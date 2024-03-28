HP multifunctional printers typically feature user-friendly interfaces, making them easy to set up and operate. With wireless connectivity options, users can conveniently print documents and photos directly from their smartphones, tablets, or computers, enhancing flexibility and productivity. The print quality of HP All-in-One printers is often impressive, delivering sharp text and vibrant colours for photos and graphics. Many models also support automatic duplex printing, allowing users to save paper and reduce costs. Moreover, the scanning and copying functions ofHP All-in-One printers are usually efficient and produce high-quality results. With the ability to scan documents directly to email or cloud storage services, these printers streamline document management tasks. In summary,HP All-in-One printers are reliable, feature-rich devices that offer printing, scanning, copying, and sometimes faxing capabilities in a single unit. They are suitable for a wide range of users, from students and home users to small businesses, providing convenience, versatility, and quality results.

1. HP Laserjet Pro M126nw All-in-One B&W Printer for Home

The HP LaserJet Pro M126nw All-in-One B&W Printer is a compact and affordable solution for home printing needs. With printing, copying, and scanning capabilities, it offers versatility in a small package. Its easy mobile printing feature enhances convenience, making it a practical choice for home use.

Specifications of HP Laserjet Pro M126nw All-in-One B&W Printer for Home

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB

Printing Technology: Laser

Special Feature: Expandable

Colour: Black

Printer Output: Monochrome

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 20 pages per minute (ppm)

Max Print Speed Monochrome: 20 ppm

Item Weight: 10 Kilograms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Boost your productivity with swift printing speeds up to 21 ppm ,Wi-Fi, USB connectivity Costly Manage your tasks conveniently with 2-line LCD, 4 LED indicator lights Rely on peak performance with up to 8000 pages of duty cycle

2. HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-one Wi-Fi Colour Printer

The HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-one Wi-Fi Colour Printer is a versatile solution for both office and home printing needs. With included ink that can produce up to 6000 black and 6000 colour pages, it offers cost-effective printing. Its print, scan and copy functions provide convenience, while Wi-Fi connectivity enhances accessibility.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-one Wi-Fi Colour Printer

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Printing Technology: InkTank

Special Feature: USB

Colour: Light Blue

Printer Output: Colour

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5 pages per minute (ppm)

Max Print Speed Monochrome: 12 ppm

Item Weight: 5030 Grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact Design, Guided Setup Costly Smart Guided Control Panel USB connectivity, Low on Ink Sensing

3. HP Smart Tank 720 All-in-One Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Colour Printer

The HP Smart Tank 720 All-in-One Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Colour Printer is a versatile solution tailored for office needs. With included ink yielding up to 12,000 black and 8,000 colour pages, it ensures uninterrupted productivity. Offering print, scan, and copy functionalities, along with auto duplexing and Wi-Fi connectivity, it streamlines workflow and enhances efficiency in office environments.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 720 All-in-One Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Colour Printer

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Printing Technology: Ink Tank

Special Feature: Smart guided buttons

Colour: Grey White

Printer Output: Colour

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 9 pages per minute (ppm)

Max Print Speed Monochrome: 15 ppm

Item Weight: 6000 Grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Environmental conscious writing , Quick mobile setup Costly Highly duplex Wi-Fi printer, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB connectivity

Also read; Small printers for portable printing and confined spaces: 7 picks to choose from

4. HP Smart Tank 529 AIO Colour Printer

ThisHP All-in-One printer with a scanner is ideal for both home and office use. With included ink for up to 6000 black and 6000 colour pages, it offers seamless printing, scanning, and copying functionalities, ensuring crisp and clear results every time. The best replacement for frequent ink replacements and hello to hassle-free printing with the HP Smart Tank 529.

Specifications- of HP Smart Tank 529 AIO Colour Printer

Connectivity Technology: USB

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5 pages per minute (ppm)

Max Print Speed Monochrome: 12 ppm

Item Weight: 5030 Grams

Product Dimensions: 58.1 cm Depth x 43.4 cm Width x 25.9 cm Height

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy, reliable, and hassle-free connection, ensuring a smooth, efficient printing experience. Costly Ideal for high-volume printing tasks. Print with excellent quality, 1-year warranty.

5. HP Smart Tank 580 AIO Wi-Fi Colour Printer

The HP Smart Tank 580 AIO Wi-Fi Printer delivers efficient printing with an extra black ink bottle for up to 12,000 black and 6,000 colour prints. Its wireless connectivity enables easy printing from various devices while scanning and copying functions add versatility. Plus, enjoy a one-year extended warranty with PHA coverage.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 580 AIO Wi-Fi Colour Printer

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Printing Technology: InkTank

Special Features: Two-Sided Printing, Compact Design

Colour: Grey White

Printer Output: Colour

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5 pages per minute (ppm)

Max Print Speed Monochrome: 12 ppm

Item Weight: 5030 Grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Two-sided printing, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB connectivity Costly Ideal for home and small office use Compact design Offers a robust duty cycle of up to 3,000 pages per month.

6. HP Smart Tank 790 All-in-One Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Colour Printer

ThisHP All-in-One printer offers automatic duplex printing, Wi-Fi connectivity, and an ADF for efficiency. It includes ample ink for up to 12,000 black and 8,000 colour pages, catering to home and small office needs with high-quality results.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 790 All-in-One Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Colour Printer

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Printing Technology: Ink Tank

Colour: Grey

Printer Output: Color

Maximum Print Speed (Color): 9 pages per minute

Max Print Speed Monochrome: 15 pages per minute

Item Weight: 8000 Grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3" Magic Touch panel with smart guided lighting Costly 1-year technical support, up to two years or 50,000 pages limited hardware warranty, and print LAN ready , USB Host

7. HP Ink Tank 315 Printer, All-in-One

ThisHP All-in-One Printer is an efficient all-in-one solution for printing, copying, and scanning needs. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity, it offers quick data transfer. Its 60-sheet input tray and 25-sheet output tray ensure uninterrupted printing. Plus, with a duty cycle of 1000 pages, it's reliable for regular use.

Specifications of HP Ink Tank 315 Printer, All-in-One

Connectivity Technology: USB

Printing Technology: Ink Tank

Special Feature: Charging Port

Colour: Black

Printer Output: Monochrome, Colour

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 15 pages per minute (ppm)

Max Print Speed Monochrome: 19 ppm

Item Weight: 5.88 Kilograms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Icon LCD accompanied by 5 user-friendly control panel buttons for a smooth printing experience,USB connectivity Costly Clear and vibrant colour printing and effortless scanning

8. HP Ink Tank 316 All-in-one Colour Printer

ThisHP All-in-one Printer is a versatile solution for both home and office printing needs. With included ink bottles capable of up to 7500 black and 8000 colour pages, it ensures long-lasting performance. Offering printing, scanning, and copying functionalities, it's a convenientHP all-in-one printer for various tasks.

Specifications of HP Ink Tank 316 All-in-one Colour Printer

Connectivity Technology: USB

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Colour: Black

Printer Output: Colour

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 16 pages per minute (ppm)

Max Print Speed Monochrome: 19 ppm

Item Weight: 4670 Grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Refillable Ink Tank Costly Borderless printing, Portable Compatible with Mobile Phone & PC Lightweight

9. HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer

The HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Printer is versatile for printing, scanning, and copying tasks. It can handle up to 6000 black and 8000 colour pages with integrated ink tanks and high capacity. The automatic ink sensor ensures seamless printing, while the auto duplex feature enhances efficiency. Combined with Wi-Fi connectivity, it offers convenience and productivity for home or office use.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Special Feature: Auto-Duplex

Colour: Gray

Printer Output: Colour

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 7 pages per minute (ppm)

Max Print Speed Monochrome: 12 ppm

Item Weight: 7000 Grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet connectivity, Auto-duplex Costly 3,000-page duty cycle Has a 60-sheet input tray and a 25-sheet output tray Quality prints

Also read: Best colour printer: Top 10 picks for stunning print quality and exceptional details

10. HP DeskJet 2332 All-in-One Printer

The HP DeskJet 2332 All-in-One Printer is a compact and versatile device that offers printing, copying, and scanning functionalities. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity, it ensures quick data transfer. It features a 60-sheet input tray and a 25-sheet output tray for uninterrupted printing. With a duty cycle of 1000 pages, it's suitable for light to moderate printing needs in both colour and black.

Specifications of HP DeskJet 2332 All-in-One Printer

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Printing Technology: HP Thermal Inkjet

Colour: Gray

Printer Output: Colour

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5.5 pages per minute (ppm)

Max Print Speed Monochrome: 7.5 ppm

Item Weight: 4220 Grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ensure exceptional daily photos and documents , Print your kid's homework without delays with swift printing Suitable only for home use 1000-page duty cycle

Comparison Table

Product name Printer technology Connectivity technology Design HP Laserjet Pro M126nw All-in-One B&W Printer for Home Laser Wi-Fi, USB Compact HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-one Wi-Fi Colour Printer Inkjet Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Compact HP Smart Tank 720 All-in-One Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Colour Printer Inkjet Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Compact HP Smart Tank 529 AIO Colour Printer Inkjet USB Compact HP Smart Tank 580 AIO Wi-Fi Colour Printer Inkjet Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Compact HP Smart Tank 790 All-in-One Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Colour Printer with ADF and FAX Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB Compact HP Ink Tank 315 Printer, All-in-One Inkjet USB Compact HP Ink Tank 316 All-in-one Colour Printer Inkjet USB Compact HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer Inkjet Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet Compact HP DeskJet 2332 All-in-One Printer Thermal inkjet Wired Compact

Best value for money

The HP DeskJet 2332 All-in-One Printer offers exceptional value for money with its versatile features and reliable performance. It provides convenient printing, copying, and scanning functionalities, making it suitable for various tasks. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity, it ensures quick and easy data transfer. Its compact design is complemented by a 60-sheet input tray and a 25-sheet output tray, enhancing efficiency while saving space. With a duty cycle of up to 1000 pages, it's suitable for moderate printing needs. Overall, the HP DeskJet 2332 offers excellent value with its affordability, functionality, and reliability.

Best overall product

The HP LaserJet Pro M126nw All-in-One B&W Printer is the best overall product for home printing needs. It offers printing, copying, and scanning capabilities in a compact and affordable package. Its easy mobile printing feature adds convenience, while Wi-Fi and USB connectivity options enhance versatility. With a maximum print speed of 20 ppm in both monochrome and colour, this printer is efficient and reliable. Additionally, its expandable design ensures long-term usability.

How to find the best all-in-one printer?

To find the best HP all-in-one printer features, you need to assess your needs, set a budget, research features, read reviews, consider brand reputation, compare prices, check ongoing ink/toner costs, and visit retail stores for hands-on evaluation. By weighing these factors, you'll make an informed decision that aligns with your printing requirements and budget, ensuring you get the most value out of your purchase.

FAQs

Question : What features should I prioritize when choosing the best HP all-in-one printer?

Ans : Prioritize features like printing, scanning, copying, and faxing capabilities alongside print speed, connectivity options, and mobile compatibility.

Question : How do I set up wireless printing on my HP all-in-one printer?

Ans : Follow the printer manual or use the HP Smart app for guided setup, ensuring stable Wi-Fi connectivity and entering network credentials as prompted.

Question : Can I use third-party ink or toner cartridges with my HP multifunctional printer?

Ans : While possible, it's recommended to use genuine HP cartridges for optimal quality and warranty adherence.

Question : What maintenance tasks should I perform regularly?

Ans : Regular tasks include cleaning printer heads, aligning cartridges, and keeping the printer dust-free.

Question : How do I troubleshoot common issues with my HP all-in-one printer?

Ans : Follow manual instructions for issues like paper jams or connectivity problems, and visit HP's support website for further assistance.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!