Are you tired of switching between heaters and air conditioners to stay comfortable throughout the year? Look no further than hot and cold AC units! These versatile machines can cool your space during scorching summers and provide warmth in chilly winters, offering the perfect temperature all year round. When it comes to hot and cold AC prices, finding the right balance between features and cost is crucial. You want a unit that meets your heating and cooling needs without breaking the bank.

Fortunately, there are plenty of affordable options on the market that offer excellent performance and energy efficiency. In this buying guide, we'll explore the best hot and cold AC units that offer the perfect blend of functionality and affordability. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered. Stay tuned to find your ideal hot and cold AC unit at the perfect price!

1. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC is a versatile cooling solution suitable for all seasons. Featuring a DUAL Inverter Compressor, it ensures comfortable air throughout summers, winters, and monsoons. With Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, it adjusts the cooling capacity and monitors electrical consumption. It has a 1.5-ton capacity, making it suitable for medium-sized rooms. The AC offers 635/1236 CFM air circulation and has a 4-way air swing feature. It has an energy rating of 3 stars and comes with a 10-year warranty on the compressor, 5 years on PCB, and 1 year on the product.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC

Brand: LG

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

CoolingPower: 1.78 Kilowatts

Energy Rating: 3 Star - Energy efficiency

Special Features: Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Heating And Cooling Function, Auto Clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid DUAL Inverter Compressor May be expensive for some budgets Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Installation may require professional help Ocean Black Protection enhances durability Requires regular maintenance

2. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers both hot and cold air, making it suitable for year-round use. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on the heat load, ensuring efficient cooling even in harsh temperatures up to 52 degrees celsius and providing warmth at -7 degrees celsius. With a 100% copper condenser, evaporator coils, and connecting tube, it guarantees durability and efficient cooling performance. The AC is energy efficient with a 3-star rating and uses R32 refrigerant, which is environmentally friendly. It comes with a 1-year warranty on the product, 5-year extended warranty on the PCB, and 10-year extended warranty on the compressor.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Godrej

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 5.2 Kilowatts

Special Feature: Hot & Cold Inverter AC

Dimensions: 23D x 100W x 29.5H Centimeters

Condenser Coil: 100% Copper with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion Coating

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Hot & Cold functionality Relatively high energy consumption Inverter compressor for efficiency 100% copper condenser for durability

3. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers smart cooling with 7 convertible modes, including an AI mode that adjusts cooling based on room temperature. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms and has a 3-star energy rating. The AC can be controlled via the Miraie Mobile App, Alexa, or Google Assistant. It features a PM 0.1 Filter for clean air and operates quietly. The AC comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty, 4-year warranty on PCB, 10-year warranty on the compressor, and 5-year warranty on the outdoor unit.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Convertible Modes: 7 in 1 Convertible Modes with AI Mode

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Star Rating: 3 Star

Air Circulation: 636 CFM

Ambient Temperature: -7 to 52 degree Celsius

Refrigerant Gas: R32

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Smart AI Mode May be expensive for some budgets Wi-Fi connectivity Installation and setup may require professional assistance

4. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC offers efficient heating and cooling with its Swing compressor and Dew clean technology. Its Triple Display and PM 2.5 filter ensure clean and healthy air. With a 1.5 Ton capacity, it's suitable for medium-sized rooms. The AC is energy-efficient with a 3-Star rating and an ISEER Value of 4.39. It comes with a 1-year warranty on the product, 5 years on the PCB, and 10 years on the compressor. The copper condenser coil ensures better cooling and low maintenance.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC

Brand: Daikin

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 5 Kilowatts

Special Feature: Heating & Cooling Function Operation, 3D Airflow, Dew Clean Technology

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient heating and cooling May be expensive for some budgets Dew clean technology

5. Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Hot & Cold Split AC

The Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Hot & Cold Split AC offers powerful cooling and heating capabilities, making it suitable for all seasons. With its Hexa Inverter Compressor and Intelli Convertible 7 in 1 feature, it adjusts power and fan speed for optimal cooling. The AC has a 1.6-ton capacity, suitable for medium-sized rooms. It boasts a 60°C high ambient performance and uses environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant. The AC comes with a 5-year comprehensive warranty on the product and a 12-year warranty on the compressor. Its special features include Supersonic Cooling, 20 meters air throw, and Frost Self Clean for easy maintenance.

Specifications of Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Hot & Cold Split AC

Brand: Haier

Capacity: 1.6 Tons

Cooling Power: 19000 British Thermal Units

Special Feature: Inverter Compressor, Anti Bacterial Filter, Heating And Cooling Function, Silent Mode, Fast Cooling

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Hexa Inverter Compressor May be costly compared to non-inverter models 7 in 1 Convertible for flexible cooling options

6. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC is a versatile and efficient air conditioning solution for medium-sized rooms. It features a 5 in 1 convertible design, allowing it to operate in different tonnages to suit various cooling needs. With a hot and cold function and an operating range from -4 degrees celsius to 52 degrees celsius, this AC provides year-round comfort. It also boasts a rapid cooling feature, turbo cool, and a copper build for enhanced durability. The AC comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC

Brand: Lloyd

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 5.25 Kilowatts

Special Features: 5 in 1 Convertible, Hot & Cold AC, Smart 4 Way Swing

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5 in 1 Convertible for versatile cooling Noise level may be higher than desired Hot & Cold function for year-round comfort Rapid cooling feature

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Name Capacity Cooling Power Features LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 1.78 Kilowatts Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Heating And Cooling Function, Auto Clean Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 5.2 Kilowatts Hot & Cold Inverter AC, 100% Copper with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion Coating Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 Tons 0.4 Kilowatts 7 in 1 Convertible Modes with AI Mode, 636 CFM Air Circulation, -7 to 52 degree Celsius Ambient Temperature, R32 Refrigerant Gas Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 5 Kilowatts Heating & Cooling Function Operation -10°C to 54°C, 3D Airflow, Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 Filter Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Hot & Cold Split AC 1.6 Tons 5.5 Kilowatts Inverter Compressor, Anti Bacterial Filter, Heating And Cooling Function, Silent Mode, Fast Cooling Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 5.25 Kilowatts 5 in 1 Convertible, Hot & Cold AC, Smart 4 Way Swing, Rapid Cooling, Turbo Cool, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral Filter, PM 2.5 Filter

Best value for money

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers a compelling balance of features and price. With its 7 in 1 Convertible Modes, AI Mode, and high air circulation, it provides versatile and efficient cooling for various room sizes. The R32 refrigerant gas is eco-friendly, and the unit's ability to operate in a wide ambient temperature range makes it suitable for different climates. Additionally, its Wi-Fi capability adds convenience, allowing remote control and monitoring. Overall, the Panasonic AC delivers excellent value for money, making it a smart choice for buyers looking for performance and efficiency.

Best overall product

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC stands out as the best overall product in the Hot and Cold AC category. Its Inverter Compressor ensures energy-efficient operation, while the Heating And Cooling Function provides year-round comfort. The Remote Control allows convenient operation, and the Auto Clean feature maintains a hygienic environment. With a 3 Star energy efficiency rating, this AC offers a balance of performance and energy savings. The LG AC's build quality and reliability, coupled with its advanced features, make it the top choice for those seeking a high-quality Hot and Cold AC.

How to find the best Hot and Cold AC?

To find the best Hot and Cold AC, consider several factors. First, determine the capacity needed based on your room size. Look for models with Inverter Compressors for energy efficiency. Consider additional features like Heating And Cooling Function, Auto Clean, and Remote Control for convenience. Check the energy rating to ensure long-term savings. Compare prices and warranties to get the best value. Read customer reviews to gauge reliability and performance. Brands like LG, Panasonic, and Daikin are known for their quality Hot and Cold ACs. Ultimately, the best AC will meet your cooling needs efficiently and reliably, within your budget.

FAQs

Question : Can a Hot and Cold AC be used only for cooling?

Ans : Yes, Hot and Cold ACs can be used for cooling only by selecting the appropriate mode on the remote control.

Question : Do Hot and Cold ACs consume more electricity than regular ACs?

Ans : Hot and Cold ACs with inverter technology are more energy-efficient, reducing electricity consumption compared to regular ACs.

Question : Can Hot and Cold ACs be installed in any room?

Ans : Hot and Cold ACs can be installed in most rooms, but it's essential to consider the room's size and insulation for optimal performance.

Question : What maintenance is required for Hot and Cold ACs?

Ans : Regular cleaning of filters and periodic servicing by a professional are essential for maintaining the efficiency of Hot and Cold ACs.

Question : Are Hot and Cold ACs suitable for all climates?

Ans : Hot and Cold ACs are suitable for most climates, but it's important to choose a model that can operate efficiently in the temperature range of your region.

