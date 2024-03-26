HP offers a diverse range of black and white printers to suit every need and budget. Get basic printing capabilities as well as multi-functional versatility. We've created a list of 10 best HP black and white printers.

1. HP Laserjet M126a

HP Laserjet M126a printer features all-in-one print, copy, and scan functions. Achieve smooth connectivity with Hi-Speed USB 2.0. Ensure every print is sharp and precise with up to 700-page yield. Get swift printing speeds up to 21ppm. This HP black and white printer with scanner gives up to 150-sheet input and 100-sheet output capacity. Manage tasks with dual digit numeric LED display, 7 LED indicator lights, and user-friendly control panel buttons. Rely on peak performance with up to 8000 pages of duty cycle.

Specifications of HP Laserjet M126a

Connectivity Technology: USB

Printing Technology: Laser

Colour: Black

Model Name: 126a

: 126a Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size and lightweight Larger footprint than some ultra-compact printers Sharp black and white printing Toner cartridge replacements Affordable toner costs

2. HP Laserjet Pro M126nw

HP Laserjet Pro M126nw printer features all-in-one print, copy, and scan functions. Achieve smooth connectivity with built-in fast Ethernet, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, and Wi-Fi. Get up to 700-page yield, 21 ppm print speed, and up to 8000 pages of duty cycle. This HP black and white printer with scanner WiFi gives up to 150-sheet input and 100-sheet output capacity. Manage tasks conveniently with a 2-line LCD, 4 LED indicator lights, and 13 control panel buttons.

Specifications of HP Laserjet Pro M126nw

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB

Printing Technology: Laser

Colour: Black

Model Name: Laserjet Pro M126nw

: Laserjet Pro M126nw Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality Toner cartridge replacements Wi-Fi connectivity Larger footprint Fast printing speed

3. HP Laser 1008w

HP Laser 1008w is a wireless single-function black and white printer. It has Wi-Fi and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity options. It uses HP Laser Black Print Cartridges that yield 1500 pages. It supports a variety of standard media sizes, like A4, A5, A5 (LEF), B5 (JIS), and more. The LED display has simple control panel buttons and LED indicator lights. This HP black and white printer without a scanner is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux OS.

Specifications of HP Laser 1008w

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB

Printing Technology: Laser

Colour: White

Model Name: HP Laser

: HP Laser Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless and USB Connectivity Black and White Printing Only Fast Print Speeds No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) Sharp Text Quality No Automatic Duplex Printing High Duty Cycle

4. HP Laserjet 108w

The HP Laser 108w is a single-function printer offering fast, high-quality black-and-white printing. Get Wi-Fi, Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity, and yields of up to 1,500 pages. Get speeds up to 21 ppm and a duty cycle of up to 10,000 pages per month. This HP black and white printer for home use comes with a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. The LED display offers convenient control panel buttons and LED indicator lights.

Specifications of HP Laserjet 108w

Connectivity Technology: USB

Printing Technology: Laser

Colour: White & Grey

Model Name: HP Laser

: HP Laser Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless Connectivity Limited Functionality Fast Printing Speed Energy Efficient

5. HP Laserjet P1108

HP Laserjet P1108 is a single-function black and white laser printer. It is compatible with the HP 88A Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridge. It yields 1500 pages. It comes with a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase. It can print 18ppm. It supports A4, A5, A6, B5, postcards, and envelopes (C5, DL, B5) page sizes. It has a Manual Duplex print and a print resolution of up to 1200 DPI. It has a duty cycle of up to 5,000 pages per month.

Specifications of HP Laserjet P1108

Connectivity Technology: USB

Printing Technology: Laser

Colour: Black

Model Name: HP LASERJET PRO P1108 PLUS

: HP LASERJET PRO P1108 PLUS Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast Printing Speeds Single-Function High-Quality Output No Wireless Connectivity Energy Efficient No Automatic Duplex Printing Toner Cartridge System No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF)

6. HP Laser 136w

The HP Laser MFP 136w provides multi-functional capabilities to print, scan, and copy documents. It offers multiple connectivity with Ethernet, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, and Wi-Fi. Get a 1,500-page yield and print speed of up to 21ppm. This HP black and white printer WiFi supports a 150-sheet input tray and 100-sheet output tray. Navigate printer settings with the 2-line LCD display, 12-button control panel, and LED indicator lights. Get a duty cycle of up to 10,000 pages per month.

Specifications of HP Laser 136w

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, wireless

Printing Technology: Laser

Colour: White & Grey

Model Name: HP Laser

: HP Laser Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wi-Fi Direct connectivity Limited functionality Energy-efficient Compact and lightweight

7. HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw

HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw printer features all-in-one print, copy, and scan functions. Achieve smooth connectivity with Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth Low Energy. Boost productivity with print speeds up to 22ppm, auto duplex printing, and a 40-sheet automatic document feeder. Get 25,000 pages of duty cycle, 5000-page toner yield, up to 250-sheet input and 100-sheet output capacity. Manage tasks with icon LCD, 2 lights, and 10 control panel buttons.

Specifications of HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet

Printing Technology: Laser

Colour: Black and White

Model Name: HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2606sdw

: HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2606sdw Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multifunctionality Larger Initial Cost Automatic Duplex Printing Larger Footprint Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) Wireless Connectivity

8. HP Laserjet Tank 1020w

HP Laserjet Tank 1020w printer features a print function for versatile printing. Achieve smooth connectivity with Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth Low Energy. Boost productivity with swift printing speeds up to 22 ppm. Get 5000-page toner yield, up to 25,000 pages of duty cycle, 150-sheet input, and 100-sheet output capacity. Manage tasks conveniently with icon LCD, 2 lights, and 5 control panel buttons.

Specifications of HP Laserjet Tank 1020w

Connectivity Technology: USB

Printing Technology: Laser

Colour: White Gray

Model Name: HP LaserJet Tank 1020w

: HP LaserJet Tank 1020w Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Printing Cost Limited Functionality Fast Print Speed Higher Initial Cost Wi-Fi Connectivity

9. HP Laserjet Tank 1005

HP Laserjet Tank 1005 is a Laser printer/scanner/copier with monochrome output. Refill toner in just 15 seconds using HP's mess-free, self-reloadable toner refill. Get HP auto on and off technology to save energy. Get superior-quality prints with the lowest cost per page. Print up to 25,000 pages/month at the speed of 22 pages/minute. Get reliable connectivity with High-speed USB, Bluetooth LE, WiFi, and guided mobile setup.

Specifications of HP Laserjet Tank 1005

Connectivity Technology: USB

Printing Technology: Laser

Colour: Gray White

Model Name: HP LaserJet Tank MFP 1005

: HP LaserJet Tank MFP 1005 Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Printing Cost Larger Initial Cost High Print Yield Multifunctionality

10. HP Laserjet Tank 2606dn

HP Laserjet Tank 2606dn is a 3-in-1 print, copy, and scan duplex printer. Print on both sides of the paper at the lowest cost per page. Print up to 25,000 pages/month at the speed of 14 pages/minute. HP auto-on and off technology can save energy. Get Bluetooth, USB, LAN connectivity, and mobile printing with HP Smart App on your smartphone. Share documents to third-party software like Dropbox and Google Drive.

Specifications of HP Laserjet Tank 2606dn

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB, LAN

Printing Technology: Laser

Colour: White Gray

Model Name: HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2606dn

: HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2606dn Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Printing Cost Larger Initial Cost Automatic Duplex Printing Larger Footprint Multifunctionality

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Connectivity Options Printing Speed Functionality HP Laserjet M126a USB 21ppm Print, copy, scan HP Laserjet Pro M126nw Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet 21ppm Print, copy, scan HP Laser 1008w Wi-Fi, USB 20ppm Print HP Laserjet 108w Wi-Fi, USB 21ppm Print HP Laserjet P1108 USB 18ppm Print HP Laser 136w Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet 21ppm Print, copy, scan HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth 22ppm Print, copy, scan HP Laserjet Tank 1020w Wi-Fi, USB, Bluetooth 22ppm Print HP Laserjet Tank 1005 Wi-Fi, USB, Bluetooth 22ppm Print, copy, scan HP Laserjet Tank 2606dn USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth 14ppm Print, copy, scan

Best overall product The HP Laserjet M126a B&W Printer is the best overall product and your ultimate printing companion. This 3-in-1 device seamlessly handles printing, copying, and scanning tasks with ease. Its compact design makes it a space-saving solution for any office environment. Affordable yet durable, it ensures reliable performance to meet your daily printing needs. With its sleek design and robust functionality, the HP Laserjet M126a is the perfect choice for offices seeking efficiency and affordability without compromising on quality.

Best value for money The HP Laser MFP 136w is the best value-for-money product. It provides multi-functional capabilities to print, scan, and copy documents. It offers multiple connectivity with Ethernet, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, and Wi-Fi. Enjoy high-quality black and white prints with a 1,500-page yield. Get a print speed of up to 21ppm. The printer supports 150-sheet input tray and 100-sheet output tray. Navigate printer settings with the 2-Line LCD display, 12-button control panel and LED indicator lights. Get a duty cycle of up to 10,000 pages per month.

How to choose the best HP black and white printer Choosing the best HP Black and White Printer involves considering several factors. Evaluate the printer's print quality, including resolution and text sharpness. Look for models with high resolution (measured in dots per inch or DPI) for crisp, clear text and graphics. Assess the printer's printing speed, if you'll be printing large volumes of documents regularly.

Look for models with fast print speeds, measured in pages per minute (PPM). Consider the printer's connectivity options, such as USB, Ethernet, and wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi). Ensure that it supports the paper sizes and types you'll be using most frequently, such as letter, legal, envelopes, and cardstock. Look for models with affordable consumables and high-yield cartridges for cost-effective printing.

Look for additional features that enhance convenience and productivity. It includes automatic duplex printing, automatic document feeders (ADFs), touchscreen interfaces, and built-in security. Carefully consider these factors and prioritise your printing needs.

FAQs Question : What are the benefits of HP Black and White printers? Ans : HP Black and White printers offer many benefits. It includes Sharp Text Quality, Lower Running Costs, Faster Print Speeds, Energy Efficient, and Compact Size. Question : Can I print photos with an HP black and white printer? Ans : HP black and white printers are primarily designed for printing text documents. But, some models are capable of printing grayscale images. Question : What types of documents can I print with an HP black and white printer? Ans : HP black and white printers are suitable for printing a wide range of documents. It includes text documents, reports, presentations, spreadsheets, and more. Question : Are HP black and white printers wireless? Ans : Many HP black and white printers offer wireless connectivity options. It includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to print wirelessly from computers, smartphones, and tablets.

