Best HP colour printers for home and office use: Top 8 picks

When it comes to printing documents or photos, a reliable and efficient colour printer is a must-have for both home and office use. HP offers a wide range of colour printers, each with its own unique features and capabilities. In this article, we have curated a list of the best HP colour printers available on the market, taking into consideration factors such as print quality, speed, connectivity options, and overall value for money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. HP Smart Colour Printer

The HP Smart Colour Printer is a versatile and efficient printer that produces high-quality colour prints at a fast speed. With wireless connectivity and the ability to print from a smartphone or tablet, it offers convenience and flexibility. The printer also comes with a starter set of ink cartridges, making it easy to get started right away.

Specifications of HP Smart Colour Printer Print speed: Up to 8 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB

Paper handling: 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray

Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi colour

Mobile printing capability: HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria-certified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast and efficient printing Limited paper handling capacity Wireless connectivity for easy printing from mobile devices

2. HP Deskjet Printer

The HP Deskjet Printer is a reliable and connected printer that offers easy setup and printing from your smartphone or tablet. With a compact design and a low-cost ink cartridge option, it's an economical choice for home use. The printer also comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of HP Deskjet Printer Print speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Paper handling: 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray

Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi colour

Mobile printing capability: HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria-certified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy setup and connectivity Slower print speed compared to other models Low-cost ink cartridge option

3. HP DeskJet 2332 Inkjet Printer

The HP DeskJet 2332 Inkjet Printer is a compact and affordable printer that offers easy setup and reliable performance. With a simple control panel and convenient wireless printing, it's a great choice for everyday printing needs. The printer also comes with a high-capacity ink tank for longer-lasting prints.

Specifications of HP DeskJet 2332 Inkjet Printer Print speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Paper handling: 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray

Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi colour

Mobile printing capability: HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria-certified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and affordable Limited paper handling capacity High-capacity ink tank for longer-lasting prints

Also read: Epson printer: 7 picks for your printing needs at home 4. HP Bluetooth Inkjet Printer

The HP Bluetooth Inkjet Printer is a versatile and connected printer that offers seamless wireless printing from your smartphone or tablet. With Bluetooth connectivity and a 150-sheet input tray, it's a convenient choice for home and office use. The printer also comes with a 1-year warranty for added assurance.

Specifications of HP Bluetooth Inkjet Printer Print speed: Up to 8 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB

Paper handling: 150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray

Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi colour

Mobile printing capability: HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria-certified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Seamless wireless printing with Bluetooth connectivity Slightly higher price point High-capacity input tray for continuous printing

5. HP Ink Tank 316 Printer

The HP Ink Tank 316 Printer is an efficient and economical printer that offers high-volume printing at a low cost. With a spill-free refill system and a 60-sheet input tray, it's designed for hassle-free operation. The printer also comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of HP Ink Tank 316 Printer Print speed: Up to 8 ppm (black) and 5 ppm (colour)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Paper handling: 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray

Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi colour

Mobile printing capability: HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria-certified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-volume printing at a low cost Slightly slower print speed Spill-free refill system for easy maintenance

6. HP 6075 Wireless Advantage Printer

The HP 6075 Wireless Advantage Printer is a versatile and high-performance printer that offers auto-duplex printing and wireless connectivity. With advanced mobile printing features and a 35-sheet automatic document feeder, it's designed for productivity and convenience. The printer also comes with a 1-year warranty for added assurance.

Specifications of HP 6075 Wireless Advantage Printer Print speed: Up to 10 ppm (black) and 7 ppm (colour)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB

Paper handling: 225-sheet input tray, 60-sheet output tray

Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi colour

Mobile printing capability: HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria-certified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Auto-duplex printing for efficient double-sided prints Slightly higher price point Advanced mobile printing features for convenience

7. HP Smart Tank 530 AiO Printer

The HP Smart Tank 530 AiO Printer is a high-capacity and cost-effective printer that offers easy setup and low-cost printing. With a built-in ink tank system and the ability to print up to 11,000 black pages or 8,000 colour pages, it's designed for high-volume printing. The printer also comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 530 AiO Printer Print speed: Up to 11 ppm (black) and 5 ppm (colour)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Paper handling: 100-sheet input tray, 30-sheet output tray

Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi colour

Mobile printing capability: HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria-certified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-capacity ink tank system for cost-effective printing Slightly slower print speed Long-lasting ink for high-volume printing

Also read: 8 best printers for home use: Ensure easy and high quality printing at home 8. HP Colour Laser Wireless Printer

The HP Colour Laser Wireless Printer is a high-performance and professional-grade printer that offers superior print quality and fast speed. With wireless connectivity and advanced security features, it's designed for office use. The printer also comes with a 1-year warranty for added assurance.

Specifications of HP Colour Laser Wireless Printer Print speed: Up to 14 ppm (black) and 4 ppm (colour)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB

Paper handling: 150-sheet input tray, 50-sheet output tray

Print resolution: Up to 600 x 600 dpi (black) and 600 x 400 dpi (colour)

Mobile printing capability: HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria-certified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior print quality and fast speed Higher initial cost compared to inkjet printers Advanced security features for office use

Comparison Table

Product Name Print Speed Connectivity Paper Handling HP Smart Colour Printer Up to 8 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray HP Deskjet Printer Up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour) Wi-Fi, USB 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray HP DeskJet 2332 Inkjet Printer Up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour) Wi-Fi, USB 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray HP Bluetooth Inkjet Printer Up to 8 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB 150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray HP Ink Tank 316 Printer Up to 8 ppm (black) and 5 ppm (colour) Wi-Fi, USB 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray HP 6075 Wireless Advantage Printer Up to 10 ppm (black) and 7 ppm (colour) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB 225-sheet input tray, 60-sheet output tray HP Smart Tank 530 AiO Printer Up to 11 ppm (black) and 5 ppm (colour) Wi-Fi, USB 100-sheet input tray, 30-sheet output tray HP Colour Laser Wireless Printer Up to 14 ppm (black) and 4 ppm (colour) Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 150-sheet input tray, 50-sheet output tray

Best value for money: The HP Ink Tank 316 Printer offers the best value for money with its high-volume printing at a low cost. With a spill-free refill system and a 2-year warranty, it's an economical choice for home and office use.

Best overall product: The HP Colour Laser Wireless Printer stands out as the best overall product in the category with its superior print quality, fast speed, and advanced security features. It's an ideal choice for professional-grade printing and office use.

How to find the perfect HP Colour Printer: When choosing the perfect HP colour printer, consider factors such as print speed, connectivity options, paper handling capacity, and overall cost of printing. Look for features that align with your specific printing needs, whether it's for home use or office use. Check for additional warranty and support options for added assurance.

FAQs Question : What is the print speed of these HP colour printers? Ans : The print speed varies from 7.5 ppm to 14 ppm for black prints and 4 ppm to 7 ppm for colour prints, depending on the model. Question : Do these HP colour printers offer wireless connectivity? Ans : Yes, all the listed HP colour printers offer Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth connectivity for seamless wireless printing. Question : Are the ink cartridges easy to refill in these HP colour printers? Ans : All the listed HP colour printers come with easy-to-refill ink cartridges, making maintenance hassle-free. Question : Do these HP colour printers come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, most of the listed HP colour printers come with a 1-year or 2-year warranty for added assurance and peace of mind.

