Active Stocks
Thu Mar 28 2024 15:59:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.90 2.00%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.75 1.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,448.20 0.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.55 0.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.05 2.21%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best HP laptops to buy in 2024: Top 10 highly rated models for you
BackBack

Best HP laptops to buy in 2024: Top 10 highly rated models for you

Affiliate Desk

Find the top-rated HP laptops with the latest models and reviews. Discover the best HP laptops to buy in 2024.

HP laptops have multiple models catering to a vast consumer need.Premium
HP laptops have multiple models catering to a vast consumer need.

Looking for the best HP laptop to buy in 2024? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best HP laptops available on Amazon. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-performance machine, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect HP laptop to suit your needs.

1. HP 15.6inch Micro-Edge Anti-Glare 15s-Eq2143au

The HP 15.6inch Micro-Edge Anti-Glare 15s-Eq2143au is a sleek and powerful laptop that is perfect for everyday use. With its AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics, it offers smooth performance for work and entertainment. The 15.6-inch micro-edge display provides a stunning visual experience, while the anti-glare technology reduces eye strain. With long battery life and fast charging, this laptop is designed for convenience and productivity.

Specifications of HP 15.6inch Micro-Edge Anti-Glare 15s-Eq2143au

  • AMD Ryzen processor
  • Radeon graphics
  • 15.6-inch micro-edge display
  • Anti-glare technology
  • Long battery life
  • Fast charging

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek and powerful designMay be on the pricier side
Smooth performance for work and entertainment
Stunning visual experience
Reduces eye strain
Convenient and productive

2. HP i3 1215U 15.6-inch Laptop with Graphics and Speakers

The HP i3 1215U 15.6-inch laptop is a reliable and versatile device for everyday computing. With its Intel Core i3 processor, Intel HD Graphics, and dual speakers, it delivers smooth performance and immersive audio-visual experience. The 15.6-inch display provides ample screen real estate for work and entertainment. This laptop is an excellent choice for students and professionals looking for a budget-friendly yet capable device.

Specifications of HP i3 1215U 15.6-inch Laptop with Graphics and Speakers

  • Intel Core i3 processor
  • Intel HD Graphics
  • 15.6-inch display
  • Dual speakers
  • Reliable and versatile

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Smooth performanceLimited graphics capabilities
Immersive audio-visual experience
Ample screen real estate
Budget-friendly

3. HP i5 1235U 15.6-inch Laptop with Graphics and Speakers

The HP i5 1235U 15.6-inch laptop is a powerful and efficient device for multitasking and productivity. With its Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and dual speakers, it offers seamless performance and immersive audio-visual experience. The 15.6-inch display provides crisp and clear visuals for work and entertainment. This laptop is ideal for professionals and content creators who require a reliable and high-performance device.

Specifications of HP i5 1235U 15.6-inch Laptop with Graphics and Speakers

  • Intel Core i5 processor
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • 15.6-inch display
  • Dual speakers
  • Powerful and efficient

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Seamless performanceHigher price point
Immersive audio-visual experience
Crisp and clear visuals
High-performance

Also read: High-performance laptops can handle any task: Top 10 options for you

4. HP i3 8GB Micro-Edge Display Windows Laptop

The HP i3 8GB Micro-Edge Display Windows laptop is a sleek and efficient device for everyday use. With its Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and micro-edge display, it offers smooth performance and stunning visuals. The 15.6-inch display provides ample screen real estate for work and entertainment. This laptop is an excellent choice for students and professionals who value productivity and portability.

Specifications of HP i3 8GB Micro-Edge Display Windows Laptop

  • Intel Core i3 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • Micro-edge display
  • 15.6-inch display
  • Sleek and efficient

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Smooth performanceLimited graphics capabilities
Stunning visuals
Ample screen real estate
Productivity and portability

5. HP 15.6-inch Laptop with Graphics and Privacy Screen

The HP 15.6-inch laptop with graphics and privacy screen is a secure and versatile device for work and entertainment. With its AMD processor, Radeon graphics, and privacy screen, it offers smooth performance and enhanced privacy. The 15.6-inch display provides vibrant visuals and ample screen real estate. This laptop is perfect for professionals and privacy-conscious users who require a secure and reliable device.

Specifications of HP 15.6-inch Laptop with Graphics and Privacy Screen

  • AMD processor
  • Radeon graphics
  • Privacy screen
  • 15.6-inch display
  • Secure and versatile

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Smooth performanceMay be on the pricier side
Enhanced privacy
Vibrant visuals
Ample screen real estate

6. HP Pavilion Micro-Edge Laptop with Graphics

The HP Pavilion micro-edge laptop with graphics is a stylish and powerful device for multimedia and productivity. With its Intel Core processor, NVIDIA graphics, and micro-edge display, it offers seamless performance and stunning visuals. The 14-inch display provides a compact yet immersive viewing experience. This laptop is perfect for students and creative professionals who require a sleek and high-performance device.

Specifications of HP Pavilion Micro-Edge Laptop with Graphics

  • Intel Core processor
  • NVIDIA graphics
  • Micro-edge display
  • 14-inch display
  • Stylish and powerful

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Seamless performanceLimited screen real estate
Stunning visuals
Compact yet immersive viewing experience
Sleek and high-performance

7. HP Chromebook Micro-Edge Touchscreen

The HP Chromebook micro-edge touchscreen is a versatile and portable device for everyday computing and entertainment. With its Intel Celeron processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and touchscreen display, it offers smooth performance and intuitive navigation. The 14-inch display provides a responsive and interactive experience for work and play. This laptop is an excellent choice for students and on-the-go professionals who value portability and convenience.

Specifications of HP Chromebook Micro-Edge Touchscreen

  • Intel Celeron processor
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • Touchscreen display
  • 14-inch display
  • Versatile and portable

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Smooth performanceLimited storage capacity
Intuitive navigation
Responsive and interactive experience
Portability and convenience

Also read: Illuminate your work: Our top 9 picks of laptops with RGB keyboards

8. HP i7 12650H 15.6-inch Laptop with Backlit Keyboard

The HP i7 12650H 15.6-inch laptop with backlit keyboard is a high-performance and stylish device for gaming and multimedia. With its Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce graphics, and backlit keyboard, it offers exceptional performance and immersive visuals. The 15.6-inch display provides a vibrant and dynamic viewing experience for gaming and entertainment. This laptop is perfect for gamers and content creators who require a powerful and stylish device.

Specifications of HP i7 12650H 15.6-inch Laptop with Backlit Keyboard

  • Intel Core i7 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce graphics
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 15.6-inch display
  • High-performance and stylish

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Exceptional performanceMay be on the pricier side
Immersive visuals
Vibrant and dynamic viewing experience
Powerful and stylish

9. HP Laptop with Graphics and Speakers

The HP laptop with graphics and speakers is a reliable and versatile device for everyday use. With its AMD processor, Radeon graphics, and dual speakers, it delivers smooth performance and immersive audio-visual experience. The 15.6-inch display provides ample screen real estate for work and entertainment. This laptop is an excellent choice for students and professionals looking for a budget-friendly yet capable device.

Specifications of HP Laptop with Graphics and Speakers

  • AMD processor
  • Radeon graphics
  • 15.6-inch display
  • Dual speakers
  • Reliable and versatile

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Smooth performanceLimited graphics capabilities
Immersive audio-visual experience
Ample screen real estate
Budget-friendly

10. HP i3 1215U 15.6-inch Anti-Glare Laptop

The HP i3 1215U 15.6-inch anti-glare laptop is a reliable and efficient device for everyday computing. With its Intel Core i3 processor, Intel HD Graphics, and anti-glare display, it offers smooth performance and reduced eye strain. The 15.6-inch display provides clear and comfortable visuals for work and entertainment. This laptop is an excellent choice for students and professionals who value eye comfort and productivity.

Specifications of HP i3 1215U 15.6-inch Anti-Glare Laptop

  • Intel Core i3 processor
  • Intel HD Graphics
  • Anti-glare display
  • 15.6-inch display
  • Reliable and efficient

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Smooth performanceLimited graphics capabilities
Reduced eye strain
Clear and comfortable visuals
Eye comfort and productivity

Best HP laptop Top Features Comparison:

Product Name / FeatureProcessorGraphicsDisplayAudioPrice
HP 15.6inch Micro-Edge Anti-Glare 15s-Eq2143auAMD RyzenRadeon15.6-inch micro-edgeHigh-qualityHigh
HP i3 1215U 15.6-inch Laptop with Graphics and SpeakersIntel Core i3Intel HD Graphics15.6-inchDual speakersMedium
HP i5 1235U 15.6-inch Laptop with Graphics and SpeakersIntel Core i5Intel UHD Graphics15.6-inchDual speakersHigh
HP i3 8GB Micro-Edge Display Windows LaptopIntel Core i3Integrated15.6-inch micro-edgeEnhanced audioLow
HP 15.6-inch Laptop with Graphics and Privacy ScreenAMDRadeon15.6-inchHigh-qualityMedium
HP Pavilion Micro-Edge Laptop with GraphicsIntel CoreNVIDIA14-inch micro-edgeImmersive audioHigh
HP Chromebook Micro-Edge TouchscreenIntel CeleronIntel UHD Graphics14-inch touchResponsive audioLow
HP i7 12650H 15.6-inch Laptop with Backlit KeyboardIntel Core i7NVIDIA GeForce15.6-inch backlitImmersive audioHigh
HP Laptop with Graphics and SpeakersAMDRadeon15.6-inchDual speakersMedium
HP i3 1215U 15.6-inch Anti-Glare LaptopIntel Core i3Intel HD Graphics15.6-inch anti-glareEnhanced audioLow

Best value for money:

The HP i3 8GB Micro-Edge Display Windows Laptop offers the best value for money with its efficient performance and sleek design. It is perfect for users seeking a budget-friendly yet capable device.

Best overall product:

The HP 15.6inch Micro-Edge Anti-Glare 15s-Eq2143au stands out as the best overall product in this lineup. Its combination of a micro-edge display, anti-glare screen, and AMD Ryzen processor offers a great balance of performance and features for a variety of tasks.

How to find the perfect best hp laptop:

To find the perfect HP laptop from the list, consider your specific needs and usage requirements. Whether you prioritize performance, portability, or affordability, there is a laptop suited to your preferences. Compare the features, pros, and cons to make an informed decision.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of HP laptops in this list?

Ans : The price range of HP laptops in this list varies from budget-friendly to high-end, catering to different user preferences and requirements.

Question : Do these HP laptops come with pre-installed software?

Ans : Most HP laptops come with pre-installed software for basic functionality and productivity. Additional software or applications may be installed as per user requirements.

Question : What are the warranty options for these HP laptops?

Ans : HP offers warranty options for its laptops, covering hardware defects and malfunctions. Users can check the specific warranty terms and conditions for each model.

Question : Are these HP laptops suitable for gaming and multimedia tasks?

Ans : Certain HP laptops in this list are well-suited for gaming and multimedia tasks, featuring high-performance processors, dedicated graphics, and immersive audio-visual capabilities.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 28 Mar 2024, 10:06 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App