depth. The system's digital wireless subwoofer enhances low-frequency sounds, adding a rich bass to your audio experience, while its support for 4K HDR pass-through ensures the audio quality matches the high-definition visuals on your screen. Connectivity is a breeze with USB, AUX, Optical, and triple HDMI inputs, making it compatible with a wide range of devices. The inclusion of a remote control adds convenience, allowing you to adjust settings without leaving your seat. Its sleek design is not just an auditory delight but also a visual treat, fitting perfectly under your TV or mounted on the wall. The ZEB-JUKE BAR 9800 DWS PRO is ideal for those seeking a high-quality home theater experience.

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 9800 DWS PRO DOLBY ATMOS Bluetooth Home Theater Soundbar With Digital Wireless Subwoofer Supporting 4K HDR, USB, AUX, Optical, 3xHDMI & Remote Control. (450 Watt, 2.1.2 Channel):

Channels: 2.1.2

Total Power Output: 450 Watt

Connectivity: USB, AUX, Optical, 3xHDMI

Audio Technology: Dolby Atmos

Additional Features: Digital wireless subwoofer, supports 4K HDR, remote control

Pros Cons Dolby Atmos for a cinematic audio experience Higher price point compared to some other models Supports 4K HDR, enhancing the overall entertainment experience The 2.1.2 channel setup might not be as immersive as a full 5.1 channel system Wireless subwoofer for flexible placement Soundbar size may be large for some TV setups

4. JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)

JBL Cinema SB271 is designed for movie lovers and audiophiles. This 220W, 2.1 channel home theatre system features a Dolby Digital soundbar accompanied by a wireless subwoofer, delivering extra deep bass and a rich, immersive sound profile. The wireless subwoofer can be placed anywhere in the room, offering flexibility and eliminating the hassle of wires. The soundbar’s HDMI ARC support ensures easy connectivity to your TV with a single cable, while Bluetooth and Optical inputs allow for seamless connection to other devices. The sleek design of the JBL Cinema SB271 complements any home decor and is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. It comes with a handy remote control, allowing you to easily switch between different sound modes and adjust the volume to your preference. The JBL Cinema SB271 brings a dynamic and high-quality sound experience to your home entertainment.

Specifications of JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W):

Channels: 2.1

Total Power Output: 220W

Connectivity: HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Optical

Audio Technology: Dolby Digital

Additional Features: Wireless subwoofer, remote control

Pros Cons Wireless subwoofer for deep bass without the wires Lower total power output (220W) compared to some competitors Compact and sleek design suitable for various room sizes 2.1 channel audio may not be as immersive as 5.1 systems Dolby Digital for quality sound reproduction Limited to HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, and Optical connectivity

5. Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K 150 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 5.1 Channel)

The Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K is designed to cater to the needs of audio enthusiasts. This system brings cinematic sound right into your living room. It features Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to stream music wirelessly from your smartphone, tablet, or other Bluetooth-enabled devices. The sleek black design of the speakers and subwoofer not only delivers high-quality sound but also adds an aesthetic appeal to your home decor. The system includes multiple satellite speakers that can be strategically placed around the room for an immersive surround sound experience, making it ideal for watching movies, playing video games, or enjoying your favorite music. The user-friendly interface and remote control make it easy to navigate between different settings and customize your listening experience. With its combination of quality, performance, and value, the Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K is an excellent choice for those looking to upgrade their home audio system without breaking the bank.

Specifications of Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K 150 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 5.1 Channel):

Channels: 5.1

Total Power Output: 150W

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Additional Features: Multiple satellite speakers for surround sound, sleek black design

Pros Cons 5.1 channel audio for a surround sound experience Relatively lower power output (150W) Sleek black design that fits most decor Primarily relies on Bluetooth connectivity, which may limit wired connections Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms Lack of advanced audio technologies like Dolby Atmos or DTS:X

6. boAt Aavante Bar 1500 2.1 Channel Home Theatre Soundbar with 120W Signature Sound, Wired Subwoofer, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Entertainment EQ Modes and Sleek Finish (Black)

This system comes with a wired subwoofer, ensuring deep and thrilling bass that enhances every beat and sound effect. Its sleek, stylish design with a premium black finish fits seamlessly into any home environment, from modern to traditional. The Aavante Bar 1500 is not just about powerful sound; it also offers versatility with multiple connectivity modes, including Bluetooth, AUX, and USB, making it easy to connect to a variety of devices. The soundbar features Entertainment EQ Modes, allowing you to tailor the audio experience to different types of content, whether you're watching a movie, listening to music, or playing a video game. The intuitive control panel and included remote provide convenient control over your audio settings. It is perfect for those who appreciate high-quality sound without the clutter of a traditional home theatre setup.

Specifications of boAt Aavante Bar 1500 2.1 Channel Home Theatre Soundbar with 120W Signature Sound, Wired Subwoofer, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Entertainment EQ Modes and Sleek Finish (Black):

Channels: 2.1

Total Power Output: 120W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX, USB

Additional Features: Wired subwoofer, Entertainment EQ Modes, sleek black finish, remote control

Pros Cons 120W total power output suitable for small to medium-sized rooms Sound quality may not match higher-end models Multiple connectivity modes (Bluetooth, AUX, USB) for versatility 2.1 channel audio may not be sufficient for a full surround sound experience Sleek and modern design with a black finish Wired subwoofer may not be preferred by all users

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch 5.1 channel surround sound 400W total power output Multiple connectivity (Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Optical) GOVO GOSURROUND 970 525W power output Dolby Audio technology 6.5" subwoofer Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 9800 DWS PRO Dolby Atmos technology Supports 4K HDR Wireless subwoofer JBL Cinema SB271 Wireless subwoofer 220W total power output Dolby Digital technology Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K 5.1 channel audio system Sleek black design Bluetooth connectivity boAt Aavante Bar 1500 120W total power output Multiple connectivity modes Entertainment EQ Modes

Best overall product The Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar is a home theatre system that brings cinematic audio to your living space. With its powerful 400W output, this system is engineered to fill your room with clear, impactful sound, perfect for movies, music, and gaming. The 5.1 channel surround sound setup, including a dedicated subwoofer and compact rear speakers, ensures a balanced audio distribution, creating a truly immersive listening experience.

The Sony HT-S20R excels in versatility and user convenience. It offers a range of connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, and Optical inputs, allowing seamless integration with various devices. Whether streaming music wirelessly from your smartphone or experiencing the thrill of a blockbuster movie, this soundbar delivers high-quality audio with ease. The Dolby Digital technology enhances the sound depth and clarity, providing a lifelike audio experience that captures every detail, from whisper-quiet dialogues to action-packed soundtracks.

Designed with elegance, the Sony HT-S20R features a sleek look that complements any home decor. It can be easily placed under your TV or mounted on the wall, saving space while adding a touch of sophistication to your entertainment setup. The system is user-friendly, with a simple setup and intuitive controls, making it accessible even for those new to home theatre systems.

Best value for money The JBL Cinema SB271, featuring a Dolby Digital soundbar and a wireless subwoofer, is designed for those who desire deep bass and clear, detailed audio in a compact and stylish package. With a total power output of 220W, it is perfectly suited for small to medium-sized rooms, providing an immersive sound experience that elevates your movie nights and music sessions.

One of the standout features of the JBL Cinema SB271 is its wireless subwoofer, which delivers extra deep bass, adding richness and depth to every audio track. The freedom to place the subwoofer anywhere in the room without the hassle of wires enhances both the aesthetic and auditory experience. The soundbar itself boasts Dolby Digital technology, ensuring high-quality sound reproduction that brings your favorite content to life.

Its sleek design complements any room decor, and its compact size makes it an ideal choice for those who prefer a minimalist setup. The system offers versatile connectivity options, including HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, and Optical, enabling easy integration with various devices such as TVs, smartphones, and gaming consoles.

A remote control adds convenience, allowing you to easily switch between sound modes and control volume from the comfort of your couch. Whether you're watching a gripping thriller, enjoying a live concert, or immersing yourself in a video game, the JBL Cinema SB271 delivers a dynamic and high-quality audio experience. It stands as a perfect choice for audiophiles and casual listeners alike who seek a balance of performance, style, and ease of use.

How to find the best home theatre under ₹ 5000? People who don't love music are rare, and for those who do, a great home theatre system can significantly enhance the listening experience. When searching for the best home theatre under ₹20,000, the first step is to assess your needs and preferences. Consider the size of the room where you'll set up the system, as this will determine the power output you need for optimal sound. Smaller rooms can get by with a more compact system, while larger spaces might require a more powerful setup. Additionally, think about the primary use of the system – whether it’s for movies, music, gaming, or a combination of these.

Next, delve into the technical specifications of the home theatre systems within your budget. Look for systems with a good balance of sound quality and features. Pay attention to the audio output, measured in watts, as it indicates the system's power. A higher wattage usually means a more robust sound. Also, consider the number of channels; a 5.1-channel system (five speakers and one subwoofer) is standard for a surround sound experience. However, a 2.1 channel (two speakers and one subwoofer) can also suffice for smaller rooms.

Connectivity is another crucial aspect. A home theatre system should support various connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, and possibly Wi-Fi. This allows for seamless integration with multiple devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and televisions. Wireless connectivity is especially beneficial as it reduces clutter and makes the system more user-friendly. Also, check for additional features like remote control access, built-in FM radio, and support for various audio formats for a more versatile experience.

Don't overlook the importance of brand reputation and customer reviews. A well-known brand can often guarantee quality and reliability, along with better customer service and warranty. However, some lesser-known brands might offer great value for money. Therefore, it’s important to read customer reviews and testimonials to get real-life insights into the performance and durability of the systems. Comparing prices across different retailers and looking out for deals or discounts can also help you find the best home theatre system under ₹20,000 that meets all your requirements.

FAQs Question : What are the key features to look for in a home theatre system under ₹20,000? Ans : When shopping for a home theatre system in this price range, consider the audio quality, which should offer a balance of crisp highs and deep bass. Look for systems with multiple connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, and HDMI for versatility. The power output is also important as it affects the sound intensity. Additionally, consider the size and design of the system to ensure it fits well in your space. Question : Can I get a good quality surround sound system in this budget? Ans : Within the ₹20,000 range, you can find home theatre systems that offer decent surround sound quality. These systems typically use 5.1 or 2.1 channel audio to create an immersive listening experience, making them suitable for movies and music alike. However, the surround sound quality might not be as advanced as higher-end models. Question : Are there any wireless home theatre systems available under ₹20,000? Ans : Yes, there are several home theatre systems in this price bracket that offer wireless capabilities, primarily through Bluetooth. This feature allows for easy streaming from smartphones, tablets, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices. However, the primary unit and speakers in most budget systems will still require wired connections. Question : How does a home theatre under ₹20,000 compare to a high-end system? Ans : While home theatres under ₹20,000 offer great value and decent performance, they may lack the advanced features and superior sound quality of high-end systems. High-end systems often have better build quality, more sophisticated sound engineering, and additional features like Wi-Fi connectivity and smart home integration. Question : What warranty can I expect with a home theatre system in this price range? Ans : Most brands offer a standard 1-year warranty for home theatre systems under ₹20,000. This typically covers manufacturing defects and varies from brand to brand. It's advisable to check the warranty details and after-sales service options before purchasing. Question : Can these home theatre systems be easily set up by a non-technical person? Ans : Yes, many home theatre systems in this price range are designed for easy setup. They usually come with a user manual and color-coded wires or clear labels for simple installation. Wireless and Bluetooth systems offer even easier setup processes.

