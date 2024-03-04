Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best HP colour printers for home and office use: Top 8 picks
BackBack

Best HP colour printers for home and office use: Top 8 picks

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top-rated HP colour printers for home and office use. Find the best value for money and the best overall product based on features and performance.

Best HP colour printers can be your gateway to vibrant printing solutions.Premium
Best HP colour printers can be your gateway to vibrant printing solutions.

When it comes to printing documents or photos, a reliable and efficient colour printer is a must-have for both home and office use. HP offers a wide range of colour printers, each with its own unique features and capabilities. In this article, we have curated a list of the best HP colour printers available on the market, taking into consideration factors such as print quality, speed, connectivity options, and overall value for money.

1. HP Smart Colour Printer

The HP Smart Colour Printer is a versatile and efficient printer that produces high-quality colour prints at a fast speed. With wireless connectivity and the ability to print from a smartphone or tablet, it offers convenience and flexibility. The printer also comes with a starter set of ink cartridges, making it easy to get started right away.

Specifications of HP Smart Colour Printer

  • Print speed: Up to 8 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB
  • Paper handling: 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray
  • Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi colour
  • Mobile printing capability: HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria-certified

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Fast and efficient printingLimited paper handling capacity
Wireless connectivity for easy printing from mobile devices

2. HP Deskjet Printer

The HP Deskjet Printer is a reliable and connected printer that offers easy setup and printing from your smartphone or tablet. With a compact design and a low-cost ink cartridge option, it's an economical choice for home use. The printer also comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of HP Deskjet Printer

  • Print speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
  • Paper handling: 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray
  • Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi colour
  • Mobile printing capability: HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria-certified

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Easy setup and connectivitySlower print speed compared to other models
Low-cost ink cartridge option

3. HP DeskJet 2332 Inkjet Printer

The HP DeskJet 2332 Inkjet Printer is a compact and affordable printer that offers easy setup and reliable performance. With a simple control panel and convenient wireless printing, it's a great choice for everyday printing needs. The printer also comes with a high-capacity ink tank for longer-lasting prints.

Specifications of HP DeskJet 2332 Inkjet Printer

  • Print speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
  • Paper handling: 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray
  • Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi colour
  • Mobile printing capability: HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria-certified

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and affordableLimited paper handling capacity
High-capacity ink tank for longer-lasting prints

Also read: Epson printer: 7 picks for your printing needs at home

4. HP Bluetooth Inkjet Printer

The HP Bluetooth Inkjet Printer is a versatile and connected printer that offers seamless wireless printing from your smartphone or tablet. With Bluetooth connectivity and a 150-sheet input tray, it's a convenient choice for home and office use. The printer also comes with a 1-year warranty for added assurance.

Specifications of HP Bluetooth Inkjet Printer

  • Print speed: Up to 8 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB
  • Paper handling: 150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray
  • Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi colour
  • Mobile printing capability: HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria-certified

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Seamless wireless printing with Bluetooth connectivitySlightly higher price point
High-capacity input tray for continuous printing

5. HP Ink Tank 316 Printer

The HP Ink Tank 316 Printer is an efficient and economical printer that offers high-volume printing at a low cost. With a spill-free refill system and a 60-sheet input tray, it's designed for hassle-free operation. The printer also comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of HP Ink Tank 316 Printer

  • Print speed: Up to 8 ppm (black) and 5 ppm (colour)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
  • Paper handling: 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray
  • Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi colour
  • Mobile printing capability: HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria-certified

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-volume printing at a low costSlightly slower print speed
Spill-free refill system for easy maintenance

6. HP 6075 Wireless Advantage Printer

The HP 6075 Wireless Advantage Printer is a versatile and high-performance printer that offers auto-duplex printing and wireless connectivity. With advanced mobile printing features and a 35-sheet automatic document feeder, it's designed for productivity and convenience. The printer also comes with a 1-year warranty for added assurance.

Specifications of HP 6075 Wireless Advantage Printer

  • Print speed: Up to 10 ppm (black) and 7 ppm (colour)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB
  • Paper handling: 225-sheet input tray, 60-sheet output tray
  • Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi colour
  • Mobile printing capability: HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria-certified

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Auto-duplex printing for efficient double-sided printsSlightly higher price point
Advanced mobile printing features for convenience

7. HP Smart Tank 530 AiO Printer

The HP Smart Tank 530 AiO Printer is a high-capacity and cost-effective printer that offers easy setup and low-cost printing. With a built-in ink tank system and the ability to print up to 11,000 black pages or 8,000 colour pages, it's designed for high-volume printing. The printer also comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 530 AiO Printer

  • Print speed: Up to 11 ppm (black) and 5 ppm (colour)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
  • Paper handling: 100-sheet input tray, 30-sheet output tray
  • Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi colour
  • Mobile printing capability: HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria-certified

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-capacity ink tank system for cost-effective printingSlightly slower print speed
Long-lasting ink for high-volume printing

Also read: 8 best printers for home use: Ensure easy and high quality printing at home

8. HP Colour Laser Wireless Printer

The HP Colour Laser Wireless Printer is a high-performance and professional-grade printer that offers superior print quality and fast speed. With wireless connectivity and advanced security features, it's designed for office use. The printer also comes with a 1-year warranty for added assurance.

Specifications of HP Colour Laser Wireless Printer

  • Print speed: Up to 14 ppm (black) and 4 ppm (colour)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB
  • Paper handling: 150-sheet input tray, 50-sheet output tray
  • Print resolution: Up to 600 x 600 dpi (black) and 600 x 400 dpi (colour)
  • Mobile printing capability: HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria-certified

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Superior print quality and fast speedHigher initial cost compared to inkjet printers
Advanced security features for office use

Comparison Table

Product NamePrint SpeedConnectivityPaper Handling
HP Smart Colour PrinterUp to 8 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour)Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray
HP Deskjet PrinterUp to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour)Wi-Fi, USB60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray
HP DeskJet 2332 Inkjet PrinterUp to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour)Wi-Fi, USB60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray
HP Bluetooth Inkjet PrinterUp to 8 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour)Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray
HP Ink Tank 316 PrinterUp to 8 ppm (black) and 5 ppm (colour)Wi-Fi, USB60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray
HP 6075 Wireless Advantage PrinterUp to 10 ppm (black) and 7 ppm (colour)Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB225-sheet input tray, 60-sheet output tray
HP Smart Tank 530 AiO PrinterUp to 11 ppm (black) and 5 ppm (colour)Wi-Fi, USB100-sheet input tray, 30-sheet output tray
HP Colour Laser Wireless PrinterUp to 14 ppm (black) and 4 ppm (colour)Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB150-sheet input tray, 50-sheet output tray

Best value for money:

The HP Ink Tank 316 Printer offers the best value for money with its high-volume printing at a low cost. With a spill-free refill system and a 2-year warranty, it's an economical choice for home and office use.

Best overall product:

The HP Colour Laser Wireless Printer stands out as the best overall product in the category with its superior print quality, fast speed, and advanced security features. It's an ideal choice for professional-grade printing and office use.

How to find the perfect HP Colour Printer:

When choosing the perfect HP colour printer, consider factors such as print speed, connectivity options, paper handling capacity, and overall cost of printing. Look for features that align with your specific printing needs, whether it's for home use or office use. Check for additional warranty and support options for added assurance.

FAQs

Question : What is the print speed of these HP colour printers?

Ans : The print speed varies from 7.5 ppm to 14 ppm for black prints and 4 ppm to 7 ppm for colour prints, depending on the model.

Question : Do these HP colour printers offer wireless connectivity?

Ans : Yes, all the listed HP colour printers offer Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth connectivity for seamless wireless printing.

Question : Are the ink cartridges easy to refill in these HP colour printers?

Ans : All the listed HP colour printers come with easy-to-refill ink cartridges, making maintenance hassle-free.

Question : Do these HP colour printers come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most of the listed HP colour printers come with a 1-year or 2-year warranty for added assurance and peace of mind.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 04 Mar 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App