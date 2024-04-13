Best HP laptop under ₹ 40000 can help you get a good performance in basic day-to-day tasks. Check out the top laptops for your next purchase.

Best HP laptop under ₹40,000: Picking the right laptop that balances performance with affordability is important, especially when operating within a tight budget. HP is a trusted name in the world of computing that offers a range of laptops that deliver high computing performance without stretching your finances beyond the ₹40,000 mark. These laptops are equipped with powerful processors, ample storage, and fast memory, making them perfect for both professional and personal use. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For students and professionals alike, an HP laptop under ₹40,000 can handle a variety of tasks from basic computing and web browsing to more intensive applications like graphic design and video editing with ease. Features typically include energy-efficient processors, such as the latest Intel Core or AMD Ryzen CPUs, robust SSD storage, and DDR4 RAM. This ensures that users experience swift multitasking and responsive performance.

Moreover, these laptops come with Full HD displays that provide clear and vibrant visuals, essential for both work and entertainment. Enhanced connectivity options, like USB-C and HDMI, offer flexibility in how you connect your devices and peripherals. With such features, HP laptops stand out as a top choice for anyone looking to maximize their investment in a budget-friendly laptop.

The HP Laptop 15s with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor offers long-lasting performance at a compelling price point under ₹40,000. This model features an outstanding 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display, delivering sharp, vivid visuals perfect for both productivity and entertainment. Coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a substantial 512GB SSD, multitasking and storage are remarkably efficient. Its long battery life and fast charging capability ensure you stay productive throughout the day without frequent recharges, making it an ideal choice for students and professionals alike looking for a cost-effective yet powerful laptop.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 6-core

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 250-nit, anti-glare

Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI 1.4b

Operating System: Windows 11, MS Office 2021

Battery Life: Up to 7 hours 45 mins, Fast Charge (0% to 50% in 45 mins)

Weight: 1.69 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Strong performance with 12th Gen i3 May not suit heavy gaming needs Large SSD for ample storage Limited to Intel UHD graphics

Optimized for efficiency, the HP Laptop 15s powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U is a fantastic option under ₹40,000. This machine features a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display that offers clear and comfortable viewing. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles daily tasks smoothly, making it suitable for work and study. Its lightweight design and dual speakers provide a great blend of portability and audio quality, ideal for users on the go. Additionally, the durable battery and efficient cooling system ensure prolonged use without performance dips.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 4-core

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 250-nit, anti-glare

Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI 1.4b

Operating System: Windows 11, MS Office 2019

Battery Life: Up to 7 hours, Fast Charge

Weight: 1.69 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen processor Limited Bluetooth version 4.2 Fast SSD storage Not suitable for high-end gaming

The HP Laptop 15s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor sets itself apart as a powerful yet affordable choice under ₹40,000. This unit showcases a 15.6-inch FHD display that enhances productivity with crisp, vibrant visuals. The combination of 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD ensures that both storage and speed meet the demands of multitasking users. Its sleek build and solid performance, coupled with a reliable battery life, make it an excellent option for professionals and students who require a capable machine without breaking the bank.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 6-core

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 250-nit, anti-glare

Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI 1.4b

Operating System: Windows 11, MS Office 2019

Battery Life: Up to 7 hours, Fast Charge

Weight: 1.69 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-performance Ryzen 5 processor Bluetooth 4.2 might be limiting for some Spacious and fast SSD Not designed for high-end gaming

The HP 15s with the 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 provides exceptional value under ₹40,000, making it a smart choice for everyday use. This laptop features a 15.6-inch micro-edge FHD display, offering expansive views and vivid clarity for an immersive viewing experience. The combination of 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks. Its built-in Alexa functionality enhances user interaction, making it ideal for those seeking convenience alongside performance.

Specifications of HP 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4, 2-core

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 250-nit, anti-glare

Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI 1.4b

Operating System: Windows 11, MS Office 2021

Battery Life: Up to 7 hours, Fast Charge

Weight: 1.69 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient and reliable performance Limited by dual-core processor FHD display enhances visual experience Not suitable for intensive graphical tasks

The HP Chromebook x360 is a versatile and budget-friendly option under ₹40,000, ideal for those who prioritize flexibility and cloud-based productivity. Featuring a 14-inch HD touchscreen display, this 2-in-1 laptop adapts to various user needs with its convertible design. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, it handles everyday tasks efficiently. The inclusion of Google Assistant and ample cloud storage options makes it particularly appealing for students and professionals who are always on the move.

Specifications of HP Chromebook x360, Intel Celeron N4120

Processor: Intel Celeron N4120, 2 cores

Display: 14-inch HD Touchscreen, 220 nits

Memory & Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 100GB Google Cloud storage

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Operating System: Chrome OS

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, USB Type-C, USB Type-A

Weight: 1.49 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 2-in-1 flexibility with touchscreen HD resolution might not satisfy all users Lightweight and portable Limited onboard storage capacity

The HP Laptop 14s featuring the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U is a compact powerhouse available for under ₹40,000, ideal for users seeking portability without sacrificing performance. This laptop includes a 14-inch FHD anti-glare display, providing clear and comfortable viewing. The 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD ensure ample space and quick load times. Its efficient connectivity and dependable design make it a great laptop choice for professionals and students needing a reliable workhorse.

Specifications of HP Laptop 14s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 6-core

Display: 14-inch FHD, 250-nit, anti-glare

Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1

Operating System: Windows 11, MS Office 2021

Weight: 1.46 kg

Best 3 features of HP laptops under ₹ 40,000 for you

Best HP laptop Display Size RAM and ROM Cameras HP Laptop 15s (12th Gen Intel Core i3) 15.6-inch FHD 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD HP True Vision HD Camera HP Laptop 15s (AMD Ryzen 3 5300U) 15.6-inch FHD 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD HP True Vision 720p HD Camera HP Laptop 15s (AMD Ryzen 5 5500U) 15.6-inch FHD 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD HP True Vision 720p HD Camera HP 15s (11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4) 15.6-inch FHD 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD HP True Vision 720p HD Camera HP Chromebook x360 14-inch HD Touch 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC HP Wide Vision HD Camera HP Laptop 14s (12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U) 14-inch FHD 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD HP True Vision 720p HD Camera

Best value for money HP laptop under ₹ 40,000

The HP Laptop 15s with AMD Ryzen 3 5300U provides the best value for money. At under ₹40,000, this laptop offers a powerful AMD Ryzen processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, delivering both speed and storage capacity to handle most tasks effortlessly. The FHD display and durable battery make it an excellent choice for students and professionals seeking a balance between performance and affordability.

Best overall HP laptop under ₹ 40,000

The HP Laptop 15s featuring the 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor is the best overall product. It combines advanced processor technology, ample storage, and efficient memory handling, all within the ₹40,000 price range. Its 15.6-inch FHD display and long battery life enhance user experience, making it ideal for a wide range of computing tasks.

How to find the best HP laptop under ₹ 40,000? To find the best HP laptop under ₹40,000, start by determining your primary needs. Are you looking for something for everyday tasks, or do you need a bit more power for activities like graphic design or video editing? Once you've defined your needs, look for laptops with at least an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. These specifications will ensure smooth performance for most tasks. Also, consider the display quality and battery life, as these will affect your daily usage. Check for additional features like fast charging, build quality, and warranty services. Finally, read user reviews and expert opinions to ensure reliability and satisfaction with your chosen model.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful multicore processor for multitasking Not designed for heavy graphical tasks Compact and light, easy to carry

FAQs Question : What is the main difference between Intel Core i3 and AMD Ryzen 3 processors in HP laptops? Ans : Intel Core i3 processors generally offer efficient performance for everyday tasks, while AMD Ryzen 3 processors often provide better multitasking and graphical performance at a similar price point. Question : Can I upgrade the RAM or SSD in these HP laptops? Ans : Most HP laptops allow for RAM and SSD upgrades, but it’s best to check the specific model’s manual or support site for upgrade options and instructions. Question : Do these HP laptops come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, these HP laptops typically come with a 1-year standard warranty that covers hardware defects and malfunctions. Question : Are these HP laptops suitable for gaming? Ans : These laptops are capable of handling light gaming, but they might not support high-end games due to their integrated graphics cards. Question : How can I ensure that I’m getting a good deal on an HP laptop? Ans : Compare prices across different retailers, look for sales events, and check if there are any additional offers such as extended warranties or software bundles that add value to your purchase.

